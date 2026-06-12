'This Is Oligarchy': Nearly 100 Billionaires Are Funding Susan Collins' Reelection Bid

A new analysis of campaign finance data shows that nearly 100 billionaires and their spouses have contributed to Republican Sen. Susan Collins' reelection bid so far, funneling nearly $10 million to the incumbent's campaign committee and PACs supporting her effort to fend off progressive challenger Graham Platner.

The Maine Monitor on Thursday published a list of billionaires who have donated to Collins and Platner, who has called his Republican opponent a "corrupt" protector and beneficiary of an oligarchic political system. The outlet noted that Collins' billionaire donation total "stands in stark contrast with the fundraising of her opponent... whose campaign has mostly attracted smaller amounts of funds but from many more people."

The $9.8 million that Collins' fundraising network received from billionaires and their spouses between January 2025 and late May 2026 represents "a third of what groups supporting Collins raised from all donors," according to The Maine Monitor's analysis.

Platner's reelection bid has received donations from billionaires George Soros, Pat Stryker, Jon Stryker, Christy Walton, and Jennifer Pritzker. Those contributions represent "a fraction of 1% of his total haul," The Maine Monitor noted. The Democratic candidate's campaign said Thursday that "grassroots donors chipping in $200 or less have given Graham Platner $9.6 million."

“While Susan Collins’ campaign is backed by billionaire donors, our campaign is built on a movement funded by the people, with an average donation of $26,” Ben Chin, Platner's campaign manager, said in a statement. “The establishment can bring it on—they cannot defeat the will of working Mainers, 15,000+ volunteers, and a campaign powered by small-dollar donors from nearly every zip code in Maine.”

Collins' largest billionaire donor to date came from Ken Griffin, a hedge fund manager who pumped $2.5 million into Pine Tree Results, a Super PAC supporting the five-term Republican incumbent. Collins' network has also received at least $1 million from Blackstone CEO Stephen Schwarzman, New Balance chair James Davis, and hedge fund manager Paul Singer.

this is oligarchy — pass it on pic.twitter.com/hU3nsRx9w4

— David Sirota (@davidsirota) June 12, 2026

The Maine Monitor observed that "the majority of the billionaire donations to Collins this cycle are from billionaires who made their money in alternative investments, including hedge funds and private equity."

In 2017, Collins voted for legislation that delivered massive tax breaks to large corporations and American billionaires, whose collective wealth surged to $8.1 trillion last year. ProPublica reported that private equity became Collins' "most reliable source of donations" after she withdrew an amendment to the 2017 legislation that would have targeted one of the industry's beloved tax breaks.

On top of billionaire funding, Collins' campaign has benefited from massive ad spending by dark-money groups such as One Nation. The group, which is aligned with Sen. Mitch McConnell, has spent more than $19 million on advertising for Collins so far.