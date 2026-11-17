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Of 488 visitors listed on Burgum’s public schedule, more than half were corporate executives, trade associations, or their lobbyists
During his first year as head of the U.S. Department of the Interior, Doug Burgum opened his door to a steady stream of corporate executives, trade associations, or their lobbyists, and an outsized proportion of those visitors were representatives of Big Oil and Big Tech, according to a new report released today by Public Citizen.
Public Citizen’s analysis of Burgum’s publicly disclosed calendars identified 488 external visitors listed on Burgum’s public schedule and found that more than half, or 262, were corporate executives, trade associations, or their lobbyists. In contrast, Burgum met with 69 visitors from conservation, hunting, fishing, and other nonprofits, accounting for 14% of his visitors, and just 15 visitors from Native tribes. He also had 19 visitors from foreign governments in 2025.
“Secretary Burgum’s schedule paints a picture of an official who shows little care for the core mission of the Department of the Interior, while his office becomes a key influence-peddling stop for energy, technology, and finance executives,” said Alan Zibel, a research director with Public Citizen and author of the report. “Burgum’s calendar contains frequent panel discussions, dinners and speaking events with titans of tech, energy and finance but scant focus on our public lands, which have faced mounting attacks.”
The Interior Department did not disclose the calendars voluntarily, releasing the 2025 calendars to the public only after a lawsuit by the Sierra Club. The department has not disclosed his calendars for 2026 so far.
The analysis of Burgum’s 2025 calendars reveals a clear pattern of promoting corporate interests while deviating from the Interior Department’s core functions, trading the management of national parks and oversight of federal responsibilities to Native American tribes for a flashier profile leading Trump’s National Energy Dominance Council.
During his tenure at the Department of the Interior, Burgum has used his time to push the global expansion of oil and gas production, making him a central figure in Trump’s foreign policy misadventures in Iran and Venezuela.
His actions promoting Trump’s dangerous energy agenda include citing “national security” to exempt Gulf of Mexico oil and gas drilling from the Endangered Species Act and pushing for offshore drilling off the coast of California, including the use of special wartime authority to force the restart of drilling on a platform that had been idle since 2015 following a disastrous oil spill.
Technology has little to do with the Interior Department’s mission, but Burgum has harnessed and bolstered business contacts he made during his former career as a technology executive. Corporate visitors included executives from the largest Big Tech companies, many of which are making huge data center investments, including executives from Microsoft, Google, Amazon, Meta, Oracle and SpaceX, as well as financial industry titans from Blackstone, Citadel and many others.
Additionally, top officials from the United Arab Emirates — Ambassador Yousef Al Otaiba and Sultan Al Jaber, UAE Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and CEO of the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company — have entries on Burgum’s calendar, as do officials from Canada, Italy and Greece.
“As Interior Secretary, Burgum has aggressively worked to redefine the job into a high-profile orchestrator of industry and government,” Zibel said. “But Burgum’s role cheerleading the agenda of America’s CEOs has come at the cost of protecting our public lands, our responsibilities to Native tribes, and investing in low-cost renewable energy. His calendars clearly illustrate how his distracted approach undermines the Interior Department’s goals.”
Public Citizen is a nonprofit consumer advocacy organization that champions the public interest in the halls of power. We defend democracy, resist corporate power and work to ensure that government works for the people - not for big corporations. Founded in 1971, we now have 500,000 members and supporters throughout the country.(202) 588-1000
“This is Gaza’s fourth winter of genocide,” JVP noted. “No family should lose a child to preventable cold or hunger.”
The US anti-war group Jewish Voice for Peace on Tuesday denounced Israel for creating the humanitarian crisis in which yet another Palestinian baby has died of hypothermia in Gaza, while the United Nations migration agency warned that more Gazans will likely suffer cold-related deaths if desperately needed supplies aren't rapidly delivered.
Nine-month-old Kinan Ahmed Raqiq was found dead by his father on Friday as they sheltered in a tent in the al-Mawasi area of Khan Younis in southern Gaza, Agence France-Presse reported.
Heavy storms and flooding have ravaged Gaza, where nearly 2 million people have been forcibly displaced, with many living in tents and other makeshift shelters that offer inadequate protection from the elements.
“I woke up only to see his skin had turned blue, so I rushed him to Nasser Hospital, but he had already died from hypothermia and frozen to death,” the father, Ahmed Raqiq, told AFP. "I am in complete shock. I found myself holding my son wrapped in a burial shroud.”
On Friday, nine-month-old Kinan Ahmed Raqiq died of hypothermia in Khan Younis, Gaza, amid plummeting temperatures and continued Israeli restrictions on humanitarian aid that are leaving Palestinians without the basic necessities to survive.
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— Jewish Voice for Peace (@jvp.bsky.social) November 17, 2026 at 10:18 AM
Gaza's Health Ministry said that a forensic examination confirmed that hypothermia was the cause of the infant's death, and that it was the first recorded cold-related death of the current winter season.
According to Gaza officials, at least 28 Palestinians—24 of them children—have died from hypothermia over the past four winters.
