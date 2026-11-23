With the Senate Democratic leadership contest just over a week away, Sen. Chris Van Hollen of Maryland said Sunday that he has secured more than half of the votes he needs to lead the caucus in the new Congress, declaring that "momentum is in our direction."

Van Hollen, who decided to challenge longtime Democratic leader Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) earlier this month following a surge of grassroots support, said in an appearance on NBC's "Meet the Press" that the American public wants to "see change, and you don’t get change by going back to business as usual." The Maryland Democrat needs at least 29 votes to win the Senate Democratic leadership contest, which will be held via secret ballot on December 1.

Van Hollen said Sunday that he has locked down "north of 15" supporters. According to a tracker maintained by Punchbowl News, six members of the Senate Democratic caucus have publicly endorsed Van Hollen, compared with 16 for Schumer.

Schumer, who is deeply unpopular with the Democratic base, has repeatedly insisted that he has enough votes to win reelection as caucus leader, but Van Hollen has disputed that narrative, accusing Schumer of counting some of Van Hollen's supporters as his own.

"If you look at our caucus, you can see a huge appetite for change," Van Hollen said on Sunday, pointing to support from Sen. Elissa Slotkin (D-Mich.) as evidence that "this is not about progressives versus moderates."

"This is about those who understand that the last election was an election on economic populism," said the Maryland Democrat. "People are sick and tired of an economic system rigged in favor of the very wealthy, against working people, and fueled by political corruption. That is the big tent that all of our candidates ran on, and that was the call of the American people."

Van Hollen outlined some of his top priorities if he wins the leadership election, including "completely" reforming the "very broken" US healthcare system and overhauling a tax code that "right now is rigged in favor of the very wealthy against working people." Van Hollen is a supporter of Medicare for All and a billionaire wealth tax.

"You don’t earn people’s trust by going back to business as usual," said Van Hollen. "I think the message out of this election was economic populism, and you need somebody who has a history of fighting powerful, big-money special interests in favor of the public interest. That has been my north star. That is what can bring us all together in the Senate Democratic caucus to get things done now."

Van Hollen's "Meet the Press" appearance came shortly after Sen.-elect Abdul El-Sayed (D-Mich.)—one of the newly elected senators backing the Maryland Democrat in the leadership race—said on the show that the contest is "not about rejecting Senator Schumer."

"He and I worked very well together during the general election. I like him personally. This is about embracing what Senator Van Hollen has to offer," said El-Sayed. "The people are suffering. I got elected to address the affordability crisis. I got elected to keep our money here at home. I got elected to guarantee people healthcare, and I want to make sure that we are willing to do what it takes to get that done. And that is the responsibility of the next Senate majority leader."