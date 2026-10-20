October, 20 2026, 10:00am EDT
For Immediate Release
Contact:
Katie Garcia, kgarcia@citizen.org
No Kings Coalition Issues Open Letter to Mark Zuckerberg Demanding Answers on Meta’s Censorship of Historic Early Vote Mobilization
Following the temporary suspension and lockout of the No Kings Instagram account during the largest single-day voting activation in U.S. history, the coalition demands full public transparency from Meta by October 21
Today, the No Kings Coalition sent an open letter to Meta Platforms, Inc. Chairman and CEO Mark Zuckerberg demanding immediate transparency and public answers regarding the sudden suspension of its official Instagram account during the nationwide No Kings: Vote Early day of action on Saturday, October 17.
On Saturday, as millions of Americans assembled across nearly 3,000 events in all 50 states and Washington, D.C., Meta unexpectedly suspended the coalition’s Instagram account at 1:30 p.m. ET, when public engagement and livestreaming were peaking. The page was completely hidden, and administrators were locked out without justification.
While Meta later admitted in an email that it had wrongly taken the account offline and restored public visibility just after 3 p.m. ET, account administrators remained locked out of the account’s backend for over four hours, preventing real-time communications from reaching millions of Americans. Public comments from representatives of Meta citing a "technical glitch" do not sufficiently explain these actions or the significant delay in restoring access. In the open letter, the coalition demands a public response to 9 detailed questions no later than 5:00 p.m. PT on Wednesday, October 21, 2026.
The questions demand transparency regarding specific policy violations, enforcement logs, potential communications between Meta and the Trump administration, internal content moderation directives, hashtag throttling, automated AI moderation protocols, emergency redress human review guarantees, and high-profile account "whitelist" practices.
"This raises serious questions among the public about why these actions were taken and the implications during the election season. Critical voter information or civic participation should not be blocked, throttled, or otherwise interfered with if Meta aspires to be a trusted actor in our democracy," the coalition writes in the letter. "The public deserves answers."
The full text of the open letter sent to Meta leadership is included below and is available online at nokings.org/metacensorship. Additionally, the No Kings Coalition is having a mass virtual call on Wednesday, October 21 at 8 p.m. ET to share updates and discuss what’s next as the coalition transitions into nonpartisan election defense.
To speak with a representative of the No Kings Coalition, email media@nokings.org.
FULL TEXT OF OPEN LETTER TO META PLATFORMS, INC.
October 19, 2026
Mark Zuckerberg
Chairman and Chief Executive Officer
Meta Platforms, Inc.
Attn: Diana Powell McCormick, Joel Kaplan, Adam Mosseri
1 Meta Way
Dear Mark Zuckerberg:
The No Kings Coalition writes in alarm at actions taken by Meta that resulted in removal and revocation of account administrator access to the coalition’s Instagram account during the largest single-day early vote activation in American history.
On Saturday, October 17, millions of Americans came together for No Kings: Vote Early. At the height of our national day of action around 1:30pm ET, Meta unexpectedly suspended the No Kings Coalition’s Instagram account. The page was completely hidden, and administrators were locked out for hours without any justification. Meta did not respond to our team for approximately 90 minutes.
At 3:03pm ET, only after intense public backlash, Meta restored the account to viewable status. At this time, Meta admitted in a response email that they had wrongly taken the account offline. However, administrators were still unable to access the account for more than four hours until 5:41pm ET.
Public comments from representatives of Meta do not sufficiently explain these actions or the significant delay in remedying the so-called “technical glitch.” This raises serious questions among the public about why these actions were taken and the implications during the election season. Critical voter information or civic participation should not be blocked, throttled, or otherwise interfered with if Meta aspires to be a trusted actor in our democracy.
The public deserves answers. As such, the No Kings Coalition demands public response to the following questions. Americans are voting, and the election is fast approaching. Time is of the essence. Responses to these questions should be shared publicly no later than 5:00pm Pacific Time on Wednesday, October 21st.
