Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth’s former chief of staff is calling for the top Pentagon official to resign over what the aide described as a “shitshow” in Iran and Hegseth’s “belligerent” leadership of the department.

Joe Kasper, who served as Hegseth’s chief of staff during the first three months of the Trump administration, told Politico in an interview published Monday that the self-styled “secretary of war” has “overindulged in ego, in attitude, and in entitlement.”

Over the course of nearly an hour, Kasper savaged Hegseth over his purges of senior military personnel, his blocking of promotions for Black and female leaders, and his obsession with “distractions” like measuring soldiers’ testosterone levels.

EXCLUSIVE: The former chief of staff to Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, Joe Kasper, is calling on him to resign, telling me he has badly mismanaged both the Pentagon and his “shitshow” war in Iran. He said Hegseth has prioritized showmanship over his job. https://t.co/QK5YIcLIiL

— Daniel Lippman (@dlippman) November 23, 2026

“There’s quite an emphasis on the showmanship,” he said. “The virtues of humility and basically service before self and those things have disappeared. I didn’t see those at the start, and see them ever less so now.”

Kasper said he realized within his first week on the job in early 2025 that it was “all about Pete rather than the institution and the men and women who support it.”

That spring, Kasper was embroiled in a bitter power struggle with three other Pentagon officials—senior adviser Dan Caldwell, Hegseth’s deputy chief of staff Darin Selnick, and Colin Carroll, chief of staff to Deputy Defense Secretary Stephen Feinberg. All three were fired in April 2025 after they were accused of leaking sensitive information, including details of US military planning to “reclaim” the Panama Canal.

Kasper, who led the charge for their ouster, also left his full-time post that month. Hegseth has insisted that Kasper was not fired and has publicly defended him as a “great guy.”

Kasper now says there was no evidence that the men he accused had leaked information. An internal investigation also found no evidence of leaks by the three men, according to The New York Times. Caldwell later rejoined the administration in the Office of the Director of National Intelligence.

A senior Pentagon official dismissed Kasper’s criticism on Monday as “gossip” from a “disgruntled former staffer—someone who could barely survive 90 days in the building.”

“Secretary Hegseth is laser-focused on restoring lethality to the force and supporting our warfighters, while Mr. Kasper is more focused on rewriting history to cover for his own failed tenure,” the official said.

Kasper, however, suggested that Hegseth’s power is already waning. Democrats are preparing to inundate the Pentagon with subpoenas over Hegseth’s role in launching the unauthorized war on Iran, now in its ninth month despite early promises that it would last mere weeks. Other targets include his campaign of extrajudicial boat strikes, which have killed over 200 people in the Caribbean and Pacific, and the department’s award of military contracts to members of President Donald Trump’s family and to his allies.

“Pete’s ability to be effective has been constrained, and very soon he’ll have lost any ability to be effective,” Kasper said. “For that reason and others, it’s time for Pete to call it quits.”

Exclusive: Sen. Ernst rebukes lack of "transparency" from Pentagon on Iran https://t.co/g0Cn1QCyME

— Axios (@axios) November 19, 2026

Lawmakers in both parties have criticized Hegseth. Earlier this month, the House narrowly rejected a bid to advance eight articles of impeachment against him brought by Rep. Thomas Massie (R-Ky.), a leading GOP critic of Trump’s foreign policy. Massie said Hegseth would “remain a threat to the Constitution if allowed to remain in office.” He dismissed the idea that Hegseth’s problem was a lack of effectiveness.

"In fact, he was very effective at killing schoolchildren in Iran," Massie said.

Even some Republicans who support the broad outlines of the Trump administration’s aggressive foreign policy have criticized Hegseth’s extreme secrecy and hostility toward congressional oversight. Hegseth has excluded Democratic members of Congress from classified briefings, withheld information about the costs, casualties, and objectives of the war on Iran, and repeatedly denied requests for evidence in investigations into the boat strikes.

In a memoir released in October, outgoing Sen. Thom Tillis (R-NC) said his vote to confirm Hegseth was his “biggest regret.” In a separate interview, Tillis said the secretary “takes [Congress] for granted, and... treats us more like a manufacturing line in his company than his board of directors.”

Sen. Joni Ernst (R-Iowa), who is also retiring, said last week that “a lot of people would be able to guess” that she regretted voting to confirm Hegseth. She added that there is “very little transparency right now with what is being discussed between the White House and the Department of War.”

Kasper suggested Hegseth has nobody to blame but himself for the rupture with Congress.

“He’s not just burned bridges up on the Hill,” he said. “He’s napalmed them… He’s going to be suffocated, and it’s not like it’s going to be a slow suffocation. It’s going to be a quick asphyxiation.”

Should Hegseth remain in office, the incoming Democratic majority in the House could revive the impeachment effort. If the House impeaches him, it would take a two-thirds vote of senators present to remove him. With Democrats expected to hold 56 Senate seats beginning in January, potentially as few as 11 Republicans may be needed to remove Hegseth from office.

"The goal, for me, is to get Pete Hegseth removed as the head of the Department of Defense," Rep. Jason Crow (D-Colo.), who sits on the House Armed Services and Intelligence committees, told The Atlantic last week. "Every day he sits atop the DOD is a day that our service members don’t have the leadership, they don’t have the competency, they don’t have the direction and the support that they need, and they are being put at great risk."