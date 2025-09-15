Movements Worldwide Draw the Line Against Genocide, Injustice, Fossil Fuels, and Call for Rights, Jobs, and Justice

Lidy Nacpil, Coordinator, Asian Peoples' Movement on Debt and Development (APMDD) "We are drawing the line against deceptive tactics led by rich nations and big corporations to perpetuate fossil fuel dominance and delay the equitable just transition to a fossil free and healthy planet. We demand a complete coal phase out in Asia by 2035 and a rapid and just energy transition out of fossil fuels and to 100% renewable energy before 2050. We demand the full delivery of climate finance obligations of the Global North to the Global South for urgent climate action including Just Transition! This is a crucial part of their reparations for historical and continuing harms to our people."

Tasneem Essop, Executive Director, Climate Action Network International “We are living through immensely challenging times right now: increasing injustices, human rights violations, wars, conflict and genocide, devastating climate impacts, rising cost of living and more. A global movement of movements is rising up to respond to the moment with the launch of the ‘Draw the Line’ Global Week of Action. Youth and women, workers and communities, young and old, across our ravaged planet are drawing the line against those fighting to keep us locked in a world of pollution, exploitation, wars and injustice. We are saying enough is enough and call for a Just Transition that puts people at the centre and serves the needs and interests of the masses of people who are suffering. As laid out by the UN Secretary General today, the energy transition is here and it is unstoppable, but it has to be just, fair, inclusive and fast. Our united actions across the globe in September will be our call for a just future.”

Rachitaa Gupta, Global Coordinator, Global Campaign to Demand Climate Justice (DCJ) “We are drawing the line against genocide, against fossil fuel expansion, and against false solutions that destroy our lands and extract from our communities. We refuse to let corporations profit off our lands, our resources, our food systems, and our bodies while our communities at the frontline continue to face the devastating impact of this crisis that we did not create. We demand an end to corporate capture and to the systems that turn war and extraction into profit. We call for a complete overhaul of the international financial architecture to dismantle debt traps, tax injustice, and neocolonial control. The Global North must pay up urgent climate finance in trillions, not as charity, but as reparations for centuries of plunder and pollution. This is not just a protest, it is a global movement for liberation. We demand a system change rooted in justice led by the peoples and communities. Our fight for climate justice is the fight for freedom, for dignity, and for life. And we are not backing down.”

Anne Jellema, Chief Executive, 350.org “This mobilisation is about power, people power. The power to reject the lies of fossil fuel billionaires and remake our world for the many, not the few. We are drawing the line, because when governments fail to act, we rise. When polluters and profiteers try to divide us, we unite. We have the answers to this crisis, and we are calling on world leaders to listen, act, and follow the will of the people, not the whims of autocrats and billionaires. It’s our future, and it is for us to decide what it looks like.”

Tyrone Scott, Senior Movement Building & Activism Officer, War on Want “In the UK, we’re joining movements worldwide and are drawing the line against inequality, climate breakdown, and the billionaires fuelling our global crises. On 20 September, thousands of us, backed by over 60 organisations, will march through the streets of London to demand justice. We’re part of a global movement rising together to say: enough is enough. From debt and poverty to fossil fuel tyranny, we are uniting across borders to resist more destruction and reclaim our future. This is a moment of reckoning. We are drawing the line for justice, for life, for the planet. Ordinary people didn’t cause this crisis, billionaires and corporations did. Now it’s time to make them pay to fix it.”

Omar Barghouti, co-founder of the BDS movement for Palestinian rights, recipient of the 2017 Gandhi Peace Award. “In the current, most depraved, induced starvation phase of the US-Israeli livestreamed genocide against 2.3 million Palestinians in the Gaza ghetto, Palestinian civil society stands united in calling on people of conscience and grassroots movements for racial, economic, social, climate and gender justice worldwide to help us build a critical mass of people power to end state, corporate and institutional complicity with Israel’s regime of settler-colonial apartheid and genocide, particularly through effective BDS actions and pressure. We are not begging for charity but calling for true solidarity, and that begins with doing no harm to our liberation struggle, at the very least, as a profound moral and legal obligation.”

Hari Krishna Nibanupudi, Global Climate Change Adviser, HelpAge International "Twenty-nine COPs and a million broken promises. Another summit, another letdown. It's time to radically reform how global climate negotiations are conducted—and take power out of the hands of the polluters who profit from delay."