- What specific actions from the No Kings Coalition account were alleged to have violated Meta’s policies, and which policies were implicated? Will Meta release the enforcement logs related to this incident?
- What, if any, communication has Meta or its representatives had with the Trump administration about No Kings and other pro-democracy protests? Who were you in contact with, and what topics were discussed?
- Did Meta have any communications with the Trump administration related to the October 17th No Kings day of action, either before, during, or after the 17th?
- Did any government, political party, outside organization, or advertiser contact Meta about the account or the No Kings events in the 30 days prior to removal? If so, who and what was requested?
- Did Meta have any communications with the Trump administration about prior actions from No Kings or other pro-democracy protests?
- Has Meta had any communications with the Trump administration about voter education and mobilization or anything else related to the 2026 midterm elections?
- Does Meta have any internal directives or policies for teams managing account access or content moderation related to demonstrations of free speech, pro-democracy protests, or content critical of President Trump or the federal government?
- Why did #NoKings stop populating content on Instagram’s desktop site for a portion of the afternoon on October 17 while the official No Kings account was down? Was No Kings content, including content from other accounts, subject to any restriction, suppression, reduced distribution, or other limitation on its visibility or reach during any part of October 17?
- A Meta representative cited “automated systems” as part of the explanation for how this happened. To what extent are AI agents involved in building, monitoring, or administering these automated systems?
- Will Meta guarantee human review of all automated midterm-related content moderation actions within one hour of initial action between now and when the winners of the election are seated? What emergency redress options will you put in place to ensure voter access efforts that experience similar account disruptions can reach a human being to review their account status?
- Meta has published information on Meta’s use of various whitelist protocols that prevent automated systems from banning or removing content from certain high profile accounts. How do those systems treat President Trump and his allies? How do those systems treat No Kings or other civil society efforts to encourage voter participation?
- Will Meta guarantee that its policies and algorithms will not put a thumb on the scale for or against any candidates or parties during the 2026 midterm elections?
Thank you for your attention to this urgent matter. We look forward to your timely public response.
Sincerely,
The No Kings Coalition
No Kings events are nonpartisan and are designed to increase participation from all eligible voters. A core principle behind all No Kings events is a commitment to nonviolent action and no civil disobedience. We expect all participants to seek to de-escalate any potential confrontation with those who disagree with our values and to act lawfully at these events. Weapons of any kind, including those legally permitted, should not be brought to events.
Public Citizen is a nonprofit consumer advocacy organization that champions the public interest in the halls of power. We defend democracy, resist corporate power and work to ensure that government works for the people - not for big corporations. Founded in 1971, we now have 500,000 members and supporters throughout the country.(202) 588-1000
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The group filed a request with the Justice Department on Monday demanding that it investigate, arrest, and prosecute Glass under the US War Crimes Act and federal genocide statutes.
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Photos posted on October 19, 2026, show Israeli Maj. Sean Glass standing on the Brooklyn Bridge and riding the New York City subway. (Photos from the Hind Rajab Foundation)
The foundation has already filed a submission with the International Criminal Court (ICC) and authorities in other countries, calling for Glass and members of his unit to be held accountable.
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According to the foundation:
On Instagram, in interviews, and in a self-published book, [Glass] has proudly recounted the destruction of hospitals, UN buildings, entire neighborhoods, and the Rafah Crossing, the lifeline on which Palestinian survival depended.
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US law allows foreign nationals like Glass to be prosecuted for certain war crimes when they are present on US soil. Such prosecutions require the approval of the US attorney general or deputy attorney general.
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Talarico: "We just found out that [Elon Musk] is almost single-handedly bankrolling this effort to install Ken Paxton in the U.S. Senate and defeat this movement...Elon Musk wants our land. He wants our water. He wants his very own personal United States senator. He is trying to buy Texas."
