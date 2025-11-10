Defending Democracy Starts With Your Phone Plan: Why I Cut Ties With T-Mobile

With everything that the Trump administration is doing to militarize our cities and neighborhoods, it can be easy to forget about all of the damage that Elon Musk has done, and continues to do. He and his Department of Government Efficiency minions destroyed the US Agency for International Development, resulting in incredible misery and thousands of deaths in countries around the world. They fired thousands of dedicated civil servants and embedded themselves in all major government agencies, and combined our personal data in illegal ways that make us all more vulnerable.

While Musk isn’t in the headlines as much now, he continues to use his vast wealth to subvert democracy both here and around the world, and will continue to do so unless we fight back. One of the pillars of his empire is Starlink, which leverages Musk’s relationship with President Donald Trump to help it acquire additional spectrum licenses and crush its competition.

The most effective way to resist the authoritarian takeover of our democracy is to make it clear to companies partnering with authoritarians that there will always be consequences for such business relationships. Earlier this year, T-Mobile became the first major cellular carrier to integrate the Starlink network, positioning T-Mobile customers uniquely to help counter Musk's influence.

I was a T-Mobile customer, starting in 2013. My whole family was on T-Mobile, and I had a business account as well. I develop a mobile application for iPhone and Android, so I needed multiple phone lines for software testing.

If you’re a T-Mobile customer, I strongly encourage you to cancel your T-Mobile contract on the weekend of November 14-16 as thousands join me in boycotting T-Mobile.

After becoming active in the Tesla Takedown campaign, I learned about the dangers posed by T-Mobile's partnership with Starlink. I attended protests at local Starlink offices and wrote directly to T-Mobile's CEO to express my concerns about this collaboration.

T-Mobile's problematic actions extend far beyond this partnership. The company dismantled its diversity, equity, and inclusion program to appease the Trump administration while seeking approval for two major acquisitions. They now host Trump Mobile on their network and lobbied in support of Trump's budget bill—legislation expected to strip millions of Americans of healthcare while delivering tax cuts to millionaires and billionaires. Adding to this troubling record, T-Mobile has spent years employing aggressive union-busting tactics to prevent workers from organizing.

After a month with no reply, I began exploring alternative carriers. It’s important to research that carefully, since other carriers may be owned by T-Mobile directly (like Mint Mobile), or may use the T-Mobile network (like Ultra Mobile and Tello Mobile). To have the greatest impact, it’s best to move to a carrier with no connection to T-Mobile. You can find alternatives here .

After selecting a new carrier, I began moving lines, one by one. I was concerned about how difficult it would be, but it’s surprisingly easy. After moving the last line, the last step was to call T-Mobile and formally terminate my accounts.

Mobile carriers HATE when customers move. It costs money to acquire new subscribers, so they will try very hard to keep you. I explained to the service rep why I was cancelling my contract, and that I had sent a message to the CEO about my concerns. “He’s probably very busy,” the rep said. “Would you wait two more weeks before you cancel?” I explained that I had already waited for a month with no reply. She then offered me a $20 credit for staying. Without being rude, I explained that this wasn’t about money, it was about defending democracy.