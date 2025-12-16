Editorial Policies

Common Dreams is a trusted, NewsGuard-validated news website that earned a 100% rating for adhering to all standards of credibility and transparency.





Corrections & Updates Common Dreams strives to provide accurate and factual information. When errors occur or updates are needed, we correct them promptly and transparently. Substantive corrections or updates to news articles are made directly in the piece, with a note at the end explaining what was changed and why. If you notice a factual error or believe a correction is warranted, please email:

corrections@commondreams.org



If you notice a factual error or believe a correction is warranted, please email:

Fact-Checking Policy Reporters at Common Dreams are required to verify all information, including names, positions, and factual statements. Fact-checking is guided by our ethics policy, with additional fact-checkers used as needed. We differentiate clearly between news and opinion. If you believe an article does not adequately separate opinion from news, contact our editorial team so we can review and, if necessary, update the story.