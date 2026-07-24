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The Progressive

NewsWire

A project of Common Dreams

For Immediate Release
Contact:

CND and Fairford Action Call Emergency Protest at RAF Fairford, Saturday 25 July 2026

London

CND and Fairford Action have called an emergency protest outside the main gate of RAF Fairford, to take place on Saturday, 25 July.

It follows the attack on Iran by a US B-1 bomber stationed at RAF Fairford this week and a statement from Iran’s foreign ministry which branded Britain as an ‘accomplice’ to the US’s illegal war. Iran now views British bases like RAF Fairford as legitimate targets.

This is the latest escalation in almost two weeks of the US’s bombardment of Iran, which has targeted bridges, energy supplies and other civilian infrastructure. In retaliation, Iran has targeted US bases in the Middle East, including Bahrain, Jordan and Qatar.

Rather than condemning the Trump administration for renewing the conflict - which has resulted in even greater casualties and is pushing the global economy even further into crisis - Britain’s new Prime Minister Andy Burnham is continuing the policy of his predecessor Keir Starmer.

This support could now also be putting British lives in danger. It risks an even greater escalation in the Middle East and the involvement of the nuclear-armed alliance of NATO—something that Trump has been pushing for.

Instead, the British government needs to use its diplomatic efforts to de-escalate the situation. Central to this is withdrawing the use of British bases.

CND General Secretary Sophie Bolt said:

“New Prime Minister, Andy Burnham, needs to end Trump's use of Fairford and Diego Garcia now. This is dragging Britain directly into Trump's illegal war on Iran. Public opposition to the use of British bases to commit war crimes overseas is growing*. Diplomatic pathways to achieve a peaceful resolution to Iran's nuclear programme have been shown to work. Trump's bombardment is only sabotaging this progress.

The government’s ongoing attempt to hide behind spurious arguments that Fairford is being used for ‘defensive’ operations cannot be justified. Actively assisting a country breaching international law is indefensible. Burnham needs to do the right thing. That means using diplomacy to end this devastating war and end its complicity in US war crimes.”