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Jeff Hauser, hauser@therevolvingdoorproject.org
In response to the Nvidia board’s decision to reinstate Jensen Huang as president and CEO of the company, Revolving Door Project Executive Director Jeff Hauser released the following statement:
“Far too many people are complicit in Trump and Huang’s decision to sell out America, and all must be held to account. Nvidia’s Board of Directors should be treated as persona non grata. Every trade association that retains Nvidia as a member should be frozen out. All Nvidia lobbyists who do not quit should be forever shunned. We have freedom of association — but decent society has rights in turn, and all members of decent society need to actively disassociate from entities as obviously corrupt and dangerous as Nvidia.”
Hauser continued:
“We reaffirm our demand that Congress bans individual stock ownership by lawmakers, senior executive branch officials, and federal judges. It was irresponsible for any of them to have ever created a conflict of conflict by holding an individual stock, as opposed to an index fund, in the first place. And amidst stock market turbulence, AI catastrophic risk, and issues of national security and espionage take center stage, now more than ever, it is a dangerous conflict of interest for any Member of Congress to own stock in Nvidia. Those politicians who continue to hold Nvidia stock are acting in direct contravention of the clear preferences of an angrily anti-corruption electorate.”
The Revolving Door Project (RDP) scrutinizes executive branch appointees to ensure they use their office to serve the broad public interest, rather than to entrench corporate power or seek personal advancement.
"While everyday Americans struggle with rising gas and grocery prices, Trump hosted an exclusive dinner tonight at his own resort for top buyers of his crypto meme coin."
US President Donald Trump on Sunday hosted a third exclusive dinner for the biggest holders of his brazenly corrupt meme coin as his administration moved to strip modest nutrition assistance from over 6 million additional Americans amid high grocery prices.
Sunday's dinner took place at the president's private golf club in Sterling, Virginia, where more than 100 people who held a combined $8.6 million worth of the $TRUMP crypto coin—which is currently trading below $1, down from a high of around $75—gathered to "dine on grilled filet mignon and pan-seared halibut while hearing speeches from the likes of Kevin O'Leary of the 'Shark Tank' television show and NBA veteran Tristan Thompson," Reuters reported.
The top 120 meme coin holders who attended Sunday's gala received a gift bag that included a watch and a Trump fragrance.
Financial disclosures show that Trump pocketed around $635 million in earnings from his meme coin last year, but investors haven't fared nearly as well. According to a recent Public Citizen analysis, "Trump’s crypto schemes have left investors at least an estimated $4.7 billion underwater," with the $TRUMP coin accounting for $3.2 billion of those losses.
“As Trump tries to extract the last possible dollars from his waning $TRUMP cryptocurrency scam, it has turned into a pay-for-access deal more than ever before,” Public Citizen co-president Robert Weissman said on Sunday, pointing to his group's new finding that more than half of the crypto wallets appearing on the gala leaderboard "received their $TRUMP tokens from cryptocurrency exchanges that prohibit US customers."
“Our analysis shows that foreign interests are likely among those paying for the privilege of dining with the president," said Weissman.
Ahead of Sunday's dinner, a group of Democratic US senators argued that the scoring system used to determine who would qualify to attend the exclusive gala "appears to be a pay-to-play scheme designed to reward the president’s wealthy allies and con the president’s supporters while lining his pockets directly."
"With the president poised to grow his financial holdings as a direct result of the November 22, 2026 gala dinner—particularly as American families suffer rising costs—it is incumbent upon the administration to answer to the American people about the President’s involvement in and profits from the upcoming event," the senators wrote.
The dinner came less than two weeks after the Trump administration unveiled a proposed rule that would take Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits from around 6.3 million people, including many children.
The rule, if enacted, would compound the devastating impacts of the SNAP cuts that Trump and congressional Republicans enacted last year, taking food aid from more than 5 million people so far.
"Just a reminder that while everyday Americans struggle with rising gas and grocery prices, Trump hosted an exclusive dinner tonight at his own resort for top buyers of his crypto meme coin, which he claims he made $635 million off of last year," Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington, a government watchdog group, wrote on Sunday.
"Billionaires shouldn’t be able to buy our elections at any level."
Sen. Bernie Sanders is welcoming the Democratic National Committee's new restrictions on dark money in the 2028 presidential primary, but he says the party can go even further.
The DNC on Monday announced rules for the 2028 presidential primary, including one that bars Democratic candidates from appearing on a debate stage unless they denounce the involvement of super political action committees (PACs) and dark money groups in the race.
More specifically, the DNC is requiring that each presidential campaign provide "a uniform denunciation statement... upon notification of spending that violates the pledge."
The rules further state that super PAC and dark money spending that occurs "prior to a candidate’s launch must be denounced if reported to the DNC and determined to violate the terms of the pledge," a reference to the DNC’s Presidential Primary Fair Campaign Practices Pledge.
Additionally, any candidate found to have authorized super PAC spending on their behalf will need to "need to refund the spending party committee and provide proof of refund in order to be in compliance."
Sanders (I-Vt.), a longtime advocate of getting big moneyed interests out of the political process, wrote in a Monday social media post that the new DNC rules were a good start, while emphasizing more must be done.
"The DNC announced that 2028 presidential candidates must reject dark money and disavow Super PAC spending on their behalf. Excellent!" Sanders wrote. "Now let’s expand those restrictions to Democratic Senate and House primaries. Billionaires shouldn’t be able to buy our elections at ANY level."
The new DNC rules also earned kudos from Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.).
