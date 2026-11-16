New COP31 Cover Decision draft - Oil Change International response

SUBSCRIBE TO OUR FREE NEWSLETTER
Daily news & progressive opinion—funded by the people, not the corporations—delivered straight to your inbox.
5
#000000
#FFFFFF
To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.
Daily news & progressive opinion—funded by the people, not the corporations—delivered straight to your inbox.
Nicole Rodel, Oil Change International - nicole@oilchange.org
Romain Ioualalen, Global Policy Lead at Oil Change International, said:
“The draft text makes the right diagnosis, but the medicine it offers could have deadly side effects. Our dependence on fossil fuels has created an unprecedented economic, social, and environmental crisis. Addressing the shortfalls in climate finance and scaling up renewable energy to displace fossil fuels offers a way out. But, you cannot diagnose fossil fuels as the sickness and let fossil fuels be part of the cure.
“A 35% electrification target is only a win if it doesn't lock in decades of more fossil fuel dependence. This COP needs to send an unequivocal signal that electrification must be powered by renewables, not more fossil gas masquerading as clean energy, or massively scaled up CCS and carbon dioxide removal. Governments need to commit to what the just energy transition actually requires. That means an immediate end to fossil fuel expansion, massively scaling up renewable energy, and delivering the public finance needed to make a fast and fair transition possible. The text emphasises the need for Global North countries to meet with public climate finance obligations, but risks being a futile commitment without true accountability measures. As climate costs escalate and climate finance is slashed, rich governments have to deliver the trillions in public money. They can mobilize trillions by ending fossil fuel subsidies, taxing big polluters, and changing unfair financial rules.
“We must not forget that the cover decision is only one piece of the puzzle in Antalya. We need to see real progress on the just transition mechanism and the Climate Finance Work Programme to give countries the building blocks to accelerate climate action.”
Oil Change International is a research, communications, and advocacy organization focused on exposing the true costs of fossil fuels and facilitating the ongoing transition to clean energy.(202) 518-9029
"We need to earn people's trust," said Sen. Chris Van Hollen. "And I don't think you do that by simply going back to business as usual, back to the status quo."
US Sen. Chris Van Hollen said Sunday that around 15 fellow Senate Democrats have backed his bid to lead the caucus in the new Congress and accused Sen. Chuck Schumer—the current Democratic leader—of falsely painting his effort to remain in charge as a foregone conclusion.
"This is a wide open race," Van Hollen (D-Md.) said in an appearance on Fox News Sunday, putting his support among Democratic senators at "about 15 and growing." Van Hollen went on to say that Schumer's team "has been putting out numbers that are flatly wrong" in an attempt to "create this false sense of momentum."
Senate Democrats, who will control at least 55 seats in the upper chamber come January, are set to hold their majority leader election on December 1. The vote will be held behind closed doors, on a secret ballot.
Schumer has expressed certainty that he will be reelected as Democratic leader, claiming he has already secured enough votes to win. Van Hollen will need at least 28 votes to defeat Schumer, who has led the caucus for a decade.
"The Democrats were given a chance," Van Hollen said of the party's blowout midterm victories earlier this month. "We need to earn people's trust. And I don't think you do that by simply going back to business as usual, back to the status quo. I think people are demanding change."
Van Hollen has won the public support of several prominent members of the Senate Democratic caucus, including Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), Tina Smith (D-Minn.), and Jeff Merkley (D-Ore.).
"Chris Van Hollen is a close colleague and dear friend," Smith wrote in a social media post last week. "He has my full support to be the next Senate majority leader. Minnesota made it clear, they’re tired of the status quo and ready for real change, and that starts with new leadership."
Several senators-elect have also endorsed Van Hollen or called for new leadership, including Abdul El-Sayed (D-Mich.), Peggy Flanagan (D-Minn.), and Adam Hamilton (D-Kan.).
“Minnesotans are demanding change. Democrats need to deliver. That starts with new voices in our leadership," Flanagan said on Friday. "I believe Chris Van Hollen is the leader and fighter we need to bring about real change, so no American is left behind."
Van Hollen has sought to distinguish himself from Schumer on numerous fronts, including US support for Israel's genocidal assault on Gaza—which Van Hollen has vocally opposed—and continued funding for President Donald Trump's illegal war on Iran. The Maryland senator has said Democrats must use an upcoming confrontation over government funding to ensure "not one penny more" goes to the unauthorized conflict.
