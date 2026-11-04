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The Progressive

NewsWire

A project of Common Dreams

For Immediate Release
Oil Change International
Contact: Rebecca Stoner, rebecca.stoner@oilchange.org,

Voters Reject Trump’s Big Oil Agenda, Demand Affordable Energy and Accountability

In response to Tuesday's wave of Democratic victories, Elizabeth Bast, Executive Director at Oil Change Action, said:

“Tonight voters send a clear message: They’re fed up with Trump’s agenda of fossil fuel giveaways, illegal and immoral wars, and unchecked data center expansion that makes their lives more expensive while lining the pockets of Big Oil and Big Tech. [1]

“Affordability and accountability were voters’ top concerns this election cycle. Both are inseparable from fossil fuel dependence. Americans have spent an additional $101 billion on gas since the start of Trump’s war on Iran, highlighting the dangers of fossil fuel reliance. Meanwhile, Trump increased his wealth by tens of millions through stock trades made profitable by his war – a blatant example of this administration’s corruption.

“Tonight’s blue wave comes despite the hundreds of millions spent by Big Oil and Big Tech executives to sway this election and the Trump administration’s attempts to prevent people from voting. Already, climate champions like Chris Rabb (PA-03), Donavan McKinney (MI-13), and Melat Kiros (CO-01) have won, along with over 50 federal and key state No Fossil Fuel Money pledge signers, showing that our communities want candidates who will serve them, not Big Oil CEOs with deep pockets. [2]

“This incoming Congress must listen to the people who elected it. That means standing up to the fossil fuel industry, stopping giveaways to polluters, protecting communities from unchecked expansion of data centers and liquified natural gas exports, and delivering affordable renewable energy. [3] [4]

“The voters have spoken and their will must be upheld. Election officials must rapidly certify tonight’s results, and Trump and his allies must not be allowed to undermine the democratic process. The people have made their choice, every vote must be counted, and no billionaire or politician gets to stand in their way.”

Oil Change International is a research, communications, and advocacy organization focused on exposing the true costs of fossil fuels and facilitating the ongoing transition to clean energy.

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