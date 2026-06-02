Israel Keeps Killing Lebanese Civilians Despite Trump's De-Escalation Claim

The death toll from Israel's assault on Lebanon continued to rise on Tuesday despite President Donald Trump's claims of de-escalation following Monday phone calls with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and an intermediary for Hezbollah.

The Lebanese Ministry of Public Health said Tuesday that "the cumulative toll of the aggression from March 2 to June 2 has reached 3,468 dead and 10,577 injured," even amid a ceasefire agreed to in April. The deal stemmed from Trump and Netanyahu's illegal war on Iran, and Israel initially claimed it did not include Lebanon.

After Iran on Monday reportedly halted talks with the US over Israel's attacks on Lebanon, Trump said on his Truth Social platform that due to his phone calls, Israeli troops "have already been turned back" from Beirut, and Hezbollah "agreed that all shooting will stop—That Israel will not attack them, and they will not attack Israel."

However, Netanyahu said later Monday that "I spoke this evening with President Trump and told him that if Hezbollah does not stop attacking our cities and civilians, Israel will strike terrorist targets in Beirut. This position remains unchanged."

According to Axios reporting contested by a senior Israeli official, one US source summarized Trump's remarks to Netanyahu as follows: "You're fucking crazy. You'd be in prison if it weren't for me. I'm saving your ass. Everybody hates you now. Everybody hates Israel because of this."

Another source said that Trump was "pissed" and at one point yelled at the prime minister, "What the fuck are you doing?"

While "the story has understandably been met with considerable skepticism," wrote Trita Parsi, executive vice president of the Quincy Institute for Responsible Statecraft, there are "a few important counterexamples—particularly from Trump's second term—that suggest the Axios story is not entirely implausible."

"What is also plausible, however, is that Trump will once again fail to sustain the pressure and, by that, allow for Netanyahu's potential retreat to prove temporary," Parsi predicted.

Republican Congressman Thomas Massie (Ky.), a libertarian who recently lost his reelection primary to a Trump-backed challenger, responded to the reporting on social media: "It's all talk. Just withhold foreign aid to Israel for a month, and they'll stop bombing their neighbors—instant peace, the Strait of Hormuz can be opened, and gas drops $2 a gallon. Israel has been, and continues to be, the biggest welfare recipient from American taxpayers."

Massie also said that "the more Netanyahu prevents the war with Iran from ending, the more obvious it becomes that he convinced Trump to start it."

Progressive Democratic Congresswoman Ilhan Omar (Minn.) similarly said late Monday: "The lesson Israel has learned, time and again, is that it can commit genocide and other atrocities with near-total impunity. Now it's exporting the Gaza playbook to Lebanon. Israel's war in Lebanon is killing thousands and displacing over a million. NO MORE US AID TO ISRAEL."

Citing Lebanon's National News Agency (NNA) on Tuesday, Al Jazeera cataloged Israel's killings since Trump's de-escalation claims:

Two Syrians were killed in an Israeli attack on a plant nursery where they were working in the town of Jebchit in the Nabatieh governorate, NNA said on Tuesday.



Israeli drone strikes hit a motorcycle on Martyr Sabra Street in Toul and a car in the Dhi’at al-Arab neighborhood of Ansar, killing two people, NNA said.



The third strike hit a car near the village of Harouf, killing one person.



Separately, an Israeli drone strike hit a car on the road linking the southern town of Marjayoun with the city of Nabatieh, killing James Karam, a dentist from the nearby Christian municipality of Qlayaa, along with his daughter and son, NNA reported.

Those deaths followed Israel's Monday airstrike in the southern village of Marwaniyeh, which killed six members of the Hassan Abdullah family, according to the Lebanese Civil Defense. Palestine Chronicle reported that "rescue teams worked throughout the night and into Tuesday morning to recover victims trapped beneath the rubble of the destroyed building. Three additional people were pulled from the debris during the operation."

Also on Monday, Israel attacked the Jabal Amel Hospital in Tyre, killing at least four people and injuring dozens more.

Dr. Abdinasir Abubakar, the World Health Organization (WHO) representative in Lebanon, said Tuesday that the hospital is one of the few operating in the country's south, and the attack "caused significant damage... to the emergency department and intensive care unit."

"Six hospitals have not yet resumed maternity delivery services and are currently providing only emergency room care," he noted. "For pregnant women and newborns, delays in care can mean the difference between life and death."

WHO has verified nearly 200 attacks on healthcare facilities and workers in Lebanon over the past three months. Calling for such attacks "to stop" and "active protection for healthcare," Abubakar stressed that "these attacks kill and maim, they also deprive people of the health services they need."

Israel hit Jabal Amel Hospital after a strike near Hiram Hospital the previous day, according to Doctors Without Borders, which supports both facilities. Omar Ebeid, the organization's project coordinator in southern Lebanon, said Tuesday that "these repeated attacks reflect a grave failure to protect the medical mission and underscore the urgent need to safeguard civilians, medical staff, health facilities, and continuous access to lifesaving care."

Faced with a rising death toll and Israeli forces' destruction of civilian infrastructure, The Associated Press reported, "another round of talks between Israel and Lebanon began Tuesday in Washington, where Lebanese negotiators are set to seek a full ceasefire that will prevent future attacks."