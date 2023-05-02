To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

The Progressive

NewsWire

A project of Common Dreams

For Immediate Release
Social Security Works
Contact:

Linda Benesch, lbenesch@socialsecurityworks.org

Billboard Slams Rep. David Valadao For Voting to Cut Social Security and Veterans’ Benefits

Today, Social Security Works launched a billboard at Mohawk St & Walker Trl in Bakersfield, California, calling out Rep. David Valadao (R-CA22) for voting to cut Social Security and Veterans’ benefits.

Last Wednesday, Rep. Valadao voted for the Republican debt limit bill. The bill would cut funding for the Social Security Administration and VA by 22%. This would close offices, increase wait times, and force the agencies to lay off thousands of workers, making it far more difficult for seniors and veterans to access the benefits they've earned.

The billboard marks the launch of a campaign across California’s 22nd Congressional District organized by Social Security Works and the California Alliance for Retired Americans. The campaign, which will continue until the debt ceiling is hit around June 1st or until Congress passes a clean debt limit increase, will include gatherings outside of Rep. Valadao’s district offices.

“Rep. David Valadao voted to make it far harder for seniors and veterans to claim their earned benefits,” said Alex Lawson, Executive Director of Social Security Works. “We are going to make sure that his constituents know it.”

Social Security Works' mission is to: Protect and improve the economic security of disadvantaged and at-risk populations; Safeguard the economic security of those dependent, now or in the future, on Social Security; and Maintain Social Security as a vehicle of social justice.

