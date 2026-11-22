The longest United Nations Climate Change Conference on record ended in overtime on Sunday, with the governments gathered in Türkiye for COP31 unable to reach an agreement on tackling the fossil fuel-driven global emergency.

The Turkish and Australian governments hosted the conference in Antalya. According to The Guardian, Australia's minister for climate change and energy, Chris Bowen, told reporters outside the plenary room that he hadn't slept for three days.

"Unfortunately, we were unable to reach agreement on a cover decision, and that's very disappointing," Bowen said, hours after the latest draft drew a fresh wave of criticism. "Ultimately, looking back, many parties who are people of good faith had very strong red lines on a couple of key issues, and despite many, many attempts, on reflection those red lines were not able to be met."

The European Union, Panama, and small island nations were among those that rejected the proposal. Explaining the EU's position, the Irish climate and environment minister, Darragh O'Brien, said that "it is unconscionable that we would have a climate act that makes no reference to fossil fuel, no reference to transitioning away from fossil fuels."

While Big Oil-backed US President Donald Trump has ditched the Paris Agreement and declined to send a delegation to COP31, even though his country is the largest historical climate polluter, other major petroleum producers such as Saudi Arabia and Russia lobbied against mentioning fossil fuels. Panama's climate minister, Juan Carlos Navarro, told Politico that "the world is hostage to petroleum producers. That is the truth... And they will not stop."

In the lead-up to the conference, scientists warned that temporarily surpassing the Paris Agreement's 1.5°C threshold for temperature rise this century, relative to preindustrial levels, is now inevitable, and the world is barreling toward "an irrecoverable overshoot" of that target absent a rapid reduction in planet-heating emissions.

Jasper Inventor, head of the Greenpeace International delegation at COP31, said that "it's bitterly disappointing to leave without a clear outcome or a credible pathway to end fossil fuels. We stopped a bad deal that favors fossil fuels, but leaving without a deal is still a failure for communities on the climate frontlines. As always, it is the world's most vulnerable communities who bear the consequences of this failure. We've run out of time to avoid overshoot, but we can still keep 1.5°C alive."

Climate campaigners from around the world joined Inventor in expressing frustration that "COP31 has failed to deliver any meaningful outcomes on climate action," as Oxfam International climate change policy lead Nafkote Dabi put it after two weeks of talks. "Shame on rich polluting countries for once again turning their backs on communities fighting for survival in a climate crisis they did little to cause. Shame on the presidencies for prioritizing profits and ego over progress."

"And shame on all the countries that stubbornly blocked and distracted from discussions meant to deliver crucial funding to people watching their homes swallowed by floods, their crops wither in droughts, and their lives upended by deadly heat," said Dabi. "Instead of implementation, COP31 has delivered yet another victory for rich polluting countries and fossil fuel interests. The co-presidencies—who both remain heavily invested in fossil fuels and are profiting from climate destruction—attempted to broker a decision without a single mention of fossil fuels in favor of false solutions."

Nikki Reisch, a director at the Center for International Environmental Law, explained that "the proposed cover decision did not advance the provision of climate finance, said nothing about the root cause of the crisis, and made no mention of states' legal obligations to prevent and repair climate harm, as clarified by the International Court of Justice. On loss and damage, it fared no better as it offered little more than expressions of deep concern about mounting impacts. And a text that welcomed a scale-up of future fantasy fixes like carbon dioxide removal (CDR) technologies and proven-to-fail industry favorites like carbon capture and storage (CCS), without so much as a whisper about fossil fuels, would have been a massive giveaway to polluters."

Calling out the hosts, Global Climate and Health Alliance executive director Jeni Miller stressed that "the rightly rejected 'Antalya Pact' comes as climate change compounds this year's super El Niño, causing severe droughts in Fiji and Bolivia, extreme flooding in the western US, and wildfires in Southeast Asia, and putting millions of additional people at risk of hunger or famine."

Amiera Sawas, head of research and policy at the Fossil Fuel Treaty Initiative, highlighted that "while Global North countries rejected the outcome on the basis that there was no language on transitioning away from fossil fuels, these same countries have not themselves presented serious or credible phaseout plans, nor do they intend to support others in their transitions. Many wealthy countries continue expanding fossil fuel extraction despite their international legal obligations, while developing countries carrying unpayable debt can't plan an exit at all."

"The EU and some of its most powerful member states have blocked progress or, worse, reneged on past commitments," Sawas continued. "Demanding the words 'fossil fuels' in the cover text while blocking mandated agenda items and pointing fingers at developing countries is acting in bad faith. We need real commitments to a fair and financed phaseout of fossil fuels that delivers on the Paris Agreement, not collapses it. That means a just transition, where those most responsible pay their fair share and workers, communities, and Indigenous peoples have a meaningful say in what it looks like."

Mohamed Adow, director of the think tank Power Shift Africa, declared that "this has been the worst ever COP, and its collapse needs to be a wake-up call for the world. Rich nations and polluting governments cannot keep arriving empty-handed and expecting a carefully worded declaration to get them off the hook."

Romain Ioualalen, global policy lead at Oil Change International, similarly asserted that "this will go down as one of the worst COPs in history. COP hosts Australia and Türkiye have failed to steward the negotiations. This sad stalemate only benefits fossil fuel interests while people and communities will continue paying the highest price for the crisis they didn't create."

"Don't fall for the EU's attempt to portray themselves as heroes. They are the ones who are largely to blame for this result... But let's be clear: The outcome on the table was dangerous," he continued, welcoming the proposal's defeat. "Countries failed to rise to the moment, but we refuse to lower the bar. The countries and communities fighting for climate justice are not backing down, and the road to COP32 in Ethiopia must be about action."

Asad Rehman, chief executive of Friends of the Earth in England, Wales, and Northern Ireland, also emphasized how bad the final deal was: "After decades of broken pledges and hollow commitments, an agreement built on yet more empty promises would have been unforgivable and no substitute for the transformative action we urgently need. So the dramatic rejection of the presidency's final text by some, though underscoring the lack of consensus that's been reached, restores some level of faith in its recognition that a deal of this caliber is no deal at all."

"What matters now is not when governments reconvene, it's how they do so," he argued. "The world doesn't need more meetings with woolly commitments. We need global governments, including the UK, to come back to the negotiating table ready to deliver. That means cutting emissions fairly at home, transitioning our economies in a way that leaves no one behind, and providing the public climate finance so desperately needed to protect people, livelihoods, and our planet from unimaginable harm."

Savio Carvalho, head of campaigns and networks at 350.org, also looked ahead: "You'd think that in the middle of the worst fossil fuel crisis in history, after a year of devastating wildfires, floods, and collapsing glaciers, world leaders would finally rise to the moment. But they didn't. We averted a truly bad outcome because many countries stood up to the fossil fuel industry and rejected dangerous distractions. But we still left COP31 without a clear plan to exit coal, oil, and gas. There's no real money on the table to help countries survive the climate breakdown that is already at our doorstep."

"The world needs governments with the courage to stand with people and the planet, even when the fossil fuel industry pushes back," Carvalho added. "This isn't the end. We'll keep pushing until governments end the age of fossil fuels. Every meeting and every decision in the year ahead counts. The time for delay is over."