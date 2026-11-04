After Blue Tsunami, Progressives Say 'This Is a Mandate to Deliver Big Change'

Progressive lawmakers and advocacy organizations said Wednesday in the aftermath of Democrats' historic midterm victory that the party has a mandate to use its majorities in the US House and Senate to advance an ambitious legislative agenda and deliver the kind of transformative change that voters demanded at ballot boxes across the country.

Rep. Greg Casar (D-Texas), chair of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, called the midterm results "a mandate to deliver big change," emphasizing that the real work has just begun.

"Deliver on the big change people are demanding," Casar wrote in a message to his fellow Democrats. "End the war. Stop ICE’s reign of terror. Root out corruption. Raise wages. Stop price gouging. Get money out of politics. Strengthen unions."

"No complacency," he added.

Top Democrats signaled in the immediate aftermath of the party's midterm rout of President Donald Trump's Republican Party that they would not hesitate to begin investigating alleged corruption—a major issue for voters, according to exit polls—and other wrongdoing by the White House and its allies.

House Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY), who is in line to become speaker in the new Congress, said Wednesday that his caucus would also work to "make significant and decisive progress on addressing the affordability crisis"—though legislative efforts could by stymied by Trump's veto power.

Progressives—bouyed by victories in key races across the country—implored Democrats to use every bit of power that voters gave them to pursue bold change and lay the groundwork for retaking the White House in 2028, warning against a return to the status quo politics that delivered the country into the grasp of Trump and the GOP in the first place.

"Use every committee, hearing, and budget negotiation. Follow the contracts and conflicts of interest. Put executives and administration officials under oath," Joseph Geevarghese, executive director of the advocacy group Our Revolution, said in a statement Wednesday. "Fight for concrete gains and make Trump answer for what he blocks. We know we won’t win everything at once. People need to see Democrats using every bit of power they have to fight for them."

Geevarghese also called on Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) to step aside as leader of the Senate Democratic caucus, arguing that the fight ahead "requires leadership ready to meet the moment."

"The blue wave was powered by a progressive wave. We are the center of gravity in this party, and we intend to drive the agenda. People deserve a new New Deal: a $25 living wage, stronger unions, affordable housing, taxes on billionaires and a sustained fight for Medicare for All," said Geevarghese. "If Democrats retreat into caution and fail to improve people’s lives, they will rebuild the distrust Trump exploited. The people organized for change. We organized to win. Now we organize to make Democrats deliver."

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani also weighed in on the implications of Tuesday's election results, saying at a press conference that "what last night told us is that Americans are tired of being told that their needs are unrealistic, by politicians who have been bought by the wealthiest people in the country."

"This country has elected a new generation of leadership, a generation with a mandate to lower the cost of living, to build not bomb, to never betray the working people who entrusted them with power," said Mamdani. "And I hear often that the politics that we're fighting for here in New York City are not possible outside of city limits. And what last night showed us is that working people are the majority, whether we are speaking of Austin or Ann Arbor or Astoria. It is time to put those same people first in our politics."