Possibly 'Best Political Ad Yet This Season' Shows Texas Republican Ken Paxton's 2012 Pen Theft

SUBSCRIBE TO OUR FREE NEWSLETTER
Daily news & progressive opinion—funded by the people, not the corporations—delivered straight to your inbox.
5
#000000
#FFFFFF
To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.
Daily news & progressive opinion—funded by the people, not the corporations—delivered straight to your inbox.
"Vote for James Talarico. He won't steal your pen."
A pilfered $1,000 Montblanc pen, courthouse security camera footage, and a man with a long memory have become unlikely stars of a new ad released on Friday in Texas' hotly contested US Senate race.
Democratic nominee James Talarico's campaign released the ad, which spotlights a 2012 incident in which his Republican opponent, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton purloined the posh pen accidentally left behind by attorney Joe Joplin in the Collin County Courthouse, which the ad notes is "the same courthouse where Paxton would later be indicted for investment fraud" for allegedly scamming his own friends by convincing them to invest in a failing tech company while he made a commission.
"Paxton walked up to the trays next to the metal detectors, rummaged through them, and came across someone else's expensive Montblanc pen. He decided to take it for himself," the ad states, showing courthouse security video of the incident.
The pen, the ad's narrator continued, "was a special gift" from Joplin's wife.
"When Joe realized it was missing, he contacted courthouse security," the ad says. "This is the footage they pulled. Ken Paxton, on camera, stealing this man's pen. After the police got involved, Joe got his pen back. He could have pressed charges, but he decided against it."
"Because Joe's a nice guy, and he'd never take someone else's pen," the clip continues. "But he also hasn't forgotten who took his."
The ad then cuts to a shot of Joplin saying, "Hi, I'm Joe Joplin, and I endorse James Talarico for the United States Senate."
Then, this tagline: "Vote for James Talarico. He won't steal your pen."
While viewers undoubtedly got a good laugh out of the ad—and some may have ponied up $6 for a pen labeled "Not Ken Paxton's" for sale on Talarico's campaign website—the candidate's team is using it to illustrate the character of a man the Democrat has repeatedly called "the most corrupt politician in America."
🚨MERCH DROP🚨Get your very own "Not Ken Paxton's Pen" today:store.jamestalarico.com
[image or embed]
— Team Talarico (@teamtalaricohq.bsky.social) August 14, 2026 at 10:22 AM
In addition to Paxton's 2015 securities fraud indictment—a case that ultimately ended in a 2025 deal in which he pleaded no contest, received deferred adjudication, completed community service, and paid restitution—the Republican attorney general was impeached by the GOP-controlled Texas House in 2023 over allegations including bribery, abuse of office, and misuse of public resources. The state Senate subsequently acquitted him.
Dan Cogdell, the Houston attorney who represented Paxton during his impeachment, has endorsed Talarico.
Talarico has also argued that Paxton used the power of his office to enrich himself and wealthy political supporters, portraying him as a politician who puts personal and donor interests ahead of ordinary Texans. Talarico's campaign claims Paxton's net worth has increased by 7,000% since he entered office, and that he now owns 11 homes.
“He has taken bribes from wealthy donors and then turned around and blocked overtime pay for Texas workers and gutted our healthcare,” Talarico said during a campaign rally in late May. “This is why he was impeached by his fellow Republicans. That’s why he was indicted for fraud and defrauding investors.”
“The movement that we’re building is a lot bigger than any one politician or any one political party,” Talarico added. “We are running against this corrupt system. Ken Paxton embodies that system."
Dear Common Dreams reader,
It’s been nearly 30 years since I co-founded Common Dreams with my late wife, Lina Newhouser. We had the radical notion that journalism should serve the public good, not corporate profits.
It was clear to us from the outset what it would take to build such a project. No paid advertisements. No corporate sponsors. No millionaire publisher telling us what to think or do.
Many people said we wouldn't last a year, but we proved those doubters wrong.
Together with a tremendous team of journalists and dedicated staff, we built an independent media outlet free from the constraints of profits and corporate control. Our mission has always been simple: To inform. To inspire. To ignite change for the common good.
Building Common Dreams was not easy. Our survival was never guaranteed. When you take on the most powerful forces—Wall Street greed, fossil fuel industry destruction, Big Tech lobbyists, and uber-rich oligarchs who have spent billions upon billions rigging the economy and democracy in their favor—the only bulwark you have is supporters who believe in your work.
But here’s the urgent message from me today. It's never been this bad out there. And it's never been this hard to keep us going. At the very moment Common Dreams is most needed, the threats we face are intensifying. We need your support now more than ever.
We don't accept corporate advertising and never will. We don't have a paywall because we don't think people should be blocked from critical news based on their ability to pay. Everything we do is funded by the donations of readers like you.
When everyone does the little they can afford, we are strong. But if that support retreats or dries up, so do we.
Will you donate now to make sure Common Dreams not only survives but thrives?
—Craig Brown, Co-founder
A pilfered $1,000 Montblanc pen, courthouse security camera footage, and a man with a long memory have become unlikely stars of a new ad released on Friday in Texas' hotly contested US Senate race.
Democratic nominee James Talarico's campaign released the ad, which spotlights a 2012 incident in which his Republican opponent, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton purloined the posh pen accidentally left behind by attorney Joe Joplin in the Collin County Courthouse, which the ad notes is "the same courthouse where Paxton would later be indicted for investment fraud" for allegedly scamming his own friends by convincing them to invest in a failing tech company while he made a commission.
