New COP31 Cover Decision draft - Oil Change International response

The demonstration was part of a global day of action for climate justice, and was the opening event of the alternative People's Climate Summit, which runs through November 18.

"While world leaders meet behind closed doors at COP31, people are coming together on the streets to demand the real change our communities need," a spokesperson for the summit said ahead of the march.

"We cannot tackle the climate crisis while allowing fossil fuel corporations to keep expanding, communities to be exploited, and public money to flow into war and destruction," the spokesperson continued. "We need a just transition that puts people before profit, makes rich polluters pay, and protects the planet for future generations. Our message is simple: climate justice now."

Kirtana Chandrasekaran of summit participant Friends of the Earth International said Saturday:

“The Peoples’ Climate Summit and march have come at a critical time for climate justice. In a context of worsening climate impacts, wars, and genocide, our communities, especially in the Global South, are being pushed to the frontlines of the crisis. We’re coming together to build solidarity and advance real, community-based solutions. We’re demanding that these solutions be reflected at COP31 and that the big polluters blocking them and promoting false solutions be kicked out.”

Turkish activists took advantage of the international spotlight to draw attention to environmental destruction in their country, including expanding coal mines, deforestation, industrial pollution, and other threats.

“The government talks about protecting ecology at COP31, but they don’t protect anything but bad projects," Eser Öncel of the group Northern Forests Defense told The Irish Times.

Ayşe Özdemir of the progressive People's Democratic Party—which has been targeted by the government of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan through court action—said world leaders gathered at COP31 "are discussing their own interests."

“They are talking about the situation in the Middle East and they are thinking about how much land they can take, how [many] guns they can sell each other,” she said. “That’s what they are discussing in the backrooms, so we don’t think it helps our climate; it will help the capitalists.”

Çiğdem Özbaş, a Turkish organizer of the summit, told Socialist Worker that people from the Global South were increasingly disillusioned with world leaders' inaction—especially those from the wealthier nations most responsible for the planetary emergency.

"They know they can’t win inside the UN meetings," she said of Global South activists. "So they need to organize outside [COP31] on an international level."

Özbaş also criticized climate financing agreements offered to developing countries.

"When they promise something, they don’t give it," she said. "Or they give it out, but they expect interest payments on their loans."

"That money should be public money rather than private companies exploiting the climate crisis," Özbaş added.

International solidarity was also on display at the People's Climate March. Friends of the Earth International argued that governments and corporations driving climate breakdown were also enabling Israel's genocidal war on Gaza.

“Corporations are not neutral actors. They are actively profiting from the destruction of Palestinian lives, land, and livelihoods," said Abeer Butmeh, coordinator of the Palestinian Environmental NGOs Network (PENGON)-Friends of the Earth Palestine .

"Those supplying weapons, financing the occupation, and enabling the systematic destruction of Palestinian land and livelihoods are not bystanders," Butmeh continued. "They are complicit in a system built on exploitation, violence, and impunity."

"There can be no climate justice while corporate profits are built on occupation, dispossession, and genocide," she added. "There can be no climate justice without holding these corporations accountable and ending their complicity."

Nairobi-based Power Shift Africa, which describes itself as a "pan-African climate and energy think- and do-tank," said on social media that "Antalya’s streets had a message for COP31 today. They didn’t whisper it. They marched it, chanted it, and carried it on banners."

"The demands were clear: Pay what is owed," the group continued. "Climate finance that arrives in grants, not just promises. Reparations for the harm already done. A just, fair transition away from fossil fuels. Real support for communities adapting to the climate impacts they are already living with."

"Give communities a seat at the table, because decisions about their future shouldn’t be made without them," Power Shift Africa added. "Because climate justice isn’t something to be talked about in closed rooms. It’s people in the street saying: We are not asking for permission to be heard."

