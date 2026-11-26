Two days after President Donald Trump and the GOP’s historic drubbing in the midterms, Corbin Trent, in the midst of a post-election media blitz, admits, “I feel terrified.”

It’s not the reaction you’d expect from someone like Trent, a campaign staffer on both of Sen. Bernie Sanders’ (I-Vt.) presidential runs and a co-founder of Justice Democrats, the progressive group that saw eight of its candidates swept into Congress on the blue wave that crashed across the United States on Nov. 3.

And yet for Trent and many on the Left, winning the election was the easy part. Trump and his authoritarian administration are still in the White House, and the Left now needs to prove that Democrats can deliver for the working class.

In the week following the midterms, the historic scale of Democrats’ rout of Republicans came into sharper focus: the largest Congressional majority in nearly two decades, secured by the widest popular-vote margin in 50 years and the biggest single-election flip in the Senate in nearly 70 years.

And at the state level, more than 500 legislative seats flipped to give the party six additional trifectas and a majority of governorships for the first time since 2010. Roughly 75% of U.S. residents will have Democratic governors, including residents of Texas, where a 24-year Republican trifecta has come to an end.

Democrats will now control the U.S. House of Representatives and the Senate, and the party plans to make use of its newfound electoral power.

It’s a loss for the U.S. Right that has left the movement and the Republican Party shell-shocked. After the presidential election two years ago, Republicans believed they had forged a new, lasting working-class majority after big swings toward Trump from nearly every demographic group, even those the party had previously struggled with: youth, Latinos and Black voters.

Two years later, those voters swung back. Other than white evangelicals, every single voter group saw a major shift towards the Democrats, nearly all of them by double digits — including Trump’s stalwart base of white voters without a college degree, who swung 14 points towards the Democrats, a trend seen across nearly every state. The Republican politicians ousted by the blue wave included decades-long incumbents, such as Ohio Rep. Mike Turner, who had been in office for 24 years, and GOP leaders including National Republican Congressional Committee chair Rep. Richard Hudson (R-N.C.).



The outcome wasn’t just good for Democrats — it was the best electoral result for the U.S. Left in more than a century. Eight years after Congress gave Trump a standing ovation for saying the United States “will never be a socialist country,” the House will include eight members of the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA), along with at least 12 other progressives who ran on agendas and campaigns in the style of “the Squad” — the Sanders-inspired progressive bloc. The Democrats’ Senate majority will feature one socialist in Sanders, 18 others who co-sponsored his Medicare for All bill, and three incoming, Sanders-backed progressives who campaigned on universal, single-payer healthcare.

Progressive organizations like the Working Families Party (WFP), whose candidate endorsements often overlapped with those of DSA, saw their best-ever results, with the WFP claiming 16 new members of Congress and two senators, as well as more than a hundred new state legislators, 38 of whom flipped GOP-held districts. By contrast, the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) fell flat on its face, blowing 66% of the estimated $84 million it spent in the midterms on losing races.

“Breaking from Israel was way out of the mainstream of political discourse just a few years ago,” says Joe Dinkin, WFP’s national campaigns director.

The Left may have finally put to bed the perennial charge made by its critics: that progressives and socialists can only win in deeply blue states and even bluer districts, and are a risk to run anywhere else.

Instead, progressives won in red and purple areas across the country. Two separate union leaders and firefighters endorsed by Sanders flipped red districts: Bob Brooks in Pennsylvania’s 7th District, and Sam Forstag in Montana’s solidly red 1st District, who will now be the first Democrat to represent the state in the U.S. House in more than 30 years. Another Sanders endorsee, Rebecca Cooke, a waitress with a background as a Democratic consultant, flipped Wisconsin’s mostly rural, Trump-voting 3rd District. They are just three of what will be a contingent of at least 21 Democrats in the next Congress with working-class backgrounds, ten of whom won their elections for the first time this cycle.

After California redistricting turned the 22nd District from deeply red to a toss-up, Sanders-endorsed candidate Randy Villegas knocked out a six-term incumbent by more than 35 points in a race that focused on Trump’s Medicaid cuts. With next to no national help, badly outspent DSA member Angie Nixon came within three points of taking a Senate seat in Florida, outperforming her Republican opponent in Miami-Dade County — an assumed anti-socialist stronghold in a state known for its hostility to left-wing candidates.

And progressive epidemiologist Abdul El-Sayed won his Senate race in the battleground state of Michigan by seven points, the same state where Sunrise Movement co-founder Will Lawrence flipped what former Michigan Rep. Andy Levin calls “the purplest district in a super important purple state.”