"The DNC’s pledge is a powerfully important step in getting big money out of politics," Warren said. "Coming off an election where candidates across the country proved that the many beat the money, I hope candidates will not just take this pledge, but embrace it."
Reps. Greg Casar (D-Texas), Maxwell Frost (D-Fla.), and Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.), co-chairs of the Congressional Progressive Caucus PAC, emphasized that "dark money should have no place in our elections, especially in Democratic primaries," noting that "Americans just rejected corruption at all levels" during the 2026 midterm elections.
"While Congress must work to ban all super PACs by law," they added, "we are glad to see the DNC taking a first step to make sure our party answers to the voters, not billionaires and special interests. We urge all 2028 candidates to take this pledge and reject dark money."
"I think the message out of this election was economic populism, and you need somebody who has a history of fighting powerful, big-money special interests in favor of the public interest. That has been my north star."
With the Senate Democratic leadership contest just over a week away, Sen. Chris Van Hollen of Maryland said Sunday that he has secured more than half of the votes he needs to lead the caucus in the new Congress, declaring that "momentum is in our direction."
Van Hollen, who decided to challenge longtime Democratic leader Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) earlier this month following a surge of grassroots support, said in an appearance on NBC's "Meet the Press" that the American public wants to "see change, and you don’t get change by going back to business as usual." The Maryland Democrat needs at least 29 votes to win the Senate Democratic leadership contest, which will be held via secret ballot on December 1.
Van Hollen said Sunday that he has locked down "north of 15" supporters. According to a tracker maintained by Punchbowl News, six members of the Senate Democratic caucus have publicly endorsed Van Hollen, compared with 16 for Schumer.
Schumer, who is deeply unpopular with the Democratic base, has repeatedly insisted that he has enough votes to win reelection as caucus leader, but Van Hollen has disputed that narrative, accusing Schumer of counting some of Van Hollen's supporters as his own.
"If you look at our caucus, you can see a huge appetite for change," Van Hollen said on Sunday, pointing to support from Sen. Elissa Slotkin (D-Mich.) as evidence that "this is not about progressives versus moderates."
"This is about those who understand that the last election was an election on economic populism," said the Maryland Democrat. "People are sick and tired of an economic system rigged in favor of the very wealthy, against working people, and fueled by political corruption. That is the big tent that all of our candidates ran on, and that was the call of the American people."
Van Hollen outlined some of his top priorities if he wins the leadership election, including "completely" reforming the "very broken" US healthcare system and overhauling a tax code that "right now is rigged in favor of the very wealthy against working people." Van Hollen is a supporter of Medicare for All and a billionaire wealth tax.
"You don’t earn people’s trust by going back to business as usual," said Van Hollen. "I think the message out of this election was economic populism, and you need somebody who has a history of fighting powerful, big-money special interests in favor of the public interest. That has been my north star. That is what can bring us all together in the Senate Democratic caucus to get things done now."
Van Hollen's "Meet the Press" appearance came shortly after Sen.-elect Abdul El-Sayed (D-Mich.)—one of the newly elected senators backing the Maryland Democrat in the leadership race—said on the show that the contest is "not about rejecting Senator Schumer."
"He and I worked very well together during the general election. I like him personally. This is about embracing what Senator Van Hollen has to offer," said El-Sayed. "The people are suffering. I got elected to address the affordability crisis. I got elected to keep our money here at home. I got elected to guarantee people healthcare, and I want to make sure that we are willing to do what it takes to get that done. And that is the responsibility of the next Senate majority leader."
"I don't really care what it's called. I care that the people of this country finally have the unmet promise of guaranteed healthcare," said the Democratic senator-elect from Michigan.
US Sen.-elect Abdul El-Sayed spent the weekend reiterating his willingness to work with Republican President Donald Trump to deliver healthcare for all Americans, a key focus of the Michigan Democrat's successful midterm campaign.
After Trump said during a Friday press conference that he was "open to great healthcare," and while it couldn't be what some progressive Democrats in Congress want, "it can be a combination of what we all want," El-Sayed and Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), the longtime leading advocate of Medicare for All on Capitol Hill, encouraged the president to work with them.
"Trumpcare for All?” El-Sayed wrote on social media with a clip of the president's remarks. Then, on Saturday, the president took to his Truth Social platform to share an earlier post from the senator-elect with images of proposed "Trumpcare" cards.
"If the president is serious about meeting the unmet promise of guaranteed healthcare in this country, I'm ready to work alongside leaders in the Senate," El-Sayed said in a Saturday statement to The Hill. He specifically pointed to Sanders and Democratic Sens. Ron Wyden (Ore.), Elizabeth Warren (Mass.), and Chris Van Hollen (Md.), who is running for Senate majority leader.
The topic also came up during El-Sayed's Sunday appearance on NBC News' "Meet the Press," during which he told Kristen Welker that "my job is to make sure that we're advancing the goal to get everybody in this country healthcare. I ran on three things: money out of politics, money in your pocket, Medicare for All. Now, I don't really care what it's called. I care that the people of this country finally have the unmet promise of guaranteed healthcare."
"If the president is serious about leaving a lasting legacy, there is nothing better than the ultimate Trump card, a card that they can have in their back pocket from the moment they are born to the moment that they pass away that guarantees them the healthcare that has been so elusive in this country without premiums, co-pays, and deductibles," El-Sayed continued. "If he's open to the conversation, I am open to it too. I know that Sen. Van Hollen, who you'll be speaking with later, is certainly open [to] it, and it’s a big reason why I support him for Senate majority leader."
