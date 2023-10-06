October, 06 2023, 03:21pm EDT
Jobs Jump in September, but Wage Growth Moderates
Analysis by economist Dean Baker
The establishment survey showed an increase of 336k jobs in September. The prior two months’ numbers were also revised sharply higher, bringing the average for the last three months to 266k. In spite of the strong job growth, wage growth actually slowed somewhat, with the average hourly wage rising at just a 3.4 percent annual rate over the last three months. This is well below the average for 2018-2019, when inflation was under the Fed’s 2.0 percent target.
In spite of the strong job growth, unemployment remained unchanged at 3.8 percent. After the huge 736k jump in the size of the labor force reported for August, the September increase was a much more modest 90k. These huge fluctuations in monthly changes are largely the result of measurement error. Over the last year, the labor force has increased by 3,310k, an average of 276k a month.
Job Growth Strongest in Sectors Still Hit by Pandemic
Job gains were widely spread across sectors, but the largest gains were in the sectors that took the biggest hit from the pandemic. The category of leisure and hospitality added 96k jobs, accounting for almost 30 percent of the month’s job gains. Employment in this category is still down by 184k (1.1 percent) from its pre-pandemic peak.
Within this category, restaurants added 60.7k jobs, putting employment above its pre-pandemic peak for the first time. The arts, entertainment, and recreation sector added 19.3k jobs, which also put it above its pre-pandemic peak. The hotel sector added 15.6k jobs, but employment is still 217k (10.3 percent) below its pre-pandemic peak. This is likely due to the huge growth in Airbnb and other vacation rentals over the last four years.
State governments added 29k jobs, while local governments added 38k. Employment in state governments is still down by 21k (0.4 percent) from pre-pandemic levels, while employment by local governments is down by 85k (0.6 percent) from pre-pandemic levels. There will likely be some more catchup in these sectors, but a drop in relative pay and deterioration in working conditions, notably in teaching, has made public sector jobs less attractive.
Job Growth in Cyclically Sensitive Construction and Manufacturing Still Solid
Since construction and manufacturing have always been the hardest hit sectors in a downturn, those expecting a recession always look to employment trends in these two sectors. Both are still adding jobs at a respectable pace. Construction added 11k jobs in September, while manufacturing added 17k. Even housing construction added 12.6k jobs.
The one cyclical sector that has shown job loss is credit intermediation, which has been hit by the decline in home purchases and crash of the mortgage refinancing boom. This sector lost 7.5k jobs last month. Employment is now down 61.6k (2.3 percent) from its peak in April of 2021.
Job Surge in Health Care Slows
The health care sector added 40.9k jobs, after adding an average of 68.6k jobs over the prior three months. This is still more than twice as fast as the average growth in the years before the pandemic. Nursing homes added just 2.4k jobs, while child care centers added 1.1k jobs. Employment in these two sectors is down by 154.2k (9.7 percent) and 39.4 (3.8 percent), respectively, from pre-pandemic levels.
Index of Aggregate Hours Rises 0.2 Percent
Hours growth had been lagging employment growth somewhat, as the length of the average workweek had been getting shorter. These are roughly in line for September, with the index of aggregate hours rising at a 1.5 percent annual rate in the third quarter. With GDP growth likely to be over 3.0 percent for the quarter, this would imply another quarter of strong productivity growth, although a sharp rise in self-employment (mostly incorporated self-employed) will dampen reported growth in the quarter.
Women Again Account for More than Half of Payroll Job Growth
The growth in payroll employment for women was 185k in September, putting them at 49.8 percent of total payroll employment. It will likely be several more months until they hit their peak share, which was just over 50.0 percent in some months before the pandemic.
Unemployment Rate Unchanged at 3.8 Percent
The extraordinary jump in the size of the labor force reported for August raised the possibility that the 0.3 percentage point jump was an anomaly. With the September survey showing the same number, it appears that the rise is real. This rise does seem difficult to reconcile with the extraordinary pace of job growth reported in the establishment survey.
While the overall labor force participation rate (LFPR) was unchanged, the labor force participation rate for prime-age men (25-54) rose to 89.6 percent, tying its pre-recession peak. It was unchanged for prime age women.
