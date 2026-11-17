"Americans deserve to have the representatives they just elected make this consequential decision about the future of reproductive healthcare in this country," asserted the alliance, which came out against Overton's nomination in September, well before Democrats' decisive midterm wins. "The Senate should respect the election results and leave this nomination to the next Congress."

Despite that call, as of Tuesday afternoon, the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions (HELP) is still set to vote on whether to advance Overton's nomination Wednesday morning. The panel is currently chaired by Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-La.), a doctor who will soon leave the chamber after losing his May primary to a Trump-backed challenger.

"Chairman Cassidy takes pride in being a doctor, but his Senate legacy is tainted with many short-sighted decisions to compromise science and public health out of political expediency—most glaringly his vote to install anti-vaccine activist RFK Jr.," Kayla Hancock, Protect Our Care's Public Health Project director, said of Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. "That decision alone is a big reason why measles made a deadly comeback in America."

Hancock argued that "the retiring senator has one last chance to leave our public health in a better place after so many setbacks. Cassidy must keep this science-denying, vaccine-obstructing, child-endangering extremist from running the FDA. Like giving matches to an arsonist, allowing Overton into the FDA is a recipe for more vaccine misinformation, deaths from measles, and threats to access of medication abortion. The rash of recalls, outbreaks, and food-borne illnesses on the administration's watch the past two years [has] been bad enough, and Heidi Overton is itching to make matters worse."

"Overton has also made clear she’s eager to help enrich Donald Trump's Big Tobacco donors after defending the FDA's shady moves to put poisonous fruit-flavored vapes into the hands of children," she added. "Overton knows full well kids are exactly who these highly addictive nicotine products are designed for and marketed to. She will absolutely let big tobacco lobbyists write their own rules, and any senator who claims to care about kids' health [has] zero reason to support this nomination."

Dr. Robert Steinbrook, Public Citizen's Health Research Group director, stressed that "there are countless reasons for the Senate to reject Heidi Overton's nomination for FDA Commissioner, starting with the White House aide's lack of managerial experience and call for scientific journals to prioritize 'conservative-based' science."

"She opposes expanded access to medication abortion, and she supports splitting the proven measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR) vaccine into separate single disease shots in the midst of a devastating measles epidemic," he said. "The FDA needs a strong commissioner who stands for science and the integrity of the agency. Overton is the wrong choice for FDA commissioner, and has done nothing to dispel the well-founded reasons to oppose her candidacy. The Senate HELP Committee must reject her nomination."

While Overton's nomination has fueled a range of concerns, reproductive freedom advocates have been especially vocal in their opposition. During a virtual press conference with advocates this week, Senate HELP Committee member Patty Murray (D-Wash.) declared that "FDA commissioner is a serious role. They make life and death decisions. The public has to trust their judgment. People have to believe FDA is following the science—not politics, not conspiracies, and not whatever scheme Trump and RFK Jr. cook up. It takes a stiff spine, and someone who will stick to the facts—even when it's not easy or popular."

"Heidi Overton could not be farther from that person. Especially when it comes to women’s reproductive rights," Murray said. "We have decades of proof that medication abortion is safe and effective. Millions upon millions of women have used this medication. But in our hearing, Dr. Overton would not say what the science has said for years now: that the abortion pill is safe and effective. At the same time, she also tried to avoid acknowledging her past claims that the abortion pill was 'dangerous'—perhaps because she knows they are embarrassingly wrong."

The FDA is conducting a review of mifepristone, one of two medications often taken in tandem for abortion care. Officials said Tuesday that the review—which rights advocates and doctors fear will be politically motivated rather than science-based—is expected to wrap up by March.

Kirsten Moore, director of the Expanding Medication Abortion Access Project, said in a statement that "the FDA is supposed to follow science, not serve a political agenda."

"Given her former role with Project 2025," Moore noted, "Dr. Heidi Overton's nomination raises serious concerns about the agency's independence and whether decisions will be driven by evidence or political ideology. If confirmed, Dr. Overton should follow the example of former FDA commissioners and recuse herself from any involvement with the ongoing mifepristone safety review. Patients deserve an FDA that puts science and public health ahead of politics."

However, Overton's critics are still hopeful her path to the FDA will be blocked, whether or not the panel votes on Wednesday.

"Voters rejected anti-abortion Republicans in races across the country, and tomorrow, Senate Republicans on the HELP Committee could move to put one of those anti-abortion Republicans in charge of the FDA," said Mini Timmaraju, president and CEO of Reproductive Freedom for All, during the press conference with Murray. "Anti-abortion extremists are counting on Dr. Heidi Overton to deliver a backdoor nationwide abortion ban from inside the FDA."

"This would affect working moms in places like Kansas, Wisconsin, [and] Alaska," she warned. "If MAGA got their way, she would have to lose a day's pay, find childcare, [and] drive or fly for hours just to pick up a pill she could safely get from her local pharmacy or in the mail. Senators who vote to confirm Heidi Overton are putting anti-abortion groups ahead of easing the burden on these types of constituents, and their time will come to face them for it."