Asked about getting enough votes in Congress, given that Democrats are set to take over both chambers in January but support for the policy is not universal in the party, El-Sayed said that "I think the assumption is that you can't get Republican votes. Now, the last I've seen is that Donald Trump controls a lot of that caucus. If he says that he wants Trumpcare for All and that he's open to signing it if it gets on his desk, I think you're going to find a lot of Republicans open to vote for it too. Now, it might be kind of awkward if folks in my party aren't as interested in supporting it if you have broad bipartisan support."
Welker also asked El-Sayed if he supports Sanders' Medicare for All Act—to which he responded: "I support his bill. But the version of Medicare for All I'd like to see is somewhat like thinking about health insurance like public schools. Everybody is entitled to a public school. Some people send their kids to private schools. But the next day, if they wanted to, they could send their kids to public schools. Everybody's entitled to it. That's how I'm thinking about public health insurance under Medicare for All."
"I don't think it's about what it takes away. I think it's about the guarantee and the security that it offers," El-Sayed said. "I'm broadly supportive of Sen. Sanders' extreme effort to finally force this conversation. You know, you cannot have a conversation about Medicare for All without credit to Sen. Sanders and folks like Sen. Warren, Sen. Wyden, Sen. Van Hollen, others who have been working on this for a very long time."
When Welker asked about Sanders' bill potentially eliminating private health insurance, the former public health official stressed that "the essence of Medicare for All is the guaranteed public health insurance... I understand the attempt to drive a wedge here about whether or not there is a space for private health insurance. But the goal here in an America where millions of people are struggling because they don't have health insurance is to guarantee every single person cradle-to-grave coverage."
El-Sayed also pushed back against Republicans in Congress who attacked the policy on social media, such as Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.), who complained about cost.
An August study by Yale University experts found that Sanders' bill would save $1 trillion and over 114,000 lives per year.
El-Sayed also called out at Sen. John Kennedy (R-La.), who discussed the policy Sunday on "Meet the Press."
El-Sayed isn't the only incoming progressive senator open to working with Trump—whose allies in Congress used their majorities last year to take away healthcare and food assistance from families in need—on expanding coverage.
As Politico pointed out, while Democratic Sen.-elect Peggy Flanagan (Minn.) said on CNN's "State of the Union" this weekend that her priority is reversing cuts to Medicaid and food aid, she also supports working with Trump on healthcare for everyone.
"Listen, call it whatever you want. I think people are ready for Medicare for All," said Flanagan, who, like El-Sayed, was backed by Sanders on the campaign trail. "If we have to call it Trumpcare in order to get it across the finish line, that's fine by me."
"Türkiye and Australia are handing the incoming COP32 presidency the wreckage of their failed leadership," said one activist. "Ethiopia should move us forward, not take us back to square one."
Green groups are already looking ahead to the next United Nations Climate Change Conference after COP31 ended in overtime on Sunday, with governments rejecting a "dangerous" final proposal that didn't even mention fossil fuels, but failing to offer any alternative—a conclusion that critics called "bitterly disappointing" and a "colossal failure."
Ani Dasguputa, president and CEO of the World Resources Institute, said that "the hollow outcome at COP31 was a failure of political leadership, not a failure of the Paris Agreement. When narrow national interests override collective responsibility to confront the climate crisis, the entire world pays the price. Climate summits are not stages for posturing; they require every country to roll up their sleeves and do the hard work of finding ambitious common ground."
"Now is the time for countries to learn from this setback and recommit to multilateral climate action," he declared. "Nations must come together to offer an ambitious, collective response to the climate crisis by taking concrete steps to rapidly slash emissions, remove carbon from the atmosphere, and build resilience to protect communities from worsening climate impacts."
"The Paris Agreement remains indispensable as the world's central framework for collective climate action, driving ambition, and holding countries accountable for promises that have profound consequences for people's lives and livelihoods," Dasguputa added. "The answer to a disappointing COP is not to retreat from multilateralism, but to make it deliver."
Fatima Eisam-Eldeen, a fossil fuel researcher at the University of Barcelona, stressed that "no agreement is better than a bad agreement. Where this COP failed to come to a final decision, at least it kept false solutions from being validated through the negotiations. We must not waste more precious time and resources on derailing tactics, because for frontline communities, this is a life-or-death situation."
"The real solution is clear: We need to phase out fossil fuels fast, in a just and orderly manner, and for that, we need mechanisms," she said. Eisam-Eldeen also took aim at Australia and Turkey, who co-hosted COP31 in the Turkish city of Antalya, and urged leadership from Ethiopia, which is set to lead COP32 in its capital, Addis Ababa, next November.
"This presidency made a mess, and now the COP in Ethiopia must clean it up, raise ambition, and deliver for the people who need it today," she said. "It's a sad but well-known phenomenon: The mess made by the states with wasted interest in continuing burning fossil fuels will be cleaned up by the people suffering its consequences."
Next year #COP32 is to be hosted by Ethiopia. They have already said their focus will be on finance, no mention of phasing out fossil fuels. In 2028 COP 33 moves to Asia and already China and India have said they won’t host it. (It falls the same week as US elections)www.rte.ie/news/world/2...
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— Philip Boucher-Hayes (@philipb-h.bsky.social) November 22, 2026 at 2:53 PM
Rukiya Khamis, East Africa team lead at 350.org, similarly said that "with no progress on finance, Türkiye and Australia are handing the incoming COP32 presidency the wreckage of their failed leadership. Ethiopia should move us forward, not take us back to square one."
