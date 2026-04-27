Billionaire-Funded Pro-Collins PAC Drops Nearly $2 Million on Ad Attacking Platner

A super political action committee supporting Sen. Susan Collins, backed by Wall Street and tech billionaires, has dropped nearly $2 million on attack ads targeting Democratic primary frontrunner Graham Platner.

Federal Election Commission (FEC) filings noting the Pine Tree Results PAC’s expenditures on April 22 were first reported on Sunday by Drop Site News co-founder Ryan Grim, who noted the firm’s support from a who’s who of elite financial benefactors, many of whom have close ties to the Trump administration.

Previous FEC filings reveal that Pine Tree Results has received $2 million from Stephen Schwarzman, CEO of the private equity firm Blackstone. Infamously, those funds came right before Collins cast a decisive vote to advance President Donald Trump’s “One Big Beautiful Bill Act,” which included major tax breaks for private equity while slashing more than $1 trillion from Medicaid and federal food assistance.

Another major Pine Tree backer is Paul Singer, CEO of the hedge fund Elliott Management and a leading Trump donor, who has been identified as one of the biggest beneficiaries of Trump's overthrow of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro.

Aside from Wall Street, the pro-Collins super PAC has also received $100,000 from Alex Karp, the CEO of the intelligence giant Palantir, which has provided the Trump administration with intelligence and surveillance software used by the US government to target immigrants for deportation and by the US and Israeli militaries.

The company recently published what many called a “manifesto” based on a new book by Karp, which argued for mandatory national military service and the advancement of autonomous killer robot technology while railing against cultural “pluralism.”

These are just some of the donors backing the new round of ads aimed at taking down Platner before the June 9 primary, where polls show him with a commanding lead over Democratic Gov. Janet Mills on the back of a campaign laser-focused on attacking billionaire power, championing progressive policies like a tax on extreme wealth and Medicare for All, and decrying Trump's aggressive foreign wars and attacks on the rights of people across the US.

As independent journalist Nathan Bernard explained, Pine Tree Results' new ad against Platner "is essentially the same attack ad Janet Mills ran [last month], which backfired badly."

It seizes on a comment made by Platner in a 2013 Reddit thread in which he said both victims and perpetrators of sexual assaults while under the influence of alcohol need to "take some responsibility" for their actions. Platner has since disavowed these and other questionable comments he made around the time, saying, "I did not know what the fuck I was talking about.”

The ad also claims that Platner "bragged about having a Nazi tattoo on his chest." Platner said he got the tattoo, a skull and crossbones resembling an insignia worn by the SS, in Croatia in 2007 while serving as a young Marine. He said at the time he was unaware of the symbol's connotations, believing it to be merely a “terrifying-looking skull and crossbones." He has since had the tattoo covered.

While Mills and other liberal opponents of Platner have suggested these controversies may make him less electable in the critical general election—which could prove decisive as Democrats seek to retake the Senate in November—Platner has consistently polled further ahead of Collins in general election polls than Mills, with one from early April showing him ahead by 11 points over the five-term incumbent, and has rallied crowds at standing-room only events across the state.

"I thought Collins was relishing running against Platner," wrote American Prospect editor David Dayen in a sarcastic social media post. "Why wouldn't she save this until after the primary?"

Platner, who has raised three times more than Mills and Collins combined from small donors, decried the fact that the new ads against him were funded “by 12 billionaires” using “all out of state money” and “not a single dollar coming from Maine.”

However, he seemed unfazed by the attack.

"They’re getting scared," he said. "And they should be."