In a social media post on Sunday, Van Hollen argued that American voters showed at the ballot box earlier this month that they want Democrats to "end the Iran war," "unrig our economy," "stop trying to engineer elections from DC," and "give new voices a chance to lead."
"To answer that call and earn their trust," he added, "we need new leadership."
During his Fox News Sunday interview, Van Hollen hinted at an alleged effort by Schumer's team to "move up" the date of the leadership election to "short-circuit that open debate process within the Democratic caucus."
"If you're really confident that even after this debate, you will win, you wouldn't try to shorten the debate," Van Hollen said.
Citing unnamed people familiar with conversations among Senate Democrats, The New York Times reported that "there has been an internal discussion by some lawmakers of moving up the date of the election to avoid a prolonged internal battle"—but "it is not clear that the idea has gained any traction or is being driven by Mr. Schumer himself."
"Climate justice isn’t something to be talked about in closed rooms," said one Kenya-based group. "It’s people in the street saying: We are not asking for permission to be heard."
Thousands of people rallied in rainy Antalya, Türkiye on Saturday for the People's Climate March, lamenting the inadequate action of world leaders gathered in the city for the United Nations Climate Change Conference and calling for a just and rapid transition to the post-fossil fuel era.
Organizers said that more than 10,000 people took part in the demonstration, which brought together environmentalists, trade unionists, Indigenous campaigners, feminists, LGBTQ+ rights defenders, antiwar activists, and others from around the world.
The demonstration was part of a global day of action for climate justice, and was the opening event of the alternative People's Climate Summit, which runs through November 18.
"While world leaders meet behind closed doors at COP31, people are coming together on the streets to demand the real change our communities need," a spokesperson for the summit said ahead of the march.
"We cannot tackle the climate crisis while allowing fossil fuel corporations to keep expanding, communities to be exploited, and public money to flow into war and destruction," the spokesperson continued. "We need a just transition that puts people before profit, makes rich polluters pay, and protects the planet for future generations. Our message is simple: climate justice now."
Kirtana Chandrasekaran of summit participant Friends of the Earth International said Saturday:
“The Peoples’ Climate Summit and march have come at a critical time for climate justice. In a context of worsening climate impacts, wars, and genocide, our communities, especially in the Global South, are being pushed to the frontlines of the crisis. We’re coming together to build solidarity and advance real, community-based solutions. We’re demanding that these solutions be reflected at COP31 and that the big polluters blocking them and promoting false solutions be kicked out.”
Turkish activists took advantage of the international spotlight to draw attention to environmental destruction in their country, including expanding coal mines, deforestation, industrial pollution, and other threats.
“The government talks about protecting ecology at COP31, but they don’t protect anything but bad projects," Eser Öncel of the group Northern Forests Defense told The Irish Times.
Local protestors leading the climate march through the centre of Antalya at COP31
[image or embed]
— Leo Hickman (@leohickman.carbonbrief.org) November 14, 2026 at 3:25 AM
Ayşe Özdemir of the progressive People's Democratic Party—which has been targeted by the government of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan through court action—said world leaders gathered at COP31 "are discussing their own interests."
“They are talking about the situation in the Middle East and they are thinking about how much land they can take, how [many] guns they can sell each other,” she said. “That’s what they are discussing in the backrooms, so we don’t think it helps our climate; it will help the capitalists.”
Çiğdem Özbaş, a Turkish organizer of the summit, told Socialist Worker that people from the Global South were increasingly disillusioned with world leaders' inaction—especially those from the wealthier nations most responsible for the planetary emergency.
"They know they can’t win inside the UN meetings," she said of Global South activists. "So they need to organize outside [COP31] on an international level."
Özbaş also criticized climate financing agreements offered to developing countries.
"When they promise something, they don’t give it," she said. "Or they give it out, but they expect interest payments on their loans."
"That money should be public money rather than private companies exploiting the climate crisis," Özbaş added.
International solidarity was also on display at the People's Climate March. Friends of the Earth International argued that governments and corporations driving climate breakdown were also enabling Israel's genocidal war on Gaza.
“Corporations are not neutral actors. They are actively profiting from the destruction of Palestinian lives, land, and livelihoods," said Abeer Butmeh, coordinator of the Palestinian Environmental NGOs Network (PENGON)-Friends of the Earth Palestine.
