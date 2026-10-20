October, 20 2026, 04:52pm EDT
For Immediate Release
Contact: Chris Fleming,Email:,chris@redhorsestrategies.com
New Analysis: 1.5 Million Latinos Lose Food Assistance
In 7 states, nearly 772,000 Latinos—about half of nationwide SNAP losses—have been cut off
Today, Unrig the Economy and Americans for Tax Fairness released a new analysis (in English and Spanish) showing that cuts to SNAP enacted under Trump and Congressional Republicans’ tax law have disproportionately affected Latinos. Since the law passed, more than 1.5 million Latinos nationwide are estimated to have lost food assistance that helped keep food on the table. Across just seven states, roughly half of all Latinos who have lost SNAP benefits nationwide have lost access to the program since July 2025.
“The Republican Tax Law took food assistance away from more than 1.5 million Latinos to pay for tax breaks for billionaires and big corporations,” said Leor Tal, Campaign Director for Unrig Our Economy. “Families are already struggling with the high cost of groceries and gas thanks to the war in Iran and tariffs. SNAP cuts make it even harder for Latino families – who are disproportionately impacted – to put food on the table.”
“The results are in: Trump and his GOP allies in Congress cut critical nutrition assistance that helps millions of Latinos and working people across the country meet their basic needs—all to deliver historic tax giveaways to billionaires and business elites,” said Jodie Rubenstein, Executive Director of Americans for Tax Fairness. “As is so often the case, working families and communities of color bear the brunt of Trump’s economic policies. We cannot allow billionaire wealth to grow unchecked while communities go hungry.”
Read Unrig Our Economy and Americans for Tax Fairness’ new report on Latino food assistance loss in English and Spanish.
Americans for Tax Fairness (ATF) is a diverse campaign of more than 420 national, state and local endorsing organizations united in support of a fair tax system that works for all Americans. It has come together based on the belief that the country needs comprehensive, progressive tax reform that results in greater revenue to meet our growing needs. This requires big corporations and the wealthy to pay their fair share in taxes, not to live by their own set of rules.(202) 506-3264
LATEST NEWS
'Just a Flat-Out Lie': Collins Says She Couldn't Have Known Kavanaugh Would Vote to Overturn Roe v. Wade
"This is just another flimsy attempt to avoid responsibility for her actions," said a spokesperson for Planned Parenthood Votes Maine.
Oct 20, 2026
News
As she faces a tough reelection fight in Maine, Republican Sen. Susan Collins is twisting the facts about her role in laying the groundwork for the US Supreme Court's overturning of abortion rights.
Throughout the campaign, Collins has been dogged by questions about her fateful decision in 2018 to cast a key vote to confirm Justice Brett Kavanaugh to the court. In 2022, he joined the court's conservative majority to overturn the 1973 Roe v. Wade precedent, allowing states to impose severe new bans and restrictions on abortion.
In June, Collins—who has described herself as pro-choice—said she did "not regret" her vote to confirm Kavanaugh, falsely claiming that Roe was overturned by a 6-3 margin and was therefore doomed regardless of her vote. In fact, the precedent was overturned by a 5-4 margin, meaning Kavanaugh's vote proved decisive.
Now in a dead heat race with Democratic nominee Troy Jackson, who has repeatedly hammered her on abortion rights, Collins has continued to defend her confirmation vote. She's also kept fudging the truth.
“I’m very disappointed in his vote to overturn Roe v. Wade,” Collins said of Kavanaugh during an interview published Monday by Maine ABC affiliate WMTW. “There was no way for me to anticipate that.”
Collins had, in fact, been warned that Kavanaugh might overturn Roe v. Wade. In her October 5, 2018, speech supporting his confirmation, she explicitly acknowledged “the concern that Judge Kavanaugh would seek to overturn Roe v. Wade” and noted that President Donald Trump had pledged to nominate judges who would do so.
Reproductive freedom advocates cautioned her that Kavanaugh was not being truthful when he said he considered Roe to be settled precedent, citing his history of ruling against abortion access and praising former Chief Justice William Rehnquist’s dissent in Roe.
But Collins dismissed these advocates' warnings, arguing that Republican-appointed Justices Sandra Day O’Connor, David Souter, and Anthony Kennedy had voted to reaffirm Roe despite opposition to some of their nominations from abortion rights groups. “Suffice it to say, prominent advocacy organizations have been wrong,” Collins said.
In this case, they were not. Lisa Margulies, spokesperson for Planned Parenthood Votes in Maine, said it was dishonest of Collins to plead innocence.
"It’s just a flat-out lie that Susan Collins had ‘no way’ of knowing Brett Kavanaugh would overturn our federal right to abortion," she said. "Mainers drove down to DC and begged her not to confirm him. They knew he was a direct threat to abortion, and so did Susan Collins."
