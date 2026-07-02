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The Progressive

NewsWire

A project of Common Dreams

For Immediate Release
Social Security Works
Contact:

Linda Benesch, lbenesch@socialsecurityworks.org

Putting the Freedom 250 Logo on Social Security Cards is Corrupt and Inappropriate

The following is a statement from Nancy Altman, President of Social Security Works, in response to the Social Security Administration announcing that babies born during the rest of 2026 will receive Social Security cards featuring the Freedom 250 logo:

“The first Social Security card was issued in 1936, ninety years ago. In all that time the design has never been politicized.

Now, the Trump administration is putting the logo of a semi-private, partisan entity, which is widely reported to be corrupt, on the Social Security cards of newborn babies. They claim ‘no additional cost to families or taxpayers’, but the cost has to come from somewhere.

Alarmingly, Freedom 250 has a history of harvesting data, and employs former DOGE operatives. DOGE has been found in court to have mishandled our private Social Security data, and these cards may provide another opportunity for that abuse of Americans’ most personal, sensitive information.

We demand Commissioner Bisignano answer the following questions:

  • Is the Social Security Administration paying a licensing fee to Freedom 250?
  • Will you release any and all contracts between the Social Security Administration and Freedom 250?
  • Will Freedom 250 have access to data associated with beneficiaries of Social Security cards bearing their logo?

This is abuse of Social Security, a nonpartisan institution which Trump claimed he would not hurt. Like issuing passports with Trump’s visage and signature, putting his name on the Kennedy Center, and destroying the East Wing of the White House, turning Social Security cards into political propaganda reveals yet again Trump’s contempt for the American people he is supposed to be serving.”

Social Security Works' mission is to: Protect and improve the economic security of disadvantaged and at-risk populations; Safeguard the economic security of those dependent, now or in the future, on Social Security; and Maintain Social Security as a vehicle of social justice.

www.socialsecurityworks.org
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