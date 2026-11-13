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The Progressive

NewsWire

A project of Common Dreams

For Immediate Release
Our Revolution
Contact:

media@ourevolution.com

Our Revolution Endorses Chris Van Hollen for Senate Majority Leader

In Our Revolution’s post-election survey, 72% of 4,308 progressive respondents called for new Senate leadership. The group urges Democrats to replace Chuck Schumer and build an opposition willing to take on Trump, corporate power and its own party establishment.

Our Revolution, the nation’s largest grassroots progressive organization endorsed Sen. Chris Van Hollen for Senate majority leader and urged Senate Democrats to vote for him over Sen. Chuck Schumer.

The endorsement builds on the organization’s ongoing grassroots campaign to replace Schumer and secure an open, competitive leadership election.

“Working people organized to win this majority, and they expect it to fight for them,” said Joseph Geevarghese, Executive Director of Our Revolution. “To be a real opposition party, Democrats have to take on corporate power, including the big donors and party insiders who stand in the way of change. That means getting corporate money out of politics, ending U.S. military aid to Israel, and fighting to pass Medicare for All. That’s the working-class agenda we’ve been organizing for, and it’s why we’ve called on Chuck Schumer to step aside. Chris Van Hollen has stepped up to challenge the status quo, and we’re urging Senate Democrats to vote for him.”

In Our Revolution’s November 6–7 survey of 4,308 progressive respondents, 72% wanted new Senate leadership, 22% said it depended on whether Schumer delivers, and 5% supported his continued leadership. The results reflect participating respondents and are not representative of all Democratic voters.

Our Revolution is asking supporters to sign the petition calling on Senate Democrats to replace Schumer.

Our Revolution will reclaim democracy for the working people of our country by harnessing the transformative energy of the "political revolution." Through supporting a new generation of progressive leaders, empowering millions to fight for progressive change and elevating the political consciousness, Our Revolution will transform American politics to make our political and economic systems once again responsive to the needs of working families. Our Revolution has three intertwined goals: to revitalize American democracy, empower progressive leaders and elevate the political consciousness.