"This is just another flimsy attempt to avoid responsibility for her actions," Margulies said. "Enough is enough. Mainers deserve better than a senator who will throw their rights under the bus and then refuse to acknowledge the harm done."
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'Consumers Are Feeling Spooked': Trump's Failed Economic Policies Send Price of Halloween Candy Soaring
"Trick-or-treaters will have to make due with miniature candy bars this year to accommodate Trump’s king-size price hikes."
Oct 20, 2026
News
President Donald Trump's illegal war with Iran and his global tariffs have tag-teamed to jack up the price of Halloween candy, according to a report published Tuesday.
The new analysis by Groundwork Collaborative and The Century Foundation finds that the price of popular Halloween candy has increased by more than 15% during the last year, which is several times the overall rate of inflation over the same period.
The biggest jump in price came from candy maker Mondelez, whose sour gummy candy variety pack saw its price shoot up by more than 39% in the last year.
Other notable price hikes included the Hershey variety pack, which increased by nearly 20%; the Ferrero chocolate pack, which increased by 19%; the Mars chocolate variety pack, which increased by over 13%; and Tootsie seasonal lollipops, which increased by over 7%.
The report notes that Trump's illegal Iran War and his aluminum tariffs have had an impact on candy prices by driving up packaging costs for sweets.
However, the report also points the finger at the candy companies, which have continued to raise prices even after receiving a tariff exemption for cocoa and getting refunds for illegal tariffs Trump charged them last year.
"Hershey’s profit margin jumped 50% year over year, helped by pocketing a $9 million tariff refund that never made its way back to shoppers," the report notes, "while Mondelez saw a similar 30% bump in margins."
Kyle K. Moore, chief economist at The Century Foundation, said that Trump's policies had helped turn "a fun family tradition into another terrifying bill."
"With debt and high prices eating into families’ Halloween budgets," said Moore, "it's no wonder consumers are feeling spooked."
Elizabeth Pancotti, vice president of policy and advocacy at Groundwork Collaborative, pointed out that consumer sentiment recently hit record lows, as Americans are also struggling with the rising costs of gasoline and groceries.
"Trick-or-treaters will have to make due with miniature candy bars this year to accommodate Trump’s king-size price hikes," Pancotti said.
A Sunday report in The Cleveland Plain Dealer highlighted an additional reason for the high price of Halloween candy: The price of sugar, which has been affected by "poor weather and weaker production forecasts in several major sugar-producing regions."
A survey released earlier this month by Lending Tree found that Americans expect to spend significantly less on Halloween overall this year, with 23% saying they plan to buy fewer overall Halloween items compared to a year ago, while 24% said they expected to go into debt while celebrating the holiday.
Data released by the US Bureau of Labor Statistics last week showed inflation in September rising to its fastest level in six months, driven in large part by costs related to the Iran War.
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'Pathetic Excuse for a Man': Ramaswamy Slammed Over Ad Featuring Acton’s Estranged Mother in Ohio
Acton's brother said the ad was a "despicable low," noting that their mother stood by their stepfather after he was charged with raping Acton at the age of 12.
Oct 20, 2026
News
With just two weeks left until Election Day, Republican Ohio gubernatorial candidate Vivek Ramaswamy is drawing criticism from across the political spectrum over a vicious attack video featuring his Democratic opponent Amy Acton's estranged mother, whom she has accused of abandoning her after she was sexually abused as a child.
The 60-second video, which surfaced on social media Monday and was amplified by conservative accounts, features Donna Arthur, Acton’s biological mother, urging Ohioans to vote against Acton and accusing her of lying about experiencing homelessness and living in a tent during her childhood.
"I love my daughter, but when I saw her lying about her opponent, it's not easy for a mother to say this, but Amy has a serious problem. She is a liar," Arthur said. "She says she grew up living in a tent. None of that is true. She's lied her entire life."
After the ad went viral on social media, Acton's brother, Philip Stearns, accused Ramaswamy of sinking to "a despicable low." In a statement Tuesday, he noted that "after he was arrested and Amy and I were removed from their custody, our birth mother stayed married to Amy's rapist until he died."
Stearns called the ad an "attempt to turn the sexual abuse Amy endured at 12 years old from our birth mother’s husband into a political talking point."
It remains unclear who produced the ad, which contains no sponsorship disclosure indicating whether Ramaswamy's campaign or a supporting political action committee was behind it. Acton's campaign, however, has blamed her opponent.
Ramaswamy's political allies have previously attacked Acton over therapy she received following the abuse. Ramaswamy himself drew criticism in April after claiming that his opponent had no vision for Ohio "other than to complain about what someone else did to her."
“This desperate, disgusting attack reveals exactly who Vivek Ramaswamy is at his core,” Stearns said, describing him as “a pathetic excuse for a man who is willing to hurt anyone as long as it gets him what he wants.”