There was an increase of 0.1 pp in the unemployment rate for men over age 20 to 3.8 percent, coupled with a decline of 0.1 pp to 3.1 percent for women. This is the largest gap between men’s and women’s unemployment rates since September of 2013. (There were much larger gaps the other way, with women’s rate exceeding men’s rate, at the peak of the pandemic.)
Unemployment Due to Quits Edges Lower
The share of voluntary job leavers in the unemployed edged down to 12.7 percent. This is well below the peak of 15.7 percent hit earlier in the recovery. It is also below peaks above 15.0 percent reached in 2019 and 2000.
The duration measures of unemployment also increased in September, with the median duration of unemployment spells rising 0.5 weeks to 9.2 weeks, and the average duration up 1.1 weeks to 21.5 weeks. The number of people working part-time involuntarily fell by 156k, reversing most of the jump in August, however, the figure is still above lows hit last fall.
Mixed Story in September Jobs Report
The job growth reported for September was far above virtually all predictions. The prior two months’ numbers were also revised up by 119k. This goes against the general perception that job growth is slowing.
However, the slower wage growth reported in recent months is certainly not consistent with an overly tight labor market. Also, there is nothing in the household survey that would suggest the labor market is continuing to tighten. The unemployment rate, while still very low by historic standards, is 0.4 pp above its low hit in the spring. The lengthening of the duration of unemployment spells also is not consistent with a tightening of the labor market, nor is the fall in the share of voluntary job leavers among the unemployed. It would be unfortunate if the Fed overreacted to this report with further rate hikes.
The Center for Economic and Policy Research (CEPR) was established in 1999 to promote democratic debate on the most important economic and social issues that affect people's lives. In order for citizens to effectively exercise their voices in a democracy, they should be informed about the problems and choices that they face. CEPR is committed to presenting issues in an accurate and understandable manner, so that the public is better prepared to choose among the various policy options.(202) 293-5380
'Stop Cop City' Campaigners Decry State's Refusal to Charge Georgia Troopers Who Shot Activist 57 Times
"The system has, once again, declared its own innocence," lamented one activist after a Georgia prosecutor's office said it would not charge the killers of Manuel Terán, better known as "Tortuguita."
Oct 06, 2023
News
Human rights advocates on Friday condemned a Georgia prosecutor's decision to not charge the state troopers who fatally shot forest defender Manuel Esteban Paez Terán—better known as "Tortuguita"—during a militarized January raid at a Stop Cop City protest camp outside Atlanta.
"The system has, once again, declared its own innocence," Stop Cop City activist Micah Herskind wrote on social media in response to the decision by the Stone Mountain Judicial Circuit District Attorney's office.
The Cop City Vote Coalition (CCVC) campaign said that "Tortuguita's memory and the memories of all those stolen by police killings demand that we all continue the collective struggle for a future without state violence."
Georgia State Patrol officers say they shot Terán after the 26-year-old Venezuelan activist opened fire on them, wounding an officer in the leg during the January 18 raid to evict protesters from the encampment protesting the $90 million, 85-acre Public Safety Training Center—widely known as "Cop City"—in the Weelaunee Forest just outside Atlanta city limits in DeKalb County.
According to a statement from Stone Mountain Judicial Circuit District Attorney Pro Tempore George Christian explaining the decision not to charge the troopers:
Terán... refused to comply with the lawful commands of the troopers to come out of a tent. The troopers used a 'less lethal' device known as a pepperball launcher in an effort to have Terán leave the tent. Terán responded by shooting four times his 9mm pistol through the tent, striking and seriously injuring a Georgia State Trooper. Six troopers returned fire resulting in the death of Teran.
"The use of lethal... force by Georgia State Patrol was objectively reasonable under the circumstances of this case," the prosecutor concluded.
A DeKalb County Medical Examiner's Office autopsy—which officials suppressed for months—revealed that Terán was shot 57 times and that there was no gunpowder residue on the victim's hands, which advocates say debunks claims that the activist fired first. There is no police bodycam video of the incident.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said that ballistics analysis proved a gun found at the scene of Terán's killing—a Smith & Wesson 9mm pistol GBI said the victim legally purchased in 2020—fired the bullet that wounded the trooper.
CCVC said that "from the start, the state's response to Tortuguita's murder has been to lie and cover up the facts."
