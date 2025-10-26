Leading US Muslim Group Demands ICE Release British Journalist Sami Hamdi

The largest Muslim civil rights organization in the United States is calling for the release of British journalist and political commentator Sami Hamdi, who was detained by immigration officials at San Francisco International Airport on Sunday while on a US speaking tour.

"Abducting a prominent British Muslim journalist and political commentator on a speaking tour in the United States because he dared to criticize the Israeli government's genocide is a blatant affront to free speech," said the Washington, DC-based Council on American-Islamic Relations in a statement. Hamdi was in California to speak at CAIR's annual gala on Saturday. On Sunday, he was heading to Florida to speak at another of the group's events.

US Department of Homeland Security spokesperson Tricia McLaughlin confirmed on social media Sunday that "thanks to the work of" DHS chief Kristi Noem and Secretary of State Marco Rubio, "and the men and women of law enforcement," Hamdi's visa was revoked and he is in US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) custody pending removal.

Under President Donald Trump, McLaughlin said, "those who support terrorism and undermine American national security will not be allowed to work or visit this country. It's common sense."

"We call on ICE to immediately account for and release Mr. Hamdi, whose only 'crime' is criticizing a foreign government that committed genocide."

McLaughlin also linked to a social media post from Amy "Mek" Mekelburg, the founder and editor-in-chief of Rise Align Ignite Reclaim (RAIR), which CAIR identifies as "a hate organization and website that regularly publishes anti-immigrant and anti-Muslim conspiracy theories." Both Mekelburg and far-right conspiracy theorist Laura Loomer publicly celebrated ICE's detention of Hamdi.

Meanwhile, CAIR said that "our attorneys and partners are working to address this injustice. We call on ICE to immediately account for and release Mr. Hamdi, whose only 'crime' is criticizing a foreign government that committed genocide."

"Our nation must stop abducting critics of the Israeli government at the behest of unhinged Israel First bigots," the group added. "This is an Israel First policy, not an America First policy, and it must end."





Throughout Trump's second term, his administration has provided the Israeli government with diplomatic and weapons support—like his Democratic predecessor—while targeting foreign scholars critical of Israel's genocide in the Gaza Strip for deportation. The administration has also engaged in a broader crackdown on dissent.

Blasting Hamdi's detention and potential deportation, Yasir Qadhi, a Pakistani American Muslim scholar and dean of the Islamic Seminary of America in Texas, said on social media Sunday: "Our government is doing this on behalf of and as Israel's proxy, because he is a vocal critic of that genocidal regime. Our country is heading towards a fascist dictatorship in which any speech that goes against the official narrative is going to be criminalized."

"This is happening within the context of the most hate-filled, blatant, anti-Muslim bigotry we've seen in our lifetimes," he continued, pointing to the New York City mayoral race. "Disagree with Sami's message all you want, but do so with facts and evidence, not by banning and deporting. Unless they come back to their senses, these same people who are being whipped up into such hysteria will happily and willingly become the very embodiments of evil that they claim to fight, and that inhumane evil will be directed against multiple minorities, not just Muslims."

Hamdi is "the managing director of the International Interest, a global risk and intelligence company," according to his LinkedIn profile. He advises governments on the geopolitical dynamics of Europe and the Middle East and North Africa region, and "has significant expertise in advising companies on commercial issues related to volatile political environments."

Hamdi has bachelor's and master's degrees from the prestigious SOAS University of London, and has provided commentary on Al Jazeera, BBC, TRT World, and other outlets. In response to Hamdi's detention, Drop Site News shared his recent interview on Sky News about the ceasefire in Gaza after two years of US-backed Israel's genocidal assault.

This past summer, Hamdi took a speaking tour in South Africa, where he spoke with The Voice of the Cape, the country's first Muslim radio station. In an interview, he credited his father, Mohamed Hechmi Hamdi, for his political awareness.

"My father was very active in politics; he was the head of the student movement in Tunisia, head of the Islamist Tunisian Student Movement, sentenced at 20 years of age, imprisoned at 19, imprisoned at 20, had to flee Tunisia, went to Algeria and then Sudan, and then ended up in London," Hamdi explained. "He then became a prominent voice in trying to push back against dictatorial regimes in Tunisia, and I grew up under that sort of umbrella, even if it was not something I wanted to embrace, as I wanted to be a footballer."

"One day my father, when I was 17 or 18, put a book in my hand titled Road to Mecca by Mohammad Asad," Hamdi continued. "The book is about an Austrian Jew who travels across the Middle East, becomes Muslim, and ends up contributing to many of the seismic events that take place in the region. He becomes an adviser in Saudi Arabia, goes and meets Omar al-Mukhtar in Libya, goes to India, meets Muhammad Iqbal, and ends up helping to write the Pakistan Constitution. I remember reading that book and saying, 'Allah, I want to have a life like this guy.'"