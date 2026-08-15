'Halt This Escalation': Lebanese Prime Minister Condemns Israel's Latest Deadly Bombings

SUBSCRIBE TO OUR FREE NEWSLETTER
Daily news & progressive opinion—funded by the people, not the corporations—delivered straight to your inbox.
5
#000000
#FFFFFF
To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.
Daily news & progressive opinion—funded by the people, not the corporations—delivered straight to your inbox.
Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam issued a statement Saturday condemning Israel's latest deadly bombings in southern Lebanon, attacks that killed nearly a dozen people, including several children.
Salam rejected the Israeli government's insistence that it was targeting a Hezbollah "military compound," saying, "The seven martyrs of the Israeli airstrike on the town of Ansar are not 'military infrastructure,' nor are the children and women killed in it military targets."
"The responsibility for dealing with any military structures, if they exist on Lebanese territory, lies exclusively with the Lebanese state, through the Lebanese army and its legitimate institutions, and their existence does not grant Israel the right to violate Lebanese territory or endanger civilians," said Salam, who warned that the new strikes threaten to derail tenuous steps toward a diplomatic resolution.
"Israel must halt this escalation," Salam said. "For the security of our people and their right to life on their land are not subject to negotiation or bargaining."
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Israel Katz have said their country's military won't end its illegal occupation of and attacks on southern Lebanon until Hezbollah disarms.
"We will cleanse this area and ensure the security of the northern residents [of Israel]," Katz said earlier this week, referring to southern Lebanon.
On Friday, Michel Issa, the US ambassador to Lebanon, echoed the Israeli government's message.
"Tell Hezbollah that as soon as it hands over its weapons, everything will stop," said Issa.
The Associated Press reported on Saturday that Israel struck "a home on the edge of the village of Ansar" and bombed the village of Deir al-Zahrani, killing 11 people total. Three children were killed by the Israeli airstrikes and two were wounded.
Hezbollah called the Israeli strikes "a fully fledged crime" and said that "the responsibility for this persistent aggression and violation of Lebanon's sovereignty lies with the enemy government and the United States, which provides it with support and cover."
"The Americans are partners with the Israeli enemy in its crimes and massacres against Lebanon," the group added.
In late June, the Republican-controlled US House of Representatives voted down a war powers resolution that would have halted American military participation in Israel's assault on Lebanon. More than 20 Democrats joined Republicans in voting against the measure.
Dear Common Dreams reader,
It’s been nearly 30 years since I co-founded Common Dreams with my late wife, Lina Newhouser. We had the radical notion that journalism should serve the public good, not corporate profits.
It was clear to us from the outset what it would take to build such a project. No paid advertisements. No corporate sponsors. No millionaire publisher telling us what to think or do.
Many people said we wouldn't last a year, but we proved those doubters wrong.
Together with a tremendous team of journalists and dedicated staff, we built an independent media outlet free from the constraints of profits and corporate control. Our mission has always been simple: To inform. To inspire. To ignite change for the common good.
Building Common Dreams was not easy. Our survival was never guaranteed. When you take on the most powerful forces—Wall Street greed, fossil fuel industry destruction, Big Tech lobbyists, and uber-rich oligarchs who have spent billions upon billions rigging the economy and democracy in their favor—the only bulwark you have is supporters who believe in your work.
But here’s the urgent message from me today. It's never been this bad out there. And it's never been this hard to keep us going. At the very moment Common Dreams is most needed, the threats we face are intensifying. We need your support now more than ever.
We don't accept corporate advertising and never will. We don't have a paywall because we don't think people should be blocked from critical news based on their ability to pay. Everything we do is funded by the donations of readers like you.
When everyone does the little they can afford, we are strong. But if that support retreats or dries up, so do we.
Will you donate now to make sure Common Dreams not only survives but thrives?
