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The Progressive

NewsWire

A project of Common Dreams

For Immediate Release
Sunrise Movement
Contact:

Sunrise National Press, press@sunrisemovement.org

Youth Vote Delivers Historic Victories in Michigan and Nationwide

In Swing States, Democratic Nominees Ran on Anti-billionaire, Populist Politics

LANSING, Michigan

Sunrise co-founder William Lawrence and previous board member Abdul El-Sayed won their races campaigning on the principles of the Green New Deal and Medicare for All. In particular, MI-07 became the most expensive House race in history generating nearly $30 million dollars in corporate spending against Lawrence alone. In response, Sunrise members made 400,000 voter contact attempts including 70,000 door knocks in Michigan to deliver wins.

“Democrats won tonight because they ran on economic populism, not milquetoast, status quo politics. That’s why $30 million in corporate spending against Lawrence, the most expensive house race in US history, wasn’t enough to defeat him. Young people knocked on tens of thousands of doors and made hundreds of thousands of dials to elect him because they want a new Democratic Party,” said Sunrise Movement Executive Director Aru Shiney-Ajay. “Whether it was Sherrod Brown in Ohio decrying tech billionaires for polluting our communities with data centers or James Talarico swearing off corporate PAC donations–we know Americans want radical change.”

Nationwide, Sunrise Movement made nearly one million voter contact attempts across doors, dials and text. These victories conclude historic progressive wins like Melat Kiros, Darializa Avila Chevalier, Chris Rabb and Troy Jackson.

“Tonight, young people proved that progressive ideas like the Green New Deal and Medicare for All are just as popular in central Michigan as they are in Brooklyn. Working people in America no matter where they live want the same thing–affordable groceries, an end to the genocide in Palestine and a livable planet,” said Sunrise Movement Campaigns Director Kidus Girma.

Sunrise Movement is a movement to stop climate change and create millions of good jobs in the process.

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