Brice Böhmer Climate & Environment Lead, Transparency International "Too many past COPs have been undermined by undue influence and a lack of integrity. COP30 offers a vital opportunity to change course. Transparency International calls for clear rules of engagement, a strong conflict of interest policy, and an accountability framework to ensure that climate decisions serve the public good, not private profit. This is our chance to put ethics at the centre of climate action."

Sara Washburn, Ottawa-Gatineau Climate March Organizer, Fridays For Future Ottawa, Canada "I’m here because I’m a parent, and I worry about the world my kids are inheriting. We’re drawing the line because we all deserve a future built on care, not chaos. I’m taking action now because I want my children—and all our children—to have a safe, just, and livable planet."

Gan Golan, Co-Founder, Climate Clock Website: climateclock.world IG: https://www.instagram.com/climateclock.world/ “Who is running out the clock? On the same day that this campaign launches, July 22, the Climate Clock will tick down to less than 4 years for the first time in history. That means we will only have 3 years and 364 days remaining before we hit the critical 1.5 degree temperature rise. That is a clear red line that has been drawn by scientists and humanity, that the world does not want to cross. The thing is, we know the solutions. Most of the world is already taking action. However, a few fossil fuel billionaires are running out the clock, and risking humanity's survival. Humanity has drawn the line. These billionaires are the ones crossing it.”

Adrian Bornmann, Press Spokesman, PowerShift, http://power-shift.de , IG: powershift_ev “COP30 must mark a turning point toward true climate justice. Communities on the frontlines of the climate crisis cannot afford further delays - governments must commit to bold, equitable action now. We are drawing the line against climate destruction and economic injustice.”

Kumi Naidoo, President of the Fossil Fuel Non-Proliferation Treaty Initiative "We stand at a pivotal moment in history. This September, the line we draw is a collective act of resistance against destruction, and a bold demand for a better future, where justice and survival are non-negotiable. Fossil fuels fuel inequality, conflict, and climate chaos, benefiting a few at the expense of many. This global wave of action shows the power of people united across borders, backgrounds, and generations. Together, we are seeking to dismantle the systems of exploitation and demanding an end to fossil fuel expansion. Our collective power will shape a world that is sustainable, equitable, and just - for everyone."

Coraina de la Plaza, Hands Off Mother Earth (HOME) Alliance Global Coordinator, Spain “Geoengineering is a dangerous distraction from real climate action that gambles with the Earth’s systems and places power in the hands of the few. We will continue to resist geoengineering and remind governments that our planet is not a laboratory, but a shared home that we all must protect through proven and just sustainable solutions, not by experimenting with risky and unproven geoengineering schemes. To protect people and the Earth, we must resist these climate scams and fight for just, community-driven solutions to climate justice.”

Shady Khalil, Global Policy Senior Strategist, Oil Change International “At COP 28, every country committed to transition away from fossil fuels thanks to the tireless fight of millions of everyday people, frontline communities, and their allies. Rich Global North countries, who hold the greatest responsibility for the climate crisis, must phase out fossil fuels first and fastest. But some are ignoring their commitment, intent on squeezing every last dollar out of a dying, dirty industry —no matter the human cost. People power secured the first ever win for fossil fuel phaseout at COP28. People power will ensure that countries follow through on the equitable transition off of fossil fuels we were promised.”

Njoki Njehu, Principal Political Advisor, Fight Inequality Alliance. "We draw the line, here and now. Big corporations exploit our resources, and billionaire jets worsen the climate crisis, making the world unlivable for communities in Asia, Africa and Latin America. These communities are losing their homes and livelihoods, while simultaneously being burdened with taxes and charges to repay national debts. The powerful and influential manipulate the system, and we refuse to remain silent. The insatiable greed of a few must be confronted by the collective power and fundamental needs of all. "

Kathryn McCallum, Director of Strategy, Climate Action Network Australia “Big corporations export more fossil fuel pollution from Australia than from any country except Russia. For too long, fossil fuel CEOs and a handful of politicians in high-polluting countries like Australia have divided people with lies about the possibility for change, while the few profit from polluting our air. We will hold our government accountable, drawing the line on new coal and gas approvals.”

Maureen Santos, ONG FASE “Movimentos sociais, povos indígenas e tradicionais, e organizações do Sul Global estão indo às ruas para defender seus direitos e desafiar grandes corporações e o sistema financeiro. Estamos traçando um limite para que nossas comunidades não mergulhem em uma crise que não causamos. Sem uma transição justa e popular, e sem justiça climática, nossas comunidades e bens comuns continuarão a sofrer. As mobilizações de setembro também são cruciais para o processo que culmina com o grande dia global de ação em 15 de novembro, em Belém.”

