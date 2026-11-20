As the United Nations Climate Change Conference in Antalya, Türkiye entered overtime on Friday, advocates of heeding scientists' calls to rapidly phase out planet-heating fossil fuels intensified pressure on governments to end the trend of previous summits and wrap up COP31 with a truly ambitious agreement.

Reuters reported from the summit that Ralph Regenvanu—climate minister of Vanuatu, a South Pacific island nation that faces rising seas and worsening storms—warned, "We can see where it's going, and it's not going to be a high-ambition text."

The latest cover decision draft, released Thursday, the eve of when the conference was supposed to conclude, cut language on the "transition away from fossil fuels," and instead calls for a "transition towards low greenhouse gas emissions and climate-resilient development." It also eliminated a reference to the $120 billion needed for climate finance for the Global South by 2035.

"I'm struggling to find the words for the sadness, heartbreak, and disbelief I feel watching what is unfolding at COP31. How is this possible?" said Kumi Naidoo, president of the Fossil Fuel Non-Proliferation Treaty Initiative and founding chair of Africans Rising for Justice, Peace, and Dignity.

"What breaks my heart is that we know what is at stake," he stressed. "People are losing their homes, their livelihoods, and their lives. Communities are struggling to hold on to places that have sustained their cultures for generations. Entire countries are fighting for their survival."

Naidoo declared: "Imagine Alcoholics Anonymous spending 30 years negotiating and producing a statement that never mentions alcohol. Now imagine the alcohol industry turning up as the largest delegation and helping shape the outcome."

Texas Tech University professor Katharine Hayhoe similarly said, "A climate deal that leaves out fossil fuels is like a plan to quit smoking that never mentions cigarettes."

Some government representatives at the summit are also frustrated. UN News reported Friday that "led by France and Panama, ministers and representatives from across the world including Belgium, Côte d'Ivoire, Finland, Greece, Guatemala, Spain, Sweden and Vanuatu, joined forces to demand stronger climate action."

That coalition of countries' six priorities for a COP31 agreement are:

Science: Ensure that climate decisions are firmly grounded in scientific evidence.

Fossil fuels: Explicitly recognize the need for a clear and orderly transition away from fossil fuels.

Climate finance: Require those most responsible for emissions to contribute fairly to financing climate action.

Clean electrification: Accelerate the shift towards electricity generated from renewable, clean energy sources.

Methane: Speed up reductions in methane emissions, one of the quickest ways to slow global warming.

International cooperation: Strengthen coordination between the three Rio Conventions on climate change, biodiversity, and desertification.

Separately, in a letter obtained by Politico, the European Union warned that COP31 is at risk of turning into a "fossil fuel summit," and the latest draft text would be "perceived as a retreat from previous commitments, and as disproportionately accommodating the interests of continued fossil fuel production and consumption."

The 27-member bloc's climate commissioner, Wopke Hoekstra, and Ireland's climate minister, Darragh O'Brien, wrote that "the EU must be clear that it cannot join consensus on a package that would represent a substantive step backwards for global climate action."

Laurie van der Burg, global public finance lead at the advocacy group Oil Change International, responded that "the EU is trying to shift blame onto others and it is deeply hypocritical. While we welcome calls to reaffirm the commitment to transition away from fossil fuels, the EU did not show the leadership needed to deliver it. At the beginning of COP31, it signaled it was prepared to drop the renewables ask from the electrification target and it has failed to put forward an EU fossil fuel transition roadmap."

"Even worse, the EU blocked progress on the public finance, adaptation, and just transition that developing countries urgently need," she noted. "These are not side issues. They are essential to making a fair fossil fuel phaseout possible and protecting communities from climate disasters. The EU came to COP31 with a hardline position on finance showing no willingness to be constructive. The EU is cowardly trying to deceive and frame the outcome of this COP, but it's obvious: the EU is pointing fingers at others while refusing to show any leadership itself."

Oil Change has also sounded the alarm about the inclusion of language on carbon capture and storage (CCS) and carbon removal in the draft, with global policy lead Romain Ioualalen declaring that "governments must stop treating the cover decision text like a fossil fuel executive's wish list. We are running out of road, and the latest text shows just how far governments have allowed fossil fuel interests to steer the negotiations off course."

"An outcome that should fast-track a fair and funded transition away from fossil fuels instead opens the door to more fossil gas, and gives dangerous credibility to disproven technologies like CCS that will trap us in our dependence on the volatile fossil fuel economy," he added. "These CCS paragraphs are a real and immediate danger to the energy transition and need to be removed. This isn't a pathway out of the crisis. It's a license to prolong it. Governments have a last chance to turn this around."

Fanny Petitbon, policy analyst at the group 350.org, similarly said that "carbon capture is the biggest scam in the era of overshoot, and our leaders could be very much falling for it. Taken together, these paragraphs would lock in decades more fossil fuel use and pull money and attention away from the solutions that already work: renewables, efficiency and a just transition away from fossil fuels. We cannot let unproven technologies distract from what science demands: a fast, fair and full phaseout of fossil fuels."

Recent studies have found that temporarily surpassing the Paris Agreement's 1.5°C threshold for temperature rise this century, relative to preindustrial levels, is now inevitable, and the world is headed for "an irrecoverable overshoot" of that target unless governments "rapidly reduce emissions to limit both the magnitude and duration."

There have been various positive developments at the summit in Antalya, from the Ministerial Declaration on Accelerating Action on Super Pollutants and the launch of the Global SF6 Pledge, to $30 million in new investments in the Global Fund for Coral Reefs, but activists like Fenton Lutunatabua, 350.org's Pacific and Caribbean lead, remain worried about the final deal.



"For the Pacific, 1.5°C is the last line of defense," Lutunatabua said. "The latest COP31 cover decision has eliminated all mention of the transition away from fossil fuels. These may just be words to you, but to us they represent the line between survival and extinction. The Pacific cannot be remembered as what the world allowed to disappear. This is a final call on world leaders to save their COP31 legacy: Secure an outcome aligned with 1.5°C, set the roadmaps for a fossil fuel phaseout, and fund our futures. For us, this is nonnegotiable."