— Bulwark Clips (@BulwarkClips) October 19, 2026
Talarico outlined the ways Musk's money has impacted the Senate campaign.
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A world-renowned economist said Monday that Elon Musk's pledge to donate a share of his company, SpaceX, to every American child is not nearly enough to redress the exploding wealth inequality that he personifies.
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— Gabriel Zucman (@gabriel_zucman) October 19, 2026
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In his latest campaign ad released late Monday, Dr. Abdul El-Sayed, the Democratic US Senate candidate in Michigan, struck a resilient and matter-of-fact tone that suggested the recent racist attacks on him, his Arabic name, and his Muslim faith are no secret—but he has no plans to try to hide his identity to appease Republicans and Democrats who have claimed he's an "extremist" or accused him of terrorist ties.
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As a man of faith, I pray every day. Faith is a thing there’s just too little of in Washington. https://t.co/1OUOb51AC8
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The president explicitly, baselessly slandered El-Sayed as "a jihadist" at one recent rally, mocking his name as he told the crowd that El-Sayed "is a member of the Muslim Brotherhood." The Republican Senate candidate in Michigan, former Rep. Mike Rogers, has also attempted to tie El-Sayed to the political movement that was founded in Egypt in 1928.
On Monday, as El-Sayed's ad was released, Trump took aim at the candidate's name once again, calling him by his middle name, Mohamed.
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This is Tommy. Tommy had a question about my allegiances. Listen to the end to hear about his. https://t.co/p09eMtsh0x
— Dr. Abdul El-Sayed (@AbdulElSayed) October 18, 2026
Anti-Muslim attacks have come from both sides of the aisle since El-Sayed began his campaign, with Democratic strategists spending months fixating on his decision to campaign with popular Twitch streamer Hasan Piker and tying the candidate to Piker's earlier remarks about September 11 and Israel.
On Monday, former Michigan Democratic Party chair Lon Johnson accused El-Sayed of "extremism" and said his rhetoric threatens Jewish communities, calling on Democrats in the state to "leave the Senate race blank" to represent "a rejection of ideological absolutism." El-Sayed is a strong supporter of Palestinian rights and, like a majority of Americans, is deeply critical of US support for Israel as it continues its assault on Gaza and the West Bank.
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Mussab Ali, a former school board official in Jersey City, New Jersey, said the ad took "courage" to release.
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40+ California Multimillionaires Sign Open Letter Backing Billionaire Wealth Tax
"We have the chance to lead the world in establishing basic tax fairness, raising revenues for essential programs, and checking the power of the richest among us."
Oct 20, 2026
News
Dozens of multimillionaire Californians have signed an open letter supporting a one-time wealth tax on the state's billionaire residents, calling the proposal a "very sensible solution" to a looming healthcare disaster and runaway inequality.
"People like us can afford to live wherever we want. We choose to live in California because we love our state," reads the letter, which was organized by Patriotic Millionaires and Tax The Ultra Rich Now. "As multimillionaires, we’re willing to do our part. It’s past time for billionaires—our thousand millionaire cousins—to do theirs. Their opposition to this commonsense idea is embarrassing for all of us."
The letter's signatories, including filmmaker Tim Disney and former congressional candidate Saikat Chakrabarti, reject arguments that a 5% wealth tax on California's billionaires would hamper innovation and damage the state's economic status.
"I’m not a billionaire, but I have enough experience building wealth in California’s tech sector to know this fear is overblown," said Chakrabarti. "A one-time, retroactive tax on 200 or so billion-dollar fortunes is in no way going to disincentivize future innovators from coming to/staying in the tech capital of the world and creating new products, services, and businesses. If I can afford to pay more in tax, so can my billionaire neighbors—especially as many of them make a killing with advances in AI."
The letter comes as billionaire opponents of the tax, which will appear on California's November ballot as Proposition 40, ramp up their spending against the measure in the days ahead of the midterm elections. One recent analysis of financial disclosures estimates that the initiative's billionaire opponents—including Google co-founder Sergey Brin and venture capitalist Peter Thiel—are spending roughly $1 million per day to defeat it.
