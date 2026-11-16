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The Progressive

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A project of Common Dreams

For Immediate Release
Oil Change International
Contact:

Nicole Rodel, Oil Change International - nicole@oilchange.org

New COP31 Cover Decision draft - Oil Change International response

ANTALYA, Türkiye

Romain Ioualalen, Global Policy Lead at Oil Change International, said:

“The draft text makes the right diagnosis, but the medicine it offers could have deadly side effects. Our dependence on fossil fuels has created an unprecedented economic, social, and environmental crisis. Addressing the shortfalls in climate finance and scaling up renewable energy to displace fossil fuels offers a way out. But, you cannot diagnose fossil fuels as the sickness and let fossil fuels be part of the cure.

“A 35% electrification target is only a win if it doesn't lock in decades of more fossil fuel dependence. This COP needs to send an unequivocal signal that electrification must be powered by renewables, not more fossil gas masquerading as clean energy, or massively scaled up CCS and carbon dioxide removal. Governments need to commit to what the just energy transition actually requires. That means an immediate end to fossil fuel expansion, massively scaling up renewable energy, and delivering the public finance needed to make a fast and fair transition possible. The text emphasises the need for Global North countries to meet with public climate finance obligations, but risks being a futile commitment without true accountability measures. As climate costs escalate and climate finance is slashed, rich governments have to deliver the trillions in public money. They can mobilize trillions by ending fossil fuel subsidies, taxing big polluters, and changing unfair financial rules.

“We must not forget that the cover decision is only one piece of the puzzle in Antalya. We need to see real progress on the just transition mechanism and the Climate Finance Work Programme to give countries the building blocks to accelerate climate action.”

Oil Change International is a research, communications, and advocacy organization focused on exposing the true costs of fossil fuels and facilitating the ongoing transition to clean energy.

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