“Quit this line that you have to have a centrist to win,” Levin tells In These Times. “People don’t care about left and right, they care about top and bottom.”

Despite the historic results, there is a reason that some on the Left, such as Corbin Trent, aren’t celebrating just yet. Over the last 20 years, the U.S. voting public has ricocheted from one party to the other in a desperate search for fundamental political change. Progressives are keenly aware that they could just as easily be thrown out in a few years’ time.

“If the new crop of Democrats who just got elected and others don’t understand that this was a rebuke of the status quo, and not an embrace of the Democratic Party,” Trent tells In These Times, “then we’re not going to be able to take advantage of what I think is a generational opportunity.”

Moving left

It’s not just that more progressives are entering Congress. It’s that the Democratic Party as a whole has become more progressive across the board. Perhaps nothing illustrates this shift better than Texas, where four-term state representative and Presbyterian minister-in-training James Talarico became the first Democrat to win a Senate seat in 38 years.

Talarico, a progressive viewed by nearly half of all Texas voters as “very liberal,” ran a campaign railing against billionaires, vowing to end the “reckless war” in Iran, framing America’s true divide as “top versus bottom,” and touting a public health insurance option and universal pre-K. He won by 12 points.



In red state after red state, winning candidates publicly refused corporate PAC money and framed their races around rhetoric that once saw Sanders condemned by Congressional Democrats for waging “class warfare.”

Talarico’s messaging wasn’t unique. This year, the two issues Democrats spent the most on— $732 million, or 47% of the party’s ad spending — were affordability and healthcare.

In red state after red state, winning candidates publicly refused corporate PAC money and framed their races around rhetoric that once saw Sanders condemned by Congressional Democrats for waging “class warfare.”

In Iowa, Democrat Josh Turek won a Senate seat after repeatedly linking his opponent to “billionaires and large corporations.” In Mississippi, Scott Colom, the first Democrat to win a Senate race in the state since 1982, pilloried his opponent for voting to strip Mississippians of health insurance in order to send money to the “millionaires and billionaires.” In South Carolina, Senate winner Annie Andrews promised she would “not sell out to big money or take any corporate PAC money.” And in Ohio, populist Sherrod Brown won his Senate seat by leaning into rhetoric around “workers” versus “billionaires,” and running multiple ads hitting his opponent for taking money from one of convicted sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein’s ultrarich associates.

Five different Democrats have failed to unseat “moderate” Maine Republican Senator Susan Collins over the past three decades, including the former Maine House speaker Sara Gideon, who outraised Collins more than two-to-one, only to lose to her by nine points in 2020. The Democrat who finally beat her was Troy Jackson, a fifth-generation logger who ran ads highlighting his modest, working-class roots and attacked Collins over her alleged corruption and support for both Trump and the Iran war. Collins, meanwhile, garnered backlash for a personal attack on Jackson’s family and for running an ill-advised ad suggesting his background as a woodworker meant he wasn’t up to the job of senator.

But arguably no race had bigger stakes than the mini intraparty civil war that played out in Michigan, a key swing state in the Trump era, where El-Sayed became the first left-wing candidate to win a statewide general election with a purple electorate.

Sanders’ upset win in Michigan’s 2016 primary was written off by many pundits as simply a product of anti-Hillary Clinton sentiment, a narrative pushed by establishment voices who insisted it was too risky to nominate progressives and socialists outside of coastal, deep-blue strongholds. “The factor that actually explains 2016,” moderate commentator Jonathan Chait wrote in 2020, pointing to the Michigan result, “was Hillary Clinton’s idiosyncratic personal unpopularity.”

Every Michigan election that followed seemed to bear that belief out: El-Sayed’s own first, failed 2018 gubernatorial run; Sanders’ dramatic underperformance in the 2020 primary; and CIA analyst Elissa Slotkin’s knife’s-edge, 0.3-point win over former U.S. Rep. Mike Rogers in the state’s 2024 Senate race.

El-Sayed’s 2026 race against Rogers didn’t just seek to keep the Trump loyalist out of the Senate a second time; it was also a challenge to the narrative about what kind of Democrat could win. And it came at a time when the Israeli government’s genocide in Gaza had transformed the politics of U.S.-Israeli relations nationwide, particularly within the Democratic Party.

“Being able to call it what it is, and to have the moral courage to stand up for that, was a litmus test for people,” Adam Hamawy, a doctor who served in Gaza and saw the horrors of U.S. weapons first-hand, tells In These Times. Hamawy won a heated Democratic primary for a New Jersey House seat in June, and went on to win the general election on Nov. 3.

