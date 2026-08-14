Possibly 'Best Political Ad Yet This Season' Shows Texas Republican Ken Paxton's 2012 Pen Theft

A pilfered $1,000 Montblanc pen, courthouse security camera footage, and a man with a long memory have become unlikely stars of a new ad released on Friday in Texas' hotly contested US Senate race.

Democratic nominee James Talarico's campaign released the ad, which spotlights a 2012 incident in which his Republican opponent, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton purloined the posh pen accidentally left behind by attorney Joe Joplin in the Collin County Courthouse, which the ad notes is "the same courthouse where Paxton would later be indicted for investment fraud" for allegedly scamming his own friends by convincing them to invest in a failing tech company while he made a commission.

"Paxton walked up to the trays next to the metal detectors, rummaged through them, and came across someone else's expensive Montblanc pen. He decided to take it for himself," the ad states, showing courthouse security video of the incident.

The pen, the ad's narrator continued, "was a special gift" from Joplin's wife.

"When Joe realized it was missing, he contacted courthouse security," the ad says. "This is the footage they pulled. Ken Paxton, on camera, stealing this man's pen. After the police got involved, Joe got his pen back. He could have pressed charges, but he decided against it."

"Because Joe's a nice guy, and he'd never take someone else's pen," the clip continues. "But he also hasn't forgotten who took his."

The ad then cuts to a shot of Joplin saying, "Hi, I'm Joe Joplin, and I endorse James Talarico for the United States Senate."

Then, this tagline: "Vote for James Talarico. He won't steal your pen."

While viewers undoubtedly got a good laugh out of the ad—and some may have ponied up $6 for a pen labeled "Not Ken Paxton's" for sale on Talarico's campaign website—the candidate's team is using it to illustrate the character of a man the Democrat has repeatedly called "the most corrupt politician in America."

In addition to Paxton's 2015 securities fraud indictment—a case that ultimately ended in a 2025 deal in which he pleaded no contest, received deferred adjudication, completed community service, and paid restitution—the Republican attorney general was impeached by the GOP-controlled Texas House in 2023 over allegations including bribery, abuse of office, and misuse of public resources. The state Senate subsequently acquitted him.

Dan Cogdell, the Houston attorney who represented Paxton during his impeachment, has endorsed Talarico.

Talarico has also argued that Paxton used the power of his office to enrich himself and wealthy political supporters, portraying him as a politician who puts personal and donor interests ahead of ordinary Texans. Talarico's campaign claims Paxton's net worth has increased by 7,000% since he entered office, and that he now owns 11 homes.

“He has taken bribes from wealthy donors and then turned around and blocked overtime pay for Texas workers and gutted our healthcare,” Talarico said during a campaign rally in late May. “This is why he was impeached by his fellow Republicans. That’s why he was indicted for fraud and defrauding investors.”

“The movement that we’re building is a lot bigger than any one politician or any one political party,” Talarico added. “We are running against this corrupt system. Ken Paxton embodies that system."