With the next summit being held in the Horn of Africa, Khamis pointed out that people across that continent and the world "have spent this year struggling with rising energy prices and deadly droughts and floods. Yet rich polluting nations have chosen to side with the fossil fuels lobby and closed their wallets at a time when we urgently need a lifeline."
"Countries on the frontline of this crisis should not have to beg for the resources they need to protect their people, rebuild after disasters, and secure reliable and accessible renewable energy," she argued. "We cannot wait for the next COP. Beyond COP, we need governments to act now. Tax fossil fuel profits, and use polluter levies to build a safe, affordable future for everyone."
Ann Harrison, climate justice policy adviser at Amnesty International, agreed that "governments must now deliver what COP31 failed to provide. The route from Antalya must lead to the Pacific in July 2027, where Tuvalu and Ireland will co-host the Second International Conference on the Just Transition Away from Fossil Fuels, and then to COP32 in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. These meetings must move beyond red lines and obstruction to deliver a full, fast, fair, and funded phaseout of fossil fuels, backed by massively scaled-up grant-based and non-debt-creating climate finance to meet the actual level of need."
"People facing deadly floods, wildfires, droughts, hunger, and displacement cannot wait through another cycle of broken promises," Harrison continued. "COP32 must not repeat this betrayal. It must put the rights, demands and leadership of the people most affected by climate change ahead of the interests of polluters."
Meena Raman on the #COP31 outcome: "Everything that developing countries wanted – adaptation, just transition, climate finance – is going to [COP32] Africa. If journalists are already writing an obituary because of the EU’s veto, that’s the biggest hypocrisy."connect.carbonbrief.org/t/experts-is...
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— Aruna Chandrasekhar (@arunacsekhar.bsky.social) November 22, 2026 at 10:02 AM
At COP31, "beyond the negotiating rooms, countries continued to advance the energy transition through first-mover initiatives, such as the Coalition on Phasing Out Fossil Fuel Incentives including Subsidies (COFFIS), Beyond Oil and Gas Alliance, and the process on transitioning away from fossil fuels that began in Santa Marta, with more countries announcing their roadmaps to transition," noted Patricia Fuller, president and CEO of the International Institute for Sustainable Development.
"While these efforts are encouraging, they cannot substitute for an effective multilateral process," she emphasized. "If all countries are to have a meaningful voice in shaping the global response to climate change, work must begin now to restore confidence in the UN process and its ability to deliver on the goals of the Paris Agreement."
Jasper Inventor, head of the Greenpeace International delegation in Antalya, suggested that "if COPs can’t deliver action, then perhaps it’s time to change the process," and specifically called out the European Union—which has faced widespread criticism despite opposing the final bad deal.
"Declaring climate finance 'dead in the water' before COP31 even began, the EU poisoned the trust needed for a stronger outcome," Inventor explained. "The final standoff over fossil fuels should not paper over the monumental breach of faith that kick-started it all. Developed countries need to look in the mirror, honor their climate finance obligations and hold the oil and gas companies to account. It is time to make polluters pay for the climate damages they cause."
High time for the users of the fossil fuel drug to shake off their addiction, rather than waiting for the drug dealers to sign on to that plan. The EU needs to speed up the European Green Deal rather than slowing it down!
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— Prof. Stefan Rahmstorf (@rahmstorf.bsky.social) November 22, 2026 at 8:38 AM
Bryan Bixcul, just transition lead at the International Indigenous Peoples Forum on Climate Change, said that he was "deeply troubled by the level of dysfunction we witnessed" in the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change process.
"In the same year that science warned we are on track to exceed the 1.5°C threshold," he said, referring to the Paris Agreement's key temperature target for this century, "COP31 failed to face that reality head-on and name fossil fuels as the root cause of climate change. Antalya ends without its key deal, putting the interests of petrostates and fossil fuel lobbyists ahead of people, especially Indigenous peoples."
"Our territories are on the frontline of this fight," Bixcul added. "If drilling continues, temperatures will keep rising, our waters will be contaminated, and our lands destroyed. If the energy transition moves ahead without recognizing our rights and without adequate finance, a new mining push will once again kill, destroy, and set us back in the fight against climate change. There is no meaningful progress on the just transition mechanism, and no clarity on climate finance. How are we supposed to trust this process?"
No more climate COPs with fossil-fuel company lobbyists or fossil-fuel producing countries.
— Peter Gleick (@petergleick.bsky.social) November 22, 2026 at 1:04 PM
Bill Hare, CEO of Climate Analytics, asserted that "what the nonagreement here means for the COP process will be worked out in the coming few months, but three lessons are already clear. One is that the experiment where two countries share the presidency should not be repeated."
"The second is that if the world is to move forward with a transition away from fossil fuels, many countries need to come prepared to push back against Saudi Arabia," he continued. "This country has been the most implacable opponent of climate action for over 30 years and has had an outsize influence on three of the last five COPs—Sharm El Sheikh, Baku, and now Antalya—and the international community has to stop that happening again."
"Thirdly, with momentum building for countries to compile fossil fuel transition roadmaps, many more need to join this in 2027," he added, "so that by the COP in Ethiopia, a large number of countries have roadmaps prepared or underway, to spur a global transition away from fossil fuels."
Calling the defeated final proposal "dangerous," one campaigner said that "the countries and communities fighting for climate justice are not backing down, and the road to COP32 in Ethiopia must be about action."
The longest United Nations Climate Change Conference on record ended in overtime on Sunday, with the governments gathered in Türkiye for COP31 unable to reach an agreement on tackling the fossil fuel-driven global emergency.
