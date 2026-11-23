"Now is the time for countries to learn from this setback and recommit to multilateral climate action," he declared. "Nations must come together to offer an ambitious, collective response to the climate crisis by taking concrete steps to rapidly slash emissions, remove carbon from the atmosphere, and build resilience to protect communities from worsening climate impacts."

"The Paris Agreement remains indispensable as the world's central framework for collective climate action, driving ambition, and holding countries accountable for promises that have profound consequences for people's lives and livelihoods," Dasguputa added. "The answer to a disappointing COP is not to retreat from multilateralism, but to make it deliver."

Fatima Eisam-Eldeen, a fossil fuel researcher at the University of Barcelona, stressed that "no agreement is better than a bad agreement. Where this COP failed to come to a final decision, at least it kept false solutions from being validated through the negotiations. We must not waste more precious time and resources on derailing tactics, because for frontline communities, this is a life-or-death situation."

"The real solution is clear: We need to phase out fossil fuels fast, in a just and orderly manner, and for that, we need mechanisms," she said. Eisam-Eldeen also took aim at Australia and Turkey, who co-hosted COP31 in the Turkish city of Antalya, and urged leadership from Ethiopia, which is set to lead COP32 in its capital, Addis Ababa, next November.

"This presidency made a mess, and now the COP in Ethiopia must clean it up, raise ambition, and deliver for the people who need it today," she said. "It's a sad but well-known phenomenon: The mess made by the states with wasted interest in continuing burning fossil fuels will be cleaned up by the people suffering its consequences."

Next year #COP32 is to be hosted by Ethiopia. They have already said their focus will be on finance, no mention of phasing out fossil fuels. In 2028 COP 33 moves to Asia and already China and India have said they won’t host it. (It falls the same week as US elections)www.rte.ie/news/world/2...



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— Philip Boucher-Hayes (@philipb-h.bsky.social) November 22, 2026 at 2:53 PM

Rukiya Khamis, East Africa team lead at 350.org, similarly said that "with no progress on finance, Türkiye and Australia are handing the incoming COP32 presidency the wreckage of their failed leadership. Ethiopia should move us forward, not take us back to square one."

With the next summit being held in the Horn of Africa, Khamis pointed out that people across that continent and the world "have spent this year struggling with rising energy prices and deadly droughts and floods. Yet rich polluting nations have chosen to side with the fossil fuels lobby and closed their wallets at a time when we urgently need a lifeline."

"Countries on the frontline of this crisis should not have to beg for the resources they need to protect their people, rebuild after disasters, and secure reliable and accessible renewable energy," she argued. "We cannot wait for the next COP. Beyond COP, we need governments to act now. Tax fossil fuel profits, and use polluter levies to build a safe, affordable future for everyone."

Ann Harrison, climate justice policy adviser at Amnesty International, agreed that "governments must now deliver what COP31 failed to provide. The route from Antalya must lead to the Pacific in July 2027, where Tuvalu and Ireland will co-host the Second International Conference on the Just Transition Away from Fossil Fuels , and then to COP32 in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. These meetings must move beyond red lines and obstruction to deliver a full, fast, fair, and funded phaseout of fossil fuels, backed by massively scaled-up grant-based and non-debt-creating climate finance to meet the actual level of need."

"People facing deadly floods, wildfires, droughts, hunger, and displacement cannot wait through another cycle of broken promises," Harrison continued. "COP32 must not repeat this betrayal. It must put the rights, demands and leadership of the people most affected by climate change ahead of the interests of polluters."

Meena Raman on the #COP31 outcome: "Everything that developing countries wanted – adaptation, just transition, climate finance – is going to [COP32] Africa. If journalists are already writing an obituary because of the EU’s veto, that’s the biggest hypocrisy."connect.carbonbrief.org/t/experts-is...



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— Aruna Chandrasekhar (@arunacsekhar.bsky.social) November 22, 2026 at 10:02 AM

At COP31, "beyond the negotiating rooms, countries continued to advance the energy transition through first-mover initiatives, such as the Coalition on Phasing Out Fossil Fuel Incentives including Subsidies (COFFIS), Beyond Oil and Gas Alliance, and the process on transitioning away from fossil fuels that began in Santa Marta, with more countries announcing their roadmaps to transition," noted Patricia Fuller, president and CEO of the International Institute for Sustainable Development.

"While these efforts are encouraging, they cannot substitute for an effective multilateral process," she emphasized. "If all countries are to have a meaningful voice in shaping the global response to climate change, work must begin now to restore confidence in the UN process and its ability to deliver on the goals of the Paris Agreement."

Jasper Inventor, head of the Greenpeace International delegation in Antalya, suggested that "if COPs can’t deliver action, then perhaps it’s time to change the process," and specifically called out the European Union—which has faced widespread criticism despite opposing the final bad deal.

"Declaring climate finance 'dead in the water' before COP31 even began, the EU poisoned the trust needed for a stronger outcome," Inventor explained. "The final standoff over fossil fuels should not paper over the monumental breach of faith that kick-started it all. Developed countries need to look in the mirror, honor their climate finance obligations and hold the oil and gas companies to account. It is time to make polluters pay for the climate damages they cause."

High time for the users of the fossil fuel drug to shake off their addiction, rather than waiting for the drug dealers to sign on to that plan. The EU needs to speed up the European Green Deal rather than slowing it down!



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— Prof. Stefan Rahmstorf (@rahmstorf.bsky.social) November 22, 2026 at 8:38 AM

Bryan Bixcul, just transition lead at the International Indigenous Peoples Forum on Climate Change, said that he was "deeply troubled by the level of dysfunction we witnessed" in the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change process.

"In the same year that science warned we are on track to exceed the 1.5°C threshold," he said, referring to the Paris Agreement's key temperature target for this century, "COP31 failed to face that reality head-on and name fossil fuels as the root cause of climate change. Antalya ends without its key deal, putting the interests of petrostates and fossil fuel lobbyists ahead of people, especially Indigenous peoples."

"Our territories are on the frontline of this fight," Bixcul added. "If drilling continues, temperatures will keep rising, our waters will be contaminated, and our lands destroyed. If the energy transition moves ahead without recognizing our rights and without adequate finance, a new mining push will once again kill, destroy, and set us back in the fight against climate change. There is no meaningful progress on the just transition mechanism, and no clarity on climate finance. How are we supposed to trust this process?"

No more climate COPs with fossil-fuel company lobbyists or fossil-fuel producing countries.

— Peter Gleick (@petergleick.bsky.social) November 22, 2026 at 1:04 PM

Bill Hare, CEO of Climate Analytics, asserted that "what the nonagreement here means for the COP process will be worked out in the coming few months, but three lessons are already clear. One is that the experiment where two countries share the presidency should not be repeated."

"The second is that if the world is to move forward with a transition away from fossil fuels, many countries need to come prepared to push back against Saudi Arabia," he continued. "This country has been the most implacable opponent of climate action for over 30 years and has had an outsize influence on three of the last five COPs—Sharm El Sheikh, Baku, and now Antalya—and the international community has to stop that happening again."



"Thirdly, with momentum building for countries to compile fossil fuel transition roadmaps, many more need to join this in 2027," he added, "so that by the COP in Ethiopia, a large number of countries have roadmaps prepared or underway, to spur a global transition away from fossil fuels."