"Those supplying weapons, financing the occupation, and enabling the systematic destruction of Palestinian land and livelihoods are not bystanders," Butmeh continued. "They are complicit in a system built on exploitation, violence, and impunity."
"There can be no climate justice while corporate profits are built on occupation, dispossession, and genocide," she added. "There can be no climate justice without holding these corporations accountable and ending their complicity."
Nairobi-based Power Shift Africa, which describes itself as a "pan-African climate and energy think- and do-tank," said on social media that "Antalya’s streets had a message for COP31 today. They didn’t whisper it. They marched it, chanted it, and carried it on banners."
"The demands were clear: Pay what is owed," the group continued. "Climate finance that arrives in grants, not just promises. Reparations for the harm already done. A just, fair transition away from fossil fuels. Real support for communities adapting to the climate impacts they are already living with."
"Give communities a seat at the table, because decisions about their future shouldn’t be made without them," Power Shift Africa added. "Because climate justice isn’t something to be talked about in closed rooms. It’s people in the street saying: We are not asking for permission to be heard."
“It feels like I am living in a prison in this country," said one protester. “We can do this because the eyes of the international media are here.”
Defying an escalating government crackdown, LGBTQ+ rights defenders marched in Antalya, Türikye on Saturday, surrounded by thousands of activists in town for the United Nations Climate Change Conference.
Intersectional solidarity was on full display in the streets of Antalya as COP31 climate campaigners formed a protective cordon around the LGBTQ+ activists, shielding them from potential police suppression as they displayed rainbow flags and placards.
"Őzgür," a 20-year-old Turkish LGBTQ+ activist who marched with a rainbow flag draped over her shoulders, told The Guardian that displaying the banner "feels a bit dangerous."
“It feels like I am living in a prison in this country. I am running all the time,” she said. “We can do this because the eyes of the international media are here.”
Another activist, who identified herself only as Beren, said she was excited to wave the rainbow flag but lamented the absence of a friend who was detained because she is transgender.
“I would love my friend to be here,” she said.
Saturday's march took place amid a sweeping campaign by the government of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan targeting LGBTQ+ organizations, activists, and public expressions of queer identity.
In September, police launched coordinated raids on LGBTQ+ organizations, HIV-support groups, bars, and nightclubs in five cities. At least 112 people were arrested, including at least 24 LGBTQ+ activists, organizational founders, and executives, according to Human Rights Watch (HRW).
The government called the crackdown “My Family Is Safe,” invoking Erdoğan's campaign to promote what his administration calls traditional family values. The president designated 2026-35 the “Decade of Family and Population."
“This crackdown is a blatant attempt to criminalize and marginalize LGBT people and silence the groups that stand up for their rights,” Benjamin Ward, HRW's deputy Europe and Central Asia director, said at the time.
In an article published last month by The Nation, Turkish human rights lawyer Levent Pişkin described the September raids as an escalation of a decadeslong campaign against queer visibility and organizing.
“What this month showed is a state that has found other ways to criminalize queer life and now presents such measures as family policy,” Pişkin wrote.
Turkish Minute reported Wednesday that prosecutors were seeking to dissolve the Istanbul-based Social Policy, Gender Identity, and Sexual Orientation Studies Association (SPoD), the third LGBTQ+ rights organization targeted for closure in less than two months.
Prosecutors cited the organization's 15 years LGBTQ+ advocacy, with four members facing potential prison sentences of one to three years, while two have been held in pretrial detention since September.
“Yes, we did all of these things," SPoD defiantly declared. "And we would do them all again!”
“Organizing is not a crime; it is a right," the group added. "Defending LGBTI+ rights, showing solidarity, and coming together are not crimes."
Civil Defense officials in the obliterated Palestinian exclave say 8,000 people are still missing after three years of Israeli genocide.
A mass funeral was held Sunday for 70 Palestinians killed by Israeli forces whose remains, mostly skeletal, were finally retrieved from the rubble of the obliterated Gaza Strip years after they were massacred in the ongoing genocide.
Gaza's Civil Defense said the bodies—60 of whom have been identified, and include at least 10 children—were recovered from beneath what were once 20 homes in a residential complex in Beit Lahia, as well as from under the ruins of buildings in Jabalia, both in the north.