—Craig Brown, Co-founder
Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam issued a statement Saturday condemning Israel's latest deadly bombings in southern Lebanon, attacks that killed nearly a dozen people, including several children.
Salam rejected the Israeli government's insistence that it was targeting a Hezbollah "military compound," saying, "The seven martyrs of the Israeli airstrike on the town of Ansar are not 'military infrastructure,' nor are the children and women killed in it military targets."
"The responsibility for dealing with any military structures, if they exist on Lebanese territory, lies exclusively with the Lebanese state, through the Lebanese army and its legitimate institutions, and their existence does not grant Israel the right to violate Lebanese territory or endanger civilians," said Salam, who warned that the new strikes threaten to derail tenuous steps toward a diplomatic resolution.
"Israel must halt this escalation," Salam said. "For the security of our people and their right to life on their land are not subject to negotiation or bargaining."
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Israel Katz have said their country's military won't end its illegal occupation of and attacks on southern Lebanon until Hezbollah disarms.
"We will cleanse this area and ensure the security of the northern residents [of Israel]," Katz said earlier this week, referring to southern Lebanon.
On Friday, Michel Issa, the US ambassador to Lebanon, echoed the Israeli government's message.
"Tell Hezbollah that as soon as it hands over its weapons, everything will stop," said Issa.
The Associated Press reported on Saturday that Israel struck "a home on the edge of the village of Ansar" and bombed the village of Deir al-Zahrani, killing 11 people total. Three children were killed by the Israeli airstrikes and two were wounded.
Hezbollah called the Israeli strikes "a fully fledged crime" and said that "the responsibility for this persistent aggression and violation of Lebanon's sovereignty lies with the enemy government and the United States, which provides it with support and cover."
"The Americans are partners with the Israeli enemy in its crimes and massacres against Lebanon," the group added.
In late June, the Republican-controlled US House of Representatives voted down a war powers resolution that would have halted American military participation in Israel's assault on Lebanon. More than 20 Democrats joined Republicans in voting against the measure.
Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam issued a statement Saturday condemning Israel's latest deadly bombings in southern Lebanon, attacks that killed nearly a dozen people, including several children.
Salam rejected the Israeli government's insistence that it was targeting a Hezbollah "military compound," saying, "The seven martyrs of the Israeli airstrike on the town of Ansar are not 'military infrastructure,' nor are the children and women killed in it military targets."
"The responsibility for dealing with any military structures, if they exist on Lebanese territory, lies exclusively with the Lebanese state, through the Lebanese army and its legitimate institutions, and their existence does not grant Israel the right to violate Lebanese territory or endanger civilians," said Salam, who warned that the new strikes threaten to derail tenuous steps toward a diplomatic resolution.
"Israel must halt this escalation," Salam said. "For the security of our people and their right to life on their land are not subject to negotiation or bargaining."
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Israel Katz have said their country's military won't end its illegal occupation of and attacks on southern Lebanon until Hezbollah disarms.
"We will cleanse this area and ensure the security of the northern residents [of Israel]," Katz said earlier this week, referring to southern Lebanon.
On Friday, Michel Issa, the US ambassador to Lebanon, echoed the Israeli government's message.
"Tell Hezbollah that as soon as it hands over its weapons, everything will stop," said Issa.
The Associated Press reported on Saturday that Israel struck "a home on the edge of the village of Ansar" and bombed the village of Deir al-Zahrani, killing 11 people total. Three children were killed by the Israeli airstrikes and two were wounded.
Hezbollah called the Israeli strikes "a fully fledged crime" and said that "the responsibility for this persistent aggression and violation of Lebanon's sovereignty lies with the enemy government and the United States, which provides it with support and cover."
"The Americans are partners with the Israeli enemy in its crimes and massacres against Lebanon," the group added.
In late June, the Republican-controlled US House of Representatives voted down a war powers resolution that would have halted American military participation in Israel's assault on Lebanon. More than 20 Democrats joined Republicans in voting against the measure.