The ballot measure is also opposed by Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom, who has endorsed a competing initiative that would cancel out the billionaire tax and prohibit future wealth taxes.
Experts say the proposed billionaire tax would raise around $100 billion in revenue, which would mostly be used to offset the impacts of federal Medicaid cuts that President Donald Trump signed into law last summer.
"Our state is one of the many starving for revenues and facing the prospect of drastic cuts to essential services like healthcare, food assistance, and education," the open letter reads. "Prop 40—a one-time, 5% tax on the wealth of billionaires—would help solve this problem and achieve what we’re after: establishing tax fairness, raising desperately needed revenues, and checking the power of the rich."
"To our fellow Californians, we have the chance to make history in November," the letter continues. "We have the chance to lead the world in establishing basic tax fairness, raising revenues for essential programs, and checking the power of the richest among us. With so much on the line, we urge you to stand up for the future of all Californians and vote 'yes' on Prop 40.
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"We call on members of Congress to demand the US government place sanctions on illegal Israeli settlers and the Israeli military," said the Council on American-Islamic Relations and CAIR-Chicago.
Oct 19, 2026
News
Just days after Israelis assaulted 63-year-old Washington Post photojournalist Heidi Levine in the illegally occupied West Bank, settlers who have invaded the Palestinian territory attacked another American there, spurring calls for action by US officials.
"Over a dozen masked settlers just attacked Turmus 'Ayya. Burned an American home and severely beat an American citizen, Chicagoan Mohammed Sakat," Jasper Nathaniel, an American journalist who covers the Israeli occupation of the West Bank, wrote on the social media platform X, sharing footage of the bloodied man and floor.
"One town over from Abu Falah and was attacked on the same day," he noted. "They're really cracking down here."
The journalist pointed out that six weeks ago, President Donald Trump's ambassador to Israel, Mike Huckabee, "stood in a home in Turmus 'Ayya, telling residents they deserved peace, condemning settler terror, and promising severe consequences."
"Today, settlers burned American homes and assaulted US citizens here," he continued. "No accountability in sight."
"Meanwhile, Huckabee just gave the keynote speech at a settlement conference alongside Eliram Azoulay, one of the key figures in ethnically cleansing Masafer Yatta," Nathaniel added.
Israeli settlers set fire to a house and attack Palestinians in Turmus 'Ayya, a town in the illegally occupied West Bank, on October 19, 2026. (Photo by Avishay Mohar/Facebook)
Avishay Mohar, who is part of Activestills, "an independent photography collective engaged in decolonial struggles in Palestine/Israel since 2005," described the Monday attack with photographs on his Facebook and Instagram accounts.
"Israelis set fire to a house and attack Palestinian olive harvesters in Turmus 'Ayya as they picked olives in a residential area between the village's houses," he wrote in the caption. "Over the years, Israel has taken nearly all of the village's land. The Israelis, dressed in black and wearing masks, severely beat an elderly farmer with sticks and sharp objects."
"They threw stones at houses, set two cars on fire, and burned a room in one of the homes," according to Mohar. "Later, Israeli army forces arrived along with other Israeli civilians, including one known for building new outposts in the area. They threatened residents with tear gas if they did not leave immediately, and banned them from blocking the road leading from the violent outposts to the village homes."
The United States' largest Muslim civil rights group and its Chicago chapter demanded action from US policymakers—who have increased the billions of dollars in military aid that they give to Israel annually since Israeli forces began a genocidal war on Palestinians in the Gaza Strip in response to the Hamas-led October 7, 2023 attack.
Throughout Israel's assault on Gaza—which has killed over 74,000 people—there has been a surge of violence by Israeli settlers and soldiers in the West Bank, leading to the deaths of more than 1,100 Palestinians and multiple Americans.
