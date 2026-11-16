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The Progressive

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A project of Common Dreams

For Immediate Release
Oil Change International
Contact:

Valentina Stackl, Oil Change International (in Antalya) - valentina@oilchange.org

Nicole Rodel, Oil Change International (in Antalya) - nicole@oilchange.org

Oil Change International COP31 Media Advisory - November 16, 2026

ANTALYA, Türkiye

Valentina Stackl, Oil Change International (in Antalya) - valentina@oilchange.org / +1 734 276 6260

Nicole Rodel, Oil Change International (in Antalya) - nicole@oilchange.org

Oil Change International is a research, communications, and advocacy organization focused on exposing the true costs of fossil fuels and facilitating the ongoing transition to clean energy.

(202) 518-9029
www.priceofoil.org
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