The Turkish and Australian governments hosted the conference in Antalya. According to The Guardian, Australia's minister for climate change and energy, Chris Bowen, told reporters outside the plenary room that he hadn't slept for three days.
"Unfortunately, we were unable to reach agreement on a cover decision, and that's very disappointing," Bowen said, hours after the latest draft drew a fresh wave of criticism. "Ultimately, looking back, many parties who are people of good faith had very strong red lines on a couple of key issues, and despite many, many attempts, on reflection those red lines were not able to be met."
The European Union, Panama, and small island nations were among those that rejected the proposal. Explaining the EU's position, the Irish climate and environment minister, Darragh O'Brien, said that "it is unconscionable that we would have a climate act that makes no reference to fossil fuel, no reference to transitioning away from fossil fuels."
While Big Oil-backed US President Donald Trump has ditched the Paris Agreement and declined to send a delegation to COP31, even though his country is the largest historical climate polluter, other major petroleum producers such as Saudi Arabia and Russia lobbied against mentioning fossil fuels. Panama's climate minister, Juan Carlos Navarro, told Politico that "the world is hostage to petroleum producers. That is the truth... And they will not stop."
In the lead-up to the conference, scientists warned that temporarily surpassing the Paris Agreement's 1.5°C threshold for temperature rise this century, relative to preindustrial levels, is now inevitable, and the world is barreling toward "an irrecoverable overshoot" of that target absent a rapid reduction in planet-heating emissions.
Jasper Inventor, head of the Greenpeace International delegation at COP31, said that "it's bitterly disappointing to leave without a clear outcome or a credible pathway to end fossil fuels. We stopped a bad deal that favors fossil fuels, but leaving without a deal is still a failure for communities on the climate frontlines. As always, it is the world's most vulnerable communities who bear the consequences of this failure. We've run out of time to avoid overshoot, but we can still keep 1.5°C alive."
Climate campaigners from around the world joined Inventor in expressing frustration that "COP31 has failed to deliver any meaningful outcomes on climate action," as Oxfam International climate change policy lead Nafkote Dabi put it after two weeks of talks. "Shame on rich polluting countries for once again turning their backs on communities fighting for survival in a climate crisis they did little to cause. Shame on the presidencies for prioritizing profits and ego over progress."
"And shame on all the countries that stubbornly blocked and distracted from discussions meant to deliver crucial funding to people watching their homes swallowed by floods, their crops wither in droughts, and their lives upended by deadly heat," said Dabi. "Instead of implementation, COP31 has delivered yet another victory for rich polluting countries and fossil fuel interests. The co-presidencies—who both remain heavily invested in fossil fuels and are profiting from climate destruction—attempted to broker a decision without a single mention of fossil fuels in favor of false solutions."
Nikki Reisch, a director at the Center for International Environmental Law, explained that "the proposed cover decision did not advance the provision of climate finance, said nothing about the root cause of the crisis, and made no mention of states' legal obligations to prevent and repair climate harm, as clarified by the International Court of Justice. On loss and damage, it fared no better as it offered little more than expressions of deep concern about mounting impacts. And a text that welcomed a scale-up of future fantasy fixes like carbon dioxide removal (CDR) technologies and proven-to-fail industry favorites like carbon capture and storage (CCS), without so much as a whisper about fossil fuels, would have been a massive giveaway to polluters."
Calling out the hosts, Global Climate and Health Alliance executive director Jeni Miller stressed that "the rightly rejected 'Antalya Pact' comes as climate change compounds this year's super El Niño, causing severe droughts in Fiji and Bolivia, extreme flooding in the western US, and wildfires in Southeast Asia, and putting millions of additional people at risk of hunger or famine."
Amiera Sawas, head of research and policy at the Fossil Fuel Treaty Initiative, highlighted that "while Global North countries rejected the outcome on the basis that there was no language on transitioning away from fossil fuels, these same countries have not themselves presented serious or credible phaseout plans, nor do they intend to support others in their transitions. Many wealthy countries continue expanding fossil fuel extraction despite their international legal obligations, while developing countries carrying unpayable debt can't plan an exit at all."
"The EU and some of its most powerful member states have blocked progress or, worse, reneged on past commitments," Sawas continued. "Demanding the words 'fossil fuels' in the cover text while blocking mandated agenda items and pointing fingers at developing countries is acting in bad faith. We need real commitments to a fair and financed phaseout of fossil fuels that delivers on the Paris Agreement, not collapses it. That means a just transition, where those most responsible pay their fair share and workers, communities, and Indigenous peoples have a meaningful say in what it looks like."
Mohamed Adow, director of the think tank Power Shift Africa, declared that "this has been the worst ever COP, and its collapse needs to be a wake-up call for the world. Rich nations and polluting governments cannot keep arriving empty-handed and expecting a carefully worded declaration to get them off the hook."
Romain Ioualalen, global policy lead at Oil Change International, similarly asserted that "this will go down as one of the worst COPs in history. COP hosts Australia and Türkiye have failed to steward the negotiations. This sad stalemate only benefits fossil fuel interests while people and communities will continue paying the highest price for the crisis they didn't create."
"Don't fall for the EU's attempt to portray themselves as heroes. They are the ones who are largely to blame for this result... But let's be clear: The outcome on the table was dangerous," he continued, welcoming the proposal's defeat. "Countries failed to rise to the moment, but we refuse to lower the bar. The countries and communities fighting for climate justice are not backing down, and the road to COP32 in Ethiopia must be about action."
