An independent commission within the World Health Organization is expected to announce Tuesday that the US has lost its measles elimination status, a hard-won public health achievement the country reached in 2000 after decades of investment in vaccination and community outreach campaigns.

Multiple news outlets reported that after a four-day meeting last week of the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) commission, officials had determined that measles has spread in the US non-stop for at least a year, ending the highly contagious disease's elimination status.

Though the declining vaccination rates that have been linked to outbreaks predate the Trump administration, public health experts have condemned Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and President Donald Trump for continuously pushing false claims about the safety and efficacy of the measles-mumps-rubella (MMR) vaccine.

State health departments have reported that 10 people have died of measles this year and 5,400 cases have been recorded. At least four of the deaths were in babies who were too young to receive their first dose of the MMR vaccine, which is typically given at age 1.

The death rate this year has been more than double last year's and the highest since 1991.

The loss of the country's status, with measles now designated as endemic, comes after years of declining vaccination rates and misinformation about the MMR vaccine, which in 1998 was falsely linked to autism in a fraudulent research paper that was published in The Lancet. The paper was retracted in 2010, but vaccination rates among kindergarten students have steadily dropped, and a Gallup poll in 2020 found that 10% of Americans still believed vaccines cause autism.

A vaccination rate of 95% is needed to prevent outbreaks, but in the 2025-26 school year, 92% of kindergarteners overall in the US had been vaccinated against measles. An NBC News investigation found that 75% of US counties had immunization rates below 95%, and since 2019, 92% of counties and jurisdictions have reported declines.

But Kennedy's public comments on the MMR vaccine have made a bad situation worse, experts and Democrats in Congress have said.

Kennedy, a longtime anti-vaccine activist, baselessly said in April that "the vaccine wanes very quickly." Two doses of the MMR shot provide lifelong protection and are about 97% effective at preventing infection. The health secretary also claimed that inhaled steroids and antibiotics were effective at treating measles, for which there are no approved treatments. He later admitted that the vaccine is the most effective way to prevent measles, but has maintained that the government should not mandate the shots. Trump also falsely claimed in August that the vaccine "can be quite lethal."

Kennedy and Trump have sowed doubt about the vaccines as measles outbreaks have surged in states including Pennsylvania, South Carolina, and Texas, but a spokesperson for HHS suggested the department had nothing to do with the United States' lost elimination status, telling NBC News that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention had "mounted an aggressive response to measles outbreaks" by allocating $100 million in funding and deploying experts to states facing large numbers of cases.

The Washington Post reported Monday that scientists at the CDC had pushed the agency's leadership to notify doctors nationwide of the rising threat measles poses to pregnant women and newborns, but CDC Director Erica Schwartz did not approve the alert.

NEJM Evidence published the data that had concerned federal scientists Monday, showing that 13 newborns from January 2025-September 2026 met the report's definition of congenital measles—babies born to mothers with confirmed measles who then tested positive for the virus or developed symptoms within 10 days of birth.

If the CDC had provided alerts to healthcare providers, Dr. Kevin Ault, an obstetrician-gynecologist at Penn State Health in Hershey, Pennsylvania, told the Post, hospitals could have provided immune globulin, which can help protect pregnant women and their babies, as the MMR shot cannot be given during pregnancy.

"Why would CDC/HHS leadership prevent career scientists from alerting America’s doctors about the risk to pregnant women? The same reason there’s been no federal vaccine campaign," said Dr. Jonathan Reiner, a CNN medical analyst.

Sen. Mark Warner (D-Va.) said that after 26 years of measles' elimination status in the US, "RFK Jr. and this administration’s reckless attacks on vaccines are bringing it back. This is a completely preventable public health failure."