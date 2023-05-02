Billboard Slams Rep. David Valadao For Voting to Cut Social Security and Veterans’ Benefits

OUR CRUCIAL SPRING CAMPAIGN IS NOW UNDERWAY
Please donate now to keep the mission and independent journalism of Common Dreams strong.
To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.
Linda Benesch, lbenesch@socialsecurityworks.org
Today, Social Security Works launched a billboard at Mohawk St & Walker Trl in Bakersfield, California, calling out Rep. David Valadao (R-CA22) for voting to cut Social Security and Veterans’ benefits.
Last Wednesday, Rep. Valadao voted for the Republican debt limit bill. The bill would cut funding for the Social Security Administration and VA by 22%. This would close offices, increase wait times, and force the agencies to lay off thousands of workers, making it far more difficult for seniors and veterans to access the benefits they've earned.
The billboard marks the launch of a campaign across California’s 22nd Congressional District organized by Social Security Works and the California Alliance for Retired Americans. The campaign, which will continue until the debt ceiling is hit around June 1st or until Congress passes a clean debt limit increase, will include gatherings outside of Rep. Valadao’s district offices.
“Rep. David Valadao voted to make it far harder for seniors and veterans to claim their earned benefits,” said Alex Lawson, Executive Director of Social Security Works. “We are going to make sure that his constituents know it.”
Social Security Works' mission is to: Protect and improve the economic security of disadvantaged and at-risk populations; Safeguard the economic security of those dependent, now or in the future, on Social Security; and Maintain Social Security as a vehicle of social justice.
"A better world is possible," said campaigners who pushed for the passage of the Build Public Renewables Act. "And we are building it."
Climate campaigners in New York were credited on Tuesday with pushing Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul and the state Legislature to include in the state budget "historic" provisions that will build publicly owned renewable energy and end the use of fossil fuels in new buildings—without a loophole allowing municipalities to opt out of the requirement.
The budget, hammered out in recent days in talks between the governor and the leaders of the Legislature as advocates refused to back down from their demands for far-reaching climate measures within the deal, includes the Build Public Renewables Act (BPRA), which was secured "through four years of organizing across the state by thousands of [Democratic Socialists of America members], the Public Power NY coalition, and more," said the NYC-DSA Ecosocialist Working Group.
"This text is the biggest Green New Deal win in U.S. history," said the group. "A better world is possible. And we are building it."
\u201cThis text is the biggest Green New Deal win in US history:\n\nThe #BuildPublicRenewables Act, now in the NY State Budget\n\nThrough four years of organizing across the state by thousands of @DemSocialists, @publicpowerny and more.\n\nA better world is possible. And we are building it.\u201d— NYC-DSA Ecosocialist Working Group \ud83c\udf39 (@NYC-DSA Ecosocialist Working Group \ud83c\udf39) 1682989354
The BPRA will enable to New York Power Authority (NYPA), the state's publicly owned power provider, to assess each year whether New York is expected to meet its targets of achieving 70% renewable energy by 2030 and 100% by 2040. If not, the agency will step in to build enough renewable energy to fill in the gap.
The law is set to create tens of thousands of green jobs and "shut down some of the state's most polluting oil and gas plants—which are concentrated in working-class, Black, and brown communities—by 2030, replacing them with pollution-free renewable power," according to Public Power NY, a statewide grassroots movement.
Campaigners were outraged last year when the Democratic-led state Legislature refused to vote on the law before ending the legislative session early. Several New York Democrats in the U.S. House, including Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Jamaal Bowman, wrote to Hochul in March to demand the passage of the law.
Public Power NY noted that proposed reforms to the governance of the NYPA, which would have made the authority more accountable to New Yorkers, were not included in the final deal. Justin Driscoll, a former Republican donor who has opposed the BPRA, is currently Hochul's hand-picked interim CEO of the agency, and the coalition said it will "mobilize the powerful movement that passed this bill to oppose his nomination."
"NYPA needs leadership that understands the potential of public power and will use NYPA's resources and capacity to ensure that affordable energy gets to New Yorkers who need it most and that New York meets its climate goals," said Public Power NY.
Despite the absence of the proposed reforms in the budget, author and advocate Naomi Kleincalled the deal a "big win" for campaigners who have spent years pushing for public power in New York.
The budget also includes the All-Electric Building Act, a first-in-the-nation state law that will ban the use of fossil fuels in new buildings, starting in 2026 for structures with fewer than seven stories and 2029 for taller buildings.
