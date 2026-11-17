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Trump’s war with Iran is driving up food and fuel costs, forcing families to scale back Thanksgiving plans, turn to layaway loans to cover holiday expenses
Families will pay more for nearly everything on the Thanksgiving table this year, from the turkey to the fixings and holiday pies. A new analysis from Groundwork Collaborative and The Century Foundation finds that the cost of a traditional Thanksgiving dinner is up 11% over the past year, roughly three times the overall rate of inflation, making Thanksgiving yet another expensive holiday for families under President Trump.
This year, frozen turkeys – once an affordable option for the Thanksgiving table’s centerpiece – will cost 26% more. Classic Thanksgiving sides will also take a bigger bite out of holiday grocery budgets. Fans of macaroni and cheese will face an astounding 40.2% price hike on elbow macaroni this year. Green bean casserole lovers are in for sticker shock, with green beans up 36.7% and cream of mushroom soup climbing 22.5%. Other holiday favorites have seen price hikes, too, including cornbread mix (9%) and candied yams (10.6%). Dessert offers no sweet relief this year: Pillsbury pie crust is up more than 6%, while Granny Smith apples and pecans have climbed 10%and 23%, respectively. Even wrapping up Thanksgiving leftovers will cost more, with Reynolds Wrap aluminum foil 22.3% more expensive.
Higher prices for Thanksgiving staples this year trace back to Trump’s war with Iran and his erratic tariffs. While his war has sent fuel and fertilizer costs soaring, driving up the price of turkey and fresh produce, his tariffs have made traditionally affordable alternatives like canned goods more expensive this year.
As prices continue to climb out of reach, recent polling finds that fewer Americans are planning to host Thanksgiving dinner than last year, and many plan to change menu items or cut back on guests. Nearly one-third find hosting this year a financial strain, while almost one in five expect to turn to buy now, pay later loans just to celebrate with loved ones.
Groundwork Collaborative Senior Advisor for Economic Policy Emily DiVito shared her reaction:
“Thanksiving dinner will cost families more this year thanks to Trump. His war with Iran and reckless tariffs are driving up the cost of nearly everything on the Thanksgiving table, from the turkey to the sides. Working families are in for an expensive holiday season, with less room in their budgets and little patience for a president who promised but failed to bring prices down.”
Kyle Moore, Chief Economist at The Century Foundation, said:
“Thanksgiving is supposed to be about gathering around the table, but this year many families are deciding how many people they can afford to feed. When the cost of a traditional dinner jumps 11% in a single year and nearly one in five Americans expect to rely on Buy Now, Pay Later loans just to celebrate, it’s a clear sign that household budgets are stretched to their limit. These price hikes are the result of policy choices, and families are footing the bill.”
The Groundwork Collaborative is dedicated to advancing a coherent and persuasive progressive economic worldview and narrative capable of delivering meaningful opportunity and prosperity for everyone. Our work is driven by a core guiding principle: We are the economy. Groundwork Collaborative envisions an economic system that produces strong, broadly shared prosperity and power for all people, not just a wealthy few.
They said the massive new industrial project "raises serious concerns about labor rights, human rights, environmental protections, and the lack of genuine consultation with impacted Filipino communities.”
As thousands of Filipinos flood the streets to protest President Donald Trump’s visit this week, dozens of activist groups are calling on the US Congress to halt his administration’s plans for a massive new industrial hub as part of its “Pax Silica” initiative.
In a letter obtained by Common Dreams, more than 80 human rights, anti-war, faith, and community groups warned on Tuesday that the administration’s proposed 4,000-acre “economic security zone” on the island of Luzon, which would include a semiconductor hub, “raises serious concerns about labor rights, human rights, environmental protections, and the lack of genuine consultation with impacted Filipino communities.”
They also warned that the initiative, formed last year to counter China’s influence over minerals critical to artificial intelligence development, risks heightening tensions with China and turning the Philippines into a potential “front line” in a future military conflict between the two global superpowers.
Signatories include the American Friends Service Committee, the United Church of Christ, Just Foreign Policy, and Malaya Movement USA.
Students, activists, and Indigenous community leaders protested for several days before Trump arrived in Manila for this week’s 49th Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) summit.
As The Diplomat reported, around a dozen protesters were arrested as they clashed with police on Sunday while attempting to march toward the Philippine International Convention Center, where the summit is taking place. Another 276 were arrested in nearby Muntinlupa as they attempted to join the protests.
Protests took place across the country, including in President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s home province of Ilocos Norte, where demonstrators carried banners reading “Trump Out! Reject Pax Silica!” and calling the initiative “imperialist plunder.” Another protest in Manila featured the slogan “Get off our lands, we are not for sale.”
The Philippines joined Pax Silica in April, but the framework agreement governing the proposed hub remains unsigned. Philippine Ambassador Jose Manuel Romualdez said Tuesday that key terms needed further negotiation between Washington and Manila and that the agreement would not be discussed during Trump’s summit meetings.
Marcos has billed the project as a way to bring in tens of billions in foreign investment and hundreds of thousands of jobs. But activists say he has not provided evidence to support those projections and is disregarding the potential harm to the people of Luzon.
According to The New York Times, the project is expected to use up to 90 million liters of water per day, triple the area’s supply during the dry season. It would also use as much power as one-fifth of the electricity the Philippines consumed in 2024.
