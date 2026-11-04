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The Progressive

NewsWire

A project of Common Dreams

For Immediate Release
Free Speech for People
Contact:

Edward Erikson, press@freespeechforpeople.org

Free Speech for People Launches 'Time to Impeach' Campaign Ahead of New Congress

Free Speech For People, a nonpartisan legal advocacy organization, today launched the “Time to Impeach” campaign, urging members of the newly elected House of Representatives to launch impeachment proceedings against President Trump on the first day of the new Congress.

“Members of Congress swear an oath to support and defend the Constitution,” said Alexandra Flores-Quilty, Campaign Director at Free Speech For People. “When the new Congress convenes in January, those in control of the House have the power and responsibility to hold this lawless president accountable through impeachment.”

Support for impeachment has grown throughout Trump’s second term, with 147 House members voting on September 15 to advance articles of impeachment introduced by Congressman Al Green of Texas. Green’s articles charged Trump with abusing the powers of the presidency by allowing Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and Customs and Border Protection (CBP) to operate without accountability, citing assaults, unjustified killings, and violations of due process and separation of powers.

“The Framers designed the Impeachment Clause for moments like this— to address a corrupt and dangerous executive who tramples on the Constitution and the rule of law,” said John Bonifaz, President of Free Speech For People. “If Congress fails to act, it will set a dangerous precedent that Trump—and any president hereafter—can operate above the law. The Constitution demands that we impeach and remove Trump from public office.”

Over 1.1 million people have signed a petition by Impeach Trump Again, a nonpartisan campaign led by Free Speech For People, calling on Congress to begin impeachment proceedings against President Trump for hundreds of impeachable offenses across 27 separate grounds. The “Time to Impeach” campaign urges people to sign the petition and plans to expand its advocacy efforts in the coming weeks.

Free Speech For People is a national non-partisan non-profit organization founded on the day of the U.S. Supreme Court's ruling in Citizens United v. FEC that works to defend our democracy and our Constitution.

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