Sen. Bernie Sanders is welcoming the Democratic National Committee's new restrictions on dark money in the 2028 presidential primary, but he says the party can go even further.

The DNC on Monday announced rules for the 2028 presidential primary, including one that bars Democratic candidates from appearing on a debate stage unless they denounce the involvement of super political action committees (PACs) and dark money groups in the race.

More specifically, the DNC is requiring that each presidential campaign provide "a uniform denunciation statement... upon notification of spending that violates the pledge."

The rules further state that super PAC and dark money spending that occurs "prior to a candidate’s launch must be denounced if reported to the DNC and determined to violate the terms of the pledge," a reference to the DNC’s Presidential Primary Fair Campaign Practices Pledge.

Additionally, any candidate found to have authorized super PAC spending on their behalf will need to "need to refund the spending party committee and provide proof of refund in order to be in compliance."

Sanders (I-Vt.), a longtime advocate of getting big moneyed interests out of the political process, wrote in a Monday social media post that the new DNC rules were a good start, while emphasizing more must be done.

"The DNC announced that 2028 presidential candidates must reject dark money and disavow Super PAC spending on their behalf. Excellent!" Sanders wrote. "Now let’s expand those restrictions to Democratic Senate and House primaries. Billionaires shouldn’t be able to buy our elections at ANY level."

The new DNC rules also earned kudos from Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.).

"The DNC’s pledge is a powerfully important step in getting big money out of politics," Warren said. "Coming off an election where candidates across the country proved that the many beat the money, I hope candidates will not just take this pledge, but embrace it."

Reps. Greg Casar (D-Texas), Maxwell Frost (D-Fla.), and Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.), co-chairs of the Congressional Progressive Caucus PAC, emphasized that "dark money should have no place in our elections, especially in Democratic primaries," noting that "Americans just rejected corruption at all levels" during the 2026 midterm elections.

"While Congress must work to ban all super PACs by law," they added, "we are glad to see the DNC taking a first step to make sure our party answers to the voters, not billionaires and special interests. We urge all 2028 candidates to take this pledge and reject dark money."