Beyond those resource demands, Human Rights Watch warned that the hub will displace hundreds of Indigenous people and farmers who have lived and worked on the land for generations.
"Philippine infrastructure already suffers regular power outages and lack of water for agriculture, irrigation, and personal use," the activists told Congress on Tuesday. "Pax Silica’s demands will put increased strain on Luzon’s power grid and water supply and are expected to contribute to a higher cost of living for Luzon’s population."
“The past 50 years of foreign investment in the country have not led to genuine industrialization, and have instead solidified the Philippines in a lower-value position in the supply chain as a source of cheap labor for low-paid manufacturing jobs, an exporter of raw materials or semiprocessed goods, and an importer of higher-value products,” they added. “History shows that the supposed economic benefits of Pax Silica are more likely to benefit foreign firms producing in and exporting from the country than Filipino companies.”
The activists also questioned the benefits that US consumers would get from the project, which is part of a broader critical minerals strategy involving billions in taxpayer-backed financing. Official statements promoting the project, they said, contain no mention of US job creation. Meanwhile, the project would fuel the expansion of artificial intelligence data centers, which Americans overwhelmingly oppose and rejected at the ballot box during this month’s midterm elections.
“As Americans, we do not want the Filipino people to experience that same environmental degradation in their communities at the hands of US-funded data centers and AI initiatives, and we do not want to further the threat of job destruction posed by data centers and AI industry hyperscaling,” the activists said.
They also raised concerns about the initiative’s role in “the deepening US-China rivalry and US-led militarization in the Philippines,” noting the recent deployment of advanced missile systems in the island nation, which sits just south of Taiwan and hosts at least nine military sites to which the US has access.
Earlier this year, the US Army fired a Tomahawk cruise missile from the Philippines for the first time, demonstrating that the country could be used to launch a long-range precision strike capable of hitting mainland China.
"While Washington presents its expanding military presence as necessary to deter China, these deployments risk a security dilemma that intensifies the very tensions they are intended to prevent," the activists wrote. "The American people have never been meaningfully consulted about whether they are willing to fight a war with China over the Philippines, how much they are prepared to spend, or how many American lives they are willing to risk."
Democrats in Congress have raised concerns about the administration’s broader critical minerals strategy. In August, 54 House Democrats led by Reps. Linda Sánchez (D-Calif.), Jared Huffman (D-Calif.), and Jonathan Jackson (D-Ill.) warned Cabinet secretaries in a letter that “poorly regulated mining and minerals processing has a well-documented record of environmental damage, displacement and harm to Indigenous communities, and widespread labor and human rights violations.”
Filipino activists, meanwhile, have highlighted the lack of transparency surrounding the initiative—whose full terms and financing arrangements have not been disclosed to the public. The Philippine activist coalition Bayan demanded on Sunday that the Marcos administration publicize the terms of the deal.
“We say no to secret negotiations or backroom deals involving Philippine territory, jurisdiction, and sovereign rights,” Bayan said in a statement.
"There's a saying that if you don’t laugh, you’ll cry—that's one reason this skit resonated so deeply with many," said one expert.
A skit on NBC's "Saturday Night Live" that aired over the weekend has struck a nerve after it satirized how women are expected to carry the full burden of caring for elders.
The skit was a mock advertisement for a product aimed at helping men look after their elderly parents called "Sister," which is pitched as "a live-in 24-7 eldercare provider that is completely free and also your sister."
The sister in the skit is shown going through assorted hassles such as dealing with insurance and pharmaceutical companies, while her brother boasts about being able to "get back to my life."
At one point in the skit, a doctor appears and explains that "years of internalized sexism have warped Sister's brain into thinking that caretaking is her responsibility and, somehow, not yours."
In the two days since it first aired, the skit has generated more than 4 million views on YouTube.
Nancy Folbre, a professor of economics at the University of Massachusetts, Amherst and a contributor to the Political Economic Research Institute's Game Changers project, said she hoped the skit would "finally kick off a serious discussion about all the things we can do to help reduce this burden for caregivers," including enacting long-term care insurance of the kind pioneered in Washington State.
"There's a saying that if you don’t laugh, you’ll cry—that's one reason this skit resonated so deeply with many," said Folbre. "The burden of caretaking, particularly on women, is staggering. But the caregiver burden is no joke."
In an op-ed published by MS NOW on Monday, University of Wisconsin-Madison sociologist Jessica Calarco argued that the "SNL" skit was an indictment of the neoliberal approach to eldercare, which treats it as a problem for individual families to solve.
"Instead, we could treat care as public good, the way that many other high-income countries have," Calarco wrote. "The Netherlands, for example, is a global leader in eldercare, coupling its universal healthcare program with a tax-subsidized public insurance program that guarantees access to low-fee long-term care services, including both nursing home placements and in-home personal care."
The SNL skit drew a personal reaction from US Sen. Andy Kim (D-NJ).
"This is hard to watch because it's true," Kim wrote in a Monday social media post. "These unfair, sexist gender roles are so engrained in our society—caregiving is no exception. As a caregiver to my dad, I think it's important to talk about what caregiving looks like as a son and as a father. We don't have to accept these norms."
Rep. Gwen Moore (D-Wis.) said she empathized with the sister in the skit, and pitched a potential policy solution.
"Sister has a friend in me!" wrote Moore. "Family members (predominantly women) perform about $1 trillion in unpaid caregiving work every year. I introduced legislation to expand Earned Income Tax Credit for unpaid caregivers, providing direct support to those who care for loved ones."