"Once again, the extremist thugs supported and enabled by the Israeli government have brutalized an American citizen. Enough is enough. Failing to speak out about this and demand accountability is a betrayal of the American people in favor of a foreign state," said the Council on American-Islamic Relations and CAIR-Chicago in a Monday statement.
"We call on Illinois lawmakers to condemn this vicious attack. We call on members of Congress to demand the US government place sanctions on illegal Israeli settlers and the Israeli military," they continued. "We call on Illinois State Treasurer Michael Frerichs to divest Illinois' public funds from Israel bonds and halt all new purchases and renewals."
They added that "Illinois taxpayers should not be bankrolling a government that enables attacks on American citizens. We also call on the US government to launch an independent investigation into the attacks on Mohammed Sakat, Heidi Levine, and all other Americans targeted by Israeli settlers and troops."
Between the Israeli settler assaults of Levine and Sakat, there were reports that Israel's military ignored repeated distress calls before masked settlers attacked a group of European diplomats in the West Bank over the weekend.
While the Israel Defense Forces attempted to defend itself by saying the diplomats did not coordinate their visit with the military and turned to a hotline not intended for civilian use, the anti-occupation group Breaking the Silence said that "the IDF will always have a bureaucratic excuse, but the real reason is that backing settler terrorists is its policy."
According to The Associated Press, "Israeli police said they arrested 10 people on Monday in connection with a wave of settler violence that included attacks on a foreign journalist and European diplomats in the occupied West Bank over the weekend."
However, as the Palestinian National Authority's news agency WAFA noted in a Monday report about three olive harvesters injured by Israeli settlers near Salfit, "colonists' violence against Palestinians and their property is routine in the West Bank and is rarely prosecuted by Israeli authorities."
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"Kohen should be alive," said one civil rights attorney. "He and his family deserve accountability. The fight for justice continues."
Oct 19, 2026
News
Republican Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Fitch on Monday declared the fatal police shooting of 1-year-old Kohen Wiley “justified,” provoking outrage over a decision that civil rights advocates said underscores the enduring systemic racism in US policing and prosecution.
Wiley, who is Black, was killed on June 14 in a Walmart parking lot in Senatobia, Mississippi as he sat in his mother’s arms inside a car. Police had responded to an allegation that his mother, Vellesiya Wiley, and another woman, Latoya Ferrell—the baby's aunt—had stolen diapers.
Senatobia Police Sgt. Hunter Foster, who is white, opened fire on the car, striking Wiley and Ferrell, who was critically wounded. Neither woman has been charged, and authorities have not publicly released evidence establishing that a theft occurred.
“I watched my baby take his first breath, and I watched my baby take his last breath,” Wiley said after her son's killing.
A TRAVESTY OF JUSTICE. Horror and racism from Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Fitch as she announces that the police shooting of Black baby Kohen Wiley was "justified."
[image or embed]
— Indivisible Chicago Alliance ❌👑 (@indivisiblechicago.bsky.social) October 19, 2026 at 12:01 PM
Cellphone video footage showed a vehicle driving away from officers, but does not appear to capture the moment of the shooting. A photo of the car shows bullet holes in the windshield.
In a brief statement, Fitch's office said it had "completed the review" of the shooting and "found the use of force was justified."
The finding means that Foster will face no criminal charges.
"How can anyone accept that conclusion when Kohen’s family and the public still have not been allowed to see the body camera footage?" national civil rights attorney Ben Crump, who represents the Wiley family, said following Fitch's announcement.
"This is a department whose chief was fired after reports of racial slurs in his text messages, and whose officer faced a complaint alleging a racially offensive remark two days before he shot Kohen," he added. "If the footage supports the state’s decision, release it. We will not stop fighting until this family gets the truth."
Last month, the city of Senatobia fired former Police Chief Harold Vanderford after text messages emerged in which he regularly used racial slurs.