In addition to campaigning on Medicare for All and taxing the rich, El-Sayed ran as an outspoken critic of Israel. As a result, his campaign served as a test case for AIPAC’s claim that unconditional U.S. support for Israel was politically necessary.

“I don’t think anyone has ever run as a major party nominee for the U.S. Senate and said, ‘Not only am I against offensive aid to Israel, I’m against defensive aid like Iron Dome and related programs,’” says Levin.

With so much on the line, the forces traditionally arrayed against the Left went into overdrive to sink El-Sayed. First, he had to overcome $32 million of AIPAC spending in the primary. Once he won the primary in a squeaker and moved on to the general election, Rogers ran a smear campaign focusing on El-Sayed’s background and identity.

“The fearmongering that you heard wasn’t, ‘Oh my god, he’s going to give healthcare to everyone,’” Rep. Delia Ramirez (D-Ill.), who entered Congress on an earlier wave of Left insurgency in 2022, tells In These Times. “It was the fact that he was Muslim. They used bigotry against him.”

With public support for Medicare for All now standing as high as 65%, the Trump camp made El-Sayed’s faith and Arab ethnicity the overwhelming target of their attacks. They were joined in the effort by a small but vocal group of Democratic saboteurs, including his defeated primary opponent, Rep. Haley Stevens (D-Mich.), and her backers. One of those supporters openly admitted he aimed to sink the Democratic nominee to “show that anti-Israel candidates like El-Sayed can’t win, thus bringing the Democratic Party back to its more traditional and pro-Israel stance” and preventing the party’s “hostile takeover” by left-wing forces come 2028.

Bend the Arc, a progressive Jewish organization that deployed to Michigan to talk to voters about antisemitism, encountered Jewish residents both excited to be represented by a Muslim senator and genuinely conflicted over El-Sayed’s views on Israel. “We tried to frame the conversation around our priorities,” says Bend the Arc CEO Jamie Beran.

“We were asking them to consider what would actually protect Jewish safety, and what empowering Christian nationalism would mean for Jews,” Beran tells In These Times.

In the end, it wasn’t even close. El-Sayed outperformed Kamala Harris in several key counties, decisively won back the Arab-majority city of Dearborn that Trump had poached in 2024, won young men back from the president with a 55-point swing, and won 92% of the vote in Detroit, deflating claims made, in the wake of the primary, that he struggled with Black voters.

Most strikingly, despite fearmongering about the supposed danger El-Sayed’s candidacy posed for Jewish residents, both exit polls and analysis of county- and municipality-level voting patterns showed that, at worst, he had lost roughly a fifth of Jewish voters while still comfortably winning the vast majority of them.

For most Jewish voters, “the most important issue in voting is not Israel-Palestine,” says Levin. “Overwhelmingly, they care a lot about reproductive rights, immigrant rights, LGBTQ rights, economic justice and racial justice. Abdul lines up with them on every issue.”

DSA on the rise

The midterm wins for the Left and its policy positions also solidified a major trend of this election cycle: what Politico has described as “DSA’s improbable rise to a power center in the Democratic Party.”

In the space of a decade, DSA has transformed from an obscure organization of some 6,000 members, with barely a footprint on the nation’s political landscape, to one of more than 130,000 members — making it the largest socialist organization in U.S. history. And, when the winners of these midterms are inaugurated, more than 400 DSA endorsees will serve as elected officials at virtually every level of government across the country, according to DSA press coordinator Rachel Monk.

One of the most high-profile members to take office is Zohran Mamdani, who last year upset disgraced former governor and Democratic establishment choice Andrew Cuomo to become mayor of New York City.

That upset was just the first spark of a chain reaction that saw New York City-DSA candidates achieve a near-total sweep in June primary elections, knocking out powerful and years-long incumbents.



“Over the years, we’ve been building a political operation, political machinery” in the city, says Claire Valdez, a Mamdani ally elected to represent New York’s 7th Congressional District after winning her primary in June. “That came to a head last year in the mayoral election, and that sense of optimism and the belief in the political power of the working class carried over into this year as well.”

During this year’s primaries, DSA candidates took out more incumbents at the federal level than the Tea Party did during its famous 2010 wave of victories. Across the country, DSA recorded more than three times as many wins than last year, for a total of 158. Even in races where DSA didn’t endorse a candidate, it still played a role.