"No child should die from the cold, a death that could have been entirely prevented with adequate shelter. And winter in Gaza has barely begun," Jewish Voice for Peace said on social media.
"Meanwhile, the Israeli government is pushing Gaza toward the brink of another famine," JVP continued. "The World Food Program (WFP), Gaza’s largest food aid provider, recently announced it was cutting assistance to half a million people each month due to funding shortages."
"Moreover, containers of food and other essential supplies that are already available to reach Palestinians in Gaza are not being allowed in because Israeli restrictions continue to prevent the vast majority of aid from entering," the group noted. "The WFP warns that, if the Israeli blockade continues, up to 90% of Gaza’s population could face acute food insecurity by the end of 2026."
"No family should lose a child to preventable cold or hunger, or struggle to access the basic necessities to survive," JVP stressed.
"As winter deepens and aid restrictions continue, Palestinians deserve more than survival: They deserve warmth, food, safety, and dignity," the group added. "The world cannot look away. No one should have to endure this."
Karl Baker, who heads the United Nations International Organization for Migration's Gaza program, warned Tuesday that "without proper shelter, without critical relief items, then hypothermia deaths" will continue to occur.
"It's unacceptable to have hypothermia in the modern world," Baker added.
The IOM chief said the agency must address a $173 million funding shortfall for its winter shelter programs.
In a rare rebuke, US President Donald Trump's so-called "Board of Peace" said last week that Israel must do more to facilitate the entry of humanitarian supplies into Gaza amid winter storms and cold temperatures, calling Israeli efforts "insufficient."
As the Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC) said Monday:
Israeli restrictions block the most basic shelter materials from entering Gaza. We need cement, rebar, and metal sheeting—materials that can protect people from Gaza’s summer heat and winter storms. Instead, we find ourselves begging even for tents, which offer minimal insulation, provide little protection from floodwaters, and are easily ripped apart or blown away by strong winds, requiring replacement every six months.
"The suffering of Gaza’s 2.1 million people is not inevitable," NRC added. "The world must stop accepting it. Palestinians should have the opportunity to recover, rebuild their lives, and work towards a better future. But this is not possible unless Israel fulfills its obligations under international law: opening all crossings, allowing humanitarian aid to enter, and ending its unlawful occupation of Palestinian land."
Raqiq's death came amid Israel's ongoing US-backed assault on Gaza that belies a purported 13-month ceasefire, during which at least 1,614 Palestinians have been killed and over 5,800 others wounded.
The day before Raqiq’s death, Israeli drones bombed Nasser Hospital's surgical department, killing six people, including a surgeon and a child, while wounding dozens of others.
The overall toll of Palestinians killed since Israel launched what a United Nations commission of inquiry and many experts say is a genocidal war on the coastal strip in October 2023 currently stands at upwards of 74,645, with experts contending the true toll is far higher and thousands of people still missing or buried beneath the rubble of bombed buildings.
By passing up on a shutdown fight in December, one anti-war advocate said, "Democrats would be voting to fund additional weeks of war, risking further escalation, prolonging high gas prices, and the starvation of civilians."
US House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries indicated on Tuesday that he may be willing to support a temporary government funding extension without provisions restricting President Donald Trump's war with Iran.
As he seeks to cement himself as the next House speaker, Jeffries (D-NY) has faced pressure from within his caucus to hold up government funding legislation needed to prevent a shutdown by December 11 unless it contains language denying the Trump administration more funds for the war.
Asked about the prospect of a government shutdown if the GOP refuses to budge, Jeffries raised the possibility of a temporary funding extension, which could push negotiations into next year.
He said the top Republicans and Democrats on the House and Senate appropriations committees were "in active conversation" about reaching a government funding agreement before the December 11 deadline or passing a temporary funding extension that would push negotiations until "some point next year," when Democrats will control both chambers of Congress.
"We'll see what happens. I don't want to get out ahead of that process," Jeffries continued, adding that the "reckless and costly war of choice in Iran needs to end. It should end today."
While Democrats have said ending the war would be among their top priorities when they retake Congress in January, it's unclear when they'll next have comparable leverage to force Trump to sign legislation limiting funding.
The anti-war group Just Foreign Policy said that refusing to use the funding bill as leverage as soon as possible "would be a huge betrayal of voters by Democratic leadership."
A Reuters/Ipsos poll published last week found that 71% of US adults, including 93% of Democrats and 51% of Republicans, supported Congress passing legislation to end the war.
During an exchange with Adam Jentleson, a Democratic consultant and former chief of staff to pro-war Sen. John Fetterman (D-Pa.), Erik Sperling, Just Foreign Policy's executive director, argued that postponing the fight until January or later would be a "mistake," both morally and tactically.