" Gaza is no longer burying one or two martyrs at a time, but entire families who have remained buried beneath the rubble for years," Civil Defense Major Hamed Abdel Qader told The New Arab. "We ask where the conscience of the world is when it sees children trapped beneath the rubble for all this time without lifting a finger."
Speaking on behalf of the families of the deceased, Bilal al-Sharif told The New Arab that "the martyrs were denied their basic right to have their bodies laid to rest and remained beneath the rubble for many long months. Our feelings of grief are mixed with pride, because the dead must be honoured and buried in a manner befitting their human dignity."
Sometimes called "the world's largest mass grave," the Gaza Strip is believed to have more than 8,000 bodies still buried beneath its rubble after more than three years and over 220,000 metric tons of explosives falling on its 141 square miles.
Israel’s destruction and denial of the heavy equipment needed for such a monumental recovery operation initially left Palestinians largely reliant upon rudimentary tools such as shovels, pickaxes, wheelbarrows, rakes, hoes, and even their bare hands. Earlier during the genocide, they worked amid the stench of death and decomposition that lingered in the air.
Civil Defense said its workers used two bulldozers and two transport trucks and toiled more than 230 hours to recover the 70 bodies buried Sunday. The remains of 90 more people have yet to be removed from the work sites.
"Many bodies remain trapped beneath the rubble, waiting to be recovered so their families can bid them farewell and lay them to rest," said al-Sharif. "This makes it imperative to stand alongside the teams carrying out this work and provide them with the equipment needed to complete the task."
Palestinians are struggling to dig through more than 60 million tons of debris after over 80% of all structures in Gaza were destroyed or damaged by two years of Israeli bombardment. That’s more than 200,000 buildings and other structures.
United Nations experts estimate it would take seven years for 100 trucks to remove all debris across Gaza, where more than three-quarters of roads are damaged, and unexploded ordnance and Israeli booby traps beneath the debris continue to pose deadly threats to recovery workers and survivors in general.
"We call on all international organizations and relevant bodies to intervene urgently and provide the resources needed to recover the remaining bodies," Qader said. "During field search and recovery operations, Civil Defense teams have witnessed scenes that are impossible to bear. Their work has not been limited to clearing rubble; they have also been confronted with entire families buried beneath the ruins of homes that were once safe."
An analysis of Gaza's civil registry published earlier this year found that 2,700 families in the strip had been entirely wiped out since October 2023, when Israel launched its war in retaliation for the Hamas-led attack that month.
Meanwhile, despite a supposed ceasefire in force since October 2025, Israel continues to launch daily attacks in Gaza. More than 74,000 Palestinians have been killed, over 21,500 of them children—although experts say the actual toll is likely much higher. Roughly 176,000 others have been wounded.
A United Nations commission of inquiry and many experts around the world—including numerous Israeli and other Jews—say Israel is carrying out a genocide in Gaza. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is wanted by the International Criminal Court for alleged crimes against humanity and war crimes, including murder and forced starvation.
"Don't let the door hit you on the way out," said one nonplussed observer.
US Sen. John Fetterman on Saturday again threatened to leave the Democratic Party if Sen. Chris Van Hollen is elected majority leader in January, saying he doesn't think he'll find "any more common ground" with progressives, whom he falsely accused of wanting to destroy Israel and the United States.
Fetterman (D-Pa.) appeared on Fox News' "Saturday in America," whose host, former Trump White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany, began the interview by noting that the senator "tried to stop" progressives endorsed by the Democratic Socialists of America from winning their midterm races.
McEnany played footage of Fetterman previously calling progressives "incredibly anti-American" and "willing to even wipe their mouths with the American flag." In another clip played by the host, Fetterman laments what he called "the dancing days of the dirtbag left" and says he doesn't get along with Sen-elect Abdul El-Sayed (D-Mich.), whom he baselessly said "absolutely supports Sharia law."
Asked if there's a "red line for you if the party does go far left that you would walk away," Fetterman replied, "Yeah, absolutely."
"It would be troubling if my caucus elects someone like Van Hollen (D-Md.)," he continued. "[He] has really made his name being very... hostile to Israel. You know, if you are going to be angry or hostile towards any countries in the region, why not make that, you know, Iran or Hezbollah or Hamas as well, too?"