Though President Donald Trump won Ohio by double digits in 2024, several recent polls show Acton with a substantial lead over Ramaswamy, a staunch ally of the president.
In a statement to HuffPost, the Ramaswamy campaign did not take credit for the ad, but defended its substance.
"We don't know what happened between Amy and her mother, who first spoke out about Amy in 2020, but we know that Amy Acton is a serial fabulist who has some serious problems with the truth that the public needs to be aware of before deciding who to entrust as governor," said Connie Luck, a spokesperson for the Ramaswamy campaign.
She added: “Everyone who knows [Acton] best—her former boss, her former state colleagues, her fellow physicians, and now her own mother—are clearly warning Ohioans not to vote for her. Ohioans deserve to know that.”
Acton has spoken on the campaign trail about the hardships she experienced as a child and has made them central to her pledge to make life more affordable for struggling Ohio families.
"I know what it feels like to go hungry, to not have enough," Acton said during an interview in August. "My brother and I actually were in a tent in the middle of winter growing up, so these problems are real to me."
She spoke about these experiences long before she ran for governor. In a 2019 profile by The Youngstown Vindicator, Acton—then serving as the director of Ohio's health department under Republican Gov. Mike DeWine—recounted a childhood marked by poverty, neglect, and abuse.
By age 12, she said, she and her brother, Stearns, had lived in roughly 18 different homes. She said her stepfather had already faced molestation allegations when her mother married him—a claim confirmed by newspaper reports and court records from the time. She said her family was living in a tent at a campground outside Youngstown in the winter when her stepfather raped her.
After charges were filed, Acton and her brother went to live with their biological father and his relatives, who had been granted custody. She recalled trying to kiss her mother goodbye at the courthouse, only for her mother to turn her cheek away.
"That was the last time I ever saw her," Acton said. According to the profile, her mother and stepfather subsequently fled town while he was out of jail on bond.
The attack on Acton has drawn bipartisan outrage.
Ohio state Rep. Allison Russo (D-7), who is running for secretary of state, described the ad as "among the most vile political attacks I’ve ever seen."
"Millions of adults from all walks of life are estranged from a parent, often because of childhood abuse and trauma that are far too common in our society," she said. "Exploiting that deeply personal pain for political gain is cruel, shameful, and deserving of unequivocal condemnation."
US Rep. Greg Landsman (D-Ohio) agreed that it was “one of the most despicable things I’ve ever seen in politics.”
"He’s arguably the most unlikable person in the history of people… because of stuff like this," he said of Ramaswamy. "By the end of the day, Ohioans will learn what happened to Amy as a 12-year-old girl, how her mother lost custody of Amy as a result, and what a disgrace Vivek is for pulling this."
Rep. Sam Liccardo (D-Calif.), who previously prosecuted child sexual assault cases, said that Arthur’s defense of her late husband despite her daughter’s assault allegation is something he has witnessed “too frequently.”
"A child victim discloses the abuse by a stepdad or mom’s boyfriend, and mom takes the abuser’s side because she can’t bear to think that she had exposed her own child to a monster," he said. "Mom is protecting mom—not the child."
He added that "Ramaswamy has embraced the Trumpian role of taking the side of the predator."
While right-wing influencers, including Donald Trump Jr., amplified the ad and treated it as a “bombshell” October surprise that could upend Acton’s campaign, some conservatives also expressed dismay.
GOP strategist Liz Mair called the ad "terrible" and said it is "going to remind people of that one family member who hates them for no rational reason at all and make them feel sympathetic towards Acton."
“In brief, it pushed me towards Acton, not away from her,” Mair continued. “And this is genuinely the only thing I’ve seen or read about Acton to make me think anything positive of her."
"It seems crazy to me [that] one would assume this would work and not backfire," said conservative commentator Mary Katharine Ham. "An estranged mom from a rough childhood going straight to camera to trash her daughter as a trustworthy messenger?"
Washington Examiner columnist Tim Carney predicted bluntly that "This ad could sink Vivek."
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ADL, Creator of Infamous ‘Mamdani Monitor,’ Won't Even Say Trump's Name After Antisemitic Slur
The statement exposed the ADL as "a deeply unserious organization that has drifted far away from its stated mission, and one that has lost all credibility," said one critic.
Oct 20, 2026
News
A brief statement from the Anti-Defamation League sharing the history of the antisemitic term "shylock," made a day after President Donald Trump used the slur at a campaign rally, illustrated "two paths for American Jews," according to Indivisible co-founder Leah Greenberg.
"Throw in to fight for multiracial pluralistic democracy or seek junior partner status in the MAGA coalition," said Greenberg, who is Jewish. "This is where the latter path leads."
The ADL was founded in 1913 to protect Jewish people from antisemitic attacks, but has focused heavily on promoting the United States' support of Israel and conflating antisemitism with criticism of Israel's violent treatment of Palestinians.