I think there are several reasons why postponing the fight would be a mistake:1. Democrats would be voting to fund additional weeks of war, risking further escalation, prolonging high gas prices and the starvation of civilians. There's a significant moral cost to doing that unnecessarily.2. Even with control of both chambers in January, Trump's veto power remains. Democrats would still need the leverage of a funding deadline. Meanwhile, Republicans could pursue alternative funding mechanisms through reconciliation.3. Why would Democrats want their first act upon taking power to be a shutdown fight, rather than forcing Republicans to confront this issue while they still control both chambers?4. The holiday timing actually increases Democrats' leverage. Republicans shutting down the government over Christmas because they insist on continuing an overwhelmingly unpopular war would be politically toxic. Why give them the gift of moving the confrontation to a less politically sensitive moment?5. Some Democrats genuinely want to end the war but are risk-averse. Others, particularly those aligned with pro-war, pro-Israel groups, have little interest in ending it. Postponement gives the latter more time and opportunities to undermine the efforts of the former.6. The political upside of winning now is enormous. Imagine Democrats delivering on a central demand of midterm voters before even taking power, with gas prices potentially beginning to fall over the holidays. For a party that struggles to convince Americans it can deliver meaningful results quickly, this would be an extraordinary opportunity to rebuild its brand.It would also free Democrats to pursue additional priorities immediately upon taking control of Congress, rather than spending their first weeks fighting a battle they could have already won.I understand the instinct toward risk aversion, but we should weigh those risks against the enormous moral and political benefits of actually delivering on what voters demanded.
— Erik Sperling (@ErikSperling) November 17, 2026
"Democrats would be voting to fund additional weeks of war, risking further escalation, prolonging high gas prices, and the starvation of civilians," he wrote on social media Tuesday. "There's a significant moral cost to doing that unnecessarily."
While some Democrats have expressed wariness of waging a shutdown fight weeks before the holiday season, Sperling argued that this timing "actually increases Democrats' leverage."
"Republicans shutting down the government over Christmas because they insist on continuing an overwhelmingly unpopular war would be politically toxic," he said. "Why give them the gift of moving the confrontation to a less politically sensitive moment?"
Sperling also warned that delay would give Democrats "aligned with pro-war, pro-Israel groups" time to undermine efforts to cut off funds, but argued that "the political upside of winning now is enormous."
"Imagine Democrats delivering on a central demand of midterm voters before even taking power, with gas prices potentially beginning to fall over the holidays," he said. "For a party that struggles to convince Americans it can deliver meaningful results quickly, this would be an extraordinary opportunity to rebuild its brand."
Van Hollen in recent days has won the endorsement of several high-profile progressive organizations and labor unions.
Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer's grip on the Democratic caucus has grown a little shakier.
As reported by Punchbowl News' Jake Sherman, Sen. Peter Welch (D-Vt.)—who had previously been seen as a lock to support Schumer (D-NY) over challenger Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.) as the next Senate majority leader—said on Tuesday that he is now undecided.
Aaron White, a spokesperson for Welch, told Punchbowl News that the senator is "discussing the leadership race and how Democrats can best meet the moment next Congress with both Sens. Schumer and Van Hollen this week."
Punchbowl News' live tally of projected votes in the Democratic caucus shows Schumer with 15 senators in his corner, compared to five who have publicly said they will back Van Hollen.
Three members of the caucus—Sen. Elissa Slotkin (D-Mich.), and Sens.-elect Troy Jackson (D-Maine) and Adam Hamilton (D-Kansas)—have said they'd like an alternative to Schumer but have not committed to supporting Van Hollen.
Even if Welch were to support Van Hollen, Schumer would still have more than half of the votes needed to become the next Senate Majority Leader.
Schumer on Tuesday told reporters that Democrats in his caucus are "united" and insisted that he is "confident" of having the votes to secure the leadership position when the caucus votes in December.
Senator Chuck Schumer says he’s “confident” he has the votes to become Senate Majority Leader. https://t.co/lHFYcZho2Z
— Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) November 17, 2026
Van Hollen in recent days has won endorsements from multiple progressive organizations, including Indivisible and MoveOn, as well as labor unions, including the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers and National Nurses United.
They said the massive new industrial project "raises serious concerns about labor rights, human rights, environmental protections, and the lack of genuine consultation with impacted Filipino communities.”
As thousands of Filipinos flood the streets to protest President Donald Trump’s visit this week, dozens of activist groups are calling on the US Congress to halt his administration’s plans for a massive new industrial hub as part of its “Pax Silica” initiative.
In a letter obtained by Common Dreams, more than 80 human rights, anti-war, faith, and community groups warned on Tuesday that the administration’s proposed 4,000-acre “economic security zone” on the island of Luzon, which would include a semiconductor hub, “raises serious concerns about labor rights, human rights, environmental protections, and the lack of genuine consultation with impacted Filipino communities.”
They also warned that the initiative, formed last year to counter China’s influence over minerals critical to artificial intelligence development, risks heightening tensions with China and turning the Philippines into a potential “front line” in a future military conflict between the two global superpowers.
Signatories include the American Friends Service Committee, the United Church of Christ, Just Foreign Policy, and Malaya Movement USA.
Students, activists, and Indigenous community leaders protested for several days before Trump arrived in Manila for this week’s 49th Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) summit.
As The Diplomat reported, around a dozen protesters were arrested as they clashed with police on Sunday while attempting to march toward the Philippine International Convention Center, where the summit is taking place. Another 276 were arrested in nearby Muntinlupa as they attempted to join the protests.
