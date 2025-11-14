Mexico Leads 59 Nations Defending ICC Against 'Unacceptable' Trump ​Sanctions

Mexico this week led 59 United Nations member states in affirming their support for the International Criminal Court and—without mentioning US officials by name—decrying their sanctions against ICC judges in retaliation for efforts to prosecute Israeli leaders for alleged crimes against humanity in Gaza.

The Mexican mission to the UN delivered a letter reaffirming the 59 nations' "continued and unwavering support for the independence, impartiality, and integrity of the ICC," the Hague-based tribunal that is the world's only permanent court with jurisdiction to prosecute individuals for genocide, crimes against humanity, war crimes, and aggression.

"We express our deep concern over recent measures sanctioning ICC officials, staff, and those cooperating with the court," the letter continues. "Such measures erode the international rule of law, constitute an unacceptable interference with judicial independence, undermine ongoing investigations, and threaten the global fight against impunity."

In February, US President Donald Trump accused the ICC of engaging in "illegitimate and baseless actions targeting America and our close ally Israel" and ordered "tangible and significant consequences on those responsible for the ICC’s transgressions, some of which may include the blocking of property and assets, as well as the suspension of entry into the United States of ICC officials, employees, and agents, as well as their immediate family members."

This, after the ICC issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, former Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant—who in October 2023 ordered the "complete siege" of Gaza that has caused famine and illness to spread—and three Hamas members, since killed by Israel, for alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity. In the case of Netanyahu and Gallant, these include murder and forced starvation.

Israel and the United States vehemently reject the ICC charges. The US—which, like Israel, is not party to the Rome Statute governing the ICC—has ignored the warrants. The White House and US lawmakers have welcomed the two fugitive Israelis as they traveled unimpeded to the United States.

In June, Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced sanctions targeting the four ICC judges who authorized arrest warrants for Netanyahu and who green-lighted an investigation into torture allegations against American troops in Afghanistan. This, despite ICC Prosecutor Karim Khan's exclusion of US forces from the Afghanistan probe, which focused only on alleged Taliban and Islamic State crimes.

As Quincy Institute for Responsible Statecraft executive vice president Trita Parsi said Friday in response to the letter, "US sanction[s] against the ICC have nothing to with US interest and everything to do with upholding Israeli impunity as it commits genocide."

The 59 countries' letter denounces the sanctions, which "violate both the letter and the spirit of the Rome Statute and consequently place victims, witnesses, and court officials, many of whom are our nationals, at risk."

"All states must respect and protect the court's judicial functions and refrain from any coercive measures that would impede the court's work, impartiality, and independence," the letter stresses.

The Trump administration has also sanctioned other international officials who have condemned Israel's genocidal war on Gaza and US complicity, including Francesca Albanese, the UN special rapporteur on the occupied Palestinian territories.

The administration has also taken aim at members of the International Court of Justice, also in The Hague, as they weigh a genocide case against Israel filed by South Africa in December 2023. The ICJ has issued several provisional orders for Israel to avoid genocidal acts, allow aid into Gaza, and end the assault on Rafah. Israel has been accused of ignoring all of these orders.

US disdain and animosity toward the ICC is nothing new. During the administration of George W. Bush, the US passed the American Service Members’ Protection Act—also known as the Hague Invasion Act—which authorizes the president to use “all means necessary and appropriate” including military intervention to secure the release of American or allied personnel held by or on behalf of the ICC.

The Mexico-led letter follows other affirmations of support for the ICC and its mission, including statements issued in June 2024 and February 2025 signed by 93 and 79 UN member states, respectively.

Speaking on the same day that Mexico delivered its letter, UN General Assembly President Annalena Baerbock of Germany condemned sanctions against ICC members as “attacks against the very principles of international law."

“For more than two decades, the court has faced impunity and shown that, even in the darkest moments, accountability remains possible,” Baerbock said. “However, today, while we are witnessing atrocities that continue to shock the conscience of humanity, it is evident that the mission of the court is far from fulfilled.”

“Court officials have been sanctioned for upholding the rule of law and demanding accountability, and their systems have been targeted by cyberattacks aimed at undermining the credibility of the court,” she noted. "These are not isolated incidents, but deliberate attacks against the court with the aim of weakening the rule of law and eroding trust in international institutions.”

The new letter came as ICC President Tomoko Akane delivered the court's annual report to the General Assembly.

“We are only bound by the law and we do not change the course of our actions due to threats, be them political or of another nature,” Akane said Tuesday. “We will continue abiding by our mandate undeterred, with integrity, determination, impartiality, and independence at all times.”

“Let me be very clear on this," she added. "We cannot give up. We will not give up."