"Today's announcement ruling the killing as 'reasonable' is just the latest in a long line of changing stories and withholding evidence," the campaign added.
Since Terán's killing, more than 40 Stop Cop City campaigners have been criminally charged as domestic terrorists, while over 60 activists have also been indicted under the state's Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act—some for simply handing out fliers.
"These charges, like the previous repressive prosecutions by the state of Georgia, seek to intimidate protesters, legal observers, and bail funds alike, and send the chilling message that any dissent to Cop City will be punished with the full power and violence of the government," organizers with CCVC toldThe Appeal last month.
Friday's decision to not charge the troopers comes as CCVC attempts to get a referendum on the project on November's ballot. Although they've collected more than 115,000 signatures—more than double the number needed to qualify for the ballot—campaigners accuse Atlanta officials of voter suppression due to what they say is an onerous signature verification process created solely to thwart the initiative.
City officials are refusing to even start the signature verification process, arguing that the campaign may have missed an August 21 submission deadline. Although the deadline had been extended until September by a federal judge, an appeals court subsequently blocked enforcement of the extension, creating a state of legal limbo for the initiative.
Advocates Urge Mainers to Vote for First Statewide Consumer-Owned Utility
"Mainers have a rare chance to take control of an important part of their daily lives," said Sen. Bernie Sanders in his endorsement of Pine Tree Power. "Mainers can have cheaper, more reliable power—and help fight climate change at the same time."
Oct 06, 2023
News
The "Yes on Question 3" campaign aims to create a new nonprofit company called Pine Tree Power, which would purchase Central Maine Power (CMP) and Versant. The two companies currently provide power to 96% of Maine customers. The new company would be run by a board of directors elected by Maine voters, which advocates say would make the utility far more accountable to consumers than the investor-owned utilities have been.
"But ever since our utilities were sold to the highest bidder, our communities have been falling victim to the tyranny of faraway corporations," it continues, noting that CMP's parent company is owned by a Spanish firm while the primary shareholder of Versant's parent company is the city of Calgary, Canada.
As the APPA told the Rhode Island Current last month, 18 new local public power utilities have been formed in the U.S. over the past two decades, and "their rates are typically lower and their electric service is more reliable."
In addition to spending tens of millions of dollars to defeat Pine Tree Power, the for-profit utilities are backing a separate referendum in November that, if passed, would stall the creation of the publicly owned company by requiring Mainers to vote on borrowing more than $1 billion in most cases.
The group added that low-cost financing available to COUs could help speed "an equitable clean energy transition" that includes "low- and moderate-income households and other underserved Mainers."
"Access to lower-cost financing can free up resources to build robust programs designed to overcome the social and financial barriers to energy efficiency upgrades, weatherization, heat pumps, zero-emission vehicles, solar, and battery storage, to ensure that vulnerable and marginalized people also enjoy the ways that clean energy makes our homes safer and more comfortable, affordable, and valuable," said NRCM.
"Returning power to the people and looking for big fights is where we can best show solutions and also resist the fossil fuel infrastructure," Candice Fortin, a campaigner with the group, toldThe Progressive in August.
As Election Day nears, climate and economic justice advocates in Maine and across the country are calling on voters in the New England state to approve an historic referendum that would initiate a public takeover of Maine's two for-profit utilities—a move which public power experts say could bring about a sea change in public utility ownership and lower rates for consumers while building resistance to fossil fuel infrastructure.
The "Yes on Question 3" campaign aims to create a new nonprofit company called Pine Tree Power, which would purchase Central Maine Power (CMP) and Versant. The two companies currently provide power to 96% of Maine customers. The new company would be run by a board of directors elected by Maine voters, which advocates say would make the utility far more accountable to consumers than the investor-owned utilities have been.
Proponents have pointed to local utility takeovers which have resulted in lower rates for consumers, such as the case of the Long Island Power Authority. The publicly owned authority reduced electricity rates by 20% for customers, according to the American Public Power Association (APPA).
The grassroots Pine Tree Power campaign notes that consumer-owned utilities (COUs) are not a radical new idea in Maine, as 10 COUs serve 98 towns across the state. When one of the COUs attempted to expand and provide more customers in Kennebunk with lower rates and more reliable service, CMP halted the effort, leading one resident to say they were being "held hostage by the country's worst power company."