Considering the ADL's roots, Greenberg was among several observers who noticed that the group's response to Trump's recent comment on US Sen. Roger Marshall (R-Kan.) failed to mention the president by name.
Trump used the term to defend Marshall, a doctor, from criticism over his suing of more than 700 patients for their unpaid medical bills.
Marshall's opponents had portrayed him as “some kind of a Shylock-type guy,” said the president, who has used the term before. The word comes from the name of a Jewish moneylender in the William Shakespeare play "The Merchant of Venice," and has been used as an anti-Jewish slur indicating greediness and unfair lending practices.
In response to Trump's comments, the ADL wrote on social media that the term "is rooted in a longstanding antisemitic stereotype. Regardless of intent, its use can reinforce harmful tropes about Jews and normalize language that has long been used to target the Jewish community."
Dylan Williams, vice president for government affairs at the Center for International Policy (CIP), called the ADL's response "meek and endangering response" that contrasted sharply with the ADL's treatment of progressive lawmakers who condemn Israel.
The ADL's focus on anti-Israel criticism has become especially pronounced in recent years, as Americans' sympathies have turned toward Palestinians and away from Israel's US-backed government and military, which has waged war on the entire population of Gaza since October 2023 and is pushing to violently force Palestinians out of the illegally occupied West Bank.
The group, led by CEO Jonathan Greenblatt, has been incensed by student-led protests demanding an end to US military support for Israel by the electoral victories and campaigns of numerous Palestinian rights supporters, including New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani.
Last year, the ADL saw fit to launch a "Mamdani Monitor" aimed at tracking the popular progressive mayor's supposedly "antisemitic" policies. The monitor has highlighted Mamdani's revocation of New York City's recognition of the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance's definition of antisemitism, which has been rejected by dozens of Jewish historians and Holocaust experts who say it conflates antisemitism with criticism of Israel.
If a Democrat used the term Trump did, said Matt Duss, executive vice president at CIP, "Jonathan Greenblatt would be knocking people over to get in front of a camera to condemn them by name, but it was Trump so it’s just a general public service announcement."
The statement exposed the ADL as "a deeply unserious organization that has drifted far away from its stated mission, and one that has lost all credibility," said Adam Carlson of Zenith Polls.
The group has previously come to the defense of Republican megadonor and Trump adviser Elon Musk, a vehement supporter of Israel, when he made what appeared to be a "Sieg Heil" Nazi salute at a Trump inaugural event. Greenblatt said the apparent salute was simply an "awkward gesture."
"The ADL is apparently too busy chasing down college students with 'Free Palestine' stickers," said Tariq Kenney-Shawa of the Institute for Middle East Understanding, "to worry about the president of the United States casually dropping some medieval-age antisemitism at a campaign rally."
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Rights Group Says Polling Places Should Be 'No ICE' Zones During Midterm Elections
"Voters should not have to fear being caught in an ICE dragnet when they head to the polls.”
Oct 20, 2026
News
Human Rights Watch on Tuesday called for the establishment of “No ICE” zones around polling places, early voting locations, and ballot drop boxes ahead of next month's midterm elections, warning that the presence of US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents could deter eligible Americans from exercising their right to vote.
“ICE officers’ abuses have already seriously affected US citizens who have been stopped, beaten, detained, deported, and even killed,” Human Rights Watch (HRW) executive director Philippe Bolopion said in a statement. “Voters should not have to fear being caught in an ICE dragnet when they head to the polls.”
As HRW noted:
Federal law generally prohibits federal officials from sending “troops or armed men” to voting sites. Several state laws prohibit any armed officers, including police, from engaging in acts that could interfere with the elections or intimidate voters by their presence near polling places. Some states bar law enforcement officers, including police, from being in close proximity to polling places at all unless they are responding to a specific incident.
Despite these robust prohibitions, neither President Donald Trump nor the heads of the US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and the Federal Bureau of Investigation have been willing to rule out the possibility that federal agents, including ICE, may be at places where people vote.
While Trump administration officials, including Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin, have indicated there are no plans to deploy ICE agents to polling stations, many voters—especially nonwhite ones—are nonetheless wary amid mixed signals and an often violent, and sometimes deadly, anti-immigrant crackdown that's harmed both immigrants and citizens.
In a survey released last month by the Center for Transparent and Trusted Elections at the University of California, San Diego School of Social Sciences, 40% of respondents said they expected some kind of ICE presence at polling places, with nonwhite respondents even more likely to anticipate seeing immigration enforcers where they vote.
Critics point to Trump's efforts to cast doubt on the integrity of US voting, as well as the push by some of the president's allies for a martial law declaration, as cause for alarm. Trump has repeatedly promoted unsubstantiated claims of widespread election fraud and noncitizen voting—even after his own administration's Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency called the 2020 election “the most secure in American history.”