Asad Rehman, chief executive of Friends of the Earth in England, Wales, and Northern Ireland, also emphasized how bad the final deal was: "After decades of broken pledges and hollow commitments, an agreement built on yet more empty promises would have been unforgivable and no substitute for the transformative action we urgently need. So the dramatic rejection of the presidency's final text by some, though underscoring the lack of consensus that's been reached, restores some level of faith in its recognition that a deal of this caliber is no deal at all."
"What matters now is not when governments reconvene, it's how they do so," he argued. "The world doesn't need more meetings with woolly commitments. We need global governments, including the UK, to come back to the negotiating table ready to deliver. That means cutting emissions fairly at home, transitioning our economies in a way that leaves no one behind, and providing the public climate finance so desperately needed to protect people, livelihoods, and our planet from unimaginable harm."
Savio Carvalho, head of campaigns and networks at 350.org, also looked ahead: "You'd think that in the middle of the worst fossil fuel crisis in history, after a year of devastating wildfires, floods, and collapsing glaciers, world leaders would finally rise to the moment. But they didn't. We averted a truly bad outcome because many countries stood up to the fossil fuel industry and rejected dangerous distractions. But we still left COP31 without a clear plan to exit coal, oil, and gas. There's no real money on the table to help countries survive the climate breakdown that is already at our doorstep."
"The world needs governments with the courage to stand with people and the planet, even when the fossil fuel industry pushes back," Carvalho added. "This isn't the end. We'll keep pushing until governments end the age of fossil fuels. Every meeting and every decision in the year ahead counts. The time for delay is over."
The Republican president said that "these credit card companies have made a lot—and the credit card fees that they charge—I'm all into it."
Two weeks after saying that if President Donald Trump "wants to be Mr. Veto, let's test that out," Sen. Elizabeth Warren on Saturday welcomed his renewed support for one of his 2024 campaign trail promises: capping credit card interest rates at 10%.
"Let's cap credit card interest rates and save Americans money," Warren (D-Mass.) wrote on social media in response to a Fox News interview in which Trump was asked about possibly working with incoming Democratic majorities in Congress on the policy.
"I would do it," Trump said of a one-year cap, claiming he didn't know Democrats had long pushed for the policy when he initially endorsed it. "These credit card companies have made a lot—and the credit card fees that they charge—I'm all into it."
"I know that some people would say it's not free enterprise, but what's free enterprise when you're sitting home, and you get a bill that some guy sat up in an office on Park Avenue, and they said let's charge a fee that's too high?" he added. "So I'm all for that."
In February 2025, when Sens. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) and Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) introduced a bill that would cap credit card interest rates at 10% for five years, Sanders—who caucuses with Democrats—highlighted Trump's campaign pledge. Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) and Anna Paulina Luna (R-Fla.) lead the bill in the House of Representatives.
This past February, dozens of civil rights, consumer protection, labor, veteran, and other groups called on Congress to pass that legislation, and also pointed to Trump's January social media post backing a one-year 10% cap. At the time, the average credit card interest rate was 19.61%, according to Bankrate. As of early this month, it was 19.71%.
Early November featured a blue tsunami in the midterm elections that set up Democrats to take over both the Senate and House in January. Since then, progressives including Sanders and Warren have called for passing bold policies and daring the Republican president to veto them—while Trump has started selling a red hat with the word "veto" on it.
"Trump says he welcomes the nickname 'Mr. Veto.' Well, let's test that out by passing legislation the American people support,” Warren wrote shortly after the midterms, urging Democrats to stop his Iran War, reverse GOP healthcare cuts while expanding coverage, fund universal childcare, and cancel "the tax breaks Trump and the Republicans handed out to corporations, ultramillionaires, and billionaires."
After Trump suggested Friday that he was "open to great healthcare," Sanders and Sen.-elect Abdul El-Sayed (D-Mich.) reiterated their calls to pass Medicare for All legislation, a fight Sanders has long spearheaded on Capitol Hill.
"I appreciate the president's comments," said Sanders. "Our job now is to do what every other major country does: Guarantee healthcare to all as a human right and substantially lower the cost of prescription drugs. I look forward to working with President Trump."
"ICE is completely and totally out of control," said Gov. Bob Ferguson, calling the incident at the airport "just the latest example of ICE's deeply un-American tactics."
US Immigration and Customs Enforcement detained two people boarding a plane in Seattle on Saturday, just two days after ICE grabbed a Chinese asylum seeker pursuing a PhD in neuroscience at Princeton University at an airport in Virginia.
Video footage that circulated on social media Saturday shows masked agents dressed in black—later identified as ICE—manhandling a distressed young woman on the jet bridge who says that "they're taking my dad" and "we have a work permit."
ICE's parent agency, the US Department of Homeland Security (DHS), said late Saturday that "officers conducted a targeted enforcement operation to arrest Ricardo Larrondo Mendoza, an illegal alien from Mexico who overstayed his visa."
"During the arrest, other travelers began to obstruct and assault our law enforcement officers—a federal crime and a felony," DHS claimed. "The individual who threw the hot coffee was identified as Sofia Hernandez Mejia, an illegal alien from Mexico and visa overstay. She was subsequently arrested as well. She will be charged with assaulting a federal officer."
Earlier Saturday, the Port of Seattle, which operates Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, said in a statement that "we are outraged about this morning's incident involving ICE and two passengers as travelers boarded AS 1306 to Los Angeles. Immigration enforcement actions at SEA are conducted without the port's participation or knowledge."
"The port has continually asked, and local federal immigration authorities have previously agreed to, protocols at SEA, and we are in conversation with DHS on whether any of these protocols were breached," the port said.
