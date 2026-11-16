With newly elected progressive members of Congress raring to go, civic advocates must get specific about what they can do to help lawmakers break free of the Corporate Cocoon they are about to enter on January 3rd, 2027.

1. Newly elected members of Congress must develop their own base of support so they can resist divide-and-rule tactics and avoid being marginalized by corporate Democrats. Congressional newcomers can routinely have their own “shadow hearings” in Congress and in their states on issue after issue. Such hearings can educate new members of Congress, the public, and the media, and encourage important participation by progressive citizen groups. These organizations have been regularly excluded by Party leaders like Chuck Schumer, Hakeem Jeffries, and their predecessors.

The new and incumbent progressives in Congress must systematically meet with large and small membership citizen groups that have vast experience with Congress and well-developed agendas for long-overdue immediate changes and longer-range structural reforms. (See: Unstoppable: Twenty-Five Proposed Redirections and Reforms Through Convergent Action and winningamerica.net.)

2. Immediate legislation to alleviate some of the economic woes of the voters who sent them to Washington on November 3, 2026, including:

(a) Elevate the federalminimum wage to at least $17.50 per hour from the long-frozen $7.25 per hour that has given such a windfall to many employers. (Even in many of the poorest states a minimum living family wage is more than $20.00 per hour.) About 30 million workers will benefit.

Recall Obama promised to raise the minimum wage to $9.50 during his 2008 presidential campaign. He had huge majorities in Congress, but did nothing. That is what happens with corporate Democrats.

(b) Enact an authenticchild tax credit benefiting some 60 million children and cutting child poverty in half.

(c) RaiseSocial Security benefits, frozen since 1971, paid for by raising the cap on Social Security income to include the well-off and the super wealthy. Incumbent House and Senate Democrats are well aware of Representative John Larson’s Social Security 2100: A Sacred Trust bill, H.R. 5723, (re-introduced as H.R. 9519 in 2026) which attracted more than 200 Democratic cosponsors during the 2021–2022 Congress Speaker Nancy Pelosi blocked a floor vote on this legislation that would have benefited over 60 million retirees. (See The American Prospect: House Leadership Delays Social Security Expansion While Crafting Tax Breaks for Rich Retirees.)

Progressive lawmakers must not let corporate Democrats’ predictions of possible Trump’s vetoes deter them from acting. Make him veto popular legislation and lose more voter support and some Congressional Republicans up in 2028. This could produce even greater Democratic Party majorities in two years, making for a veto-proof Congress. Legal experts, such as Bruce Fein, can identify dozens of Trump’s executive orders as blatantly unlawful and harmful and help Congress draft legislation to nullify them en masse.

Progressives need to recognize the powers Congress can exercise without the president’s signature, such as creating permanent standing committees on impeachable offenses to protect the Constitution’s separation of powers. Furthermore, progressives can fund the critical Office of Technology Assessment (OTA), defunct since 1995 due to Speaker Newt Gingrich’s preference to rely on costly boondoggle corporate science and technology advanced by his corporate paymasters. (See: Reps. Takano, Beyer, Casten, Foster, and Obernolte Lead Bipartisan Coalition to Create the Congressional Office of Technology)

Congress controls its own budget. It can rebuild depleted Committee staffs and reduce its reliance on corporate lobbyists. It can increase the number of office staff and the Government Accountability Office (GAO), which oversees the Executive Branch for Congress. All this can be done immediately.

Not many people know how a corporate Congress strips itself of the capacity to perform its vast constitutional duties. The entire annual budget of Congress for 2026 is $7.3 billion—a third of what a new aircraft carrier goes for, or just about three days of the military budget.

Campaign finance reform can get underway with a bill that bans any company or individual doing business with the federal government from making any campaign donations to any incumbent and anybody running for Congressional and presidential office. That would prevent most of the big lobbyists from buying or renting politicians.

Democratic control of the Congressional Committees, also creates opportunities to use the federal courts to defend Congress’s oversight powers. Properly authorized committees may have standing to sue to enforce subpoenas and other demands, strengthening Congress’s ability to obtain testimony, documents, and stop illegal activities.

Congress does not need the President’s signature to require the Pentagon to obey a 1992 federal law requiring all federal departments and agencies to send an audited annual budget to Congress. The Department of Defense admits it has been unable to do this, in violation of the law, under both Democratic and Republican administrations. Congress should use its power of the purse to cut off funding for Trump administration programs that violate the rule of law, devastate Americans’ lives and livelihoods, or support unlawful military operations abroad. Trump’s criminal wars such as the wars in the Middle East or his illegal takeover of Venezuela and its oil are clear impeachable offenses. Remember, in 1973, Congress cut off the money for combat operations in Vietnam and helped push President Nixon to end this undeclared war.

Congressional use of the contempt power can be taken from its disuse and activated against outlaw Presidential regimes.

Congressional Progressives, remember your two big levers: regular, public “shadow hearings” and engaging with the progressive citizen groups and progressive unions for agendas, strategies, and action. At long last!