"Americans deserve to have the representatives they just elected make this consequential decision about the future of reproductive healthcare in this country. The Senate should respect the election results."
Critics have been blasting "anti-reproductive rights, anti-vax, anti-science" Dr. Heidi Overton since President Donald Trump nominated her to lead the US Food and Drug Administration, and on the eve of a key Senate vote scheduled for Wednesday, one alliance is calling for a halt to any decision on the next FDA commissioner until Democrats take over the chamber next month.
"The Reproductive Freedom Alliance urges the Senate to halt consideration of Heidi Overton's nomination to lead the FDA until the new Congress takes office in January," said the nonpartisan coalition of two dozen governors. "Earlier this month, voters elected candidates who champion reproductive freedom up and down the ballot, yet the current Senate is moving to fast-track a nominee with a long record of working to restrict abortion access, including access to safe, effective medication abortion."
"Americans deserve to have the representatives they just elected make this consequential decision about the future of reproductive healthcare in this country," asserted the alliance, which came out against Overton's nomination in September, well before Democrats' decisive midterm wins. "The Senate should respect the election results and leave this nomination to the next Congress."
Despite that call, as of Tuesday afternoon, the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions (HELP) is still set to vote on whether to advance Overton's nomination Wednesday morning. The panel is currently chaired by Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-La.), a doctor who will soon leave the chamber after losing his May primary to a Trump-backed challenger.
"Chairman Cassidy takes pride in being a doctor, but his Senate legacy is tainted with many short-sighted decisions to compromise science and public health out of political expediency—most glaringly his vote to install anti-vaccine activist RFK Jr.," Kayla Hancock, Protect Our Care's Public Health Project director, said of Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. "That decision alone is a big reason why measles made a deadly comeback in America."
Hancock argued that "the retiring senator has one last chance to leave our public health in a better place after so many setbacks. Cassidy must keep this science-denying, vaccine-obstructing, child-endangering extremist from running the FDA. Like giving matches to an arsonist, allowing Overton into the FDA is a recipe for more vaccine misinformation, deaths from measles, and threats to access of medication abortion. The rash of recalls, outbreaks, and food-borne illnesses on the administration's watch the past two years [has] been bad enough, and Heidi Overton is itching to make matters worse."
"Overton has also made clear she’s eager to help enrich Donald Trump's Big Tobacco donors after defending the FDA's shady moves to put poisonous fruit-flavored vapes into the hands of children," she added. "Overton knows full well kids are exactly who these highly addictive nicotine products are designed for and marketed to. She will absolutely let big tobacco lobbyists write their own rules, and any senator who claims to care about kids' health [has] zero reason to support this nomination."
Dr. Robert Steinbrook, Public Citizen's Health Research Group director, stressed that "there are countless reasons for the Senate to reject Heidi Overton's nomination for FDA Commissioner, starting with the White House aide's lack of managerial experience and call for scientific journals to prioritize 'conservative-based' science."
"She opposes expanded access to medication abortion, and she supports splitting the proven measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR) vaccine into separate single disease shots in the midst of a devastating measles epidemic," he said. "The FDA needs a strong commissioner who stands for science and the integrity of the agency. Overton is the wrong choice for FDA commissioner, and has done nothing to dispel the well-founded reasons to oppose her candidacy. The Senate HELP Committee must reject her nomination."
While Overton's nomination has fueled a range of concerns, reproductive freedom advocates have been especially vocal in their opposition. During a virtual press conference with advocates this week, Senate HELP Committee member Patty Murray (D-Wash.) declared that "FDA commissioner is a serious role. They make life and death decisions. The public has to trust their judgment. People have to believe FDA is following the science—not politics, not conspiracies, and not whatever scheme Trump and RFK Jr. cook up. It takes a stiff spine, and someone who will stick to the facts—even when it's not easy or popular."
"Heidi Overton could not be farther from that person. Especially when it comes to women’s reproductive rights," Murray said. "We have decades of proof that medication abortion is safe and effective. Millions upon millions of women have used this medication. But in our hearing, Dr. Overton would not say what the science has said for years now: that the abortion pill is safe and effective. At the same time, she also tried to avoid acknowledging her past claims that the abortion pill was 'dangerous'—perhaps because she knows they are embarrassingly wrong."
The FDA is conducting a review of mifepristone, one of two medications often taken in tandem for abortion care. Officials said Tuesday that the review—which rights advocates and doctors fear will be politically motivated rather than science-based—is expected to wrap up by March.
Kirsten Moore, director of the Expanding Medication Abortion Access Project, said in a statement that "the FDA is supposed to follow science, not serve a political agenda."
"Given her former role with Project 2025," Moore noted, "Dr. Heidi Overton's nomination raises serious concerns about the agency's independence and whether decisions will be driven by evidence or political ideology. If confirmed, Dr. Overton should follow the example of former FDA commissioners and recuse herself from any involvement with the ongoing mifepristone safety review. Patients deserve an FDA that puts science and public health ahead of politics."
However, Overton's critics are still hopeful her path to the FDA will be blocked, whether or not the panel votes on Wednesday.
"Voters rejected anti-abortion Republicans in races across the country, and tomorrow, Senate Republicans on the HELP Committee could move to put one of those anti-abortion Republicans in charge of the FDA," said Mini Timmaraju, president and CEO of Reproductive Freedom for All, during the press conference with Murray. "Anti-abortion extremists are counting on Dr. Heidi Overton to deliver a backdoor nationwide abortion ban from inside the FDA."
