US Wields 'Hand of Genocide' by Vetoing Yet Another UN Gaza Cease-Fire Resolution

For the fifth time since Israel launched its genocidal assault and siege of the Gaza Strip—and for the first time during President Donald Trump's tenure—the United States has vetoed a United Nations Security Council resolution calling for a cease-fire, a move that came as Palestinians continue to suffer daily massacres, mass starvation, and ethnic cleansing in the embattled enclave.

U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Dorothy Shea—a former political officer at the American Embassy in Tel Aviv, Israel—was the lone vote against the Security Council draft resolution demanding an "immediate, unconditional, and permanent cease-fire" in Gaza and the release of all remaining hostages held by Hamas and other Palestinian resistance groups.

"Any product that undermines our close ally Israel's security is a nonstarter," Shea explained after sinking the resolution. In addition to diplomatic cover, the U.S. provides Israel with tens of billions of dollars in armed aid, including weapons that have been used in some of the Israel Defense Forces' (IDF) deadliest massacres in Gaza.

The resolution was put forth by the 10 non-permanent Security Council members—Algeria, Denmark, Greece, Guyana, Pakistan, Panama, Sierra Leone, Slovenia, Somalia, and South Korea—who explained Wednesday in a joint statement that the measure was "prompted by our deep concern over the catastrophic situation in Gaza, which deteriorated further after the resumption of hostilities in March."

According toThe Palestine Chronicle, Hamas—which governs Gaza and led the October 7, 2023 attack on Israel—said the U.S. veto shows "Washington's blind bias towards the occupation government" and support for Israel's "crimes against humanity in Gaza."

At least hundreds of Gazans, mostly children, have recently died from malnutrition and lack of medical care amid Israel's tightened siege, according to local officials. Israeli airstrikes continue to kill and wound scores of Palestinians—and sometimes more—daily, and upward of 100 Gazans have been shot dead while desperately trying to secure humanitarian aid in recent days.

"This latest shameful U.S. veto—one in a long list—gives Israel the green light to continue its genocide of Palestinians in Gaza," Amnesty International secretary general Agnès Callamard said in a statement. "It allows Israel to continue starving Palestinian civilians and creating conditions of life meant to bring about their destruction."

In addition to vetoing five Security Council cease-fire resolutions, the U.S. last year used its veto power to block Palestine's bid to become a full U.N. member. The U.S. also abstained from voting on two Security Council cease-fire resolutions during the Biden administration.

"The U.S. has squandered yet another crucial opportunity to demand that Israel ends civilian bloodshed," Callamard added. "What possible justification can there be for blocking action by the U.N. Security Council that could help to end the harrowing starvation and suffering, free hostages, and lift Israel's suffocating aid restrictions?"

All told, more than 194,000 Palestinians have been killed or wounded—including over 14,000 people who are missing and believed dead and buried beneath rubble—during 606 days of an onslaught for which Israel is facing a genocide case at the World Court and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is wanted by the International Criminal Court for alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity including extermination and weaponized starvation.

Upward of 2 million Palestinians have also been forcibly displaced, often multiple times, most recently during Operation Gideon's Chariots, the IDF's ongoing campaign to indefinitely occupy and ethnically cleanse Gaza, possibly to facilitate Israeli recolonization, as pushed by far-right figures.

On Wednesday, International Committee of the Red Cross president Mirjana Spoljaric said conditions in Gaza are "worse" than last month, when she described them as "hell on Earth."

All this, as a cease-fire proves as elusive as ever due to what pro-Palestine critics say is Netanyahu's desire to prolong the war in order to delay his own criminal corruption trial and Hamas' demand for a guaranteed end to Israel's onslaught.

"The world is watching, day after day, horrifying scenes of Palestinians being shot, wounded, or killed in Gaza while simply trying to eat," Tom Fletcher, the U.N.'s top humanitarian chief, said Wednesday. "We must be allowed to do our jobs. We have the teams, the plan, the supplies, and the experience."

"It's simply unconscionable to stand in the way of this resolution."

Amnesty International USA executive director Paul O'Brien said: "Once again, the U.S. government, this time under Trump's leadership, is on the wrong side of history. While it's not a surprise the U.S. vetoed this resolution, it's nonetheless devastating."

"The language is focused on the urgency of the unconditional release of all hostages and unfettered access to humanitarian aid," O'Brien added. "When children are dying of starvation and the fate of the hostages is uncertain, it's simply unconscionable to stand in the way of this resolution."

