While far-right figures hurled more Islamophobia at New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani this week, civil rights advocates cheered his decisions to disband an abusive police unit and endorse a related bill from City Council member Chi Ossé.

In a video filmed with Ossé, Mamdani announced Monday that he was delivering on his campaign promise to disband the New York Police Department's Strategic Response Group. The NYPD's SRG "was tasked with both counterterrorism enforcement and protest response," the mayor said. "Those are not the same, and they should be separated."

The democratic socialist mayor also backed Ossé's Communities United to Reject Brutality (CURB) Act, intended to regulate the NYPD's response to events protected by the First Amendment to the US Constitution, including protests. The council member stressed that "government has a responsibility to both protect New Yorkers' constitutional rights and keep our communities safe."

The video goes on to lay out reforms, which Mamdani and NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch also explained in a joint statement:

The reforms—the development of which began in January—establish a first-of-its-kind, civilian-led Community Dialogue and De-escalation Division (CDDD) within the Mayor's Office of Community Safety and improve the NYPD's protest response through a specialized dialogue team, the First Amendment Support Team (FAST), within the department's Community Affairs Bureau. The two teams will work in close coordination to prepare for and respond to First Amendment activities.



The CDDD will not have weapons or arrest powers. FAST will consist of 30 uniformed officers trained in communication and de-escalation. The NYPD will also establish a new Patrol Support Division (PSD), a unit within the NYPD’s Patrol Services Bureau, with vetted officers who will spend most of their time on patrol-related duties and receive specialized crowd management training to support responses to demonstrations.



The reforms also establish significant new restrictions on the tactics and weapons all officers can use during First Amendment activities, including a formal prohibition on kettling, long guns, and tear gas. Pepper spray will not be used as a crowd-management tool, and long-range acoustic devices will be limited to 90 decibels. Officers will also be prohibited from using bicycles as weapons except when necessary to prevent death or physical injury to themselves or another person.



Mamdani—who was sworn in at the beginning of this year following a historic victory last November—has faced criticism for retaining Tisch and pressure to actually deliver the bold policies on which he campaigned. Monday's announcements were welcomed as wins for the progressive movement that made him mayor of the nation's most populous city.

While some Republicans in Congress and other critics—such as Laura Loomer, a key ally of President Donald Trump—called the Muslim mayor a "jihadist," made references to former Iraqi leader Saddam Hussein and the 9/11 terrorist attacks, and invited members of the notorious police unit to Florida, Legal Defense Fund (LDF) president and director-counsel Janai Nelson said that "for far too long, this unit terrorized lawful protesters exercising their First Amendment rights and violated civil rights laws. The disbandment of SRG is an important victory for public safety and criminal justice advocates that will make all New Yorkers safer."

"SRG has left a devastating wake of harm and trauma borne by New York residents, particularly its Black residents, whom officers were sworn to protect and who have also been forced to fund the unit through taxpayer dollars, including payment of the unit's police misconduct settlements. No New Yorker should have to pay for the very police units that are violating their constitutional rights," Nelson emphasized. "The mayor’s prohibitions on historically dangerous policing tactics are also an important step in the right direction."

"Given the long history of police brutality in New York City, LDF will remain vigilant in its scrutiny of officers' constitutional compliance under the new framework," she vowed. "The activities of the Patrol Support Division must not repeat the mistakes of the SRG. Curtailing the aggressive and racially discriminatory behavior of NYPD officers who police protests is paramount. We trust that the Mamdani administration shares these priorities and look forward to continuing to work with the administration to ensure the protection of New Yorkers' constitutional rights, so Black, brown, and all people can freely protest and express themselves without undue police interference."

The diverse CURB Coalition—whose dozens of member groups include the Center for Constitutional Rights, Immigrant Defense Project, Legal Aid Society, Muslim Community Network, Planned Parenthood of Greater New York, Transgender Law Center, and the city's chapters of the ACLU, Democratic Socialists of America, and Jewish Voice for Peace—similarly praised the disbandment as "an important step toward protecting New Yorkers' right to protest."

"We also know that disbanding the SRG alone is not enough to ensure that New Yorkers are protected from abusive protest policing. These reforms must be made permanent and enforceable through law," the coalition argued. "The SRG’s history of suppressing dissent, escalating tensions, and injuring protesters underscores why meaningful, lasting reform is urgently needed."

In anticipation of Mamdani's moves, City & State New York reported last week that Ossé's bill "hasn't yet had a hearing, and has faced quiet opposition from Council Speaker Julie Menin and members aligned with her... Several sources told City & State that Menin remains opposed to the bill and Council member Oswald Feliz, chair of the council's Public Safety Committee, won't allow it to advance for a hearing."

The CURB Coalition specifically called out Menin in its demand that the council "immediately" set up a hearing and vote on the bill, which it described as "essential to ensuring that the abuses associated with the SRG are not repeated under a different name or a future administration."

"We also remain concerned about the creation of a new patrol unit tasked with protest policing, however limited its stated scope," the coalition continued. "Without codifying strong, enforceable guardrails into the law, there is a risk that the same harmful practices could persist."

"Our concerns underscore the need for the CURB Act to ensure that meaningful protections and accountability apply to all future NYPD units tasked with policing protest," the coalition added. "New Yorkers deserve lasting protections for their right to protest that are not subject to the priorities of any one administration. The City Council must pass the CURB Act."