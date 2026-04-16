Jared Golden Joins Republicans to Sink Iran War Powers Resolution

On Thursday, the House failed to adopt a war powers resolution to end the war in Iran. Notably, Rep. Jared Golden (D-ME) sided with a majority of Republicans to oppose the measure. Demand Progress is leading a campaign in support of the war powers resolutions.

The following is a statement from Demand Progress Senior Policy Advisor Cavan Kharrazian:



“Congress has once again failed to uphold its constitutional responsibility by refusing to block this unauthorized and dangerous war. While we are encouraged to see growing support, including three of the four previous Democratic ‘no’ votes flipping, it is deeply disappointing that Rep. Golden joined Republicans in opposing efforts to stop further escalation, casting a decisive vote against the resolution.

Democratic leadership’s handling of this moment is also concerning. They previously declined to force a war powers vote before a critical period of escalation before recess, citing a lack of votes. Now they have moved forward under less favorable conditions, including during sensitive ceasefire negotiations, but still without the votes they previously claimed were necessary before proceeding, and with a changed balance in the House. That inconsistency raises a serious question about what is driving leadership’s priorities: strategy or politics.

We urge members of Congress, Democrats and Republicans alike, to support sustained diplomatic efforts to resolve this conflict. The American people overwhelmingly reject this war and want a diplomatic end to it.”