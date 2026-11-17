Amid growing criticism of his transportation secretary, President Donald Trump said he was unconcerned about the catastrophic US Federal Aviation Administration malfunction that grounded thousands of flights Friday, as well as a spate of other disruptive tech outages.

Asked during a meeting with world leaders in the Philippines if he was concerned about the FAA malfunction and other outages that have affected Microsoft, JPMorgan Chase, and United Airlines in recent days, Trump responded, “No.”

"It's life," he continued. "It's life. When you’re big and powerful, and you have all the money, things like that happen. It’s fine."

The dismissive response was in line with that of Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy, who refused to apologize for the FAA outage during a news appearance Sunday.

"I can't apologize for what was passed off to us," he said, blaming both parties in Congress for neglecting updates to aviation infrastructure for decades.

In a separate interview, he said, “I take responsibility for what was given to me by prior administrations.”

According to Duffy, the grounding of more than 12,000 flights on Friday occurred after a router malfunction during a contractor-led FAA telecommunications upgrade overwhelmed the network with excessive traffic, disrupting air traffic control systems nationwide.

Duffy has insisted that a lack of funding was responsible for Friday’s malfunction and requested an additional $50 billion from Congress.

However, members of Congress have noted that they've already appropriated $12.5 billion to modernize air traffic control, most of which has remained unused. On Monday, Senate Majority Leader John Thune (R-SD) demanded an explanation for why more money was needed when roughly $8 billion remained unspent.

Meanwhile, Democrats—who will take control of Congress next month—have zeroed in on $5.3 billion in previously appropriated FAA funds that were delayed in late September by the White House Office of Management and Budget.

"It's really rich to hear the secretary pointing the fingers at Congress when Congress has given the administration what they asked for," Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.), who is seeking to become the next Senate majority leader, told CNN. "If they need more, they should come up and justify it."

Duffy has also emphasized that he is "moving at an incredible speed that no one has done at the FAA or in decades" to modernize air traffic control.

A September report by the nonpartisan Government Accountability Office, however, warned that the Trump administration's accelerated effort to modernize air traffic control is moving ahead too quickly without adequate planning to prevent disruptions.

The analysis found that the FAA was pursuing more than 11,000 modernization projects without a coordinated master schedule, potentially causing conflicting equipment installations and disruptions to air traffic control operations.

"In essence," the report concludes, "the FAA is buying delivery speed at the risk of cost uncertainty and potential disruptions."

Duffy has also overseen a significant reduction in the FAA’s workforce. Hundreds of employees were fired by Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency initiative. According to FAA figures, the workforce declined by approximately 1,665 employees over the past year.

Professional Aviation Safety Specialists, the union representing FAA technicians, said that its members were excluded from the equipment upgrades that caused Friday’s malfunction. It said the upgrades diverged from a historic “protocol where FAA employees conduct a risk assessment and coordinate the maintenance of the system or equipment.”

Duffy has faced mounting criticism in the wake of Friday’s nationwide disruption, which left hundreds of thousands of passengers stranded and caused cancellations and delays that have continued into this week.

On Tuesday, the 12 Democratic members of the Senate Commerce, Science, and Transportation Committee, led by Sen. Maria Cantwell (D-Wash.), sent a letter to Duffy demanding that the FAA "explain how this failure occurred and identify the corrective actions and oversight needed to prevent a recurrence."

“Identifying the device that failed does not establish why it failed. FAA must investigate further to determine the root cause and report to Congress on how it intends to prevent future issues," they wrote.

Democratic New York Gov. Kathy Hochul, meanwhile, has called on Duffy to resign.

“From chronic air traffic controller shortages to repeated communications breakdowns, serious lapses in our aviation system have become a pattern on Sean Duffy’s watch,” Hochul said, accusing him of also being more focused on “starring in his own reality show” than on addressing problems at the FAA.

During his tenure as transportation secretary, Duffy filmed a reality television show called “The Great American Road Trip” over seven months. In it, he and his family traveled the country. The show was financed by several companies the Transportation Department is responsible for regulating, including Boeing, Toyota, and United—an arrangement an ethics watchdog has warned creates a conflict of interest.

Despite the backlash, Trump has continued to stand by his transportation secretary.

"I don't take any responsibility," he said on Monday. "They did a great job—Secretary Duffy—they acted incredibly. Everybody was safe. Nobody was hurt. No crashes. No nothing."