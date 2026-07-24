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The Progressive

NewsWire

A project of Common Dreams

For Immediate Release
American Federation of Government Employees
Contact:

Tim Kauffman, tim.kauffman@afge.org

AFGE Urges Senate to Reject Trump FLRA Nominee Over Racist and Bigoted Past

Charlton Allen has record of racist, homophobic, and anti-Semitic views that disqualify him from leading key federal workforce relations agency

The American Federation of Government Employees is calling for the U.S. Senate to oppose President Trump's nominee for general counsel of the Federal Labor Relations Authority, Charlton Allen, due to his history of racism, homophobia, and antisemitism.

In June, the news site NOTUS reported on Charlton Allen’s record of racist and bigoted conduct and rhetoric, both as an individual and through his role founding and serving as publisher of the Carolina Review while he was a student at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. Under Allen’s leadership, the Carolina Review ran covers depicting Black people as monkeys and a Jewish student leader as the devil, among dozens of other instances of hate-filled articles and opinion pieces. During his confirmation hearing, Allen failed either to apologize or to denounce his record at the Carolina Review.

AFGE National President Everett Kelley called his record “disqualifying” when these outrageous examples of Allen’s bigotry were first reported. On Wednesday, the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee voted 7-5 to move the nomination to the full Senate for a vote.

In a letter sent today to all U.S. senators, Kelley urged lawmakers to oppose the nomination.

“The FLRA is a small but highly important agency for America's two million federal workers. According to its mission statement, the FLRA exists ‘to promote stable, constructive labor relations that contribute to a more effective and efficient government.’ To do that, it must fairly and impartially investigate unfair labor practices, adjudicate disputes about the duty to bargain, conduct elections, and handle the certification and decertification of federal unions,” Kelley wrote.

“The position of FLRA general counsel carries a five-year term and requires Senate confirmation. It should be filled by someone who commands trust from all sides, labor and management alike. Charlton Allen does not meet that threshold.”

The American Federation of Government Employees (AFGE) is the largest federal employee union proudly representing 700,000 federal and D.C. government workers nationwide and overseas. Workers in virtually all functions of government at every federal agency depend upon AFGE for legal representation, legislative advocacy, technical expertise and informational services.

(202) 737-8700
www.afge.org
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