"This would affect working moms in places like Kansas, Wisconsin, [and] Alaska," she warned. "If MAGA got their way, she would have to lose a day's pay, find childcare, [and] drive or fly for hours just to pick up a pill she could safely get from her local pharmacy or in the mail. Senators who vote to confirm Heidi Overton are putting anti-abortion groups ahead of easing the burden on these types of constituents, and their time will come to face them for it."
Sen. Patty Murray said the Republican appropriations package would "hurl hundreds of billions of dollars more at the Pentagon while doing exceptionally little to help families get by."
The US Department of Defense on Monday failed its ninth consecutive audit shortly before Senate Republicans unveiled an appropriations package calling for a historic $1.1 trillion in military spending for the coming fiscal year—a total that one top Democrat called "gobsmacking."
“This bill delivers a truly massive windfall for Pete Hegseth’s Pentagon—meeting President Donald Trump’s eye-popping request—while doing next to nothing to rein in this president who is waging illegal wars," said Sen. Patty Murray (D-Wash.), vice chair of the Senate Appropriations Committee. "We cannot and should not accept the roadmap Senate Republicans have laid out, which would hurl hundreds of billions of dollars more at the Pentagon while doing exceptionally little to help families get by."
According to a summary released by Senate Republicans, the US Defense Department appropriations bill includes over $47 billion for munitions procurement, $9.4 billion for Trump's Golden Dome boondoggle, $11 billion for aircraft procurement, and $500 million for "US-Israeli missile defense cooperation."
“Democrats cannot accept a topline agreement that delivers a windfall for defense contractors and crumbs for everyone else," Murray said on Monday, "so I am going to keep working with my colleagues to reset these backward funding priorities and do everything we can to negotiate final funding bills that actually meet this moment."
Republicans unveiled the appropriations measure following news that the Defense Department failed an audit of its roughly $5 trillion in assets for the ninth consecutive year. The Pentagon, which has long been a hotbed of waste and abuse, is the only major federal agency to have never passed an independent audit.
Despite the latest failure, Hegseth claimed "huge, historic progress," pointing to the auditor's finding that 14 of the Pentagon's 25 reporting entities passed their financial assessment. Those entities account for more than half of the Pentagon's assets and 86% of its liabilities.
Hegseth predicted that the Pentagon "will pass a full, clean audit by 2028." Reuters reported that the Pentagon is "using artificial intelligence tools from Palantir" and Elon Musk's xAI to "automate financial reconciliations and documentation."
One campaigner called Democratic Congresswoman-elect Melissa Bean "the living embodiment of the revolving door between Congress and Wall Street."
Progressive campaigners are urging Democrats to keep Congresswoman-elect Melissa Bean—who, during her previous tenure in the House of Representatives, worked to shield Wall Street banks and undermine consumer protections in the wake of the 2008 economic crash—from returning to the Financial Services Committee.
Bean (D-Ill.)—who served three terms in the House from 2005-11 before being ousted by Tea Party Republican Joe Walsh—handily defeated GOP candidate Jennifer Davis in this month's midterm "blue tsunami" after emerging victorious from a crowded Democratic primary field in which progressive Junaid Ahmed finished in second place.
The 64-year-old congresswoman-elect now wants to return to the House Financial Services Committee, but is being opposed by progressives like Demand Progress executive director Sean Vitka, who called Bean "the living embodiment of the revolving door between Congress and Wall Street."
Bean's congressional comeback was made possible by Democratic Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi's decision to vacate his seat and unsuccessfully run for the Senate, a Democrat-friendly redraw of Illinois' 8th Congressional District, and millions of dollars in super political action committee spending—including roughly $4 million from Elect Chicago Women, which has been described as a deliberately disguised operation of the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC).
While serving for the first time on the House Financial Services Committee, Bean was dubbed "Wall Street's favorite Democrat" for her efforts to weaken banking and consumer protection regulation in the wake of the 2008 economic crash. She also voted in favor of legislation signed by then-President George W. Bush that made it much harder for consumers to settle debts by declaring bankruptcy, as well as Bush's tax cut that overwhelmingly benefited the wealthiest Americans.
After leaving Congress, Bean served as the president and CEO of the Executives Club of Chicago, chair of Midwest operations for JPMorgan Chase, and CEO of Mesirow Wealth Advisors.
“She was working for too-big-to-fail banks while she was in Congress. Then she started working for one after she left Congress," Dan Geldon, former chief of staff for Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.)—whose then-nascent Consumer Financial Protection Bureau Bean worked to defang—said of the congresswoman-elect in a Monday Politico article by Jasper Goodman.
Bean's 2026 campaign ads also claimed she was "instrumental" in the passage of the Affordable Care Act. However, she was slow to support Obamacare and helped create political pressure for a more cautious, business-friendly approach to the legislation.
As Usamah Andrabi, communications director of Justice Democrats—which backed Ahmed in the primary—said of Bean during that race, “This is not a candidate that can be elected and popular on her own."
“So the only way to get her elected," Andrabi added, "is for AIPAC and [artificial intelligence] and crypto to all come together and spend millions of dollars to prop her up and whitewash her legacy."