For instance, while El-Sayed doesn’t identify as a socialist, he openly welcomed DSA members into his coalition and benefited from the organization’s local ground game. Likewise, while no DSA chapters formally endorsed Talarico, his campaign benefited from the volunteer power of Texas DSA members in the state’s large metro areas.

In Maine, Troy Jackson had the backing of the state’s DSA chapter when he ran for governor earlier this year. When the Democratic Party was left scrambling this summer to find a replacement for former Senate nominee Graham Platner, who dropped out in July following sexual assault allegations, socialists quickly coalesced around Jackson for a second time.

DSA candidates, meanwhile, continued the organization’s patient build-up of power downballot, expanding the political pipeline that has helped elect a record number of socialists to the next Congress. As of the time of this writing, DSA candidates notched 136 state, county and municipal wins, including the mayorships of Washington, D.C., Los Angeles, and Providence, Rhode Island.

“It’s not surprising that all these wins for mayors and federal candidates came from DSA chapters who were already building the bench and developing the experience to not just elect people, but to work with them once they were in office,” Ashik Siddique, DSA National Co-Chair, tells In These Times. “That took many years of work.”

Many of those wins came in surprising places.

“Until this year, the narrative has often been, ‘DSA is winning all these races, but they’re mostly in already blue districts and all mostly in a Democratic city. Talk to us when you win a swing seat,’” says Siddique. “That’s actually happening now.”

One such surprise was DSA member Ashley Herrmann flipping a swing Florida county in Tampa to become the second socialist ever elected to office at any level in the state. Another is David Chappell, who cinched Utah’s State House District 62, beating a six-term Republican incumbent. Kentucky and Georgia, where Trump won in 2024, now have their first and second socialist state legislators in the modern era, respectively, albeit elected in blue areas.

As DSA and its political fortunes have transformed, so have the public’s attitudes toward socialism. Associated less today with long-extinct Soviet authoritarianism than with popular figures like Mamdani, Sanders, and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.), socialism is now viewed more positively than ever by U.S. residents, especially non-white voters and those earning less than six figures.

Increasingly, U.S. voters themselves are identifying as democratic socialists — with the largest share in states like Hawai‘i, Oregon, and California, where exit polls show they made up roughly a quarter of all midterm voters. Yet even in Texas, nearly a fifth of voters call themselves democratic socialists. In Denver, where DSA member Melat Kiros unseated a 15-term incumbent in her June primary, a greater share of voters describe themselves as socialists than Republicans, and hold a more favorable view of socialism than capitalism.

“I think it was really powerful for our campaign that I wasn’t identifying the incumbent or any person as a problem, but rather the systematic way we’ve organized our economy and government around protecting the interests of the ultrawealthy,” Kiros tells In These Times. “We were able to pull in a lot of voters who weren’t necessarily regular Democratic voters: we had a lot of unaffiliated supporters, we had a lot of new voters and young voters.”

You don’t have to be a socialist to recognize the organization’s growing clout. In New York, Gov. Kathy Hochul has embraced the socialist mayor of her largest city and provided support to his agenda. Ocasio-Cortez, meanwhile, was in high demand this election season, transferring money to, and barnstorming on behalf of, battleground candidates in the final stretch, with even some Republican operatives begrudgingly acknowledging her popular appeal. This midterm blitz and her “race-changing endorsements” of a host of progressives were conspicuously detailed in a post-election memo by her team, as the congresswoman weighs a possible 2028 run for president.

“A responsibility to deliver”

Following this Democratic romp, the next battle will be deciding what the party will do with its majority.

Already, divisions are emerging in the Democratic camp. The agenda laid out before the election by House Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) primarily consisted of reversing recent Trump policies rather than pursuing more aggressive plans. Sen. Brian Schatz (D-HI), for his part, has urged Democrats not to pass bills that Trump is likely to veto, and to save the “more aspirational” and “bold policy changes” for 2028. Even once the enormous scale of Democrats’ victory became clear, centrists such as centrist Blue Dog Coalition leader Rep. Adam Gray warned progressive colleagues not to “yell and scream about your ideas that aren’t gonna get done.”

That’s not how everyone sees it.

“We have a responsibility to deliver,” says Kiros.

While many Democrats are breathing a sigh of relief, progressives are experiencing flashbacks to 2008, when hopes of a permanent Democratic majority curdled thanks to promises that were either broken or fell short, culminating in a Democratic wipeout at the state and federal levels two years later.

“Absent really tangible results, I think people are going to feel like they were duped,” Valdez tells In These Times.

“We have to ensure that we can prove to them that their vote mattered,” says Ramirez.