Van Hollen is challenging Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) for the post of majority leader following Democrats' "blue tsunami" midterm victory. Van Hollen has criticized Israel for what a UN commission of inquiry and many other experts have called its genocide in Gaza and what the International Court of Justice (ICJ) has found to be an illegal occupation and apartheid in the West Bank. He has supported measures to stop the sale of offensive weapons to Israel.
"Both in the House, now in the Senate, now their first instincts are to punish Israel," Fetterman said of the nation facing a genocide case at the ICJ, and whose prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, is wanted by the International Criminal Court for alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza, including murder and forced starvation.
Fetterman contended that progressives "can't identify Iran as an enemy" and are "committed to destroying Israel and our nation as well."
The senator also described himself as "pro-data center," a position at odds with not only progressives and many corporate Democrats, but also numerous Republicans.
While insisting that he's still a Democrat, Fetterman said that "I don't expect my party to change, but I'm always going to put our country before party."
Asked about Pennsylvania Democratic Senate candidate Ahmed Moor, who was born in Gaza, Fetterman falsely denounced the Philadelphia writer and entrepreneur as "someone who is very... pro-Hamas."
Fetterman hasn't said whether he will seek reelection in 2028.
"I am always going to support Israel," stressed Fetterman, who has taken nearly half a million dollars in campaign contributions from the American Israel Public Affairs Committee's United Democracy Project and other Zionist interests, according to Track AIPAC.
This isn't the first time that Fetterman has threatened to quit the Democratic Party over the issue of Israel. After he did so earlier this year, one journalist quipped, "What region of Pennsylvania is Israel located in?"
President Donald Trump has also urged Fetterman—who has voted with Republicans on matters ranging from supporting the Iran War to approving the president's nominees—to switch parties.
Responding to Saturday's interview, Sarah Jones and Jason Easley wrote for the progressive site The Daily that "one of the positives of Democrats winning a large Senate majority is that John Fetterman... has no power and leverage."
"Since John Fetterman backed the wrong horse, he is now playing his last card: threatening to leave the Democratic Party," Jones and Easley added.
The Contrarian editor-in-chief Jen Rubin called Fetterman's threat "a great reason to vote for Van Hollen."
Calling Fetterman "fucking delusional," Rubin added, "don't let the door hit you on the way out."
"I’ve spoken with 60 air traffic controllers tonight about what Sean Duffy said at the White House today," said one journalist. "None of them are buying what he said."
Air traffic controllers are rejecting US Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy's explanation for Friday's nationwide flight ground stop, raising questions about the Trump administration's account of a communications failure that disrupted air travel across the United States, affecting an estimated 1.5 million travelers.
Washington Examiner homeland security reporter Anna Giaritelli told CNN's Laura Coates during a Friday night interview that she'd spoken with 60 air traffic controllers about the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) ground stop, which was just the third to ever occur.
"None of them are buying what he said," Giaritelli said. "The controllers were saying, 'We don’t buy that this is actually what’s happening, the reason that Sean Duffy is saying this has happened.'"
Duffy lied.
[image or embed]
— Ron Filipkowski (@ronfilipkowski.bsky.social) November 14, 2026 at 3:24 AM
At a White House briefing Friday evening, Duffy blamed the disruption on America's aging air traffic control infrastructure, saying overloaded switches and routers had produced inconsistent radar and communications data.
“Our switches, our routers actually got overloaded with data,” he said. “And because of that, we shut the system down.”
But Giaritelli said the controllers she contacted questioned the plausibility of the administration's account, particularly the timing of the alleged equipment changes.
“These types of switches... that the FAA is doing, they don't happen during the day,” she told Coates. “They don't happen during busy times like a Friday afternoon. They're doing these midweek, middle of the night, when there is no air traffic going on."
Giaritelli's comments came as the Trump administration struggled to explain how a failure in the nation's air traffic control network could have escalated into a shutdown affecting airports nationwide. The FAA lifted the ground stop at approximately 8:15 pm Eastern on Friday, but the disruption continued Saturday.
Duffy offered a new detail on Saturday, saying that a system overload occurred when contractor L3Harris Technologies Inc. was replacing a section of the air traffic control system’s old copper wire with new fiber wire.
“Our contractor didn’t meet the moment or the equipment didn’t meet the moment,” the secretary said, adding that officials were investigating whether the contractor's "incompetence" or a faulty router was to blame.
Duffy emphatically denied that the FAA's recent nationwide rollout of an $875 million artificial intelligence system called Strategic Management of Airspace, Routes, and Trajectories (SMART) had anything to do with Friday's disruption, claiming that the system "is not even plugged in."