The president's "Big Lie" that Democrats stole that election fueled the deadly January 6, 2021 Capitol insurrection, while sowing doubt in the minds of right-wing voters, 82% of whom believe that the biggest problem in the nation’s elections is “ineligible people casting votes,” according to a Public Religion Research Institute survey released Tuesday.
HRW noted that three lawsuits are pending in federal courts to prevent ICE from conducting operations at polling places, with an additional case seeking to compel the federal government to disclose any plans for such deployments. Additionally, the Washington, DC Board of Elections recently asked the National Guard to limit troops' presence near midterm drop box locations after Guard members were spotted near one such box in Foggy Bottom.
“ICE agents should be publicly ordered to stay away from the polls, and anywhere ballots are being cast,” Bolopion said.
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Private Medicaid Contractors Set to Cash In as Trump-GOP Cuts Take Care From Millions
"It’s plain wrong for these companies to boost their profits by kicking people off their healthcare."
Oct 20, 2026
News
As millions of Americans lose Medicaid coverage due to the unparalleled cuts that President Donald Trump signed into law last year, large private contractors are poised to make a financial killing as states move to implement draconian new work reporting requirements that are already wreaking havoc in several states.
A report published Tuesday by Democrats on the Senate Finance Committee warns that "a small handful of companies—some whose technology has a history of grievous errors—will be in charge of implementing historically harsh Medicaid work reporting requirements that never should have been enacted in the first place." The report spotlights five firms that hold contracts with states for Medicaid eligibility and enrollment work: Maximus, Gainwell, General Dynamics Information Technology, Conduent, and Deloitte.
"This investigation began by asking contractors a series of questions to determine whether they are up to the task of implementing Medicaid work reporting requirements on behalf of states, and the committee’s interim findings show that we cannot conclude they are," the report states. "The companies who stand to profit from new Medicaid work reporting requirements evaded hard questions about past performance, current process, and the potential for errors that cause widespread harm."
The Democrats' report comes as states are rushing to implement the new Medicaid work reporting requirements ahead of the January 1, 2027 deadline. The mandates require certain Medicaid recipients to document at least 80 hours per month of work or other qualifying activities—or lose coverage.
As KFF Health News reported earlier this year, state governments rely on private firms to "design and operate computer systems that assess whether low-income people qualify for Medicaid."
"Those state systems have a history of errors that can cut off benefits to eligible people," the outlet added, pointing to its 2024 investigation of Deloitte, which holds Medicaid-related contracts in at least 25 states.
States are paying Deloitte and other for-profit firms millions of dollars in taxpayer funds to help their governments comply with the new federal Medicaid rules, which could strip coverage from more than 10 million people by 2028.
None of the five vendors that Senate Democrats are investigating agreed to provide data on how many people their systems have reported to state Medicaid offices as potentially ineligible for coverage—though all of them denied having contract provisions that incentivize kicking people off the program. The companies also declined to disclose the compensation of their CEOs.
Nebraska, Montana, and Arkansas are so far the only US states that have begun implementing work requirements included in the Trump-GOP budget law. Preliminary data out of Nebraska indicates that red tape stemming from the work reporting mandates accounts for most of the coverage loss and denials so far.
Across the country, around 4 million people have lost Medicaid and Children's Health Insurance Program coverage since Trump signed the Republican budget package into law last July.
"The nation is just weeks away from Republicans rolling out the red tape on unsuspecting Americans who have life-or-death healthcare needs. This rushed rollout is going to be a disaster," Sen. Ron Wyden (D-Ore.), the top Democrat on the Senate Finance Committee, said in a statement on Tuesday. "It is essential to hold these contractors to a higher standard and implement commonsense accountability measures that make fast, simple, and durable enrollment in healthcare coverage the bar for earning taxpayer dollars."
Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) added that "as President Trump and Republicans gut healthcare for millions of Americans, big corporations are cashing in by running systems that snarl Americans in red tape and strip them of their Medicaid coverage."
"It’s plain wrong for these companies to boost their profits by kicking people off their healthcare," the senator added, "and I’ll keep fighting to end this corporate greed."
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'The Public Deserves Answers': No Kings Coalition Gives Zuckerberg 24 Hours to Come Clean on Instagram Block
"Critical voter information or civic participation should not be blocked, throttled, or otherwise interfered with if Meta aspires to be a trusted actor in our democracy."
Oct 20, 2026
News
The coalition of organizations behind the No Kings demonstrations on Monday demanded answers from Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg about why Instagram suspended the movement's primary account on Saturday.
In a letter to Zuckerberg, No Kings took issue with the explanations given by the company so far about the account's removal, which lasted approximately 90 minutes at the peak of rally activity.
"Public comments from representatives of Meta do not sufficiently explain these actions or the significant delay in remedying the so-called 'technical glitch,'" the letter states. "This raises serious questions among the public about why these actions were taken and the implications during the election season. Critical voter information or civic participation should not be blocked, throttled, or otherwise interfered with if Meta aspires to be a trusted actor in our democracy."
