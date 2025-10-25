'Evil, Fascist, Wannabe Authoritarian' Stephen Miller Threatens IL Gov. Pritzker With Arrest

Just over nine months after President Donald Trump returned to office and pardoned his supporters who stormed the US Capitol, one of the Republican's top aides suggested that federal law enforcement may arrest Democrats standing up to the White House's anti-migrant agenda, including Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker.

Asked about the administration's willingness and federal authority to arrest the Illinois leader on Fox News Friday, Stephen Miller, Trump's deputy chief of staff for policy and homeland security adviser, responded: "Well, the answer I'm about to give doesn't only apply to Gov. Pritzker, it applies to any state official, any local official, anybody who's operating in an official capacity who conspires or engages in activity that unlawfully impedes federal law enforcement conducting their duties."

"So if you engage in a criminal conspiracy to obstruct the enforcement of federal immigration laws or to unlawfully order your own police officers or your own officials to try to interfere with ICE officers, or even to arrest ICE officers, you're engaged in criminal activity," he said, referring to US Immigration and Customs Enforcement. "Different types of crimes would apply. There is obstruction of justice. There is harboring illegal aliens. There is impeding the enforcement of our immigration laws."

"And then, as you get up the scale of behavior, you obviously get into seditious conspiracy charges, depending on the conduct, and many other offenses. So again, it depends on the action. It depends on the conduct. It depends on what is taking place," Miller continued. He went on to tell ICE officers that "you have federal immunity in the conduct of your duties."

Both Miller's threat toward Pritzker and other officials, and his immunity claim, were met with swift backlash, including from Zeteo's Mehdi Hasan, who highlighted Trump's pardons for the January 6, 2021 insurrectionists.

"Remember, these fascist freaks pardoned the actual people convicted of 'seditious conspiracy' while falsely accusing their opponents of this serious crime," the journalist wrote on social media. "(On a side note, arresting Pritzker would make him the most popular politician in America overnight.)"

Trump himself has called for jailing Pritzker and Democratic Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson "for failing to protect" ICE officers. Priztker, a billionaire and potential 2028 presidential candidate, has suggested Trump should be removed from office via the 25th Amendment to the US Constitution.

Miles Taylor, who served as Department of Homeland Security chief of staff during the first Trump administration and authored an infamous, anonymous 2018 New York Times editorial, said Friday, "Feels like we're going down the rabbit hole pretty fast here, folks."

California state Sen. Scott Weiner (D-11), one of the Democrats running for former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's seat in the next cycle, said: "They're now explicitly taking the position that state and local elected officials are committing crimes when they attempt to protect their communities from the ICE secret police."

Weiner's state Senate district includes San Francisco, one of the cities targeted by Trump with immigration agents, and a potential National Guard deployment. The president said he backed off the threat to send troops to the city, for now, after calls from billionaire friends.

However, Trump's administration is still fighting in federal court to deploy the National Guard in the Chicagoland area, where ICE's Operation Midway Blitz is underway. The people of Illinois have responded with persistent protests, including at an ICE facility in suburban Broadview, where agents have met demonstrations with violence.

"No, ICE officers do not have immunity to assault and arrest unarmed Americans without a warrant," former Obama administration official and Pod Save America co-host Jon Favreau stressed on social media Friday.

Tufts University international politics professor Daniel Drezner similarly said, "This seems very disturbing and also wrong."

Congresswoman Yassamin Ansari (D-Ariz.) concluded: "Stephen Miller is the most evil, fascist, wannabe authoritarian in the Trump regime. And that’s saying something."

Miller's comments came just two days after Pritzker appeared on Fox News and discussed Trump's attacks on him, immigration agents' actions in Illinois, and the risk that Trump may try to use US troops to steal future elections.

The governor's deputy chief of staff for communications, Matt Hill, responded to Miller's remarks by pointing to that appearance.

"Holy crap. Gov. Pritzker did ONE interview on Fox, and Stephen Miller is freaking out," Hill said on social media with a snowflake emoji. "All the Gov. did was appoint experts to collect videos and testimony of what's happening in Chicago. Now, Miller is threatening to silence Illinoisans and arrest their governor."