Mwanahamisi Singano, Director of Policy, WEDO. Women and Gender Constituency co-focal point “As rights are rolled back and climate disasters intensify, feminists refuse to surrender to militarization, extractivism, and corporate capture. On September 17, we draw the line for bodily autonomy, racial justice, gender equality, and intersectionality. For care over capital, community-led solutions over corporate control, and for food, water, energy, and economic sovereignty. We fight for gender-just transition and regenerative economies.”

YOUNGO We refuse to inherit a planet destroyed by billionaires and fossil fuel companies while our communities bear the brunt of a crisis we didn't create. We're drawing the line against extractive models that prioritize profit over people and planet. We demand transformative action now. Our future depends on a just transition that puts rights, equity, and life at the center.

Ann Harrison, Climate Justice Policy Adviser, Amnesty International “The human rights harms that hurt those who are least responsible for the climate emergency are made much worse by the unjust economic structures that keep lower income countries in debt and extract their wealth for the benefit of a few. It’s time to tax the super rich and make big polluters pay for their climate harms. We are drawing the line against climate destruction and economic injustice. There is no climate justice without human rights.”

Kate Raworth, founder of Doughnut Economics. “In the face of worsening climate and ecological breakdown, widening inequalities, and escalating conflicts it’s clearly time to draw the line—rejecting economic systems that exploit people and violate Earth’s boundaries—so we can move toward economies that meet the needs of all people within the means of the living planet, on which all life depends.”

Lauren Latour, Member Services and Movement-Building Manager, Climate Action Network Canada “On September 20th, we’re coming together in communities across Canada to demand a safe and just future for all, and to build the power we’ll need to win this fight. No more fascism and authoritarianism. No more status quo politics that enable fossil fuel expansion and climate destruction. No more violations of Indigenous rights and scapegoating of migrants. We’re drawing the line—for people, for peace, for the planet.”

Mohammed Usrof, Executive Director of the Palestinian Institute for Climate Strategy “We are drawing the line because the same forces destroying our climate are bombing our people and stealing our future. We cannot separate climate justice from the struggle for freedom. From Gaza to the Amazon, we see how militarism and fossil capitalism fuel both ecocide and genocide. That’s why we are – to say: no more. No more war machines, no more climate colonialism, no more geoengineering experiments over our skies. The time to act is now. For justice, for life, for liberation.”

Meena Raman, Head of Programmes, Third World Network (TWN) “We are drawing the line at Global North countries delaying urgent climate action by expanding and continuing to rely on fossil fuels and not reducing their emissions fast enough. They are also reneging on their legal obligations to fund and enable climate action in the Global South. Our people are least responsible for and most affected by the climate crises. For us in Asia, our communities have been reeling with climate catastrophes for years, and even as I write this floods in Northern India and Pakistan have ravaged millions of lives and resources. Just Transition and Adaptation are 'not just words' for us but our chance at survival. The Global North, instead of honouring their historical responsibility, is orchestrating a 'Great Escape' from climate commitments. They cite lack of resources even as several G7 countries are funding a genocide in Palestine. Their leaders are evading accountability and passing on the burden to the Global South. It is high time that along with us, the people in the Global North draw a line against the injustices and destruction their countries are complicit in. This is THAT moment.”

Lise Masson, Climate Justice & Energy International Programme Coordinator, Friends of the Earth International “Whilst elites and transnational corporations continue to plunder our communities and our environment, to fuel the genocide in Gaza, to push a capitalist, colonial, and extractivist agenda, we the people draw the line. We say enough - no to the advance of fascism, to land grabs and to the financialisation of nature in the name of profit, and to so-called solutions to the climate and social crises that only further inequity. We stand for justice, for solidarity. We demand a feminist just energy transition that benefits our communities. We demand democracy, sovereignty, freedom for Palestine, and liberation for all.”





Dr Arjun Kumar Karki, Executive President, Rural Reconstruction Nepal (RRN) Nepal "The Global North owes a climate debt to countries like Nepal, where rural and mountain communities are already paying the price for a crisis they did not cause. Climate finance must be delivered as a binding obligation to support adaptation, build resilience, and address loss and damage, because anything less is a betrayal of justice."