"Palestinians should have the opportunity to recover, rebuild their lives, and work towards a better future," said one humanitarian leader. "But this is not possible unless Israel fulfills its obligations under international law."
The United Nations' agency on migration is calling on countries to demand that Israel open additional crossings into Gaza and ensure the delivery of shelter materials and other basic supplies that would allow more than 1.7 million displaced Palestinians to begin recovering from the latest crisis to hit the already devastated exclave: flooding that destroyed tens of thousands of tents earlier this month and pushed families who are entering their fourth winter under Israel's attacks into even more desperate circumstances.
“Anything that can come in at any time, we just highly appreciate it and from any source; but of course, it needs to be durable and that’s what we’re looking for in order just to get through this winter,” said Karl Baker, the head of the Gaza program at the International Organization for Migration, on Tuesday.
Ten days after heavy storms caused the initial flooding, the impacts of the disaster have multiplied, and raised fears about how Palestinians with nowhere to live but makeshift tents—about 1.4 million of whom are facing acute hunger—will survive the coming winter.
Shaun Hughes, the World Food Program's country director for Palestine, told reporters Tuesday that the collapsed infrastructure of Gaza, where about 81% of all structures have been destroyed or severely damaged by Israel's US-backed assault since October 2023, has allowed floodwater as well as sewage to destroy families' meager food stocks.
“Most people burn rubbish to cook their food. Now even the rubbish is wet,” said Hughes, noting that cooking gas and firewood is unavailable or prohibitively expensive for many households.
Families have also started small fires in their tents to keep warm and cook—a practice that has accidentally killed at least two children in recent days as flames have spread. Those deaths were on top of the deaths of at least five people who were killed when a sand bank collapsed last week, and an eight-month-old baby who died of hypothermia this week.
Baker said that without proper shelter and critical relief items, more hypothermia deaths are likely to occur through the winter.
"No child should die from the cold. And winter has barely begun," said Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director-general of the World Health Organization. "Just a few days of rain have already flooded camps, destroyed tents and left families exposed to the cold. An estimated 950,000 displaced people are living in flood-prone areas, including 400,000 at extremely high risk. For families who have already lost so much, a tent is often their only remaining protection. Losing it means being fully exposed to cold, contaminated water, and disease."
Tedros added that the flooding is increasing the risk of waterborne illnesses, and those who contract diseases face difficulty accessing healthcare as about 90% of Gaza's health infrastructure is destroyed and hospitals are still facing attacks from Israel, like the one that hit Nasser Hospital last week and killed at least six people despite a so-called "ceasefire" agreement that was reached in October 2025.
"This is Gaza's fourth winter of war," said Tedros. "We urgently need unrestricted access at scale for shelter materials, clean water and sanitation supplies, medicines, vaccines, equipment to prevent hypothermia, and laboratory supplies to detect and respond to disease outbreaks early."
UN Women summarized the daily hazards now faced by families in Gaza: "Floodwaters. Sewage. Rodents. Disease. Cold."
"Without urgent access to life-saving humanitarian supplies and equipment, including durable shelter materials and winterization items, more preventable deaths may occur as the coldest months approach," said the agency for women's rights. "Israeli bombardment and ground operations have devastated the Gaza Strip, forcing almost a million people into flood-prone areas. Tents intended as temporary shelter have become homes for years, offering little protection from worsening conditions."
"International law, accountability for violations, immediate unimpeded humanitarian assistance that reaches women and girls and those in need—at scale and without obstruction—must all be fully realized," UN Women added. "There must be no further delay in ensuring that women and their families have the protection and dignity they need to survive."
Along with continued attacks by Israel, said Hughes, “Israeli military control across nearly 70% of Gaza means that people have almost no space to grow their own food."
"When you’re in Gaza, it does not feel like a ceasefire,” he said. “Fishing in the sea is prohibited and also life-threatening. Unemployment is over 80%, so without humanitarian assistance, people have little or no alternate means of survival."
Baker emphasized that IOM has more than 100,000 tents standing by for delivery from Egypt, but Israeli authorities have blocked their entry, reportedly citing the diameter of the tent poles.
“Usually anything under 38 millimeters is okay; anything above, it’s usually deemed as not acceptable,” Baker said. “We don’t get the specifics.”
In addition to calling for aid access, humanitarian teams need at least $9 million in the coming months to support flood prevention, fire safety, lighting, and improvements to emergency sites.
"The world has normalized Palestinian suffering in Gaza and the fact that an entire population relies on aid. Israel continues to conduct daily airstrikes and killings under the guise of a ceasefire and blocks vital aid from reaching people who desperately need it," said Jan Egeland, secretary general of the Norwegian Refugee Council.
"The suffering of Gaza’s 2.1 million people is not inevitable," Egeland continued. "The world must stop accepting it. Palestinians should have the opportunity to recover, rebuild their lives, and work towards a better future. But this is not possible unless Israel fulfills its obligations under international law: opening all crossings, allowing humanitarian aid to enter, and ending its unlawful occupation of Palestinian land."
The leaked records also connect companies owned by President Donald Trump with a notorious Azerbaijani money laundering operation.
A group of whistleblowers has released more than 15 million internal documents from Deutsche Bank that reveal what the Financial Times described in a Tuesday social media post as "bad behavior, systemic failures, and incompetence."
In a video summarizing the documents' most important revelations, Financial Times investigative reporter Dan McCrum said they expose the German bank's "hidden losses, secret payments to a Qatari, and money laundering at an industrial scale."