The FAA said earlier this week that it "will now use SMART in the airspace of all 22 [air traffic control] centers across the country to reduce delays, reduce fuel consumption, and improve the travel experience for the flying public."
Duffy also used the crisis to renew his demand for $50 billion in congressional funding to overhaul the nation's air traffic control system, arguing that the aging infrastructure would continue to fail without additional investment.
The administration's shifting account has added to calls for an independent investigation. Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin said Friday that investigators had found no evidence of a cyberattack, although he acknowledged that the possibility had not been entirely ruled out.
Rep. James Walkinshaw (D-Va.) was among those who challenged the administration's explanation, suggesting that Duffy had concealed the role of the Trump administration's own modernization efforts.
Walkinshaw cited a September report from the Government Accountability Office warning that precisely this could happen.
“In essence, the FAA is buying delivery speed at the risk of cost uncertainty and potential disruptions," GAO said. "The net effect could be that air traffic controllers are forced to continue to rely on severely outdated systems that are prone to failure leading to more system outages, ground stops, flight delays, or worse—safety incidents.”
The fiasco prompted critics, including Democratic New York Gov. Kathy Hochul, to call for Duffy's resignation.
"From chronic air traffic controller shortages to repeated communications breakdowns, serious lapses in our aviation system have become a pattern on Sean Duffy’s watch," Hochul wrote on Facebook.
"Through it all, he’s been more focused on starring in his own reality show than addressing the crisis at his agency," she added, referring to the former MTV "Real World: Boston" and "Road Rules: All Stars" participant's "The Great American Road Trip" travel series, which features his family, including his wife, Fox News personality Rachel Campos Duffy.
The ground stop was the longest nationwide aviation shutdown in 25 years, with more than 3,500 aircraft already airborne when the FAA ordered the grounding. More than 4,100 flights were canceled Saturday alone, according to FlightAware.
FAA Administrator Bryan Bedford said Saturday that normal operations were expected to resume by Sunday evening.
“There is no actual armed conflict that could justify the use of military force against the boats," states the lawsuit, which accuses the US of "kidnapping and torture."
Sixteen Ecuadorian fishers are suing the US government over "catastrophic" harm resulting from a drone strike in the eastern Pacific Ocean earlier this year, and what they say was their subsequent abduction and torture, as part of the Trump administration's boat-bombing spree supposedly targeting drug smugglers.
The Guardian reported Saturday that the lawsuit is set to be filed Monday in the US District Court for the Western District of Pennsylvania. The suit concerns a March 17 drone strike on the fishing vessel La Negra Francesca Duarte II, which the fishers said was returning from a two-week expedition when it was bombed approximately 385 nautical miles off Ecuador's coast.
According to the filing, Ecuadorian authorities had inspected the vessel shortly before the attack and concluded it was carrying no drugs and that its crew had no affiliation with drug cartels.
However, two drones bombed the vessel, setting it ablaze and seriously burning two crew members. The fishers jumped into the water and escaped aboard smaller emergency boats before being intercepted by US military personnel, who allegedly restrained them with zip ties and covered their heads with plastic hoods.
The survivors say they were subsequently taken to a detention center in El Salvador, where they were held for several weeks before being returned to Ecuador. Their lawsuit seeks unspecified financial compensation for what it describes as a "manifestly unlawful" attack and the subsequent "kidnapping and torture."
Other survivors of US boat strikes have also said they were abducted and tortured by American forces.
“There is no actual armed conflict that could justify the use of military force against the boats, nor was there one on March 17 when the attack took place," the lawsuit states. "The US’ campaign of bombings against defenseless vessels and individuals violates long-standing and well-accepted international law.”
Dan Kovalik, the attorney filing the lawsuit, told The Guardian that the men "go out fishing, they don’t come home for a month, they’re... in a migrant detention center in El Salvador, and as we know those centers are not so nice."
"So there’s a lot of trauma there," he continued. "It was catastrophic for them. They are home now, but they are struggling financially, and the two guys who were hurt bad are still dealing with that.”
“They would also like the US to stop these boat strikes," Kovalik added. "That’s another goal of all this, and I think the US public and the media have been, honestly, not outraged enough about these strikes.”
