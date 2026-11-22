US Sen.-elect Abdul El-Sayed spent the weekend reiterating his willingness to work with Republican President Donald Trump to deliver healthcare for all Americans, a key focus of the Michigan Democrat's successful midterm campaign.

After Trump said during a Friday press conference that he was "open to great healthcare," and while it couldn't be what some progressive Democrats in Congress want, "it can be a combination of what we all want," El-Sayed and Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), the longtime leading advocate of Medicare for All on Capitol Hill, encouraged the president to work with them.

"Trumpcare for All?” El-Sayed wrote on social media with a clip of the president's remarks. Then, on Saturday, the president took to his Truth Social platform to share an earlier post from the senator-elect with images of proposed "Trumpcare" cards.

"If the president is serious about meeting the unmet promise of guaranteed healthcare in this country, I'm ready to work alongside leaders in the Senate," El-Sayed said in a Saturday statement to The Hill. He specifically pointed to Sanders and Democratic Sens. Ron Wyden (Ore.), Elizabeth Warren (Mass.), and Chris Van Hollen (Md.), who is running for Senate majority leader.

The topic also came up during El-Sayed's Sunday appearance on NBC News' "Meet the Press," during which he told Kristen Welker that "my job is to make sure that we're advancing the goal to get everybody in this country healthcare. I ran on three things: money out of politics, money in your pocket, Medicare for All. Now, I don't really care what it's called. I care that the people of this country finally have the unmet promise of guaranteed healthcare."

"If the president is serious about leaving a lasting legacy, there is nothing better than the ultimate Trump card, a card that they can have in their back pocket from the moment they are born to the moment that they pass away that guarantees them the healthcare that has been so elusive in this country without premiums, co-pays, and deductibles," El-Sayed continued. "If he's open to the conversation, I am open to it too. I know that Sen. Van Hollen, who you'll be speaking with later, is certainly open [to] it, and it’s a big reason why I support him for Senate majority leader."

Asked about getting enough votes in Congress, given that Democrats are set to take over both chambers in January but support for the policy is not universal in the party, El-Sayed said that "I think the assumption is that you can't get Republican votes. Now, the last I've seen is that Donald Trump controls a lot of that caucus. If he says that he wants Trumpcare for All and that he's open to signing it if it gets on his desk, I think you're going to find a lot of Republicans open to vote for it too. Now, it might be kind of awkward if folks in my party aren't as interested in supporting it if you have broad bipartisan support."

Welker also asked El-Sayed if he supports Sanders' Medicare for All Act—to which he responded: "I support his bill. But the version of Medicare for All I'd like to see is somewhat like thinking about health insurance like public schools. Everybody is entitled to a public school. Some people send their kids to private schools. But the next day, if they wanted to, they could send their kids to public schools. Everybody's entitled to it. That's how I'm thinking about public health insurance under Medicare for All."

"I don't think it's about what it takes away. I think it's about the guarantee and the security that it offers," El-Sayed said. "I'm broadly supportive of Sen. Sanders' extreme effort to finally force this conversation. You know, you cannot have a conversation about Medicare for All without credit to Sen. Sanders and folks like Sen. Warren, Sen. Wyden, Sen. Van Hollen, others who have been working on this for a very long time."

When Welker asked about Sanders' bill potentially eliminating private health insurance, the former public health official stressed that "the essence of Medicare for All is the guaranteed public health insurance... I understand the attempt to drive a wedge here about whether or not there is a space for private health insurance. But the goal here in an America where millions of people are struggling because they don't have health insurance is to guarantee every single person cradle-to-grave coverage."

El-Sayed also pushed back against Republicans in Congress who attacked the policy on social media, such as Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.), who complained about cost.

An August study by Yale University experts found that Sanders' bill would save $1 trillion and over 114,000 lives per year.

El-Sayed also called out at Sen. John Kennedy (R-La.), who discussed the policy Sunday on "Meet the Press."

El-Sayed isn't the only incoming progressive senator open to working with Trump—whose allies in Congress used their majorities last year to take away healthcare and food assistance from families in need—on expanding coverage.

As Politico pointed out, while Democratic Sen.-elect Peggy Flanagan (Minn.) said on CNN's "State of the Union" this weekend that her priority is reversing cuts to Medicaid and food aid, she also supports working with Trump on healthcare for everyone.

"Listen, call it whatever you want. I think people are ready for Medicare for All," said Flanagan, who, like El-Sayed, was backed by Sanders on the campaign trail. "If we have to call it Trumpcare in order to get it across the finish line, that's fine by me."