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Van Hollen in recent days has won the endorsement of several high-profile progressive organizations and labor unions.
Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer's grip on the Democratic caucus has grown a little shakier.
As reported by Punchbowl News' Jake Sherman, Sen. Peter Welch (D-Vt.)—who had previously been seen as a lock to support Schumer (D-NY) over challenger Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.) as the next Senate majority leader—said on Tuesday that he is now undecided.
Aaron White, a spokesperson for Welch, told Punchbowl News that the senator is "discussing the leadership race and how Democrats can best meet the moment next Congress with both Sens. Schumer and Van Hollen this week."
Punchbowl News' live tally of projected votes in the Democratic caucus shows Schumer with 15 senators in his corner, compared to five who have publicly said they will back Van Hollen.
Three members of the caucus—Sen. Elissa Slotkin (D-Mich.), and Sens.-elect Troy Jackson (D-Maine) and Adam Hamilton (D-Kansas)—have said they'd like an alternative to Schumer but have not committed to supporting Van Hollen.
Even if Welch were to support Van Hollen, Schumer would still have more than half of the votes needed to become the next Senate Majority Leader.
Schumer on Tuesday told reporters that Democrats in his caucus are "united" and insisted that he is "confident" of having the votes to secure the leadership position when the caucus votes in December.
Senator Chuck Schumer says he’s “confident” he has the votes to become Senate Majority Leader. https://t.co/lHFYcZho2Z
— Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) November 17, 2026
Van Hollen in recent days has won endorsements from multiple progressive organizations, including Indivisible and MoveOn, as well as labor unions, including the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers and National Nurses United.
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Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer's grip on the Democratic caucus has grown a little shakier.
As reported by Punchbowl News' Jake Sherman, Sen. Peter Welch (D-Vt.)—who had previously been seen as a lock to support Schumer (D-NY) over challenger Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.) as the next Senate majority leader—said on Tuesday that he is now undecided.
Aaron White, a spokesperson for Welch, told Punchbowl News that the senator is "discussing the leadership race and how Democrats can best meet the moment next Congress with both Sens. Schumer and Van Hollen this week."
Punchbowl News' live tally of projected votes in the Democratic caucus shows Schumer with 15 senators in his corner, compared to five who have publicly said they will back Van Hollen.
Three members of the caucus—Sen. Elissa Slotkin (D-Mich.), and Sens.-elect Troy Jackson (D-Maine) and Adam Hamilton (D-Kansas)—have said they'd like an alternative to Schumer but have not committed to supporting Van Hollen.
Even if Welch were to support Van Hollen, Schumer would still have more than half of the votes needed to become the next Senate Majority Leader.
Schumer on Tuesday told reporters that Democrats in his caucus are "united" and insisted that he is "confident" of having the votes to secure the leadership position when the caucus votes in December.
Senator Chuck Schumer says he’s “confident” he has the votes to become Senate Majority Leader. https://t.co/lHFYcZho2Z
— Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) November 17, 2026
Van Hollen in recent days has won endorsements from multiple progressive organizations, including Indivisible and MoveOn, as well as labor unions, including the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers and National Nurses United.
Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer's grip on the Democratic caucus has grown a little shakier.
As reported by Punchbowl News' Jake Sherman, Sen. Peter Welch (D-Vt.)—who had previously been seen as a lock to support Schumer (D-NY) over challenger Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.) as the next Senate majority leader—said on Tuesday that he is now undecided.
Aaron White, a spokesperson for Welch, told Punchbowl News that the senator is "discussing the leadership race and how Democrats can best meet the moment next Congress with both Sens. Schumer and Van Hollen this week."
Punchbowl News' live tally of projected votes in the Democratic caucus shows Schumer with 15 senators in his corner, compared to five who have publicly said they will back Van Hollen.
Three members of the caucus—Sen. Elissa Slotkin (D-Mich.), and Sens.-elect Troy Jackson (D-Maine) and Adam Hamilton (D-Kansas)—have said they'd like an alternative to Schumer but have not committed to supporting Van Hollen.
Even if Welch were to support Van Hollen, Schumer would still have more than half of the votes needed to become the next Senate Majority Leader.
Schumer on Tuesday told reporters that Democrats in his caucus are "united" and insisted that he is "confident" of having the votes to secure the leadership position when the caucus votes in December.
Senator Chuck Schumer says he’s “confident” he has the votes to become Senate Majority Leader. https://t.co/lHFYcZho2Z
— Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) November 17, 2026
Van Hollen in recent days has won endorsements from multiple progressive organizations, including Indivisible and MoveOn, as well as labor unions, including the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers and National Nurses United.