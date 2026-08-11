Pressley Demands Israel Release US Citizen Sama Safi, Abducted by IDF More Than Two Months Ago

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"I’ve been calling on the Trump administration to secure Sama's immediate release, continued access to medical care, and end all unjust and arbitrary detentions."
US Rep. Ayanna Pressley on Tuesday demanded that the Israeli government release Sama Safi, a 20-year-old US citizen who was taken into custody by Israeli military forces two months ago while staying with family in the occupied West Bank.
In a social media post, Pressley (D-Mass.) revealed she recently met with Safi's parents, who said their daughter has been subjected to "inhumane conditions" during her two-month detention, while also citing concerns about an unspecified chronic health condition that they said has been gradually worsening.
Pressley cited a statement from an attorney representing Safi that "there is little credible evidence" that warrants Safi's continued detention. Israel has so far not leveled any criminal charges against Safi.
"I’ve been calling on the Trump administration to secure Sama's immediate release, continued access to medical care, and end all unjust and arbitrary detentions," wrote Pressley. "And I’ll keep fighting for Sama's release and demanding accountability from the Israeli government and the Trump administration."
The Guardian reported in June that Safi, a psychology student at the West Bank's Birzeit University, was arrested along with three other women around the same time. An Israeli military spokesperson told The Guardian that they were all arrested "after promoting hostile terrorist activity and additional terrorist-related activities."
Safi's case on Monday was cited by Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.) in his call for US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee to resign from his position.
Van Hollen accused Huckabee of remaining silent about Safi and other Americans unlawfully detained or otherwise mistreated by Israel, and said the former Republican Arkansas governor had become "a complete apologist for the most extreme Israeli government in history."
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US Rep. Ayanna Pressley on Tuesday demanded that the Israeli government release Sama Safi, a 20-year-old US citizen who was taken into custody by Israeli military forces two months ago while staying with family in the occupied West Bank.
In a social media post, Pressley (D-Mass.) revealed she recently met with Safi's parents, who said their daughter has been subjected to "inhumane conditions" during her two-month detention, while also citing concerns about an unspecified chronic health condition that they said has been gradually worsening.
Pressley cited a statement from an attorney representing Safi that "there is little credible evidence" that warrants Safi's continued detention. Israel has so far not leveled any criminal charges against Safi.
"I’ve been calling on the Trump administration to secure Sama's immediate release, continued access to medical care, and end all unjust and arbitrary detentions," wrote Pressley. "And I’ll keep fighting for Sama's release and demanding accountability from the Israeli government and the Trump administration."
The Guardian reported in June that Safi, a psychology student at the West Bank's Birzeit University, was arrested along with three other women around the same time. An Israeli military spokesperson told The Guardian that they were all arrested "after promoting hostile terrorist activity and additional terrorist-related activities."
Safi's case on Monday was cited by Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.) in his call for US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee to resign from his position.
Van Hollen accused Huckabee of remaining silent about Safi and other Americans unlawfully detained or otherwise mistreated by Israel, and said the former Republican Arkansas governor had become "a complete apologist for the most extreme Israeli government in history."
US Rep. Ayanna Pressley on Tuesday demanded that the Israeli government release Sama Safi, a 20-year-old US citizen who was taken into custody by Israeli military forces two months ago while staying with family in the occupied West Bank.
In a social media post, Pressley (D-Mass.) revealed she recently met with Safi's parents, who said their daughter has been subjected to "inhumane conditions" during her two-month detention, while also citing concerns about an unspecified chronic health condition that they said has been gradually worsening.
Pressley cited a statement from an attorney representing Safi that "there is little credible evidence" that warrants Safi's continued detention. Israel has so far not leveled any criminal charges against Safi.
"I’ve been calling on the Trump administration to secure Sama's immediate release, continued access to medical care, and end all unjust and arbitrary detentions," wrote Pressley. "And I’ll keep fighting for Sama's release and demanding accountability from the Israeli government and the Trump administration."
The Guardian reported in June that Safi, a psychology student at the West Bank's Birzeit University, was arrested along with three other women around the same time. An Israeli military spokesperson told The Guardian that they were all arrested "after promoting hostile terrorist activity and additional terrorist-related activities."
Safi's case on Monday was cited by Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.) in his call for US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee to resign from his position.
Van Hollen accused Huckabee of remaining silent about Safi and other Americans unlawfully detained or otherwise mistreated by Israel, and said the former Republican Arkansas governor had become "a complete apologist for the most extreme Israeli government in history."