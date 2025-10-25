'Don't Let Kids Go Hungry': Trump Panned Over Not Using Emergency Fund for SNAP

Elected Democrats and other critics on Saturday continued to call out the Trump administration for refusing to use contingency funding to pay for food stamps during the US government shutdown, imperiling hunger relief for about 42 million low-income people.

In November, Americans who receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits won't get their food aid if Congress doesn't reach an agreement to fund the government, which shut down at the beginning of the month due to a battle over healthcare.

"Congress established an emergency fund to ensure that millions of Americans on SNAP continue to receive nutrition assistance when funding expires in November," Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), who caucuses with Democrats, said on social media Saturday.

Sanders—the ranking member of the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions—then appealed directly to Republican President Donald Trump: "Don't let kids go hungry. Use these emergency funds to feed low-income families."

Throughout the week, left-leaning groups, congressional Democrats, and Democratic governors of states including Maryland, Massachusetts, and New Jersey, have called for using the contingency fund.

Sharon Parrott, a former Office of Management and Budget (OMB) official who is now president of the think tank Center on Budget and Policy Priorities, took aim at US Secretary of Agriculture Brooke Rollins in a Wednesday statement.

"Secretary Rollins' claim that the Trump Administration is unable to deliver November SNAP benefits during a shutdown is unequivocally false," Parrott said. "In fact, the administration is legally required to use contingency reserves—billions of dollars that Congress provided for use when SNAP funding is inadequate that remain available during the shutdown—to fund November benefits for the 1 in 8 Americans who need SNAP to afford their grocery bill."

"Speaking as a former OMB official, I know from experience that the federal government has the authority and the tools it needs during a shutdown to get these SNAP funds to families," she continued. "It would be unconscionable for the administration to go out of its way to threaten millions of children, seniors, veterans, people with disabilities, parents, and workers with hunger, rather than taking all legal steps available to provide food assistance to people who need it."

That same day, a trio of experts at the Center for American Progress also argued that the US Department of Agriculture (USDA) "is legally obligated to use" the contingency resources. They further highlighted that "the Trump administration has spent the entire year endangering the food security of millions of Americans. From terminating funding used to purchase food for schools and food banks to passing the largest cuts in SNAP history, the administration has made it clear that its goal is to take food away from hungry families—and that sentiment is extending to the USDA's approach to the shutdown."

US House Agriculture Committee Ranking Member Angie Craig (D-Minn.) and Subcommittee on Nutrition and Foreign Agriculture Ranking Member Jahana Hayes (D-Conn.), along with nearly every other Democrat in the chamber, sent a letter to Rollins on Friday. They wrote:

USDA's shutdown plan acknowledges that "congressional intent is evident that SNAP's operations should continue since the program has been provided with multiyear contingency funds." USDA still has significant funding available in SNAP's contingency reserve—which Congress provides precisely for this reason—that can be used to fund the bulk of November benefits.



We urge USDA to use these funds for November SNAP benefits and issue clear guidance to states on how to navigate benefit issuance. Additionally, while the contingency reserve will not cover November benefits in full, we urge USDA to use its statutory transfer authority or an other legal authority at its disposal to supplement these dollars and fully fund November benefits.

As Politico reported Friday, "The contingency fund for SNAP currently holds roughly $5 billion, which would not cover the full $9 billion the administration would need to fund November benefits."

"Even if the administration did partially tap those funds, it would take weeks to dole out the money on a pro rata basis—meaning most low-income Americans would miss their November food benefits anyway," the outlet explained. "In order to make the deadline, the Trump administration would have needed to start preparing for partial payments weeks ago, which it has not done."

Politico and other outlets obtained a brief memo from the USDA blaming Democrats for the disruption and claiming that "contingency funds are not legally available to cover regular benefits."

"SNAP contingency funds are only available to supplement regular monthly benefits when amounts have been appropriated for, but are insufficient to cover, benefits," the memo states. "The contingency fund is not available to support [fiscal year] 2026 regular benefits, because the appropriation for regular benefits no longer exists."

"Instead, the contingency fund is a source of funds for contingencies, such as the Disaster SNAP program, which provides food purchasing benefits for individuals in disaster areas, including natural disasters like hurricanes, tornadoes, and floods, that can come on quickly and without notice," it continues. "For example, Hurricane Melissa is currently swirling in the Caribbean and could reach Florida."

The memo adds that "this administration will not allow Democrats to jeopardize funding for school meals and infant formula in order to prolong their shutdown."

After also obtaining the memo, CNN asked Trump if he would direct the USDA to fund SNAP next month. The president—who left for Asia later Friday—claimed, "Yeah, everybody is going to be in good shape, yep," without offering any details.

Responding to the memo on social media Saturday, Democratic members of the House Agriculture Committee said that the Trump administration "just illegally reversed course by deciding not to provide food assistance to Americans next month. They have the funding and the legal authority to provide full benefits. They chose not to use it. They're choosing to cut food assistance for 42 million Americans."