"Whether we're new or lifelong Mainers, we know that our state is defined by folks who work hard for one another," reads Pine Tree Power's website. "Medical workers and mill workers, farmers and firefighters, loggers, and lobstermen, we all work together to power Maine. That's why we deserve a power company that works just as hard for us."
"But ever since our utilities were sold to the highest bidder, our communities have been falling victim to the tyranny of faraway corporations," it continues, noting that CMP's parent company is owned by a Spanish firm while the primary shareholder of Versant's parent company is the city of Calgary, Canada.
The U.S. Energy Information Administration says that average electricity prices across New England are some of the highest in the nation, rivaling only Alaska and Hawaii, with costs rising from 24.6 cents per kilowatt hour in June 2022 to 28.3 cents per kilowatt hour this past June. Meanwhile, Maine's electric utilities get low marks for reliability, with the state ranked 49th in the country according to a 2022 analysis by the Citizens Utility Board in Illinois.
Pine Tree Power says the new public utility would save ratepayers $9 billion over three decades—lowering rates by an average of $367 per household annually—while a 2020 study commissioned by the Maine Public Utilities Commission said rates would likely increase in the short term after the purchase of CMP and Versant, but come down over the long term due to tax savings.
As the APPA told the Rhode Island Current last month, 18 new local public power utilities have been formed in the U.S. over the past two decades, and "their rates are typically lower and their electric service is more reliable."
But companies like CMP and Versant, whose profits and rates have soared in recent years while service has declined, are able to pour their vast resources into their own campaigns "to discourage communities from looking at their options," Ursula Schryver of APPA told the Current. The utilities have raised more than $27 million to oppose the Yes on Question 3 initiative.
"They'll typically say it's going to be expensive, take years, and cost a lot of money," said Schryver, the group's vice president for strategic member engagement. "They're going to have PR campaigns [and] push legal challenges to drag it out and make it as expensive and as long and scary as possible."
Pine Tree Power noted on social media in July that the grassroots campaign has garnered small donations from more than 1,000 people, 90% of whom live in Maine.
In addition to spending tens of millions of dollars to defeat Pine Tree Power, the for-profit utilities are backing a separate referendum in November that, if passed, would stall the creation of the publicly owned company by requiring Mainers to vote on borrowing more than $1 billion in most cases.
Maine Affordable Energy, a group funded by CMP, claims the purchase of the two utilities would cost Mainers $13.5 billion, while utility lawyer Peter Murray estimated in the Portland Press Herald last month that the true acquisition price would likely be about half that amount, based on the investor-owned companies' Federal Energy Regulatory Commission filings.
One of the proposal's latest endorsements came from the Natural Resources Council of Maine (NRCM) on Wednesday, with the group writing in a position paper that in addition to saving Mainers money, the "transparency and local accountability" that a public utility would provide would be "crucial to an equitable, affordable clean energy transition."
"Sometimes it's only government that can get the job done," said NRCM. "Take for example Efficiency Maine Trust (EMT), an independent quasi-government agency formalized in 2009 for not dissimilar reasons to the Pine Tree Power proposal, to correct for the disincentive utilities have to invest in energy efficiency. EMT, now with an annual budget of $100 million, implements energy efficiency and alternative energy programs across Maine, invests in businesses and workforce capacity, and has become a widely trusted resource for information to inform personal and business investment decisions. Just imagine what EMT could accomplish if it were working with cooperative utilities."
The group added that low-cost financing available to COUs could help speed "an equitable clean energy transition" that includes "low- and moderate-income households and other underserved Mainers."
"Access to lower-cost financing can free up resources to build robust programs designed to overcome the social and financial barriers to energy efficiency upgrades, weatherization, heat pumps, zero-emission vehicles, solar, and battery storage, to ensure that vulnerable and marginalized people also enjoy the ways that clean energy makes our homes safer and more comfortable, affordable, and valuable," said NRCM.
The Pine Tree Power campaign has also been endorsed by 350.org, U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), Sierra Club Maine, the Maine Organic Farmers and Gardeners Association (MOFGA), and the Maine State Nurses Association (MSNA).
MSNA argued in its endorsement that "access to clean, reliable energy is undeniably a public health concern," with power loss linked to higher mortality rates among elderly people, while MOFGA said "true sustainability will only be possible with a power company that puts the needs of our local communities above the profits of foreign CEOs."