"The public deserves answers," the letter continues. "As such, the No Kings Coalition demands public response to the following questions. Americans are voting, and the election is fast approaching. Time is of the essence."
The letter then lists several questions that Meta needs to answer about the incident, giving the company until Wednesday at 5:00 pm PT to respond.
Among other things, No Kings wants Meta to release enforcement logs related to the account's suspension, to divulge any communications company officials have had with the Trump administration, and to explain any role that artificial intelligence agents potentially played in getting the account taken down.
Meta's suspension of the No Kings Instagram account is just one of many recent incidents that have raised concern about Big Tech platforms putting their thumbs on the scale on behalf of right-wing interests.
In Brazil, the campaign of President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva filed a legal complaint last week accusing Meta of shutting down accounts promoting his candidacy while using its algorithms to promote content produced by the campaign of far-right rival Flávio Bolsonaro.
As The Associated Press reported on Thursday, a judge in Brazil’s top electoral court sided with Lula’s campaign, ruling that Meta “cannot reduce the distribution of political content, restrict searches, or remove posts in a way that creates an imbalance between Lula and Bolsonaro.”
Bleecker Street, the distributor of director Alex Gibney’s four-hour documentary about SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, told The Hollywood Reporter on Saturday that TikTok had permanently suspended the film’s promotional account.
Messages shared with The Hollywood Reporter revealed that TikTok accused the Musk documentary account of violating its rules regarding political content, but it was not clear what those violations were.
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Alberta Secession Effort by Trump's Right-Wing Canadian Allies Goes Down in Flames
"The separatists and Trump lost," said one commentator. "Canada won."
Oct 20, 2026
News
The leader of the movement that opposed separatists' efforts to achieve independence for the Canadian province of Alberta said Monday night that voters' resounding rejection of the secession push would "send a very strong message to the rest of the world," after Trump administration officials backed the effort.
"Don’t mess with Canada," said Thomas Lukaszuk, a former deputy premier of Alberta who led the Forever Canadian campaign.
With more than 1.8 million votes counted Tuesday morning, 75.7% of Alberta voters had supported remaining in Canada with no further referendum. Just over 24% voted in favor of holding a second referendum on separating from the country, which would have been binding.
Separatist leaders, many of whom came to prominence after leading protests against public health precautions during the coronavirus pandemic, were welcomed to meetings at the US State Department in recent months, where they sought advice on their "Let Alberta Decide" campaign from Republican operatives. The meetings, said British Columbia premier David Eby, amounted to "treason."
US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent expressed support for the separatist movement, which does not have a central leader but is backed by groups in Alberta including the Alberta Prosperity Project and Stay Free Alberta.
Bessent said in January that the province, which holds the world's fourth-largest proven oil reserves, could be “a natural partner for the US."
"I think we should let them come down into the US," Bessent told right-wing podcaster Jack Posobiec. "They have great resources. The Albertans are very independent people... Alberta has a wealth of natural resources, but they won’t let them build a pipeline to the Pacific."
Former Trump administration adviser and Republican megadonor Elon Musk also said on social media this month that Alberta "should separate" from Canada.
The referendum came as President Donald Trump has threatened to take over Canada and make it "the 51st state," accusing the Canadian government of treating the US "very badly." He has imposed 50% tariffs on a range of Canadian imports, setting off a trade war.
Separatists in Alberta, whose views have long been in the minority, have complained that the province "sends $20 billion more to Ottawa every year than it gets back," and fumed over any environmental policies that threaten Alberta’s oil industry, one of the most polluting in the world.
Canceled oil pipelines, a bill banning oil tankers from stopping and unloading at ports on British Columbia's coast, and an emissions cap have been decried as evidence that the federal government has treated Alberta as "a colony," as one separatist told The Associated Press Monday—despite the fact that the emissions cap was dropped for the province's oil and gas sector last year.
“They want to take and take and take from us, and not return anything," Dustin Degenhardt said while voting.
Danielle Smith, the leader of the United Conservative Party and the premier of Alberta, said she supported the province remaining in the country and applauded the vote results.
But at a recent online forum, Smith outlined the concerns of separatists, saying families face growing affordability struggles and asserting the province has been forced to provide hundreds of thousands of immigrants whom the federal government has resettled there.
A report released in June by the Calgary Chamber of Commerce found that seceding from Canada would shrink Alberta's economy by $62 billion per year.
Prime Minister Mark Carney said after the vote Monday night that the decision by a large majority of voters was "a great result for Canada."
"Albertans have chosen unity," said Carney. "They've chosen to build together. They've chosen to continue to take care of each other, to move forward together."
Podcast host Laura Babcock said Tuesday that "the separatists and Trump lost. Canada won."
