Editorial Policies

Corrections & Updates
Common Dreams strives to provide accurate and factual information. When errors occur or updates are needed, we correct them promptly and transparently. Substantive corrections or updates to news articles are made directly in the piece, with a note at the end explaining what was changed and why.
If you notice a factual error or believe a correction is warranted, please email:corrections@commondreams.org
Fact-Checking Policy
Reporters at Common Dreams are required to verify all information, including names, positions, and factual statements. Fact-checking is guided by our ethics policy, with additional fact-checkers used as needed.
We differentiate clearly between news and opinion. If you believe an article does not adequately separate opinion from news, contact our editorial team so we can review and, if necessary, update the story.
Ethics Policy
Our Vision
Common Dreams is an independent, nonprofit news organization providing unbiased, well-researched, and thought-provoking content. Our mission: To inform. To inspire. To ignite change for the common good.
We aim to connect readers with factual reporting and civic discourse on public policy, politics, government, and social issues worldwide. Our ethics code draws on leading journalistic standards and is continuously updated as the news environment evolves.
Editorial Independence & Financing
Common Dreams operates entirely independently, with no legal or financial ties to other organizations. We are a U.S.-registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit (EIN #20-3368194), funded by reader donations and foundation grants.
Editorial decisions rest solely with our newsroom. Journalists are insulated from political or external pressures and adhere to the highest professional standards in fairness, accuracy, objectivity, and independent reporting.
Ethics Overview
Common Dreams’ credibility relies on independence and integrity. Our readers can trust that:
- Our facts are accurate and fairly presented.
- Our opinions reflect our editorial philosophy and diverse perspectives.
- No hidden agendas influence our reporting.
Guiding principles include:
- Do nothing we cannot defend.
- Do not distort, lie, or fabricate information.
- Cover every story with care, considering all perspectives.
- Separate news from opinion clearly.
- Avoid anonymous sources except in rare, critical cases.
- Maintain fairness, objectivity, and responsibility in reporting.
Every employee holds a position of trust and is responsible for upholding these standards.
Clear Content Labeling
Opinions:
- OPINION – individual opinion pieces
- FURTHER – staff column commentary
News:
- NEWS – fact-based reporting
- NEWSWIRE – news releases from nonprofit organizations
Journalistic Ethics
Common Dreams follows the Society of Professional Journalists (SPJ) Code of Ethics, emphasizing:
- Seek Truth and Report It
- Verify information before publishing.
- Use original sources whenever possible.
- Provide context and avoid misrepresentation.
- Seek diverse perspectives and give subjects a chance to respond.
- Minimize Harm
- Respect sources, subjects, colleagues, and the public.
- Protect private information unless necessary for public understanding.
- Consider the long-term impact of publication.
- Act Independently
- Avoid conflicts of interest.
- Refuse gifts, favors, and undue influence.
- Maintain editorial independence from donors, advertisers, and political pressures.
- Be Accountable and Transparent
- Explain ethical decisions to the public.
- Correct mistakes promptly and clearly.
- Expose unethical practices in journalism.
Additional Guidelines for Staff
- Funders: Editorial decisions are never influenced by donors.
- Confidential Sources: Rarely used; reviewed by editors.
- Victims & Minors: Avoid identifying victims of sex crimes or minors unless necessary.
- Surreptitious Reporting: Staff must disclose affiliation, except in rare cases approved by editors.
- Outside Work: Requires prior approval.
- Social Media: Staff actions reflect on Common Dreams; maintain professional integrity online.
- Conflicts of Interest: Staff may not participate in stories with personal financial or familial interests.
Editorial Firewall
A strict firewall separates the newsroom from the rest of the organization to protect editorial independence. No outside influence, internal or external, may dictate newsroom decisions.
Compliance with this Code
All Common Dreams employees must read, understand, and adhere to this code. Written attestation is required at the time of hire and renewed annually for senior management and newsroom staff. Violations may result in discipline, including dismissal. Confidential discussions about potential violations are supported.