How was it possible for Deutsche Bank to become so dysfunctional? Our journalists have combed through millions of documents and found hidden losses, secret payments to a Qatari royal and how the lender accidentally leaked Donald Trump’s tax records https://t.co/GTwCCIB9mo https://t.co/hDesX4sRS0
— Financial Times (@FT) November 17, 2026
A Tuesday Financial Times report zeroed in on the bank's role in financing Jeffrey Epstein, as leaked records reveal the bank processed nearly $600 million of payments related to the late financier and convicted sex offender.
Specifically, the records show that internal regulators at the bank filed suspicious activity reports on $582 million worth of Epstein-related money transfers, including "payments to women, suspected misuse of charitable donations, and transfers from wealthy individuals such as Apollo Global Management co-founder Leon Black and hedge fund billionaire Glenn Dubin."
Although a report released in August by the office of US Sen. Ron Wyden (D-Ore.) accused Deutsche Bank of ignoring "massive withdrawals of cash for questionable purposes from Epstein's accounts," the leaked internal documents show that transfers enabled by the bank were far larger than previously known.
Epstein was far from the only infamous Deutsche Bank client, and Le Monde on Tuesday published an investigation into the bank's long financial relationship with President Donald Trump.
According to Le Monde, the leaked documents "provide for the first time direct evidence of suspicious transactions connecting companies owned by Trump" and a notorious Azerbaijani money laundering operation, which "was used throughout the 2010s to buy political influence and siphon off public funds for the benefit of Azerbaijan's elite."
The records reveal a number of suspicious transactions related to a Trump luxury hotel project in the Azerbaijani capital of Baku in the spring of 2015, just weeks before the real estate mogul and reality TV star would announce his first presidential campaign.
Le Monde singled out records showing attempts by entities at the heart of the "Azerbaijani Laundromat" to wire precisely $141,261.82 to DT Marks Baku LLC, a Delaware based firm responsible for collecting Trump licensing fees, in April 2015.
Le Monde explained that seeing "the same sum bouncing between four different bank accounts in just two weeks, with three different explanations" is "typical of how money-laundering operations function."
"By multiplying transfers and altering payment descriptions," Le Monde reported, "those behind the transactions obscure the financial chain and make tracing the origin of the funds nearly impossible. The complexity blurs the link between the often illicit origin of the money and its final beneficiary."
The New York Times reported on Tuesday that the internal Deutsche Bank records show the institution also blew off multiple internal warnings and continued financing oligarchs with ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin.
At least two divisions within the bank warned about the risks of continuing to do business with Russian billionaire Oleg Deripaska, as an internal report documented the many allegations against him, including money laundering, tax evasion, ties to organized crime, and using the legal system to "bully his competitors."
Despite this, the bank continued maintaining its relationship with Deripaska, whom it describe in an internal memo as "a reputable businessman and well-established business partner with a significant pipeline of further transactions."
Deutsche Bank finally broke off its ties to Russian oligarchs after Putin invaded Ukraine in 2022, but the Times noted it only did so after its competitors announced plans to exit the Russian market.
Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy has refused to take responsibility for the malfunction and asked Congress for money, even while billions already appropriated remain unspent.
Amid growing criticism of his transportation secretary, President Donald Trump said he was unconcerned about the catastrophic US Federal Aviation Administration malfunction that grounded thousands of flights Friday, as well as a spate of other disruptive tech outages.
Asked during a meeting with world leaders in the Philippines if he was concerned about the FAA malfunction and other outages that have affected Microsoft, JPMorgan Chase, and United Airlines in recent days, Trump responded, “No.”
"It's life," he continued. "It's life. When you’re big and powerful, and you have all the money, things like that happen. It’s fine."
The dismissive response was in line with that of Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy, who refused to apologize for the FAA outage during a news appearance Sunday.
"I can't apologize for what was passed off to us," he said, blaming both parties in Congress for neglecting updates to aviation infrastructure for decades.
In a separate interview, he said, “I take responsibility for what was given to me by prior administrations.”
According to Duffy, the grounding of more than 12,000 flights on Friday occurred after a router malfunction during a contractor-led FAA telecommunications upgrade overwhelmed the network with excessive traffic, disrupting air traffic control systems nationwide.
Duffy has insisted that a lack of funding was responsible for Friday’s malfunction and requested an additional $50 billion from Congress.
However, members of Congress have noted that they've already appropriated $12.5 billion to modernize air traffic control, most of which has remained unused. On Monday, Senate Majority Leader John Thune (R-SD) demanded an explanation for why more money was needed when roughly $8 billion remained unspent.
Meanwhile, Democrats—who will take control of Congress next month—have zeroed in on $5.3 billion in previously appropriated FAA funds that were delayed in late September by the White House Office of Management and Budget.
"It's really rich to hear the secretary pointing the fingers at Congress when Congress has given the administration what they asked for," Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.), who is seeking to become the next Senate majority leader, told CNN. "If they need more, they should come up and justify it."
Duffy has also emphasized that he is "moving at an incredible speed that no one has done at the FAA or in decades" to modernize air traffic control.
A September report by the nonpartisan Government Accountability Office, however, warned that the Trump administration's accelerated effort to modernize air traffic control is moving ahead too quickly without adequate planning to prevent disruptions.