"Power belongs in the hands of the people, not greedy corporations," said Sanders in July. "Mainers have a rare chance to take control of an important part of their daily lives. Instead of a private power system that last year sent $187 million in profits out of the country, Mainers can have cheaper, more reliable power—and help fight climate change at the same time."
While CMP has lobbied against renewable energy legislation, proponents of Pine Tree Power, including 350.org, say the publicly owned utility "is a direct way of targeting the fossil fuel industry."
"Returning power to the people and looking for big fights is where we can best show solutions and also resist the fossil fuel infrastructure," Candice Fortin, a campaigner with the group, toldThe Progressive in August.
‘Inexcusable’: US Slammed for Refusal on Global Green Climate Fund
"Parties missed a pivotal opportunity for developed countries to walk the talk regarding their commitments to combating the climate crisis," one campaigner lamented.
Oct 06, 2023
News
The U.S.—which previously pledged $3 billion—also signaled its intent to contribute, but offered nothing on Thursday. China, the world's largest polluter, did not pledge.
Singh continued:
Climate defenders admonished several rich nations for falling short of the $10 billion fundraising goal set for Thursday's Green Climate Fund Pledging Summit in Bonn, Germany, with the United States singled out for what one campaigner called its "glaring and inexcusable" failure to contribute this round, even as the climate emergency worsens.
The Green Climate Fund (GCF)—established in 2010 under the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) to finance projects in developing nations to help them adapt to the climate emergency—presented an opportunity for wealthier nations to make new and increased pledges ahead of the U.N. Climate Change Conference, or COP28, which begins November 30 in Dubai.
However, Thursday's summit raised just $9.3 billion, falling short of its $10 billion goal and coming nowhere near the $200-$250 billion the UNFCCC estimates is needed every year until 2030. Twenty-five countries promised to donate to the fund, with Denmark, Ireland, and Liechtenstein doubling their previous pledges.
Germany and the United Kingdom promised $2 billion apiece. France offered $1.7 billion, while Japan said it would contribute $1.1 billion. Australia, Switzerland, Italy, and Sweden said they were working on their commitments and would donate later.
The U.S.—which previously pledged $3 billion—also signaled its intent to contribute, but offered nothing on Thursday. China, the world's largest polluter, did not pledge.
"Time is not on our side. And promises made must be promises kept," Selwin Hart, special climate adviser to U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres, said in a statement following the summit. "This is the only way to rebuild the trust needed to confront the climate crisis."
Harjeet Singh, head of global political strategy at the advocacy group Climate Action Network International, said in a statement that "the Green Climate Fund, envisioned as the lifeline for climate action in developing nations, is held back by the indifference of wealthy countries."
"It's vital to underscore that public finance is key to ensuring vulnerable nations receive the support they need, particularly for boosting adaptation efforts," he stressed.
Singh continued:
While Ireland's 150% pledge increase is praiseworthy, the tepid commitments—or outright stagnation—from nations such as Japan and Norway are deeply concerning. Some countries, like Sweden, seem to sidestep their obligations by urging developing nations to contribute to the fund. The silence of the United States, even as it participates on the GCF Board and shapes policies without meeting its financial obligations, is glaring and inexcusable.
"With COP28 on the horizon, the GCF replenishment conference has fallen short of expectations," he added. "However, it's important to remember that nations are not restricted to making pledges only during set intervals; they can and should step forward with contributions at any time to support climate action."
Tara Daniel, senior program manager at the Women's Environment and Development Organization, said that "today, parties missed a pivotal opportunity for developed countries to walk the talk regarding their commitments to combating the climate crisis."
"As the flagship fund for implementing the Paris agreement, one that prioritizes adaptation as much as mitigation, and governed more equitably than multilateral development banks, the GCF is central to our collective efforts to achieve transformative climate action," Daniel asserted.
"Unfortunately, the pledging conference today showed that while climate impacts continue to increase, collective climate finance through the GCF has not increased," she lamented. "The U.S. in particular has failed to put any money where its climate rhetoric is."
"Yet the opportunity is not irrevocably lost; the pledging conference does not have to be the end of the road," Daniel added. "We wait to see if COP28 unlocks the ambition the world needs and deserves."