Marquell Bridges, a Mississippi activist who is president of the Building Bridges Coalition, told the Mississippi Free Press Monday that “there is blood" on the hands of "not just Hunter Foster, but everyone that is complicit in the cover-up, including Attorney General Lynn Fitch."
Rev. Cornell William Brooks—a lawyer, civil rights activist, and professor—posted on social media, "BABY EXECUTION BY JUSTIFIABLE HOMICIDE."
"With the video, the public won’t buy this," Brooks added. "A fleeing alleged shoplifter does not justify shooting into a vehicle with a known 'baby on board.' Every alleged perception of danger doesn’t justify every Black death."
Writer and racial justice advocate Tanisha Long voiced her indignation in the words of a famous Civil Rights-era protest song from Jazz icon Nina Simone:
"Mississippi Goddam."
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While Waging War and Wrecking Economy, Trump's Focused On... Renaming New Mexico
"New Mexico is New Mexico, and you lost here three times because you're corrupt and don't care about working people," said Deb Haaland.
Oct 19, 2026
News
"You should be focused on ending this war, stopping these tariffs, and making things less expensive," she added, "not renaming our state."
As Americans suffer from an affordability crisis exacerbated by President Donald Trump's policies, both foreign and domestic, critics on Monday excoriated him for his inane pursuit of changing the name of yet another geographical place—this time, one of the nation's most culturally distinct states.
"New Mexico should immediately change its name to New America," Trump wrote on his Truth Social network. "We are not Mexico, we are the United States of America! The name would add great value and prestige to the State!"
"Home Values and Incomes would rise," the president baselessly contended, "and you would be even prouder while saluting our beautiful American Flag! Maybe even the Crooked Elections, that New Mexico is known for, would become honest again!"
Americas: Please do literally anything about affordability. I can't afford groceries. Trump: WE SHOULD RENAME NEW MEXICO TO NEW AMERICA!!
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— Mike Nellis (@mikenellis.bsky.social) October 19, 2026 at 12:57 PM
New Mexico has no such reputation, despite Republican electors signing a certificate purporting to cast the state's electoral votes for Trump in 2020—former President Joe Biden won there by double digits—and GOP commissioners in Otero County refusing to certify the June 2022 primary results over unfounded concerns about voting machines.
Trump's desire to rename New Mexico "New America" is curious, given that both old and New Mexico—as well as everywhere from Greenland to Tierra del Fuego—are part of the Americas.
The president has already renamed the Gulf of Mexico and Lake Ontario—though the new names aren't recognized internationally—and has also floated changing the name of the Strait of Hormuz to the Trump Strait, even as the military under his command has been unable to gain control of the vital waterway amid the increasingly protracted US-Israeli war of choice against Iran.
"It's like we're living in a never-ending 'South Park' episode," Zeteo media columnist Justin Baragona said Monday on Bluesky, referring to the long-running Comedy Central adult animation show, whose upcoming season will be renamed "South America" in a satirical send-up of not only Trump's rechristening spree, but also the complicity of tech titans like Google and Apple that all too readily comply with the president's whims.
Your President of the United States, folks. Laser-focused on the issues that matter to Americans and on the myriad major problems around the globe.
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— Aaron Reichlin-Melnick (@reichlinmelnick.bsky.social) October 19, 2026 at 12:15 PM
US Sen. Ben Ray Luján (D-NM)—who recently led New Mexico's congressional delegation in calling on Apple and Google to keep the state's current name on their maps—said Monday on social media that "New Mexico’s name dates back hundreds of years, long before the United States even existed."
"It carries generations of history, culture, and rich traditions that continue to shape who we are," he added. "We are New Mexicans. We’re proud of our name, proud of our home, and we’re keeping both. Long after Donald Trump is out of office, we’ll still be New Mexico."
Critics of Trump's policies skewered the president's priorities amid a cost-of-living crisis he said he'd fix upon returning to office and a war of choice he promised never to wage.