"However, the port remains committed to the safety of all of our travelers and staff and airline team," the airport operator added. "This incident was not only distressing for the affected family but the passengers around them, and port officials continue to engage federal officials to understand more about what occurred."
The Alaska Airlines flight, "originally scheduled for 8:10 am, departed late at 11:03 am" local time, according to The Seattle Times.
Alaska Airlines said that "we are aware of an incident involving law enforcement that occurred in the jet bridge area during the boarding process for Alaska Flight 1306 from Seattle to Los Angeles. We understand that situations like this can be distressing. We were not previously aware of the law enforcement activity, and we are actively reviewing the details and engaging the appropriate contacts and authorities. The safety and well-being of our guests and employees remain our top priority."
Michele Storms, executive director at the ACLU of Washington, said in a statement that the organization "strongly condemns" the arrest operation.
"The Trump administration's practice of conducting immigration enforcement with masked and unidentifiable agents has resulted in civil rights violations at an unprecedented scale," Storms continued. "Their cruelty turns everyday locations like schools, bus stops, grocery stores, and airports into sites of fear and chaos, and complicates holding agents accountable for abuses. ICE violence is intentional and will not stop unless Congress or the courts hold this rogue agency to account."
Some elected Democrats from the state have also spoken out. US Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.), a frequent critic of ICE's operations under President Donald Trump, said on social media that "I am [incredibly] disturbed by the reports of this detention at Sea-Tac. My office is working to gather more information on the situation."
"This is yet another incredibly terrifying moment for immigrant communities. Whether you’re an immigrant or citizen, be sure you know your rights," added Jayapal—who is an immigrant from India—sharing a link to an informational page on her congressional website.
Democratic Gov. Bob Ferguson declared that "ICE is completely and totally out of control. Like many Americans, I’m outraged by masked agents, who do not identify themselves, dragging people off jetways as they board a flight, creating chaos in our communities. Today’s actions at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport are just the latest example of ICE's deeply un-American tactics."
As for Eva Yi Xie, the 24-year-old Princeton student, NBC News reported Saturday that she is being held at the Caroline Detention Facility in Bowling Green, Virginia, according ICE's website.
While DHS claimed in a statement that "Xie has NEVER held valid authorization to study in the United States" and her "pending application does not confer legal status in the United States," Xie's attorney, Kerry Doyle, asserted that "her arrest and detention is without legal basis, as ICE and DHS are fully aware."
This article has been updated with comment from the ACLU of Washington and the US Department of Homeland Security.
One journalist noted that "Democrats have vowed to make defense contractors a major target next year."
With Democratic leaders promising "accountability" when the party takes over the US Senate and House of Representatives in January, Republican President Donald Trump late Friday signed an executive order directing federal contractors and subcontractors to notify the White House before sharing information with Congress and withhold anything his administration deems confidential.
Any contractor or subcontractor that fails to comply could face "potential termination or cancellation of contracts," the order says.
The White House claimed that "Trump is ensuring that Americans' confidential information and national and homeland security work is protected, and that the executive branch is able to serve the American people efficiently and economically."
However, his move was widely seen as part of a broader effort by the president to limit Democrats' planned probes into not only the federal government and its contractors but also Trump and businesses that may have benefited from his return to power.
Acknowledging the anticipated Democrat-led investigations, the White House fact sheet says that "certain congressional leaders have threatened to intrude on these executive prerogatives by seeking confidential executive branch information from executive agencies and harassing private companies that contract with the federal government."
Lisa Gilbert, co-president of of the watchdog group Public Citizen, stressed in a Saturday statement that "contractors are paid with Americans' tax money and must be the best for the job, full stop."
"However, throughout the Trump administration we've seen widespread abuse of the contracting process, with lucrative contracts doled out to political allies, inexperienced startups, and flatly unqualified bidders, for everything from major ICE operations to Trump's vanity projects," she noted, referring to US Immigration and Customs Enforcement. "No-bid and emergency awards have become the norm, circumventing rules designed to prevent corrupt contracting."
"The new Congress rightfully has its sites set on this obvious cronyism for investigation and oversight," she continued. "The American people have a right to know how their money is being spent, that it is going to capable contractors, and that is not be used to reward allies and punish perceived enemies."
Gilbert added that the new order, "dressed up in fancy talk about executive privilege and enhancing efficiencies, is nothing but a naked ploy to try and protect the perpetrators of this corruption. It will not succeed. Sunlight is coming and corrupt administration insiders and contractors, both, will have to face the American people."
As Reuters reported:
Friday's order follows a directive issued this week by White House Counsel Will Scharf requiring federal agencies to obtain White House approval before employees agree to testify before Congress. Scharf said certain Democratic investigations could amount to criminal conduct, a claim that has raised questions about the administration's attempts to limit congressional oversight."
The restrictions could face legal challenges, particularly if contractors are told to withhold information sought through congressional subpoenas. Executive privilege allows presidents to protect certain confidential communications, but courts can intervene in disputes over Congress' authority to obtain information.
Earlier this week Rep. Robert Garcia (D-Calif.), who is expected to lead the House Oversight Committee, sent document preservation letters to a dozen current and former Trump administration officials, and Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.), likely the next House Judiciary Committee chair, sent similar notices to federal law enforcement agencies.
"Voters gave congressional Democrats a sweeping mandate to root out corruption and ensure that the government is accountable to the people," Garcia wrote in his letters, referring to the blue tsunami in the midterm elections earlier this month. "We intend to act on that mandate in the 120th Congress by conducting the critically important oversight essential for legislative reform."