The analysis found that the FAA was pursuing more than 11,000 modernization projects without a coordinated master schedule, potentially causing conflicting equipment installations and disruptions to air traffic control operations.
"In essence," the report concludes, "the FAA is buying delivery speed at the risk of cost uncertainty and potential disruptions."
Duffy has also overseen a significant reduction in the FAA’s workforce. Hundreds of employees were fired by Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency initiative. According to FAA figures, the workforce declined by approximately 1,665 employees over the past year.
Professional Aviation Safety Specialists, the union representing FAA technicians, said that its members were excluded from the equipment upgrades that caused Friday’s malfunction. It said the upgrades diverged from a historic “protocol where FAA employees conduct a risk assessment and coordinate the maintenance of the system or equipment.”
Duffy has faced mounting criticism in the wake of Friday’s nationwide disruption, which left hundreds of thousands of passengers stranded and caused cancellations and delays that have continued into this week.
On Tuesday, the 12 Democratic members of the Senate Commerce, Science, and Transportation Committee, led by Sen. Maria Cantwell (D-Wash.), sent a letter to Duffy demanding that the FAA "explain how this failure occurred and identify the corrective actions and oversight needed to prevent a recurrence."
“Identifying the device that failed does not establish why it failed. FAA must investigate further to determine the root cause and report to Congress on how it intends to prevent future issues," they wrote.
Democratic New York Gov. Kathy Hochul, meanwhile, has called on Duffy to resign.
“From chronic air traffic controller shortages to repeated communications breakdowns, serious lapses in our aviation system have become a pattern on Sean Duffy’s watch,” Hochul said, accusing him of also being more focused on “starring in his own reality show” than on addressing problems at the FAA.
During his tenure as transportation secretary, Duffy filmed a reality television show called “The Great American Road Trip” over seven months. In it, he and his family traveled the country. The show was financed by several companies the Transportation Department is responsible for regulating, including Boeing, Toyota, and United—an arrangement an ethics watchdog has warned creates a conflict of interest.
Despite the backlash, Trump has continued to stand by his transportation secretary.
"I don't take any responsibility," he said on Monday. "They did a great job—Secretary Duffy—they acted incredibly. Everybody was safe. Nobody was hurt. No crashes. No nothing."
"The SRG's history of suppressing dissent, escalating tensions, and injuring protesters underscores why meaningful, lasting reform is urgently needed," said the CURB Coalition.
While far-right figures hurled more Islamophobia at New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani this week, civil rights advocates cheered his decisions to disband an abusive police unit and endorse a related bill from City Council member Chi Ossé.
In a video filmed with Ossé, Mamdani announced Monday that he was delivering on his campaign promise to disband the New York Police Department's Strategic Response Group. The NYPD's SRG "was tasked with both counterterrorism enforcement and protest response," the mayor said. "Those are not the same, and they should be separated."
The democratic socialist mayor also backed Ossé's Communities United to Reject Brutality (CURB) Act, intended to regulate the NYPD's response to events protected by the First Amendment to the US Constitution, including protests. The council member stressed that "government has a responsibility to both protect New Yorkers' constitutional rights and keep our communities safe."
The video goes on to lay out reforms, which Mamdani and NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch also explained in a joint statement:
The reforms—the development of which began in January—establish a first-of-its-kind, civilian-led Community Dialogue and De-escalation Division (CDDD) within the Mayor's Office of Community Safety and improve the NYPD's protest response through a specialized dialogue team, the First Amendment Support Team (FAST), within the department's Community Affairs Bureau. The two teams will work in close coordination to prepare for and respond to First Amendment activities.
The CDDD will not have weapons or arrest powers. FAST will consist of 30 uniformed officers trained in communication and de-escalation. The NYPD will also establish a new Patrol Support Division (PSD), a unit within the NYPD’s Patrol Services Bureau, with vetted officers who will spend most of their time on patrol-related duties and receive specialized crowd management training to support responses to demonstrations.
The reforms also establish significant new restrictions on the tactics and weapons all officers can use during First Amendment activities, including a formal prohibition on kettling, long guns, and tear gas. Pepper spray will not be used as a crowd-management tool, and long-range acoustic devices will be limited to 90 decibels. Officers will also be prohibited from using bicycles as weapons except when necessary to prevent death or physical injury to themselves or another person.
Mamdani—who was sworn in at the beginning of this year following a historic victory last November—has faced criticism for retaining Tisch and pressure to actually deliver the bold policies on which he campaigned. Monday's announcements were welcomed as wins for the progressive movement that made him mayor of the nation's most populous city.
While some Republicans in Congress and other critics—such as Laura Loomer, a key ally of President Donald Trump—called the Muslim mayor a "jihadist," made references to former Iraqi leader Saddam Hussein and the 9/11 terrorist attacks, and invited members of the notorious police unit to Florida, Legal Defense Fund (LDF) president and director-counsel Janai Nelson said that "for far too long, this unit terrorized lawful protesters exercising their First Amendment rights and violated civil rights laws. The disbandment of SRG is an important victory for public safety and criminal justice advocates that will make all New Yorkers safer."
"SRG has left a devastating wake of harm and trauma borne by New York residents, particularly its Black residents, whom officers were sworn to protect and who have also been forced to fund the unit through taxpayer dollars, including payment of the unit's police misconduct settlements. No New Yorker should have to pay for the very police units that are violating their constitutional rights," Nelson emphasized. "The mayor’s prohibitions on historically dangerous policing tactics are also an important step in the right direction."