"People are struggling to afford housing, to pay their electric bills, to fill their tank with gas, and to buy groceries. The Mad King’s solution: Rename New Mexico as New America and your income will magically go up," California state Sen. Scott Wiener, a Democrat running to fill retiring Congresswoman Nancy Pelosi's (D-Calif.) House seat, said on social media.
Former US Interior Secretary Deb Haaland, a Democrat running for governor of New Mexico, said, "New Mexico is New Mexico, and you lost here three times because you're corrupt and don't care about working people."
"You should be focused on ending this war, stopping these tariffs, and making things less expensive," she added, "not renaming our state."
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'Blatant Hypocrisy': Trump Signs Executive Order on Women’s Health—While Attacking Women's Health
"This is an attempt to change the headlines, not women’s lives.”
Oct 19, 2026
News
President Donald Trump signed an executive order on Monday to promote women's health. But advocates say it's an example of "blatant hypocrisy" after his administration slashed healthcare access and medical research funding.
The initiative, promoted by First Lady Melania Trump, establishes a new Women's Health Division within the US National Institutes of Health (NIH) and a White House task force to advance research into conditions disproportionately affecting women, like heart disease, Alzheimer's disease, cancer, and endometriosis.
During a speech on Monday, Trump said the task force "will mobilize the entire federal government to coordinate action focused on improving women's health." He added that it would be led by Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., whom he said "has been fantastic" even though he’s "a little different."
Critics were quick to point out that the order doesn’t provide any new research funding and that the Trump administration has canceled nearly half a billion dollars in NIH research funding, some of which supported research into the very diseases the order mentions.
Following years of growth in women's health research, a Washington Post analysis found that under Kennedy, the number of competitively funded NIH research projects mentioning women fell by 31% in 2025, amid the administration's crusade against so-called diversity, equity, and inclusion programs.
In April, Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine)—who faces a tough reelection campaign—criticized these cuts, saying that "the administration's emphasis on canceling diversity-related grants has resulted in less research aimed at women's health."
The new order also revokes two Biden-era directives on women's health research, which had helped secure nearly $1 billion in funding. Trump's order provides no additional research funding. It also does not specify what will happen to the existing funds.
"Women’s health has long been ignored as a federal priority, and while we agree that steps must be taken to close disparities in women’s healthcare, it’s hard not to point out the blatant hypocrisy of this unfunded order coming from an administration that is actively decimating healthcare access for women," said Dorianne Mason, senior director of health equity and contraceptive access at the National Women's Law Center (NWLC).
"From the One Big Beautiful Bill Act’s cuts to Medicaid and the defunding of Planned Parenthood, to gutting the federal Office of Minority Health and slashing funding for women’s health research, this administration has made it clear that it doesn’t actually care about women’s healthcare needs, despite what this weak executive order attempts to convey," she added.
Last year, Trump signed a GOP budget law that cut hundreds of billions of dollars from Medicaid—a program that finances maternity care, reproductive healthcare, as well as routine health services for around 39 million low-income women.
Under Kennedy, the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) has rescinded federal guidance protecting emergency abortion access and launched a medical review that could restrict access to abortion pills.
“With RFK Jr. at the HHS helm, millions of women are paying more for healthcare and have less access to services they need,” said Brad Woodhouse, president of Protect Our Care. “Secretary Kennedy has tried to scrap any research grant or program that dares to fix women’s health disparities—and disproportionately fired women doctors and career scientists en masse. He’s fought tooth and nail to restrict access to abortion medication even when the lives and health of women depend on it, including patients dealing with a horrific ectopic pregnancy."
Polls show that Trump and Republicans are performing dismally among women. According to a Washington Post/ABC News/Ipsos poll released Sunday, just 30% of women said they approved of Trump’s job performance, and 61% wanted Democrats to control Congress.
Noting that the midterm elections were just weeks away, Mason said Trump's announcement of a women's health initiative "is an attempt to change the headlines, not women’s lives.”