Raskin—who managed Trump's historic second impeachment after his supporters stormed the US Capitol on January 6, 2021—said on social media Friday: "We will confront White House corruption and lawlessness with the full powers of Congress, the 'predominant' branch of government (Madison), the representatives of the people. Preserve all your records, Mr. President."
Trump has been widely condemned as "the most openly corrupt president in American history" and, during just his first year back in the White House, pocketed at least $2.2 billion—over half of it from his family’s cryptocurrency grift. Companies affiliated with the president's two eldest sons are have also scored key federal contracts during his second term.
In addition to Trump's sons, Elon Musk—a former member of the administration, leading Republican donor, and the world's richest person—could also be a key target of Democratic probes, as he leads multiple tech companies. Rep. Jim Himes (D-Conn.), the top Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee, sent a Friday letter to Musk about SpaceX's role in the Starshield service disruptions in Ukraine last month.
Noting that inquiry on Musk's social media platform X on Saturday, Jonathan Cohn, political director of the group Progressive Mass, said that "contracts with Musk are a national security risk and should be treated as such."
This article has been updated with comment from Public Citizen.
Eva Yi Xie is a "law-abiding student and wonderful person who has many talents to contribute to the United States," her adviser said. Trying to deport her "is cruel, and it is our country shooting itself in the foot."
US immigration agents this week detained an asylum seeker from China who is pursuing a PhD in neuroscience at Princeton University—just days after a survey revealed that new international student enrollment has dropped by 15% nationwide following President Donald Trump's return to office.
Eva Yi Xie told her colleagues at Princeton's Brody Lab that she was detained on Thursday at the Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport in Arlington, Virginia. The 24-year-old's lawyers said Friday that she was sent to a US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) holding center in Chantilly.
Her attorneys also filed a habeas corpus petition in the US District Court for the District of Virginia, seeking her immediate release. In response, Judge Anthony Trenga, an appointee of former President George W. Bush, blocked the Trump administration from removing her from the judicial district pending further court order.
Xie came to the United States from China a decade ago and, according to her LinkedIn profile, graduated from the Bronx High School of Science and earned a bachelor's degree from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology before starting her doctoral program at the Ivy League institution. She has interned at Meta, Microsoft, and IBM.
Rodney Priestley, dean of Princeton's graduate school, said in a statement that "news of Eva's detention is distressing for me and many members of the Princeton University community. The university has arranged for Eva to be represented by legal counsel, and we will remain in contact with her legal team, her family, and colleagues to provide support. We hope Eva will soon be able to resume her studies at Princeton."
Neuroscience professor Carlos Brody, who advises Xie, told the student newspaper, The Daily Princetonian, that "it seems wildly unfair," adding: "Eva is a brilliant law-abiding student and wonderful person who has many talents to contribute to the United States. Detaining her, with the intent of deporting her, makes no sense whatsoever. It is cruel, and it is our country shooting itself in the foot."
Xie wrote on LinkedIn earlier this week that she was in Washington, DC to present at a Society for Neuroscience conference. The organization "is closely monitoring the detention" of Xie, it said Friday. "We are in close contact with Princeton University and stand ready to provide any support that may be needed. Our thoughts are with Eva, her family, and her colleagues."
The student's colleagues also weighed in, as did other academics and tech professionals. Ningshan Ma, who attended MIT with Xie, wrote on the platform X: "This is horrifying. Eva is an amazing classmate and friend. Please help in any capacity."
Brian Huang, an MIT alumnus who's now at Google DeepMind, said: "This woman was one of my labmates during undergrad.... absolute insanity from this administration."
The Brody Lab's official X account said that "she’s a brilliant neuroscientist, mentor, and friend. She went to a conference to present her work, and now she's in a detention center. She should be home."
Princeton student Conor McGrory wrote: "Just heard the news that a student in my PhD program was kidnapped by ICE earlier today. Eva is a great person and a gifted scientist, and the fact that these cruel, lawless people are subjecting her to this makes me sick with anger."
Another student at the university, Jorge Yanar, said that "Eva is one of the kindest and most brilliant people I've worked with during my PhD. It is shocking and deeply infuriating that this is happening. Please share! Call your representatives. Forward this to reporters."
According to the campus paper:
New Jersey Sen. Andy Kim's office is directly in touch with Xie, according to Kim's press secretary Katey Sabo. She added that his office is "working on the case" in a statement to the Prince.
Sen. Cory Booker, the other New Jersey senator, wrote in a statement to the Prince that ICE has not responded to his outreach on Xie’s detention. Kim and Booker are both Democrats.
"My office has contacted US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) regarding the detention of Eva Yi Xie and has not yet received a response. I expect a prompt and full explanation of the circumstances surrounding her detention," Booker wrote.
The Congressional Asian Pacific American Caucus said, "Remember when Trump said he would go after the 'worst of the worst?' Absolutely shameful."
In addition to rounding up foreign students—often targeting those critical of US foreign policy—Trump's immigration agents have invaded various communities across the country and killed both citizens and undocumented immigrants.
Kelly Rojas, co-director of the Detained Adult Program at the Amica Center for Immigrant Rights, told The Washington Post that at least five people, including Xie, have been detained by immigration officials at DC-area airports in recent weeks.
"It's really particularly devastating and unfair," Rojas said, "because once someone is detained, even though you have a good legal claim and have been doing everything right, it gets to be a thousand times harder for you to access your legal rights and access your day in court and with the government to get your case heard."