Campaigners with Food & Water Watch (FWW), Earthjustice, NYPIRG, and New York Communities for Change successfully pushed Hochul and state lawmakers to exclude a "poison pill" provision which would have allowed local governments to opt out of the new requirements, enabling the entire state to take a "historic step" toward ending the use of oil and gas to heat and power buildings.
Once enacted, the measure will save households between $904 and $3,000 per year, according to an analysis by think tank Win Climate, but advocates noted that the law will go into effect two years after they had demanded—the result of a multimillion-dollar lobbying campaign by oil and gas giants, critics said.
"New Yorkers are resisting fossil fuels everywhere they pop up, from the power plants that pollute our air to the pipelines that put our communities in harm's way. Now buildings can be a part of that solution," said Alex Beauchamp, northeast region director at FWW. "Unfortunately, we're still moving too slowly, and Gov. Hochul is to blame. Instead of fighting for the swift transition off fossil fuels that the climate crisis demands, the governor caved at the eleventh hour, giving the fossil fuel industry another year of delay to profit at our expense. We won't stop fighting until we end our devastating addiction to fossil fuels."
Certain commercial buildings also won't have to comply until 2029, a carve-out that will benefit "large warehouses and box stores operated by the likes of Amazon" and will "reduce the bill's positive impact and further defer to corporate lobbyists," said FWW.
Rachel Rivera, a Brownsville, Brooklyn resident and New York Communities for Change member whose home was devastated by Hurricane Sandy in 2012, said the budget deal led her to have "mixed emotions."
"This policy is a political compromise between what's needed for the people and the death-dealing fossil fuel industry, the people who hurt my family so badly," said Rivera. "On the one hand, New York, my home, will be the first state to end fossil fuels in new buildings by law. That's huge because my community needs to save money, breathe clean air, and get good jobs in clean energy, not die in an extreme weather crisis, as members of my family have. Sadly, this great new law will go into effect years later than it should."
"New York is far behind what's needed for climate justice," she added. "I want to thank our bill sponsors, and all the movement leaders who fight for what's right."
"The companies have broken this business. They have taken so much from the very people, the writers, who have made them wealthy."
Unionized film and television writers are on strike Tuesday after a midnight deadline came without a deal with executives of the major producers and streaming giants in Hollywood.
The negotiating committee representing both the East and West Coast branches of the Writers Guild of America said in a statement that the strike would be in effect as of 12:01 am and that members—who voted last month to authorize a strike if one became necessary—would be on the picket line beginning Tuesday afternoon in both Los Angeles and New York.
"Though we negotiated intent on making a fair deal—and though your strike vote gave us the leverage to make some gains—the studios' responses to our proposals have been wholly insufficient, given the existential crisis writers are facing," the WGA said in a statement. "The companies' behavior has created a gig economy inside a union workforce, and their immovable stance in this negotiation has betrayed a commitment to further devaluing the profession of writing."
"We had hoped to do this through reasonable conversation. Now we will do it through struggle." —Writers Guild of America
At issue are pay scales, residual fees, and base employment guarantees from producers for writers working in the era of online streaming and the new distribution models created by giants like Disney, Netflix, Apple, Amazon, NBC Universal, Paramount, Sony, and Discover-Warner—some of the largest and most profitable companies in the entertainment industry—under the umbrella of the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP).
"If they could do without us, they would," said television writer David Slack, in support of the union. "If they could break us, they would. They can't. They won't."
According to the Los Angeles Times:
Although streaming has been a boon for television, it has upended how writers are compensated. Writers say that they work longer hours for less pay and that they no longer can rely on a steady stream of residual income they used to get in the days of broadcast TV, when successful shows lived on for years in syndicated reruns or the once-lucrative home video market.
The median weekly pay for writer-producers declined 23% over the last decade when adjusting for inflation, according to a WGA survey. When accounting for inflation, screenwriter pay declined 14% in the last five years, the report said.
The WGA said because of the producers' unwillingness to budge on key demands, "We must now exert the maximum leverage possible to get a fair contract by withholding our labor."
\u201cThis is why Hollywood is officially ON strike. Hold the line @WGAEast @WGAWest! \ud83d\udc4f #WGAStrong #WGAStrike\u201d— AFL-CIO \u270a (@AFL-CIO \u270a) 1683001597
David Goodman, co-chair of the negotiating committee, told the LA Times that the need for a strike became increasingly evident over recent days of bargaining.
"It was really very clear that the companies were unwilling to move on many of the very important issues we raised," Goodman said. "They kept wanting us to give up things that we just wanted to talk about and so as a result, we realized that they didn't want to make a deal."