Progressives don’t seem phased by arguments that the massive size of the Democratic majority has eroded their leverage.

In a post-election statement posted on X, Rep. Greg Casar, who chairs the Congressional Progressive Caucus and just won his third term to a Texas House seat, cautioned Democrats not to spend the next two years being “the party of nervous lawyers who just tinker around the edges.” Other high-profile progressives such as Rep. Ro Khanna (D-Calif.), have similarly advocated an ambitious approach, daring Trump to veto popular ideas like Medicare for All or cutting off weapons to Israel.

“Fuck the press when they say, ‘These are show bills, the president’s going to veto them, this is all just messaging,’” says Levin. “I don’t care. Let Trump veto them all, and say to the American people, ‘Okay, so if you get a Democratic president and Congress, this is what you’ll get.’”

WFP’s Dinkin agrees, adding, “If that means Trump vetoes healthcare for all, that would actually be advantageous.”

Those sentiments may be more widely shared within the party. Longtime Rep. Debbie Dingell (D-Mich.) echoed progressives on the eve of the election when she said Democrats “have to deliver” when they win and not simply “look like Republicans.”

Sanders himself has proposed lowering the eligibility age of Medicare to 55; adding dental, vision, and hearing to its coverage; and ensuring it covers all kids. These are measures partly resurrected from negotiations over the never-passed Build Back Better bill during Joe Biden’s presidency, which had overwhelming approval from both the public and the party caucus. Even moderate, pro-Israel Democrats who flipped red districts have publicly signaled an openness to restricting weapons to Israel, including Eileen Laubacher, an alumn of Biden’s National Security Council and retired Navy rear admiral who defeated far-right Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.). Another issue that ties together progressives and other Democrats is restrictions on data center construction, a hugely popular demand that made for potent campaign fodder.

Progressives don’t seem phased by arguments that the massive size of the Democratic majority has eroded their leverage.

“I actually make the argument that it’s the opposite,” says Ramirez. “Most of my frontline colleagues just won by major numbers. So if, in fact, all we need is 218 votes for Medicare for All, then we just gave Hakeem Jeffries a very big gift. He can lose eight or 10 people, maybe, and the majority of us can center ourselves around the American people and get this stuff done.

“There’s always strength in numbers,” says Hamawy, who believes that the number of elected Democrats who back Medicare for All is larger than publicly known. “We have more candidates now who are standing up for issues that people want.”

They’ll be assisted by left-wing political groups like DSA and WFP that have seen their own ranks grow alongside progressives in Congress, and who view their task as continuing to organize long past the election season.

“Once people are in office, they have a big membership group like DSA to work with, to have an outside-inside strategy,” says Siddique. “While they’re haggling over bills and taking votes, we’re doing stuff on the outside to make things even more possible.”

With the Democratic electorate spoiling for a fight with the Trump administration (and to some extent hostile to its own existing party leadership), progressives and socialists aren’t worried they’ll end up in the vulnerable position that left insurgents found themselves in during the Biden era. At the time, former Sanders ally Nina Turner was defeated in her Ohio House race after facing accusations of party disloyalty over her criticism of the Democratic establishment, while “Squad” members found themselves fending off charges of sabotaging Biden’s agenda by withholding their votes to secure progressive concessions.

“Any appetite for that kind of narrative among the American people is entirely gone,” says Kiros. “I look at what Summer Lee and Ro Khanna and Thomas Massie did to make sure the Epstein files were finally released, and that annoyed a lot of people in the way they were doing it, but the American people were pleased to see it. During the government shutdown, we held the line for quite awhile until Chuck Schumer and a handful of senators decided to concede. Voters want to see us fight for the betterment of the American people.”

Valdez, who previously served in the New York State Assembly, says that working in Albany has shown her the power of “operating as a bloc that can withstand a lot of attacks.”

“When we can move together, we give each other protection, we can take bigger swings, bigger risks,” she says.

The stakes are unimaginably high. If the Democratic failures of the Obama era helped lead to Trump’s presidencies, the onus may now fall on progressives and socialists in power to bring about a political transformation.

“People are desperate for systematic, long-lasting change,” says Trent. “Until that’s delivered, voters are going to continue swaying back and forth desperately.”

“This is the most hopeful political time I’ve ever had in my life,” Trent says. “But the problem with hope is that any conditions that make transformational change possible for the better are the ones that make it possible for the worse — that make it possible to take a darker, more sinister turn.”

This story was produced in partnership with the Rosa Luxemburg Foundation.