Protests took place across the country, including in President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s home province of Ilocos Norte, where demonstrators carried banners reading “Trump Out! Reject Pax Silica!” and calling the initiative “imperialist plunder.” Another protest in Manila featured the slogan “Get off our lands, we are not for sale.”
The Philippines joined Pax Silica in April, but the framework agreement governing the proposed hub remains unsigned. Philippine Ambassador Jose Manuel Romualdez said Tuesday that key terms needed further negotiation between Washington and Manila and that the agreement would not be discussed during Trump’s summit meetings.
Marcos has billed the project as a way to bring in tens of billions in foreign investment and hundreds of thousands of jobs. But activists say he has not provided evidence to support those projections and is disregarding the potential harm to the people of Luzon.
According to The New York Times, the project is expected to use up to 90 million liters of water per day, triple the area’s supply during the dry season. It would also use as much power as one-fifth of the electricity the Philippines consumed in 2024.
Beyond those resource demands, Human Rights Watch warned that the hub will displace hundreds of Indigenous people and farmers who have lived and worked on the land for generations.
"Philippine infrastructure already suffers regular power outages and lack of water for agriculture, irrigation, and personal use," the activists told Congress on Tuesday. "Pax Silica’s demands will put increased strain on Luzon’s power grid and water supply and are expected to contribute to a higher cost of living for Luzon’s population."
“The past 50 years of foreign investment in the country have not led to genuine industrialization, and have instead solidified the Philippines in a lower-value position in the supply chain as a source of cheap labor for low-paid manufacturing jobs, an exporter of raw materials or semiprocessed goods, and an importer of higher-value products,” they added. “History shows that the supposed economic benefits of Pax Silica are more likely to benefit foreign firms producing in and exporting from the country than Filipino companies.”
The activists also questioned the benefits that US consumers would get from the project, which is part of a broader critical minerals strategy involving billions in taxpayer-backed financing. Official statements promoting the project, they said, contain no mention of US job creation. Meanwhile, the project would fuel the expansion of artificial intelligence data centers, which Americans overwhelmingly oppose and rejected at the ballot box during this month’s midterm elections.
“As Americans, we do not want the Filipino people to experience that same environmental degradation in their communities at the hands of US-funded data centers and AI initiatives, and we do not want to further the threat of job destruction posed by data centers and AI industry hyperscaling,” the activists said.
They also raised concerns about the initiative’s role in “the deepening US-China rivalry and US-led militarization in the Philippines,” noting the recent deployment of advanced missile systems in the island nation, which sits just south of Taiwan and hosts at least nine military sites to which the US has access.
Earlier this year, the US Army fired a Tomahawk cruise missile from the Philippines for the first time, demonstrating that the country could be used to launch a long-range precision strike capable of hitting mainland China.
"While Washington presents its expanding military presence as necessary to deter China, these deployments risk a security dilemma that intensifies the very tensions they are intended to prevent," the activists wrote. "The American people have never been meaningfully consulted about whether they are willing to fight a war with China over the Philippines, how much they are prepared to spend, or how many American lives they are willing to risk."
Democrats in Congress have raised concerns about the administration’s broader critical minerals strategy. In August, 54 House Democrats led by Reps. Linda Sánchez (D-Calif.), Jared Huffman (D-Calif.), and Jonathan Jackson (D-Ill.) warned Cabinet secretaries in a letter that “poorly regulated mining and minerals processing has a well-documented record of environmental damage, displacement and harm to Indigenous communities, and widespread labor and human rights violations.”
Filipino activists, meanwhile, have highlighted the lack of transparency surrounding the initiative—whose full terms and financing arrangements have not been disclosed to the public. The Philippine activist coalition Bayan demanded on Sunday that the Marcos administration publicize the terms of the deal.
“We say no to secret negotiations or backroom deals involving Philippine territory, jurisdiction, and sovereign rights,” Bayan said in a statement.
"There's a saying that if you don’t laugh, you’ll cry—that's one reason this skit resonated so deeply with many," said one expert.
A skit on NBC's "Saturday Night Live" that aired over the weekend has struck a nerve after it satirized how women are expected to carry the full burden of caring for elders.
The skit was a mock advertisement for a product aimed at helping men look after their elderly parents called "Sister," which is pitched as "a live-in 24-7 eldercare provider that is completely free and also your sister."
The sister in the skit is shown going through assorted hassles such as dealing with insurance and pharmaceutical companies, while her brother boasts about being able to "get back to my life."
At one point in the skit, a doctor appears and explains that "years of internalized sexism have warped Sister's brain into thinking that caretaking is her responsibility and, somehow, not yours."
In the two days since it first aired, the skit has generated more than 4 million views on YouTube.
Nancy Folbre, a professor of economics at the University of Massachusetts, Amherst and a contributor to the Political Economic Research Institute's Game Changers project, said she hoped the skit would "finally kick off a serious discussion about all the things we can do to help reduce this burden for caregivers," including enacting long-term care insurance of the kind pioneered in Washington State.
"There's a saying that if you don’t laugh, you’ll cry—that's one reason this skit resonated so deeply with many," said Folbre. "The burden of caretaking, particularly on women, is staggering. But the caregiver burden is no joke."