The union said the exploitation they suffer as writers is clear to see, but that it will not be tolerated any longer by an industry that disregards the key role they play in creating the shows and movies that audiences pay to enjoy.
"Here is what all writers know: the companies have broken this business," the WGA committee said. "They have taken so much from the very people, the writers, who have made them wealthy. But what they cannot take from us is each other, our solidarity, our mutual commitment to save ourselves and this profession that we love."
"We had hoped to do this through reasonable conversation," the statement continued. "Now we will do it through struggle. For the sake of our present and our future, we have been given no other choice."
"Any legislation restricting or banning lifesaving care... will be detrimental to the health of transgender and gender-diverse North Carolinians."
More than 450 North Carolina healthcare professionals in recent days have signed an open letter condemning a proposed state ban on gender-affirming care for transgender youth, legislation the signatories decried as a "dangerous governmental intrusion into the practice of medicine."
"As North Carolina healthcare professionals deeply committed to protecting our patients and preserving the trusting and informed relationship between patient and provider, we adamantly oppose any bans or restrictions on access to and provision of lifesaving, gender-affirming care," the doctors, nurses, therapists, and other medical professionals wrote in the letter to state lawmakers.
Among the anti-LGBTQ+ bills recently introduced in North Carolina's Republican-led Legislature is the so-called Youth Health Protection Act, which if passed will ban doctors from providing hormone treatments, puberty blockers, and other gender-affirming care. Violators would lose their medical licenses and be fined $1,000.
\u201cIn the past week, 450+ medical and mental health providers in NC signed a letter opposing legislative attacks on the LGBTQ+ community, including bans on gender-affirming care. Read more with @southernequality here:\nhttps://t.co/f01kVeEJWQ #ncpol #LGBTQ\u201d— Equality NC (@Equality NC) 1682975737
The letter continues:
Any legislation restricting or banning lifesaving care represents dangerous governmental intrusion into the practice of medicine and will be detrimental to the health of transgender and gender-diverse North Carolinians, including youth. The decision of whether and when to seek gender-affirming care, which can include mental and physical health interventions, is personal and involves careful consideration by each patient and their family, along with guidance from their medical providers. These decisions should not be made by politicians or the government. This extreme intrusion will not only disrupt the patient-provider relationship, but will discourage talented healthcare providers from staying and providing all manner of healthcare within North Carolina.
"We applaud healthcare providers for taking a stand for trans youth and the LGBTQ+ community. Their voices are a powerful force against the hateful attacks on trans kids," Kendra Johnson, executive director at the advocacy group Equality NC, said in a statement praising the letter. "Legislators need to stay out of our private lives and let healthcare providers do their jobs."
\u201cWe have ANOTHER bad bill up in committee \u2013 HB 808, which bans gender-affirming care for young people in NC.\n\nThe bill will be in the House Healthcare committee tomorrow at 10:00 AM \u2013 come out and let lawmakers know what you think. \n\nSign up here: https://t.co/8v27XihNSG\u201d— Equality NC (@Equality NC) 1682955758
Allison Scott, director of impact and innovation at the Campaign for Southern Equality, said that "we're grateful to see this overwhelming chorus of medical providers calling this legislation out for what it is—extreme overreach of government into private citizens' medical care, with no concern for facts or medical best practices."
"North Carolina's leading medical experts are demanding that lawmakers listen to their concerns, and accepted medical best practices, before rushing through this dangerous anti-LGBTQ+ agenda," Scott added.
The American Medical Association, the American Psychiatric Association, and the American Academy of Pediatrics are among the many medical groups supporting gender-affirming care for minors. A study published last year by the University of Washington found that youth who received such healthcare were 73% less likely to experience suicidality and 60% less likely to suffer from depression than minors who did not get care.
Yet GOP-led state legislatures in 2023 have already introduced more than 100 bills aimed at banning or severely limiting gender-affirming healthcare for minors, according to the ACLU, and more than a dozen states have passed laws outlawing such care.
\u201c"These bills communicate to everyone that it\u2019s okay to treat members of the LGBTQ+ community differently. It\u2019s okay to discriminate, even against a child". The parents story is compelling and ads validity to this ongoing onslaught of anti-trans-youth as well as adults.\u201d— DAILY Underground News 2 Review (@DAILY Underground News 2 Review) 1682454866
"Each time our legislators propose laws targeting our LGBTQ+ community, they hurt our family and thousands of other families," Sarah Eyssen, a North Carolina mother of a transgender daughter, wrote in a recent Charlotte Observer opinion piece. "These bills communicate to everyone that it's okay to treat members of the LGBTQ+ community differently. It's okay to discriminate, even against a child."