"Paxton walked up to the trays next to the metal detectors, rummaged through them, and came across someone else's expensive Montblanc pen. He decided to take it for himself," the ad states, showing courthouse security video of the incident.
The pen, the ad's narrator continued, "was a special gift" from Joplin's wife.
"When Joe realized it was missing, he contacted courthouse security," the ad says. "This is the footage they pulled. Ken Paxton, on camera, stealing this man's pen. After the police got involved, Joe got his pen back. He could have pressed charges, but he decided against it."
"Because Joe's a nice guy, and he'd never take someone else's pen," the clip continues. "But he also hasn't forgotten who took his."
The ad then cuts to a shot of Joplin saying, "Hi, I'm Joe Joplin, and I endorse James Talarico for the United States Senate."
Then, this tagline: "Vote for James Talarico. He won't steal your pen."
While viewers undoubtedly got a good laugh out of the ad—and some may have ponied up $6 for a pen labeled "Not Ken Paxton's" for sale on Talarico's campaign website—the candidate's team is using it to illustrate the character of a man the Democrat has repeatedly called "the most corrupt politician in America."
🚨MERCH DROP🚨Get your very own "Not Ken Paxton's Pen" today:store.jamestalarico.com
[image or embed]
— Team Talarico (@teamtalaricohq.bsky.social) August 14, 2026 at 10:22 AM
In addition to Paxton's 2015 securities fraud indictment—a case that ultimately ended in a 2025 deal in which he pleaded no contest, received deferred adjudication, completed community service, and paid restitution—the Republican attorney general was impeached by the GOP-controlled Texas House in 2023 over allegations including bribery, abuse of office, and misuse of public resources. The state Senate subsequently acquitted him.
Dan Cogdell, the Houston attorney who represented Paxton during his impeachment, has endorsed Talarico.
Talarico has also argued that Paxton used the power of his office to enrich himself and wealthy political supporters, portraying him as a politician who puts personal and donor interests ahead of ordinary Texans. Talarico's campaign claims Paxton's net worth has increased by 7,000% since he entered office, and that he now owns 11 homes.
“He has taken bribes from wealthy donors and then turned around and blocked overtime pay for Texas workers and gutted our healthcare,” Talarico said during a campaign rally in late May. “This is why he was impeached by his fellow Republicans. That’s why he was indicted for fraud and defrauding investors.”
“The movement that we’re building is a lot bigger than any one politician or any one political party,” Talarico added. “We are running against this corrupt system. Ken Paxton embodies that system."
A pilfered $1,000 Montblanc pen, courthouse security camera footage, and a man with a long memory have become unlikely stars of a new ad released on Friday in Texas' hotly contested US Senate race.
Democratic nominee James Talarico's campaign released the ad, which spotlights a 2012 incident in which his Republican opponent, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton purloined the posh pen accidentally left behind by attorney Joe Joplin in the Collin County Courthouse, which the ad notes is "the same courthouse where Paxton would later be indicted for investment fraud" for allegedly scamming his own friends by convincing them to invest in a failing tech company while he made a commission.
"Paxton walked up to the trays next to the metal detectors, rummaged through them, and came across someone else's expensive Montblanc pen. He decided to take it for himself," the ad states, showing courthouse security video of the incident.
The pen, the ad's narrator continued, "was a special gift" from Joplin's wife.
"When Joe realized it was missing, he contacted courthouse security," the ad says. "This is the footage they pulled. Ken Paxton, on camera, stealing this man's pen. After the police got involved, Joe got his pen back. He could have pressed charges, but he decided against it."
"Because Joe's a nice guy, and he'd never take someone else's pen," the clip continues. "But he also hasn't forgotten who took his."
The ad then cuts to a shot of Joplin saying, "Hi, I'm Joe Joplin, and I endorse James Talarico for the United States Senate."
Then, this tagline: "Vote for James Talarico. He won't steal your pen."
While viewers undoubtedly got a good laugh out of the ad—and some may have ponied up $6 for a pen labeled "Not Ken Paxton's" for sale on Talarico's campaign website—the candidate's team is using it to illustrate the character of a man the Democrat has repeatedly called "the most corrupt politician in America."
🚨MERCH DROP🚨Get your very own "Not Ken Paxton's Pen" today:store.jamestalarico.com
[image or embed]
— Team Talarico (@teamtalaricohq.bsky.social) August 14, 2026 at 10:22 AM
In addition to Paxton's 2015 securities fraud indictment—a case that ultimately ended in a 2025 deal in which he pleaded no contest, received deferred adjudication, completed community service, and paid restitution—the Republican attorney general was impeached by the GOP-controlled Texas House in 2023 over allegations including bribery, abuse of office, and misuse of public resources. The state Senate subsequently acquitted him.
Dan Cogdell, the Houston attorney who represented Paxton during his impeachment, has endorsed Talarico.
Talarico has also argued that Paxton used the power of his office to enrich himself and wealthy political supporters, portraying him as a politician who puts personal and donor interests ahead of ordinary Texans. Talarico's campaign claims Paxton's net worth has increased by 7,000% since he entered office, and that he now owns 11 homes.
“He has taken bribes from wealthy donors and then turned around and blocked overtime pay for Texas workers and gutted our healthcare,” Talarico said during a campaign rally in late May. “This is why he was impeached by his fellow Republicans. That’s why he was indicted for fraud and defrauding investors.”
“The movement that we’re building is a lot bigger than any one politician or any one political party,” Talarico added. “We are running against this corrupt system. Ken Paxton embodies that system."