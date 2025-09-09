To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

×
SUBSCRIBE TO OUR FREE NEWSLETTER

SUBSCRIBE TO OUR FREE NEWSLETTER

Daily news & progressive opinion—funded by the people, not the corporations—delivered straight to your inbox.

* indicates required
5
#000000
#FFFFFF
The Progressive

NewsWire

A project of Common Dreams

For Immediate Release
Environmental Working Group (EWG)
Contact:

MAHA report parrots pesticide industry playbook, abandoning RFK Jr.’s promises

The Environmental Working Group today criticized the Trump administration’s final “Make America Healthy Again,” or MAHA, report for abandoning MAHA leaders’ promises to ban toxic agricultural chemicals.

Instead, the MAHA plan echoes the pesticide industry’s talking points. The recommendations for improving Americans’ health includes blather about “precision” agriculture. The report acknowledges “confidence” in the Environmental Protection Agency’s “robust” pesticide review process, with zero words about banning the use of harmful pesticides.

A MAHA report released in May included several mentions of the health risks of pesticides, and the fact they’re found at “alarming” levels in some children and pregnant women. That’s in line with Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s long-running warnings.

The final plan released by the MAHA Commission drops those references and instead mirrors the pesticide industry’s talking points. Large sections are roughly identical to CropLife America’s MAHA wish list, showing the deep influence of industry lobbyists over the commission’s final recommendations.

“It looks like pesticide industry lobbyists steamrolled the MAHA Commission’s agenda,” said EWG co-founder and President Ken Cook.

“Secretary Kennedy and President Trump cynically convinced millions they’d protect children from harmful farm chemicals – promises now exposed as hollow,” Cook said.

A side-by-side comparison of the MAHA report’s recommendations and an earlier pesticide industry letter to the White House shows the striking text similarities.

From the Trump administration’s MAHA report:

  • Precision Agricultural Technology: USDA and EPA will prioritize research and programs to help growers adopt precision agricultural techniques, including remote sensing and precision application technologies that will further optimize crop applications. These research and programs should emphasize ways in which precision technology can help to decrease pesticide volumes, improve the soil microbiome, and have a significant financial benefit for growers
  • Pesticides: EPA, partnering with food and agricultural stakeholders, will work to ensure that the public has awareness and confidence in EPA’s robust review procedures and how that relates to the limiting of risk for users and the general public and informs continual improvement

From CropLife America’s MAHA wish list:

  • Discuss how private-sector innovation can focus and help to ensure the meticulous application of pesticides through precision agriculture.
  • Reiterate the robust, respected process used by EPA to review pesticides before and after regulation.

“While MAHA architects tell their followers to attack the ‘deep state’

– now oddly redefined to include pesticide lobbyists – the truth is clear: It was the agrochemical lobby, not career public servants, that pushed President Trump and RFK Jr. to abandon their promises to the millions who helped propel them to power,” Cook said.

“EWG and countless public health advocates warned from the start that MAHA’s leaders were grifters exploiting the hopes and fears of health-conscious Americans in their quest for power jobs in Washington. Sadly, we were right,” he added.

The Environmental Working Group is a community 30 million strong, working to protect our environmental health by changing industry standards.

(202) 667-6982
www.ewg.org
Press PageAction Page