"Given the long history of police brutality in New York City, LDF will remain vigilant in its scrutiny of officers' constitutional compliance under the new framework," she vowed. "The activities of the Patrol Support Division must not repeat the mistakes of the SRG. Curtailing the aggressive and racially discriminatory behavior of NYPD officers who police protests is paramount. We trust that the Mamdani administration shares these priorities and look forward to continuing to work with the administration to ensure the protection of New Yorkers' constitutional rights, so Black, brown, and all people can freely protest and express themselves without undue police interference."
The diverse CURB Coalition—whose dozens of member groups include the Center for Constitutional Rights, Immigrant Defense Project, Legal Aid Society, Muslim Community Network, Planned Parenthood of Greater New York, Transgender Law Center, and the city's chapters of the ACLU, Democratic Socialists of America, and Jewish Voice for Peace—similarly praised the disbandment as "an important step toward protecting New Yorkers' right to protest."
"We also know that disbanding the SRG alone is not enough to ensure that New Yorkers are protected from abusive protest policing. These reforms must be made permanent and enforceable through law," the coalition argued. "The SRG’s history of suppressing dissent, escalating tensions, and injuring protesters underscores why meaningful, lasting reform is urgently needed."
In anticipation of Mamdani's moves, City & State New York reported last week that Ossé's bill "hasn't yet had a hearing, and has faced quiet opposition from Council Speaker Julie Menin and members aligned with her... Several sources told City & State that Menin remains opposed to the bill and Council member Oswald Feliz, chair of the council's Public Safety Committee, won't allow it to advance for a hearing."
The CURB Coalition specifically called out Menin in its demand that the council "immediately" set up a hearing and vote on the bill, which it described as "essential to ensuring that the abuses associated with the SRG are not repeated under a different name or a future administration."
"We also remain concerned about the creation of a new patrol unit tasked with protest policing, however limited its stated scope," the coalition continued. "Without codifying strong, enforceable guardrails into the law, there is a risk that the same harmful practices could persist."
"Our concerns underscore the need for the CURB Act to ensure that meaningful protections and accountability apply to all future NYPD units tasked with policing protest," the coalition added. "New Yorkers deserve lasting protections for their right to protest that are not subject to the priorities of any one administration. The City Council must pass the CURB Act."
"Individual stock ownership by federal officials across Congress, the executive branch, and the judiciary is fundamentally incompatible with the public interest," said the Revolving Door Project.
A government watchdog group on Tuesday called for a sweeping ban on stock ownership by federal officials—including members of Congress and the executive branch—amid revelations that President Donald Trump's investment accounts traded as much as $97.5 million worth of Nvidia shares before the AI chip giant's CEO became engulfed in scandal.
“The breadth of the fallout from the Nvidia scandal illustrates why individual stock ownership by federal officials across Congress, the executive branch, and the judiciary is fundamentally incompatible with the public interest," said Jeff Hauser, executive director of the Revolving Door Project. "A company at one point only of interest to gamers has suddenly become the centerpiece of the dominant sector of the world economy—and Nvidia’s scandal demands all of the government ‘take stock’ of what comes next."
A CNBC analysis of Trump's financial disclosures shows that, during his second White House term, the president's accounts "have bought or sold Nvidia shares at least 103 times—transactions worth a combined $27 million to $97.5 million." Trump, who has refused to divest his stock holdings, has insisted that he doesn't control his asset portfolio, which he says is managed by his children and third-party organizations.
Scrutiny of Trump's Nvidia holdings intensified after Jensen Huang, a close ally of the White House and donor to Trump vanity projects, resigned as the company's chief executive after admitting to cheating on his wife, sending Nvidia's stock price tumbling. One of Huang's extramarital affairs was with a woman flagged by US intelligence agencies for potential ties to the Chinese government, though allegations that she was an agent of espionage have not been proven.
Trump has defended Huang and said he "would not mind" if the former CEO returned to his role, raising further questions about the president's relationship with the executive and the AI chip giant.
Hauser said Tuesday that "all individual stock ownership creates inherent conflicts of interest," adding that "public officials’ stock holdings should be limited to broadly diversified index funds instead.”
"In addition to the president’s millions invested in the company, Nvidia stock appears in the financial disclosures of at least 379 other Trump administration officials," said Hauser. "Whatever trust Americans have in government officials to act in the public interest goes out the window when so many public servants hold financial stakes in the very companies they oversee.”
Congressional Democrats are expected to pursue a stock trading ban once they take control of the House and Senate in January. Bloomberg reported last week that it wasn’t immediately clear whether Democrats "would include the president in the stock trading ban, which could provoke opposition from Republican lawmakers or a presidential veto since Donald Trump has actively traded stocks and chafed at restrictions on his financial dealings while in office."
Earlier this year, the Republican-controlled US House passed the Stop Insider Trading Act, a Republican bill packed with loopholes that would allow lawmakers to continue holding and selling stocks. The Senate rejected the measure in September.
Many Democrats have backed the Halting Ownership and Non-Ethical Stock Transactions (HONEST) Act, bipartisan legislation that would bar "members of Congress, the president, the vice president, and their spouses and dependent children from holding, buying, or selling stocks."
In July, Sen. Bernie Moreno (R-Ohio) blocked a Democratic attempt to pass the HONEST Act via unanimous consent.