The suit is the latest legal challenge to President Donald Trump's Operation Southern Spear, which the administration launched in September 2025, ostensibly to combat drug trafficking. But US officials have provided scant evidence to support claims that targeted vessels were engaged in narcotrafficking.
The Washington Office on Latin America, a human rights NGO, estimates that as many as 250 people have been killed in the campaign.
In January, relatives of two Trinidadian fishers killed by a US boat strike last year filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the Trump administration in a Massachusetts court. The men were among six people killed in an October 14, 2025 missile strike while traveling from Venezuela to Trinidad. Their families, represented by the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) and the Center for Constitutional Rights (CCR), are seeking damages under the Death on the High Seas Act and the Alien Tort Statute.
The ACLU, CCR, and New York Civil Liberties Union also filed a Freedom of Information Act lawsuit last December demanding the release of a secret Justice Department Office of Legal Counsel opinion purportedly providing the legal framework for the strikes.
Relatives of a Colombian man killed during Operation Southern Spear also lodged a complaint with the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights last December, accusing US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth—who earlier this week survived an attempt to impeach him, in part over the boat strikes—of ordering murder.
Meanwhile, The Washington Post reported in August that strikes on Ecuadorian fishing boats near the Galápagos Islands earlier this year were carried out by the Central Intelligence Agency.
Eight crew members of one vessel, the Fiorella, also disappeared after an apparent attack in January and remain missing.
The Former Judge Advocates General Working Group, which includes former officials who served as legal advisers for the US military, said last year that Hegseth's alleged order to "kill everybody" in one September 2025 boat strike—which resulted in a follow-up attack on two survivors—suggested that the defense secretary committed "war crimes, murder, or both."
Kovalik said he looks forward to the incoming Democrat-controlled Congress holding Trump administration officials accountable for the strikes.
“Some of the Democrats that we met with are very interested in doing hearings on these boat strikes,” he said. “We hope this case will encourage the Democrats when they get sworn in in January to start some hearings. I think it will have that impact.”
New Orleans Mayor Helena Moreno credited first responders, who she said "literally jumped right in to help," with saving victims' lives.
A large asphalt tanker struck a river cruise boat in New Orleans on Friday afternoon, causing the paddleboat carrying more than 120 passengers and crew to capsize and partially submerge in the Mississippi River.
Thirty-two people were injured and taken to local hospitals after the 520-foot asphalt and bitumen tanker Atlantic Asphalt lost control and perpendicularly struck the American Heritage, a docked paddlewheel riverboat operated by American Cruise Lines, at approximately 12:30 pm local time, according to Nola.com.
The cruise vessel was in the process of disembarking passengers when it was hit. Video posted on social media showed passengers swimming away from the listing boat.
One witness, Jamie Holford, told WDSU that the American Heritage took approximately 15 minutes to overturn after the initial impact.
Holford described the scene as "surreal."
New Orleans Mayor Helena Moreno, a Democrat, said the tanker had apparently lost control before striking the riverboat, sending passengers and crew members into the Mississippi River.
"At this moment, the information that we have, we have zero people unaccounted for, which truly is a miracle on the Mississippi," Moreno said at a news conference. She credited local, state, and federal emergency personnel who "literally jumped right in to help."
The injuries suffered by the 32 passengers were described by officials as noncritical. Two New Orleans Harbor Police officers were also hospitalized after helping with rescue efforts.
The US Coast Guard temporarily closed a three-mile stretch of the Mississippi River to commercial and recreational vessel traffic while emergency crews conducted rescue operations and assessed the damage.
The National Transportation Safety Board said it would dispatch an investigative team to New Orleans on Saturday to determine the circumstances surrounding the crash.
The incident raised questions about maritime safety along one of the nation's busiest commercial waterways.
Maritime law expert Martin Davies of Tulane University told WVUE that the tanker could have caused an even greater catastrophe had it struck the nearby Crescent City Connection bridge, which carries an estimated 160,000 vehicles daily.
In March 2024, the Maersk-chartered Dali, a Singapore-flagged container ship with a history of problems, lost power and steering before crashing into a support pier of the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore, triggering a catastrophic collapse. Six highway maintenance workers were killed and a seventh was seriously injured.
Miller is reportedly demanding that Mexico drive the number of daily unauthorized border crossings to zero, which they have told him is impossible.
Officials in Mexico are reportedly worried that new White House Chief of Staff Stephen Miller will goad President Donald Trump into launching a military invasion of their country.