Sharif Jamil, Coordinator, Waterkeepers - Bangladesh Bangladesh "We must draw the line against the fossil fuel systems that endanger our shared future, and directly shift to safe, clean, and affordable renewables, especially solar and wind. This shift will build resilient economies, enhance energy security, and generate green jobs while protecting public health and vital ecosystems. We demand delivery of Climate Finance obligations by the Global North governments to enable a successful just transition in the South."



Armayanti Sanusi, Chairperson of National Executive Body Solidaritas Perempuan (Women's Solidarity for Human Rights) Indonesia “Global food systems are propped up by neoliberal trade policies that serve profit over people, starving millions in the Global South. But this time, we draw the line on leaders' refusal to address climate impacts on our food systems. We draw the line on forced starvation as a weapon of war, illegally used in genocides across the globe and most primarily by the US and Israel in Gaza.”

Rifat Maqsood, Chairperson of the Tameer-e-Nou Women Workers Organization Pakistan “Women especially in the grassroots are hardest hit by crises and injustice. These include the tightening grip on the Pakistani people of repaying unsustainable and illegitimate public debts, with women bearing some of the heaviest burdens that come in the form of austerity loan conditions, such as cutting budgets for essential social services. With up to 60 percent of tax revenues allocated to pay interest payments alone, the Pakistani government is not only close to debt default. It is in fact already defaulting on its sworn mandate to protect and fulfill the rights and needs of its people.”

India Saktiman Ghosh, General Secretary, National Hawker Federation "We must defend vulnerable communities. In India, 40 percent of the people struggle for a day's worth of food. We should start righting the disparity with a wealth tax on the rich 1% that controls 90% of the country's wealth."

Luke Espiritu, President, Bukluran ng Manggagawang Pilipino (Solidary of Filipino Workers) Philippines “Social movements, communities, and labor movements are mobilizing in many countries to demand a rapid, equitable, and just transition. This transition must address potential dislocations and disruptions, guarantee the protection and promotion of the rights and welfare of people. This just transition must ensure that the costs and benefits of the transition are shared fairly.”

Ivan Gonzales, coordenador político da Confederação Sindical das Américas (CSA) “Nos oponemos a la crisis climática, la crisis del capitalismo y las acciones de las corporaciones transnacionales. La aceleración de las prácticas económicas capitalistas ha obligado a muchas comunidades en diferentes países y regiones a vincular su lucha y la construcción de respuestas a la cuestión de la justicia climática, lo que nos ha traído a este momento.”

Natália Lobo – militante da Marcha das Mulheres e da Sempreviva Organização Feminista (SOF) “Estamos traçando limites e organizando marchas e manifestações ao redor do mundo em setembro, enquanto também nos preparamos para nossa grande marcha em Belém, em 15 de novembro. Em nosso chamado à ação, enfatizamos a urgência da luta por justiça ambiental e nos posicionamos contra todas as guerras e genocídios ao redor do mundo, bem como contra o poder das corporações transnacionais, a face do capitalismo que destrói a natureza hoje.”

Beatriz Moreira, Peoples' Summit Secretariat “We draw the line against false solutions poisoning our territories and demand an end to all wars and genocides. Against imperialism and corporate power, the People’s Summit Towards COP30 stands firm, raising the real solutions to today’s crises. We hear the cry of the people: from the countryside, waters, mangroves, seas, and forests, to urban workers, women, youth, and children. There is no future without system change, and we can only see its beginnings within ourselves. That’s why we are taking the streets on November 15, raising our voices for climate justice on a massive global day of action.”

Antonio Lisboa, CUT Brazil, for TUNGO “Workers and their unions are calling on governments to deliver climate protection and prosperity. Promises on quality green jobs need to be kept. Finance and investments fail to materialise at scale and new jobs lack decent work standards. The result is an ‘unjust’ and fragmented transition that is leaving workers and vulnerable groups unprotected and unprepared for a runaway climate crisis, especially in the Global South. The global trade union movement calls on governments to draw the line!”

Claudia Rubio Giraldo, Coordinator, Women's Environment and Development Organization “Many times, the most effective (and beautiful) ways to resist is by demonstrating the unity and steadfastness of a community. At this moment, where gender is being pushed back and climate change ignored or outright rejected, we will demonstrate the power of our collective feminist voice, that we won't sit silently while our rights are being squashed, and that we are here, and here to stay.”