Progressive campaigners are urging Democrats to keep Congresswoman-elect Melissa Bean—who, during her previous tenure in the House of Representatives, worked to shield Wall Street banks and undermine consumer protections in the wake of the 2008 economic crash—from returning to the Financial Services Committee.

Bean (D-Ill.)—who served three terms in the House from 2005-11 before being ousted by Tea Party Republican Joe Walsh—handily defeated GOP candidate Jennifer Davis in this month's midterm "blue tsunami" after emerging victorious from a crowded Democratic primary field in which progressive Junaid Ahmed finished in second place.

The 64-year-old congresswoman-elect now wants to return to the House Financial Services Committee, but is being opposed by progressives like Demand Progress executive director Sean Vitka, who called Bean "the living embodiment of the revolving door between Congress and Wall Street."

Bean's congressional comeback was made possible by Democratic Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi's decision to vacate his seat and unsuccessfully run for the Senate, a Democrat-friendly redraw of Illinois' 8th Congressional District, and millions of dollars in super political action committee spending—including roughly $4 million from Elect Chicago Women, which has been described as a deliberately disguised operation of the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC).

While serving for the first time on the House Financial Services Committee, Bean was dubbed "Wall Street's favorite Democrat" for her efforts to weaken banking and consumer protection regulation in the wake of the 2008 economic crash. She also voted in favor of legislation signed by then-President George W. Bush that made it much harder for consumers to settle debts by declaring bankruptcy, as well as Bush's tax cut that overwhelmingly benefited the wealthiest Americans.

After leaving Congress, Bean served as the president and CEO of the Executives Club of Chicago, chair of Midwest operations for JPMorgan Chase, and CEO of Mesirow Wealth Advisors.

“She was working for too-big-to-fail banks while she was in Congress. Then she started working for one after she left Congress," Dan Geldon, former chief of staff for Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.)—whose then-nascent Consumer Financial Protection Bureau Bean worked to defang—said of the congresswoman-elect in a Monday Politico article by Jasper Goodman.

Bean's 2026 campaign ads also claimed she was "instrumental" in the passage of the Affordable Care Act. However, she was slow to support Obamacare and helped create political pressure for a more cautious, business-friendly approach to the legislation.

As Usamah Andrabi, communications director of Justice Democrats—which backed Ahmed in the primary—said of Bean during that race, “This is not a candidate that can be elected and popular on her own."

“So the only way to get her elected," Andrabi added, "is for AIPAC and [artificial intelligence] and crypto to all come together and spend millions of dollars to prop her up and whitewash her legacy."