In an op-ed published by MS NOW on Monday, University of Wisconsin-Madison sociologist Jessica Calarco argued that the "SNL" skit was an indictment of the neoliberal approach to eldercare, which treats it as a problem for individual families to solve.
"Instead, we could treat care as public good, the way that many other high-income countries have," Calarco wrote. "The Netherlands, for example, is a global leader in eldercare, coupling its universal healthcare program with a tax-subsidized public insurance program that guarantees access to low-fee long-term care services, including both nursing home placements and in-home personal care."
The SNL skit drew a personal reaction from US Sen. Andy Kim (D-NJ).
"This is hard to watch because it's true," Kim wrote in a Monday social media post. "These unfair, sexist gender roles are so engrained in our society—caregiving is no exception. As a caregiver to my dad, I think it's important to talk about what caregiving looks like as a son and as a father. We don't have to accept these norms."
Rep. Gwen Moore (D-Wis.) said she empathized with the sister in the skit, and pitched a potential policy solution.
"Sister has a friend in me!" wrote Moore. "Family members (predominantly women) perform about $1 trillion in unpaid caregiving work every year. I introduced legislation to expand Earned Income Tax Credit for unpaid caregivers, providing direct support to those who care for loved ones."
"Americans deserve to have the representatives they just elected make this consequential decision about the future of reproductive healthcare in this country. The Senate should respect the election results."
Critics have been blasting "anti-reproductive rights, anti-vax, anti-science" Dr. Heidi Overton since President Donald Trump nominated her to lead the US Food and Drug Administration, and on the eve of a key Senate vote scheduled for Wednesday, one alliance is calling for a halt to any decision on the next FDA commissioner until Democrats take over the chamber next month.
"The Reproductive Freedom Alliance urges the Senate to halt consideration of Heidi Overton's nomination to lead the FDA until the new Congress takes office in January," said the nonpartisan coalition of two dozen governors. "Earlier this month, voters elected candidates who champion reproductive freedom up and down the ballot, yet the current Senate is moving to fast-track a nominee with a long record of working to restrict abortion access, including access to safe, effective medication abortion."
"Americans deserve to have the representatives they just elected make this consequential decision about the future of reproductive healthcare in this country," asserted the alliance, which came out against Overton's nomination in September, well before Democrats' decisive midterm wins. "The Senate should respect the election results and leave this nomination to the next Congress."
Despite that call, as of Tuesday afternoon, the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions (HELP) is still set to vote on whether to advance Overton's nomination Wednesday morning. The panel is currently chaired by Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-La.), a doctor who will soon leave the chamber after losing his May primary to a Trump-backed challenger.
"Chairman Cassidy takes pride in being a doctor, but his Senate legacy is tainted with many short-sighted decisions to compromise science and public health out of political expediency—most glaringly his vote to install anti-vaccine activist RFK Jr.," Kayla Hancock, Protect Our Care's Public Health Project director, said of Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. "That decision alone is a big reason why measles made a deadly comeback in America."
Hancock argued that "the retiring senator has one last chance to leave our public health in a better place after so many setbacks. Cassidy must keep this science-denying, vaccine-obstructing, child-endangering extremist from running the FDA. Like giving matches to an arsonist, allowing Overton into the FDA is a recipe for more vaccine misinformation, deaths from measles, and threats to access of medication abortion. The rash of recalls, outbreaks, and food-borne illnesses on the administration's watch the past two years [has] been bad enough, and Heidi Overton is itching to make matters worse."
"Overton has also made clear she’s eager to help enrich Donald Trump's Big Tobacco donors after defending the FDA's shady moves to put poisonous fruit-flavored vapes into the hands of children," she added. "Overton knows full well kids are exactly who these highly addictive nicotine products are designed for and marketed to. She will absolutely let big tobacco lobbyists write their own rules, and any senator who claims to care about kids' health [has] zero reason to support this nomination."
Dr. Robert Steinbrook, Public Citizen's Health Research Group director, stressed that "there are countless reasons for the Senate to reject Heidi Overton's nomination for FDA Commissioner, starting with the White House aide's lack of managerial experience and call for scientific journals to prioritize 'conservative-based' science."
"She opposes expanded access to medication abortion, and she supports splitting the proven measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR) vaccine into separate single disease shots in the midst of a devastating measles epidemic," he said. "The FDA needs a strong commissioner who stands for science and the integrity of the agency. Overton is the wrong choice for FDA commissioner, and has done nothing to dispel the well-founded reasons to oppose her candidacy. The Senate HELP Committee must reject her nomination."
While Overton's nomination has fueled a range of concerns, reproductive freedom advocates have been especially vocal in their opposition. During a virtual press conference with advocates this week, Senate HELP Committee member Patty Murray (D-Wash.) declared that "FDA commissioner is a serious role. They make life and death decisions. The public has to trust their judgment. People have to believe FDA is following the science—not politics, not conspiracies, and not whatever scheme Trump and RFK Jr. cook up. It takes a stiff spine, and someone who will stick to the facts—even when it's not easy or popular."