Politico reported Thursday that concerns about Miller—a fanatical anti-immigration zealot with a long documented history of promoting white nationalist literature and conspiracy theories—are being expressed by "government officials, business leaders, and other power players" throughout Mexico.
Specifically, these officials fear that Miller will "push Trump to authorize direct US military action on Mexican soil" if it doesn't do even more to crack down on migration at the US southern border.
John Feeley, a former senior US diplomat who has been in contact with several Mexican officials, told Politico that "no one is pleased, to say the least" about Miller's promotion.
A Friday report in The New York Times revealed that Miller has been haranguing Mexican officials for weeks to get unauthorized crossings into the US down to zero per day, which they have told him would be impossible given that the US-Mexico border is roughly 2,000 miles long.
In a Thursday social media post, Trump threatened Mexico over a purported migrant caravan that he claimed was heading toward the US border.
"Many of the people in these Caravans are those that various countries don’t want—'Send them to America,' they say," Trump wrote, without citing any evidence to back up his claims. "But they will not be accepted! MEXICO MUST STOP THEM, NOW, and if they do not do so, the Tariffs on Mexico will be IMMEDIATELY DOUBLED."
A Tuesday op-ed written by columnist Leo Zuckermann published in Mexican media outlet Excelsior declared Miller a "danger" and the polar opposite of predecessor Susie Wiles, whom he described as "a skilled, disciplined, and pragmatic political operative."
Zuckermann also cited reporting from New York Times journalists Maggie Haberman and Jonathan Swan that Miller in the past has demanded military attacks on Mexican soil against suspected drug cartels.
"Let's be clear," Zuckermann emphasized. "The new chief of staff is a racist who does not look favorably upon our country... At any moment, he could revive plans to attack Mexico and convince Trump of their necessity."
The Mossad director's trip comes amid efforts by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to persuade the US president to abandon diplomacy and resume military strikes on Iran.
The head of Israel's foreign intelligence agency was in Washington, DC on Friday, reportedly trying to persuade the Trump administration to renew the illegal US-Israeli war of choice against Iran.
Mossad Director Roman Gofman was scheduled to meet with CIA Director John Ratcliffe in the nation's capital before traveling to Miami for talks with White House Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff, according to reporting from Axios' Barak Ravid.
Other sources, including The Jerusalem Post, confirmed that Gofman was in Washington to discuss the Iran War.
Gofman's trip comes amid an increasingly public campaign by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to persuade US President Donald Trump to abandon diplomacy and return to military strikes on Iran.
According to Axios, Trump has so far resisted Netanyahu's demands, instead favoring continued economic pressure and a naval blockade while leaving open the possibility of a negotiated agreement.
"I could end it immediately," Trump said Thursday of the 258-day war—a claim he has made dozens of times in one form or another. "At the request of the nations that I'm looking to protect, we are doing it a little bit longer... a little bit more civilly."
The president claimed that leaders of countries including Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates, and Bahrain said they preferred that the US maintain the current approach rather than resume fighting.
Netanyahu had reportedly been lobbying Trump to resume strikes immediately after the US midterm elections, in which the Iran War played a major role in Republicans' losing control of Congress, according to exit polls.
Israel's domestic political turmoil may also be playing a part in Netanyahu's machinations. His Likud-led far-right bloc lost its parliamentary majority in last month's election, and opposition leader Gadi Eisenkot has a mandate to try to form a new government.
Some Israeli opposition figures fear Netanyahu could initiate another attack on Iran—or provoke an Iranian response—in an effort to sabotage Eisenkot's efforts and cling to power. Eisenkot, who met with Netanyahu for two hours Thursday, said Friday that he had warned the outgoing prime minister against taking advantage of the political transition to pursue military objectives.
Trump's own rhetoric has become increasingly bellicose. On Thursday, he said that he had "no hesitation" about using military force against Iran and that renewed strikes were possible "right now" if he decided to give the order.
In a separate Truth Social post, he declared: "We don't need a deal with Iran. Those days have long since passed."
Thousands of Iranians—including more than 3,500 civilians, at least 380 of them children—have been killed and tens of thousands more wounded by US and Israeli attacks since February 28, according to Iranian and international officials. More than 20 US troops and dozens of people in Gulf Arab states have been killed in Iranian counterattacks.