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Poll: Majority Fear Trump as Dictator
The survey also found that people in the country see the president's far-right MAGA movement as "more threatening" than Democratic Socialists of America.
Oct 20, 2026
News
“As Christian nationalist leaders attack the sentiment of empathy, a disturbing ‘empathy gap’ has opened, separating Republicans and white evangelicals from most other Americans,” PRRI president and founder Robert P. Jones said in a statement. “Such orchestrated attacks are typical of violent authoritarian movements and should be disturbing to all who care about the moral foundations of our pluralistic democracy.”
A majority of Americans believe President Donald Trump is a “potentially dangerous dictator” whose power must be checked, a new national survey released Tuesday revealed amid deepening public pessimism about the country's direction ahead of next month's midterm elections.
The 2026 American Values Survey, conducted by the nonpartisan Public Religion Research Institute (PRRI) in partnership with the Brookings Institution, found that 58% of Americans agree that “President Trump is a potentially dangerous dictator whose power should be limited before he destroys American democracy.”
That's up from 52% who said the president is a possibly dangerous dictator in last year's survey.
Among Democrats, 90% consider Trump a dangerous dictator, while 64% of independents and 20% of Republicans felt the same way.
Two-thirds (68%) of respondents said their opinion of Trump has mostly worsened over the last two years, including in communities that had been among his core supporters. Trump’s favorability among Hispanic Protestants has dropped from 51% in 2024 to 31%, and Hispanic Trump voters were twice as likely as white Trump voters to say they regret supporting the president.
“The coalition that put Donald Trump back in the White House is breaking apart, with 76% of Americans saying the economy is on the wrong track,” PRRI CEO Melissa Deckman said in a statement. “His 2024 gains are clearly not a long-term realignment, as we see Black, Hispanic, and young male voters moving back to Democrats.”
Meanwhile, just 37% of those surveyed agreed with the statement that Trump is “a strong leader who should be given the power he needs to restore America’s greatness.”
Regarding one of those powers—the ability to set immigration policy—a majority of Republicans (62%) and white evangelicals (53%) said they support locking up undocumented immigrants in "internment camps," a policy backed by 16% of Democrats and 28% of independents.
Nearly half of those surveyed (48%) said the Make America Great Again movement "poses a serious threat to the country," compared with 36% who said the same of the Democratic Socialists of America. More than 8 in 10 Democrats (82%) see MAGA as a serious threat, while 7 in 10 Republicans (72%) said the same of the DSA.
The survey showed that only about half (52%) of respondents have confidence in US elections, and that 82% of Republicans believe that the biggest problem in the nation's elections is "ineligible people casting votes," while 80% of Democrats said the biggest problem is "eligible voters being denied the right to vote."
More than one-third (35%) of respondents said that “if there are serious concerns about voter fraud in a local voting location, the president should order federal agents to seize the ballots and take over the vote counting,” with 6 in 10 Republicans agreeing with the statement.
A slim majority (51%) of respondents were more likely to agree with the statement, “Socialism is best understood as a system in which the government provides benefits such as health insurance, retirement support, and access to free higher education” than with the statement, “Socialism is best understood as a system in which the government controls major parts of the economy, such as utilities, transportation, communications, and banks," with which 43% concurred.
Four in ten Americans (41%) agree that capitalism is no longer working for average Americans and the country should consider adopting some aspects of socialism – including nearly half of Americans ages 18-29 (48%).
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— PRRI (@prri.org) October 20, 2026 at 5:43 AM
The survey showed growing dissatisfaction regarding the country's trajectory. Seven in 10 respondents (71%) said the United States is headed in the wrong direction, while 76% said the same of the economy. Both figures have risen substantially since last year.
The survey also found that an "empathy gap"—the level of belief in the importance of empathy—is growing between white conservatives and other Americans. While two-thirds of Americans, including 84% of Democrats and 70% of independents, said they believe that “empathy is a foundational moral value that helps build a healthy society," only 54% of Republicans and 48% of white evangelical Protestants agreed.
Fifty-four percent of white evangelical Protestants said they believe the opposite: that “empathy can become dangerous when it leads people away from building a society guided by God’s truth.”
“As Christian nationalist leaders attack the sentiment of empathy, a disturbing ‘empathy gap’ has opened, separating Republicans and white evangelicals from most other Americans,” PRRI president and founder Robert P. Jones said in a statement. “Such orchestrated attacks are typical of violent authoritarian movements and should be disturbing to all who care about the moral foundations of our pluralistic democracy.”
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Tlaib Calls to Arrest Commander of IDF Unit Accused of Killing Hind Rajab as He Travels the US
The Michigan congresswoman said the US government was “obligated to arrest and investigate” Israeli Maj. Sean Glass, who is believed to have given the orders that resulted in the killing of the 5-year-old girl in Gaza.
