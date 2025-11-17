More Americans Fall Behind on Utility Bills as AI Data Centers, Trump Attacks on Renewables Raise Costs

SUBSCRIBE TO OUR FREE NEWSLETTER
Daily news & progressive opinion—funded by the people, not the corporations—delivered straight to your inbox.
5
#000000
#FFFFFF
To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.
Daily news & progressive opinion—funded by the people, not the corporations—delivered straight to your inbox.
"It’s hard to see utility bills coming down in this decade," said one industry analyst.
Although the rising cost of groceries has gotten a lot of attention in recent weeks, US consumers are also increasingly under pressure from the rising cost of electricity.
A new report from researchers at The Century Foundation and financial abuse watchdog Protect Borrowers has found that the average overdue balance on utility bills has surged by 32% over the last three years, going from $597 in 2022 to $789 in 2025. What's more, the report estimates that roughly 1 out of every 20 US households has utility debt that is "so severe it was sent to collections or in arrears."
The increase in overdue utility bill debt has come at a time when electricity costs have been growing significantly faster than the overall rate of inflation, the organizations found.
"Comparing twelve-month moving averages from March 2022 to June 2025 (to adjust for seasonality), monthly energy costs... nationwide rose from $196 to $265—a 35% jump, or nearly three times overall inflation during that period," noted the report.
The organizations said that the reasons for these price increases are complicated, although factors include "poorly regulated monopolies overcharging customers to the tune of $5 billion a year," as well as the explosion in the construction of energy-devouring artificial intelligence data centers and the Trump administration's attacks on renewable energy projects that began under former President Joe Biden's administration.
AI data center construction has become a major controversy in communities across the US, and a CNBC analysis published late last week found that "in at least three states with high concentrations of data centers," electric bills have grown "much faster than the national average" over the last year.
Virginia, which has the highest concentration of AI data centers in the country, saw electricity prices surge by 13% over the last year, while data center-heavy states such as Illinois and Ohio saw electricity costs go up by 16% and 12%, respectively.
Rob Gramlich, president of power sector consulting firm Grid Strategies, told CNBC that the massive growth in data centers means that "it’s hard to see utility bills coming down in this decade."
The Century Foundation and Protect Borrowers conclude that their report paints "a grim picture" of "increasing energy prices, rising overdue balances, and squeezed household budgets that together are pushing families deeper and deeper into debt."
Dear Common Dreams reader,
The U.S. is on a fast track to authoritarianism like nothing I've ever seen. Meanwhile, corporate news outlets are utterly capitulating to Trump, twisting their coverage to avoid drawing his ire while lining up to stuff cash in his pockets.
That's why I believe that Common Dreams is doing the best and most consequential reporting that we've ever done.
Our small but mighty team is a progressive reporting powerhouse, covering the news every day that the corporate media never will. Our mission has always been simple: To inform. To inspire. And to ignite change for the common good.
Now here's the key piece that I want all our readers to understand: None of this would be possible without your financial support.
That's not just some fundraising cliche. It's the absolute and literal truth. We don't accept corporate advertising and never will. We don't have a paywall because we don't think people should be blocked from critical news based on their ability to pay. Everything we do is funded by the donations of readers like you.
Will you donate now to help power the nonprofit, independent reporting of Common Dreams?
Thank you for being a vital member of our community. Together, we can keep independent journalism alive when it’s needed most.
- Craig Brown, Co-founder
Although the rising cost of groceries has gotten a lot of attention in recent weeks, US consumers are also increasingly under pressure from the rising cost of electricity.
A new report from researchers at The Century Foundation and financial abuse watchdog Protect Borrowers has found that the average overdue balance on utility bills has surged by 32% over the last three years, going from $597 in 2022 to $789 in 2025. What's more, the report estimates that roughly 1 out of every 20 US households has utility debt that is "so severe it was sent to collections or in arrears."
The increase in overdue utility bill debt has come at a time when electricity costs have been growing significantly faster than the overall rate of inflation, the organizations found.
"Comparing twelve-month moving averages from March 2022 to June 2025 (to adjust for seasonality), monthly energy costs... nationwide rose from $196 to $265—a 35% jump, or nearly three times overall inflation during that period," noted the report.
The organizations said that the reasons for these price increases are complicated, although factors include "poorly regulated monopolies overcharging customers to the tune of $5 billion a year," as well as the explosion in the construction of energy-devouring artificial intelligence data centers and the Trump administration's attacks on renewable energy projects that began under former President Joe Biden's administration.
AI data center construction has become a major controversy in communities across the US, and a CNBC analysis published late last week found that "in at least three states with high concentrations of data centers," electric bills have grown "much faster than the national average" over the last year.
Virginia, which has the highest concentration of AI data centers in the country, saw electricity prices surge by 13% over the last year, while data center-heavy states such as Illinois and Ohio saw electricity costs go up by 16% and 12%, respectively.
Rob Gramlich, president of power sector consulting firm Grid Strategies, told CNBC that the massive growth in data centers means that "it’s hard to see utility bills coming down in this decade."
The Century Foundation and Protect Borrowers conclude that their report paints "a grim picture" of "increasing energy prices, rising overdue balances, and squeezed household budgets that together are pushing families deeper and deeper into debt."
Although the rising cost of groceries has gotten a lot of attention in recent weeks, US consumers are also increasingly under pressure from the rising cost of electricity.
A new report from researchers at The Century Foundation and financial abuse watchdog Protect Borrowers has found that the average overdue balance on utility bills has surged by 32% over the last three years, going from $597 in 2022 to $789 in 2025. What's more, the report estimates that roughly 1 out of every 20 US households has utility debt that is "so severe it was sent to collections or in arrears."
The increase in overdue utility bill debt has come at a time when electricity costs have been growing significantly faster than the overall rate of inflation, the organizations found.
"Comparing twelve-month moving averages from March 2022 to June 2025 (to adjust for seasonality), monthly energy costs... nationwide rose from $196 to $265—a 35% jump, or nearly three times overall inflation during that period," noted the report.
The organizations said that the reasons for these price increases are complicated, although factors include "poorly regulated monopolies overcharging customers to the tune of $5 billion a year," as well as the explosion in the construction of energy-devouring artificial intelligence data centers and the Trump administration's attacks on renewable energy projects that began under former President Joe Biden's administration.
AI data center construction has become a major controversy in communities across the US, and a CNBC analysis published late last week found that "in at least three states with high concentrations of data centers," electric bills have grown "much faster than the national average" over the last year.
Virginia, which has the highest concentration of AI data centers in the country, saw electricity prices surge by 13% over the last year, while data center-heavy states such as Illinois and Ohio saw electricity costs go up by 16% and 12%, respectively.
Rob Gramlich, president of power sector consulting firm Grid Strategies, told CNBC that the massive growth in data centers means that "it’s hard to see utility bills coming down in this decade."
The Century Foundation and Protect Borrowers conclude that their report paints "a grim picture" of "increasing energy prices, rising overdue balances, and squeezed household budgets that together are pushing families deeper and deeper into debt."