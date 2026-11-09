Wall Street CEOs Told to ‘Preserve Their Documents’ as Warren Prepares Oversight Blitz

Poised to take over as head of the Senate Banking Committee in the new Congress starting in January, progressive US Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts is reportedly preparing to use her powerful role to investigate Wall Street banks and other big corporations accused of profiteering at the expense of working-class Americans.

An unnamed aide to Warren on the banking panel told Politico that "Big Tech CEOs, administration officials, Trump family crypto businesses, Wall Street executives, and giant corporations should preserve their documents and prepare to answer tough questions."

In addition to Warren's planned "oversight blitz," the senator also intends to "pursue affordability-centered policies," including "capping credit card interest rates, cracking down on what she calls 'corporate profiteering,' and pursuing a new bipartisan housing bill with soon-to-be ranking member Tim Scott (R-SC)."

"She’s also planning to continue teaming up with Republican China hawks to restrict exports of advanced AI chips, the aide said," according to Politico. "Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, a key figure in that push, is also expected to be a top oversight target."

In a social media post on Sunday, Warren argued that Democrats won historic midterm victories "by recognizing Americans’ economic pain, denouncing Washington corruption that has made a rigged economy worse by favoring giant corporations over working people, and by pledging to upend this system."

"Americans need Democrats to deliver now," the senator wrote.

As head of the Senate Banking Committee, Warren would have significant power to demand testimony from corporate executives and advance subpoenas to force companies to hand over documents.

Reuters reported late last week that Warren "will likely probe the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency's August decision to approve a bank charter for President Donald Trump-backed World Liberty Financial."

"She is also likely to investigate the administration's mass firings ⁠of financial agency workers and its attempts to shut down the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, an agency she helped create," Reuters added.