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Toxic Betrayal: Report Details How Trump Duped His MAHA Base by Appeasing Corporate Interests
The MAHA movement "reminded the American public of the dangers of toxic chemicals in our air and water... But then the Trump administration either did nothing—or gave industry permission to pollute more.”
Oct 19, 2026
News
It's been seven months since more than 30 leaders of the "Make America Healthy Again" movement told the Trump administration that they were losing patience, and demanded to see evidence that the US Environmental Protection Agency took seriously millions of Americans' concerns about toxic "forever chemicals" and microplastics.
"MAHA is a mandate, not a marketing campaign," the advocates told EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin, calling for an end to both corporate-friendly loopholes in regulations and the "revolving door" that saw chemical lobbyists hired by the agency tasked with regulating the industry.
But on Monday, the government watchdog Public Citizen revealed that 20 out of 21 environmental chemicals that the White House pledged to address in its May 2025 "MAHA Report" have been subject to less, not more, regulation under the Trump administration.
For nine of the chemicals, including the carcinogenic herbicide atrazine, mercury, and per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS)—often called forever chemicals—President Donald Trump and his top officials have loosened public health regulations.
For 10 of them, the administration has taken none of the action promised in the MAHA Report, and in the case of the cancer-causing herbicide glyphosate, Trump issued an executive order not only endorsing the use of the chemical but mandating its production—a year after Bayer, the parent company of the chemical firm that uses glyphosate in popular weedkiller Roundup, donated $1 million to Trump's inaugural campaign.
Public Citizen found just one substance, microplastics, for which the administration has "taken any step toward regulation, and at best it was a baby step"—announcing in April that microplastics may be considered for regulation in the future and that the government would study measuring and removing them from the human body.
The report identifies the lifted limits on forever chemicals, loosened regulations on air pollution, and action on glyphosate as "among the most egregious betrayals" of the MAHA movement that helped elect Trump.
"These examples show how the Trump administration’s retreat on chemicals in the environment is failing to keep Americans healthy," reads the report.
Despite the warning from MAHA leaders earlier this year, Public Citizen research director Peter Whoriskey wrote, the administration's conduct has shown that "MAHA is worse than an empty slogan. It’s a sham."
Nearly two years into Trump's second term in office—despite the fact that MAHA leader Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is the president's secretary of health and human services—key regulatory posts have been filled by former industry lobbyists and officials, such as David Fotouhi, who as the deputy administrator of the EPA is the agency’s second-highest official.
During his legal career, Fotouhi defended the company International Paper when it was sued for contaminating the environment with forever chemicals.
Eight out of 10 top leadership roles at the Office of Chemical Safety and Pollution Prevention and the Office of Air and Radiation are filled by "officials, lawyers, and lobbyists who previously worked for chemical oil, chemical, and agriculture companies," reads the report.
"For years, Kennedy, like other leaders in the MAHA movement, accused federal regulators of being controlled by corporate lobbyists and failing to protect Americans from dangerous industrial and agricultural chemicals. Accordingly, they campaigned to curtail corporate influence at the EPA and other federal agencies," wrote Whoriskey.
But with Kennedy at his side, "the Trump administration has not only accommodated industry demands but appointed industry lobbyists and other officials to senior positions in the EPA."
The report also takes aim at persistent claims by Trump administration officials, including in the MAHA Report, that they will use "gold standard science" to evaluate environmental dangers.
The White House has made that all but impossible by disbanding the Office of Research and Development, which has conducted research on the impact of chemicals on humans, the report says.
The government's top air pollution research facility in Chapel Hill, North Carolina, was also shut down, while all the members of the EPA's Clean Air Scientific Advisory Committee and the Clean Air Act Advisory Committee were ousted.
“The MAHA Report reminded the American public of the dangers of toxic chemicals in our air and water,” said Whoriskey in a statement. “It was described as a ‘call to action.’ But then the Trump administration either did nothing—or gave industry permission to pollute more.”
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