"Heidi Overton could not be farther from that person. Especially when it comes to women’s reproductive rights," Murray said. "We have decades of proof that medication abortion is safe and effective. Millions upon millions of women have used this medication. But in our hearing, Dr. Overton would not say what the science has said for years now: that the abortion pill is safe and effective. At the same time, she also tried to avoid acknowledging her past claims that the abortion pill was 'dangerous'—perhaps because she knows they are embarrassingly wrong."
The FDA is conducting a review of mifepristone, one of two medications often taken in tandem for abortion care. Officials said Tuesday that the review—which rights advocates and doctors fear will be politically motivated rather than science-based—is expected to wrap up by March.
Kirsten Moore, director of the Expanding Medication Abortion Access Project, said in a statement that "the FDA is supposed to follow science, not serve a political agenda."
"Given her former role with Project 2025," Moore noted, "Dr. Heidi Overton's nomination raises serious concerns about the agency's independence and whether decisions will be driven by evidence or political ideology. If confirmed, Dr. Overton should follow the example of former FDA commissioners and recuse herself from any involvement with the ongoing mifepristone safety review. Patients deserve an FDA that puts science and public health ahead of politics."
However, Overton's critics are still hopeful her path to the FDA will be blocked, whether or not the panel votes on Wednesday.
"Voters rejected anti-abortion Republicans in races across the country, and tomorrow, Senate Republicans on the HELP Committee could move to put one of those anti-abortion Republicans in charge of the FDA," said Mini Timmaraju, president and CEO of Reproductive Freedom for All, during the press conference with Murray. "Anti-abortion extremists are counting on Dr. Heidi Overton to deliver a backdoor nationwide abortion ban from inside the FDA."
"This would affect working moms in places like Kansas, Wisconsin, [and] Alaska," she warned. "If MAGA got their way, she would have to lose a day's pay, find childcare, [and] drive or fly for hours just to pick up a pill she could safely get from her local pharmacy or in the mail. Senators who vote to confirm Heidi Overton are putting anti-abortion groups ahead of easing the burden on these types of constituents, and their time will come to face them for it."
Sen. Patty Murray said the Republican appropriations package would "hurl hundreds of billions of dollars more at the Pentagon while doing exceptionally little to help families get by."
The US Department of Defense on Monday failed its ninth consecutive audit shortly before Senate Republicans unveiled an appropriations package calling for a historic $1.1 trillion in military spending for the coming fiscal year—a total that one top Democrat called "gobsmacking."
“This bill delivers a truly massive windfall for Pete Hegseth’s Pentagon—meeting President Donald Trump’s eye-popping request—while doing next to nothing to rein in this president who is waging illegal wars," said Sen. Patty Murray (D-Wash.), vice chair of the Senate Appropriations Committee. "We cannot and should not accept the roadmap Senate Republicans have laid out, which would hurl hundreds of billions of dollars more at the Pentagon while doing exceptionally little to help families get by."
According to a summary released by Senate Republicans, the US Defense Department appropriations bill includes over $47 billion for munitions procurement, $9.4 billion for Trump's Golden Dome boondoggle, $11 billion for aircraft procurement, and $500 million for "US-Israeli missile defense cooperation."
“Democrats cannot accept a topline agreement that delivers a windfall for defense contractors and crumbs for everyone else," Murray said on Monday, "so I am going to keep working with my colleagues to reset these backward funding priorities and do everything we can to negotiate final funding bills that actually meet this moment."
Republicans unveiled the appropriations measure following news that the Defense Department failed an audit of its roughly $5 trillion in assets for the ninth consecutive year. The Pentagon, which has long been a hotbed of waste and abuse, is the only major federal agency to have never passed an independent audit.
Despite the latest failure, Hegseth claimed "huge, historic progress," pointing to the auditor's finding that 14 of the Pentagon's 25 reporting entities passed their financial assessment. Those entities account for more than half of the Pentagon's assets and 86% of its liabilities.
Hegseth predicted that the Pentagon "will pass a full, clean audit by 2028." Reuters reported that the Pentagon is "using artificial intelligence tools from Palantir" and Elon Musk's xAI to "automate financial reconciliations and documentation."
One campaigner called Democratic Congresswoman-elect Melissa Bean "the living embodiment of the revolving door between Congress and Wall Street."
Progressive campaigners are urging Democrats to keep Congresswoman-elect Melissa Bean—who, during her previous tenure in the House of Representatives, worked to shield Wall Street banks and undermine consumer protections in the wake of the 2008 economic crash—from returning to the Financial Services Committee.
Bean (D-Ill.)—who served three terms in the House from 2005-11 before being ousted by Tea Party Republican Joe Walsh—handily defeated GOP candidate Jennifer Davis in this month's midterm "blue tsunami" after emerging victorious from a crowded Democratic primary field in which progressive Junaid Ahmed finished in second place.
The 64-year-old congresswoman-elect now wants to return to the House Financial Services Committee, but is being opposed by progressives like Demand Progress executive director Sean Vitka, who called Bean "the living embodiment of the revolving door between Congress and Wall Street."