Oct 20, 2026
News
US Rep. Rashida Tlaib called Monday for the US Department of Justice to arrest the commander of the Israel Defense Forces unit believed to have killed 5-year-old Hind Rajab in Gaza back in 2024.
Maj. Sean Glass, who commanded the “Vampire Empire” Company of the 52nd Armored Battalion in the 401st Armored Brigade, is traveling in the United States, according to an urgent legal complaint submitted by the Hind Rajab Foundation.
"The commander of the Israeli military unit likely responsible for killing 5-year-old Hind Rajab is currently in the US," Tlaib (D-Mich.), the only Palestinian American member of Congress, wrote on social media. "As a party to the Genocide Convention and the Geneva Conventions, our government is obligated to arrest and investigate him for these war crimes and acts of genocide."
An investigation by the foundation, in collaboration with Al Jazeera, concluded that Glass’ unit opened fire on a car, killing six of Rajab’s family members on January 29, 2024, as they attempted to flee Gaza City.
Rajab spent hours pleading with emergency dispatchers to rescue her. But Israeli forces also attacked an ambulance sent to save her, killing two paramedics. Rajab's body was discovered 12 days later.
Following international outrage, Israel initially denied responsibility for the attack, before admitting in August 2026 that its troops had fired upon the family's car and toward the ambulance.
Using satellite imagery, forensic evidence, and Israeli soldiers’ social media activity, the Hind Rajab Foundation said it established that Glass’ unit was operating a few hundred meters from Rajab’s vehicle when the attack occurred. However, the allegations have not been proven in court.
On Monday, the foundation posted photos of Glass standing on the Brooklyn Bridge and riding the New York City subway. It is not clear why he is traveling in the US or where he is currently located.
The group filed a request with the Justice Department on Monday demanding that it investigate, arrest, and prosecute Glass under the US War Crimes Act and federal genocide statutes.
"Glass is not just another man implicated in the killing of Hind Rajab," said Dyab Abou Jahjah, the foundation's general director. "He is the man who most likely gave the order to open fire on the vehicle carrying Hind and members of her family, including other children. That Glass can walk the streets of the United States as though nothing has happened is intolerable. He must be brought to justice.”
Photos posted on October 19, 2026, show Israeli Maj. Sean Glass standing on the Brooklyn Bridge and riding the New York City subway. (Photos from the Hind Rajab Foundation)
The foundation has already filed a submission with the International Criminal Court (ICC) and authorities in other countries, calling for Glass and members of his unit to be held accountable.
Glass, the foundation noted, has often publicly celebrated destruction in Gaza during Israel’s genocidal military campaign there, which has led to the deaths of more than 74,000 people, including over 21,000 children, according to official tallies. Experts warn the true death toll is likely much higher.
According to the foundation:
On Instagram, in interviews, and in a self-published book, [Glass] has proudly recounted the destruction of hospitals, UN buildings, entire neighborhoods, and the Rafah Crossing, the lifeline on which Palestinian survival depended.
Celebrating 100 days of the war, he described the campaign as a "war of existence of the eternal people" and urged his troops to "attack, attack till victory." Marking seven years in the army, he wrote there was "no more significant way to celebrate" than in Al-Shifa, "the terror nest," posting side-by-side satellite images of Al-Shifa Medical Complex before and after his forces destroyed it.
In his farewell speech to his company, he boasted that they had "destroyed every part to where we were asked to go, in all areas of the Gaza Strip," and described emptying the Zeitoun neighborhood of its residents. Days after the ceasefire took effect, still in Gaza, he filmed himself promising, "I'll rush at the opportunity to return to the battle and finish the work."
"The War Crimes Act and the Genocide Statute were written precisely for men like Sean Glass," said Jake Romm, the Hind Rajab Foundation's representative in the United States. "Congress and successive administrations promised that the United States would never be a refuge for war criminals; instead it has condoned and aided their crimes."
Calls for Glass' arrest come amid the Trump administration's efforts to "dismantle" the ICC over its attempt to prosecute Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for war crimes in Gaza. Earlier this month, after targeting individual judges and prosecutors, the administration placed the ICC itself under sweeping financial sanctions. Human Rights Watch executive director Philippe Bolopion said the administration's clear goal was to "shield US and Israeli officials from facing charges before the court."
US law allows foreign nationals like Glass to be prosecuted for certain war crimes when they are present on US soil. Such prosecutions require the approval of the US attorney general or deputy attorney general.
As of Tuesday morning, Tlaib appeared to be the only US lawmaker who had issued a statement calling for the US government to arrest Glass.
"Glass and his company are responsible for some of the worst atrocities of this genocide—that he now walks free and unbothered in the US is not only an insult to his victims, but to all people of conscience here in the US as well," Romm said. "Some politicians in the US have claimed to be committed to accountability for Israeli war crimes—this filing is a good opportunity to test the sincerity of that commitment.”
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