Bernie Sanders: Increasing Social Security Payments by $2400 Next Year a Top Priority

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) on Saturday said one of his top priorities once he takes control of the chamber's Social Security Subcommittee in January will be to lift the cap on taxable income that pays for the program and increase benefit payments by at least $2400 per year.

Vowing to extend "Social Security’s solvency for generations" to come, Sanders explained that the way to do that is to raise the limit at which wealthy people stop paying into the program—currently set at $184,500—so that extremely wealthy individuals pay in at the same rate as working-class taxpayers.

By "demanding that the wealthy pay their fair share of taxes," Sanders said the government would be able to pay out higher benefits each month and strengthen the program long into the future.

In the wake of Tuesday's massive midterm defeat of the Republican Party, Nancy Altman, executive director of the advocacy group Social Security Works, said the outcome was a major win for the future of Social Security, the nation's most successful anti-poverty program.

With Social Security "on the ballot" in the midterms, Altman said the message sent by US voters was "resoundingly clear: Hands off our earned benefits!"

"Democrats ran on making the wealthy pay their fair share into Social Security," she said, and now they have a chance to show the American people what that looks like.

"In the next two years," Altman said, "lawmakers should vote on legislation that expands benefits with no cuts. This legislation should restore Social Security to long-range balance by requiring the wealthiest Americans, like Elon Musk, to finally start paying their fair share."

Altman also called on Democrats to use their new power in Congress to "investigate Musk and his henchmen in the so-called 'Department of Government Efficiency,' who committed the largest data theft in American history by stealing all of our most personal and private Social Security data."

"Democrats should seek to reverse all the damage that Donald Trump and his cronies have done to the Social Security Administration," she concluded, "so that the American people can get the first-rate service they have paid for and deserve."