Bean's congressional comeback was made possible by Democratic Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi's decision to vacate his seat and unsuccessfully run for the Senate, a Democrat-friendly redraw of Illinois' 8th Congressional District, and millions of dollars in super political action committee spending—including roughly $4 million from Elect Chicago Women, which has been described as a deliberately disguised operation of the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC).
While serving for the first time on the House Financial Services Committee, Bean was dubbed "Wall Street's favorite Democrat" for her efforts to weaken banking and consumer protection regulation in the wake of the 2008 economic crash. She also voted in favor of legislation signed by then-President George W. Bush that made it much harder for consumers to settle debts by declaring bankruptcy, as well as Bush's tax cut that overwhelmingly benefited the wealthiest Americans.
After leaving Congress, Bean served as the president and CEO of the Executives Club of Chicago, chair of Midwest operations for JPMorgan Chase, and CEO of Mesirow Wealth Advisors.
“She was working for too-big-to-fail banks while she was in Congress. Then she started working for one after she left Congress," Dan Geldon, former chief of staff for Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.)—whose then-nascent Consumer Financial Protection Bureau Bean worked to defang—said of the congresswoman-elect in a Monday Politico article by Jasper Goodman.
Bean's 2026 campaign ads also claimed she was "instrumental" in the passage of the Affordable Care Act. However, she was slow to support Obamacare and helped create political pressure for a more cautious, business-friendly approach to the legislation.
As Usamah Andrabi, communications director of Justice Democrats—which backed Ahmed in the primary—said of Bean during that race, “This is not a candidate that can be elected and popular on her own."
“So the only way to get her elected," Andrabi added, "is for AIPAC and [artificial intelligence] and crypto to all come together and spend millions of dollars to prop her up and whitewash her legacy."
"Palestinians should have the opportunity to recover, rebuild their lives, and work towards a better future," said one humanitarian leader. "But this is not possible unless Israel fulfills its obligations under international law."
The United Nations' agency on migration is calling on countries to demand that Israel open additional crossings into Gaza and ensure the delivery of shelter materials and other basic supplies that would allow more than 1.7 million displaced Palestinians to begin recovering from the latest crisis to hit the already devastated exclave: flooding that destroyed tens of thousands of tents earlier this month and pushed families who are entering their fourth winter under Israel's attacks into even more desperate circumstances.
“Anything that can come in at any time, we just highly appreciate it and from any source; but of course, it needs to be durable and that’s what we’re looking for in order just to get through this winter,” said Karl Baker, the head of the Gaza program at the International Organization for Migration, on Tuesday.
Ten days after heavy storms caused the initial flooding, the impacts of the disaster have multiplied, and raised fears about how Palestinians with nowhere to live but makeshift tents—about 1.4 million of whom are facing acute hunger—will survive the coming winter.
Shaun Hughes, the World Food Program's country director for Palestine, told reporters Tuesday that the collapsed infrastructure of Gaza, where about 81% of all structures have been destroyed or severely damaged by Israel's US-backed assault since October 2023, has allowed floodwater as well as sewage to destroy families' meager food stocks.
“Most people burn rubbish to cook their food. Now even the rubbish is wet,” said Hughes, noting that cooking gas and firewood is unavailable or prohibitively expensive for many households.
Families have also started small fires in their tents to keep warm and cook—a practice that has accidentally killed at least two children in recent days as flames have spread. Those deaths were on top of the deaths of at least five people who were killed when a sand bank collapsed last week, and an eight-month-old baby who died of hypothermia this week.
Baker said that without proper shelter and critical relief items, more hypothermia deaths are likely to occur through the winter.
"No child should die from the cold. And winter has barely begun," said Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director-general of the World Health Organization. "Just a few days of rain have already flooded camps, destroyed tents and left families exposed to the cold. An estimated 950,000 displaced people are living in flood-prone areas, including 400,000 at extremely high risk. For families who have already lost so much, a tent is often their only remaining protection. Losing it means being fully exposed to cold, contaminated water, and disease."
Tedros added that the flooding is increasing the risk of waterborne illnesses, and those who contract diseases face difficulty accessing healthcare as about 90% of Gaza's health infrastructure is destroyed and hospitals are still facing attacks from Israel, like the one that hit Nasser Hospital last week and killed at least six people despite a so-called "ceasefire" agreement that was reached in October 2025.
"This is Gaza's fourth winter of war," said Tedros. "We urgently need unrestricted access at scale for shelter materials, clean water and sanitation supplies, medicines, vaccines, equipment to prevent hypothermia, and laboratory supplies to detect and respond to disease outbreaks early."
UN Women summarized the daily hazards now faced by families in Gaza: "Floodwaters. Sewage. Rodents. Disease. Cold."
"Without urgent access to life-saving humanitarian supplies and equipment, including durable shelter materials and winterization items, more preventable deaths may occur as the coldest months approach," said the agency for women's rights. "Israeli bombardment and ground operations have devastated the Gaza Strip, forcing almost a million people into flood-prone areas. Tents intended as temporary shelter have become homes for years, offering little protection from worsening conditions."
"International law, accountability for violations, immediate unimpeded humanitarian assistance that reaches women and girls and those in need—at scale and without obstruction—must all be fully realized," UN Women added. "There must be no further delay in ensuring that women and their families have the protection and dignity they need to survive."
Along with continued attacks by Israel, said Hughes, “Israeli military control across nearly 70% of Gaza means that people have almost no space to grow their own food."
"When you’re in Gaza, it does not feel like a ceasefire,” he said. “Fishing in the sea is prohibited and also life-threatening. Unemployment is over 80%, so without humanitarian assistance, people have little or no alternate means of survival."
Baker emphasized that IOM has more than 100,000 tents standing by for delivery from Egypt, but Israeli authorities have blocked their entry, reportedly citing the diameter of the tent poles.
“Usually anything under 38 millimeters is okay; anything above, it’s usually deemed as not acceptable,” Baker said. “We don’t get the specifics.”
In addition to calling for aid access, humanitarian teams need at least $9 million in the coming months to support flood prevention, fire safety, lighting, and improvements to emergency sites.
"The world has normalized Palestinian suffering in Gaza and the fact that an entire population relies on aid. Israel continues to conduct daily airstrikes and killings under the guise of a ceasefire and blocks vital aid from reaching people who desperately need it," said Jan Egeland, secretary general of the Norwegian Refugee Council.
"The suffering of Gaza’s 2.1 million people is not inevitable," Egeland continued. "The world must stop accepting it. Palestinians should have the opportunity to recover, rebuild their lives, and work towards a better future. But this is not possible unless Israel fulfills its obligations under international law: opening all crossings, allowing humanitarian aid to enter, and ending its unlawful occupation of Palestinian land."
The leaked records also connect companies owned by President Donald Trump with a notorious Azerbaijani money laundering operation.
A group of whistleblowers has released more than 15 million internal documents from Deutsche Bank that reveal what the Financial Times described in a Tuesday social media post as "bad behavior, systemic failures, and incompetence."
In a video summarizing the documents' most important revelations, Financial Times investigative reporter Dan McCrum said they expose the German bank's "hidden losses, secret payments to a Qatari, and money laundering at an industrial scale."
How was it possible for Deutsche Bank to become so dysfunctional? Our journalists have combed through millions of documents and found hidden losses, secret payments to a Qatari royal and how the lender accidentally leaked Donald Trump’s tax records https://t.co/GTwCCIB9mo https://t.co/hDesX4sRS0
— Financial Times (@FT) November 17, 2026
A Tuesday Financial Times report zeroed in on the bank's role in financing Jeffrey Epstein, as leaked records reveal the bank processed nearly $600 million of payments related to the late financier and convicted sex offender.
Specifically, the records show that internal regulators at the bank filed suspicious activity reports on $582 million worth of Epstein-related money transfers, including "payments to women, suspected misuse of charitable donations, and transfers from wealthy individuals such as Apollo Global Management co-founder Leon Black and hedge fund billionaire Glenn Dubin."
Although a report released in August by the office of US Sen. Ron Wyden (D-Ore.) accused Deutsche Bank of ignoring "massive withdrawals of cash for questionable purposes from Epstein's accounts," the leaked internal documents show that transfers enabled by the bank were far larger than previously known.
Epstein was far from the only infamous Deutsche Bank client, and Le Monde on Tuesday published an investigation into the bank's long financial relationship with President Donald Trump.
According to Le Monde, the leaked documents "provide for the first time direct evidence of suspicious transactions connecting companies owned by Trump" and a notorious Azerbaijani money laundering operation, which "was used throughout the 2010s to buy political influence and siphon off public funds for the benefit of Azerbaijan's elite."
The records reveal a number of suspicious transactions related to a Trump luxury hotel project in the Azerbaijani capital of Baku in the spring of 2015, just weeks before the real estate mogul and reality TV star would announce his first presidential campaign.
Le Monde singled out records showing attempts by entities at the heart of the "Azerbaijani Laundromat" to wire precisely $141,261.82 to DT Marks Baku LLC, a Delaware based firm responsible for collecting Trump licensing fees, in April 2015.
Le Monde explained that seeing "the same sum bouncing between four different bank accounts in just two weeks, with three different explanations" is "typical of how money-laundering operations function."
"By multiplying transfers and altering payment descriptions," Le Monde reported, "those behind the transactions obscure the financial chain and make tracing the origin of the funds nearly impossible. The complexity blurs the link between the often illicit origin of the money and its final beneficiary."
The New York Times reported on Tuesday that the internal Deutsche Bank records show the institution also blew off multiple internal warnings and continued financing oligarchs with ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin.
At least two divisions within the bank warned about the risks of continuing to do business with Russian billionaire Oleg Deripaska, as an internal report documented the many allegations against him, including money laundering, tax evasion, ties to organized crime, and using the legal system to "bully his competitors."
Despite this, the bank continued maintaining its relationship with Deripaska, whom it describe in an internal memo as "a reputable businessman and well-established business partner with a significant pipeline of further transactions."
Deutsche Bank finally broke off its ties to Russian oligarchs after Putin invaded Ukraine in 2022, but the Times noted it only did so after its competitors announced plans to exit the Russian market.